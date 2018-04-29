Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of April 30

It will be one of the busiest weeks of the year as there are 25 Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to report earnings this coming week. Of those, there are a couple of potential raise announcements, but only one should be considered a lock. Before we look ahead, let’s digest last week’s results.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, only dual-listed Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) (TSX:IMO) was scheduled to announce a dividend increase. The good news for investors, is that Imperial broke from its historical trend and announced a higher than expected raise.

With the price of oil rising and oil majors reporting better than expected earnings, the trend in the industry has been to report higher than expected dividend increases. Imperial Oil was no different, upping its dividend by 18.75%, three times higher than its 3YR, 5YR and 10YR historical averages. The C$0.03/share raise results in a new quarterly dividend of C$0.19.

EXPECTED INCREASES

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF) (TSX: L) – Current Streak – 6 YRS, Current Yield – 1.64%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, May 2

What can investors expect: Loblaws is a Canada-based holdings company that has operations in three main segments: retail, financial services and Choice properties. The company has a modest starting yield of 1.64% and its dividend growth rates (DGR) are also unimpressive. Its 3YR DGR is 3.1% while its 5YR DGR is 4.7%. Loblaw has historically had a low dividend payout ratio and despite ample room for growth with a payout ratio of 28%, I expect a raise in-line with historical averages. Its last two raises were C$0.01/share and I expect similar this time around. A C$0.01/share raise, or 3.7% would result in a new quarterly dividend of C$0.28/share.

WILL THEY OR WON’T THEY

Cineplex Inc. (OTCPK:CPXGF) (TSX: CGX) – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 5.61%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, May 2

What can investors expect: Cineplex has been one of the worst performing All-Stars over the past year. Canada’s largest film exhibition company has been under-pressure due to rising costs and lower theatre attendance. Cineplex will be an interesting one to watch. Over the past four years, the company has consistently raised dividends in early May. Cineplex pays its dividend monthly and has 3YR and 5YR DGRs that hover around 4%. The problem, is that the company’s payout ratio has ballooned in recent years and now stands at 150%. Although the dividend is covered by cash flow, dividends have also been eating a greater percentage of cash flow year over year. This is understandable as CAPEX has skyrocketed in recent years. Over the short-term this is manageable, but long-term it is not sustainable. If Cineplex doesn’t raise, the company won’t lose its dividend growth status and will have ample time to raise dividends throughout the year. Should the company announce an increase, I expect no more than C$0.005/share which is in-line with their past four increases. This would result in a 3.57% bump and a new quarterly dividend of C$0.145/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPXGF.

