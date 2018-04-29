DNB's (DNBHF) CEO Rune Bjerke on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Rune Helland - Head, IR

Rune Bjerke - Group CEO

Kjerstin Braathen - Group EVP, Group Finance

Ida Lerner - Group Executive VP, Risk Management & Acting Group Executive VP, Compliance

Analysts

Jan Wolter - Crédit Suisse AG

Willis Palermo - Goldman Sachs Group

Andreas Hakansson - Exane BNP Paribas

Johan Ekblom - UBS Investment Bank

Matti Ahokas - Danske Bank

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Kim Bergoe - Deutsche Bank AG

Vivek Gautam - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vardhman Jain - Macquarie Research

Adrian Cighi - RBC Capital Markets

Nick Davey - Redburn

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the DNB Quarter 1 2018 meeting. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand you over to Head of Investor Relations, Rune Helland, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Rune Helland

Thank you very much, and hello, everyone, and welcome to DNB's first quarter analysts call. Around the table here in Oslo, we have the CEO, Rune Bjerke; CFO, Kjerstin Braathen; Head of DNB Life, Anders Skjævestad; and a special welcome to our Head of Personal Banking, Ingjerd Spiten; and CRO, Ida Lerner.

Mr. Bjerke will start by giving you the highlights for the quarter, and then we will open up for questions. Rune?

Rune Bjerke

Thank you very much, and welcome to today's conference call. Let me just start by going through the most important elements of the results in the first quarter. It's important to say that we have been working hard and we are striving to achieve our ambition to deliver 12% return on equity. We have been very clear on this ambition over quite a few years now, and as you can see, we are gradually closing the gap. From 9.6% return on equity 12 months average trailing to 11.2% first quarter this year is clearly an evidence that we are on track. The earnings per share were up by 25% compared to last year. Despite the fact that we actually have quite a few negative effects from basis swaps and also from the market-to-market valuation of the [indiscernible] capital, it underlines the fact that we have many different drivers behind the strong results. First and foremost, NII is climbing according to our plans and intentions. Costs are down according to our plans and also as a result of the investments we have made in the past. On top of that, we have positive contributions from loan loss reversals related to a very positive development in our credit quality as well as an improvement in macroeconomic parameters.

If you look at the volume development, it's also pretty satisfactory to see that loan growth is annualized at 4.6% of the first quarter this year, in line with the 3% to 4% guidance we have been giving. The blend is somewhat different from previous quarters, but that is pretty normal due to the fact that we are more or less through the most radical part of the rebalancing of the large corporate clients area. We are now open for profitable growth again in this segment, and we have, of course, business opportunities here as well, and as SMEs are performing in a very, very strong way and we expect the development in loan growth to continue.

The start in personal customers have been more or less the same as last year, and you have to take into account that we have had Easter the last week of first quarter. And looking at the activity level right now, we are pretty confident that this segment as well will perform more or less the same way as it did last year. We have quite a few interesting initiatives going on, and I look forward to the development going forward.

We have revised our tax guiding for 2018 and '19, and all in all, I must say that we are well prepared for the competition ahead. And it's pretty, pretty satisfactory to say that the contribution from all business segments this time contributes to the strong performance.

I think I will end by those sentences and be open for questions from you to -- you'd like time as good as possible.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And the first one of this is from Jan Wolter from Crédit Suisse.

Jan Wolter

Jan Wolter, Crédit Suisse. So first, on the tax rate, where you guide now 20% instead of 23%, and for 2018 and 2019, just if you could give a little bit details on the background there. I know that there is some reallocation between U.S. and Norway in terms of the interest rate cost, if I understand correctly. And secondly, on that point, why the end date 2019, is there anything that makes you believe the tax rate will change post that? And my second question is on the loan loss level here, where you took 620 or so in write-back in offshore and also small in shifting. How much is this -- of this is driven by IFRS 9 where you take back collective reserves or you write back collective reserves? And how much is underlying? So an outcome of better restructuring cases. If you could elaborate a little bit on that, the split there would be helpful. And in conjunction with that question, if macro parameters are unchanged in Q2 vis-à-vis Q1, should we then expect no further reversals of this kind? So if models are unchanged, then we should only see the underlying, so to speak, with restructuring and reversals in the P&L.

Rune Bjerke

Thank you, Jan. I think we have to answer the questions right now, and I think Ida is the right person to answer your loan loss question. But let -- just let me say a few words about IFRS 9. It's not the kind of taking it related to accounting rules. IFRS 9 is actually a picture of the future outlook related to loan losses, and that is very important to bear in mind. It's not about technicalities. It's about the picture we see from now on and 3 years ahead. Ida?

Ida Lerner

Yes. No, I think it's important to highlight, just as Rune said, this is actually how we see the picture and what -- if we look at the portfolio we have today and the outlook of the portfolio, I think it gives a fair picture of where we see the risks and where we see the future risks as well. And I think if we take the culture as it is today, I think that also gives a fair view of where we'd move some of the offshore as predominantly offshore segments. Some of the customers have moved from what we used to call collective impairments into individual impairments. And then we've had a movement also from the collective impairments into non-impairments and to the actually the Stage 1 area where the customers are healthy or healthier. So I think this gives a good indication of where we -- what we see in terms of the credit quality in the portfolio and also gives a clear signal of what we've said before. But the offshore segment is still something that we continue to focus strongly on and where we also see some risks going forward in terms of going into second stage of restructuring. But having said that, what we also see now with IFRS 9 is that we already now take a significant part in terms of collective impairment, what we used to call collective impairments already in Stage 2. So when they move into individual impairments, that shouldn't have a significant effect on the impairments overall.

Kjerstin Braathen

I can try to address the tax question. First of all, we've seen in the past couple of years as well that we have ended up with a lower tax cost than we have guided for. This was also the reason why we revisited our expectation on tax. The effect is mainly driven by the expected results of the interest rate allocation between the U.S. and Norway in view of the existing tax agreement that is between these 2 countries. Why not further than '18 and '19? This conjuncts with the rest of our guidings. This is the period we are guiding for, and there's obviously elements of uncertainty related to the guiding. In this case, more specifically related to if there's a change in taxation regime or if there's a substantially different development in interest rates than we expect, these elements that can impact it. But there's nothing happening at the end of '19 that is the reason for being specific at this period. This is more just to align it with the other elements that we are guiding on.

Jan Wolter

And just one follow-up, if I may, quickly then. On the same side, if we adjust for the reclassification there, the NOK 220 million or so booked in fees coming from the trading lines, so then fees would have been quite low at least compared to estimates in the market, and it looks like the capital market fees were the driver of that. What's been your experience now, more recently, March, April? And what kind of pipeline do you see, both primary business and then your experience on second? Or just to give a feeling whether or not that more muted trend in Q1 continued.

Rune Bjerke

Thank you, Jan. The fee development is actually not in line with how we perceive the market activity as such in the first 4 months. You are absolutely right that we had that pretty weak start maybe related to assistance, MiFID II uncertainty and things like that. But we gradually saw that activity was picking up from March, and April has been pretty strong. So we are not negative when it comes to the outlook related to IBD fee and income. And bear also in mind that some of the fees we get are actually booked on financial investments and risk instruments as well. So if you look at DNB markets overall, if you combine the fees with the other income lines, we are confident that we are delivering according to our ambition. And we have previously said that we should expect the 5% increase in IBD revenues going forward, and that guiding is still valid and it's also based upon all the experiences we have up to now. So the fee picture is looking weaker than we actually perceive it.

Operator

And the next questions come from Willis Palermo from Goldman Sachs.

Willis Palermo

The first one is on volume growth. As you said this morning, that the last corporate volume growth would resume and that the cut -- the recent cut would reverse. I was wondering if you could elaborate a bit on the magnitude what level you have in mind, also what kind of sector this is related to and the margin associated with this lending. And did that change at all the volume growth, that target that you have?

Rune Bjerke

We are not adjusting our guidance related to volume growth. We have previously said that we are aiming for about 3% to 4% growth on a group level. When we look at the blend between the segments, it might be differences, variations from quarter-to-quarter, but that is related to business opportunities and possible options we see out there. We have no specific segment targets. We are looking after profitable growth according to the [indiscernible] 3% to 4% guiding. If you look at the different segments, if you look at LCI up to now, we have had a growth of 1.4% in the first quarter adjusted for currency. If you annualize that, we deliver actually 5.5%. That's not the number that you can take for granted for the next 3 quarters. We are saying 3% to 4% growth. We believe that SME will continue to deliver more or less in accordance to what they did last year. And we believe that the personal customers segment will improve when it comes to growth phase in second quarter.

Willis Palermo

Okay, that's very clear. And the second question is on the cost line. If we look just on a like-for-like basis, the development was very good. And if you could give me a little bit more flavor on how much of this cost control is linked to maybe lower IT or regulatory expenses in the first quarter and what part of those will come back in the rest of the year and how much is it related to efficiency gains that you mentioned related to the initiatives that you took.

Kjerstin Braathen

Sure. I mean, costs are down from the previous quarter in the amount of NOK 864 million. Of these, NOK 600 million are nonrecurring elements that led to higher costs in the fourth quarter, but there is still a substantial decrease if you compare the rest of the cost base. One of the reasons contributing is close to NOK 100 million less in IT investments, reflecting a slightly lower investment activity than we had in the fourth quarter. And you have other cost categories such as lower expenses in marketing, traveling and restructuring costs that represents the bulk of the cost reduction. When it comes to investments, we have said that this will fluctuate somewhat from quarter-to-quarter. From where we are today, our expectation is that we will invest in aggregate more or less at the same level that we did last year. For the remainder of the cost base, there is some reflection of lower activity in the first quarter, but the underlying efficiency measures lead to a neutralizing of wage inflation, other inflation and drop-down costs of IT investments. When it comes to the larger initiatives that we've talked to in digitizing our core banking processes, these are progressing both in personal customers as well as the other sectors, but these will take some time before we are able to scale them and take out the efficiency measures. So what you see now is the ongoing smaller initiatives that takes in effect.

Operator

The next question comes from Andreas Hakansson from Exane BNP Paribas.

Andreas Hakansson

Two questions. First one, when you talked about the ROE target of 12%, and in this quarter, you're, of course, at a high level, but if I take out some of the one-off burdens, the basis swaps and the 81 impact and then I add back a little bit of provisions, your profitability falls quite a bit below because we're not forecasting poster provisions over time, of course. But when you say that you're confident on reaching 12%, could you tell us, is that the normalized provisions? Or since you dropped it today, how should we view that in your target, please?

Rune Bjerke

I mean, the most important thing is to reach or achieve the 12% return on equity target, but when we achieve it, we hopefully will be able to sustain the deliveries all the time, and that is what we aim for. I know and you know that loan loss provisions will fluctuate, and so will be the case with many items in our P&L accounts. So I can only say that the development we see in the different business segments, the growth in volumes, side by side with the cost control and also the margin outlook, combined with the strategic initiatives we have started on to increase revenues, make a great -- greater comfort to the fact that we are on our way to deliver on the target that we have shown in previous quarters.

Andreas Hakansson

And then the second question. On your margin guidance, you talked about stable margins, but in the quarter, I see that asset margins are falling quite a bit, and your liability margins are going up. And combined, they are flat. When you talk about flat margins for the year, do you have a view on what interest rates are going to do in that period or you do assume today's interest rates?

Kjerstin Braathen

We are today illustrating margins in two different manners. It's the volume-weighted spreads and the net interest margin. And you're quite right, if you look at the volume-weighted spreads, if you look separately at the loan margins and the profit margins, these are moving in view of the increased Norwegian money market rate. That's the weighted volume. The average volume-weighted spread is stable. In the short term, if money market rates stay high, there may be some pressure on the volume-weighted spreads, but we've talked about an expectation with regards to the NIM of more or less a stable development going forward. I think we're talking shorter term given the interest rate level that we have today. We do expect the central bank to lease rates towards the autumn. Obviously, that makes it harder to talk about margin outlook if we cannot specifically talk to what will happen. We can only refer to historical trends where we see that, over time, this has, at some point, transitioned into the market. So I think the market -- the horizon we're talking to now is really the short term with the existing market conditions.

Operator

The next questions come from Johan Ekblom from UBS.

Johan Ekblom

If we can maybe continue on the NIM side. I mean, if we do get rate hikes this fall, do you think the past is a good guide as to your ability to pass that on to your clients on the lending side? How do you view the competitive landscape in that scenario? And is it realistic to assume that we can see assets repricing? And then maybe just coming back to the volumes in the large corporate space. Can you give us an update on how far along you are in the deleveraging part of that business and if there was any sort of slow down this quarter that maybe contributed to the overall better volumes?

Rune Bjerke

I wish I could been able to talk about our pricing polls and pricing outlook, but you know -- you all know that is absolutely against the rules. And we have learned our lessons from the past, and we'll be very cautious to give specific answers to such a question. But in general, I can say that higher interest rates is a positive for all banks. I will also like to add that when it comes to the development in the NIBOR, DNB is better positioned than many other banks due to the fact that we are saying that we are neutral -- more or less neutral when it comes to our NII to fluctuations in the NIBOR. So we have more, I would say, flexibility than others, and we believe that our position competitive-wise is strong. That is what I can say.

Kjerstin Braathen

And he asked about large corporates.

Rune Bjerke

Large corporates. In the first quarter, we reduced what we talked about on our Capital Markets Day, about USD 400 million. Since the Capital Markets Day, we have reduced that book by USD 1.5 billion. And we are optimizing the exit strategy going forward, but we still have a way to go. On the other hand, as I said, we have the pretty interesting growth opportunities in other areas. So when we started this year, we talked about more or less a flattish picture going forward. Now we are a little bit more open to be dynamic, and it might be some growth out there in the quarters to come.

Kjerstin Braathen

But I think we can also specify that the first quarter was not particularly impacted by a slower pace of rebalancing than we expect. We have said we expect a slower pace of rebalancing throughout the year. So the first quarter is, in our view, very representative.

Johan Ekblom

And maybe last question to come back to the activity in terms of the IBD side. I mean, we've seen a lot of refinancing activity from some -- from offshore players, et cetera. Is it too small to see a big impact in your P&L from these types of deals? Or is it a timing issue? Or how should we think about that?

Rune Bjerke

I think you will see visible numbers from the transactions we do going forward. And the activity level is pretty high right now, and we play a role in most of the capital raises, as you have seen in public statements. So I think it will be visible. But as I said, you will see the P&L effect in different lines, not only the IBD fee and commission line but also with other lines adding on from DNB markets.

Operator

And the next questions come from Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank.

Matti Ahokas

Two questions from my side as well. If you look at the impairment of the financial instruments line, obviously, the big write-back in the oil and offshore and also smaller one on the shipping, but is there any way to kind of try to gauge what is the kind of underlying run rate of new provisions in these segments? Because, at the moment, with these figures, it's almost impossible. Any comments on that would be highly appreciated. Then the second question is regarding the mortgage volumes. The mortgage volume growth slowed down quite a lot. Obviously, house prices come down -- have come down in Norway in Q1. How much is this a reflection of that? Or have you actually been losing market share in Norway? And also, on that same note, the mortgage margin was down. Is this purely a reflection of the higher NIBOR rates? Or are they competitive factors here as well?

Rune Bjerke

Let me give a few comments on the housing market before Ida elaborates a little bit more about loan losses. House prices are not down in the first quarter. They are actually up. So you have price increase both in the Oslo area as well as country-wise. So now we see a more positive trend in house prices, and we expect that trend to continue, not at the same pace we saw in 2016 but at a more sustainable pace, with small increases in prices going forward. The number of sales is up. We have a strong foothold in the real estate brokering activities with a 20% market share. We are seeing that the issuance of finance certificates being transformed to loans out there is picking up. And all in all, the growth pace so far in the PC segment is more or less in line with what we saw the first quarter last year, especially if you take into account that we had Easter the last week of March this year.

In first quarter last year, we had Easter in April. So we are not pessimistic going forward, but you are absolutely right that if you can realize the personal customer growth in the first quarter, it's not 4% to 5% or 3% to 4%, it's actually 2.7%. But again, it's early in the year, and we have a more positive outlook going forward. And we'll come back to the development after 2Q. And our competitive position is pretty strong. We have shown over the last two years that we grow more or less in line with the market. We have no specific growth targets, but we aim for profitable growth and we believe the growth pace will pick somewhat up.

Ida Lerner

Yes. And when it comes to the question about impairments, so I think it's important to highlight that the main bulk of the individual impairments or the increase we see in individual impairments comes from 3 customers within the offshore segment. And that is also in line with what we communicated before, that the underlying fundamentals in the offshore market remains challenging and will continue to remain challenging for some time to come. But we also some pickup in activity in the capital markets side. Right there, it's second round of refinancings and also restructurings coming. So I think it's fair to say that what we've seen at the individual impairments are part of what we would expect in the oil-related industries and then predominantly offshore. We haven't seen any movements in unexpected customers moving into individual impairments this quarter. But as we've highlighted before, I think we will see volatility, and it will change in the quarters to come as well. But we haven't seen anything that is surprising this quarter.

Rune Bjerke

And it's also fair to repeat what Kjerstin said during her presentation earlier today. We are not giving or providing any guidance related to loan losses this year. The only thing we can say based upon what we are seeing and have seen is that loan losses will be below what we actually mentioned as the historic run rate for loan losses at 17 basis points.

Matti Ahokas

And then I asked about the mortgage margins. The 4 basis point decline is -- was that purely a function of the higher LIBOR rates? Or is it the funding -- blended funding cost impact?

Rune Bjerke

It was a reflection of the higher LIBOR rates.

Kjerstin Braathen

Yes, the funding cost isn't part of the 1 million-weighted margin. So it is the money market rate.

Matti Ahokas

The 87 basis points in DNB [indiscernible] credit, which you report as the margin?

Kjerstin Braathen

I'm talking about the margin we report in the fact book on the personal customers.

Matti Ahokas

Okay. I'm referring to the one you report in the personal customers where you see that we have the 87 basis point margin versus the actual funding cost.

Kjerstin Braathen

Personal customers, blending spreads are down to 176 and deposit spreads are up to 19 and weighted margins of 121. It's not the same here.

Matti Ahokas

No, I'm talking about the DNB [indiscernible] credit. But I can get back to that. It was just down and I was supposed to [indiscernible].

Kjerstin Braathen

Because this is a very hard margin to read and we'll not give you a representative picture of margins in the market, so I think I will guide you towards the fact of where we specify margin development for each of the 3 customers' headwinds.

Rune Bjerke

Yes, the [indiscernible] margin is actually margin versus the refunding costs where we take in the bonds plus the spread. So this doesn't reflect the margin versus money market rate at all. This is the same [indiscernible].

Operator

The next questions come from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca.

Riccardo Rovere

A couple of questions, if I may. The first one is on common equity Tier 1 ratio, which keeps going up quarter-after-quarter, 16.6 now. Next quarters, you will not be able to use the IFRS 9 28 basis point hit. So I'm just wondering how committed you are to show again in 2018 a common equity Tier 1 ratio, which is -- which should be closer to your target, which is already technically 50 basis point below the current level today. And we are still missing the profits generated -- to be generated over the next 3 quarters. This is the first question. Just to understand whether you are fully committed on the 16.1 or not. The second question I have is, again, I'm sorry to get back on credit impairments. I think question at the right at the beginning of this call was illegitimate. Can you at least tell us what portion of the offshore -- oil and gas offshore and shipping exposure is in Page 1 and is in Page 2? Because the feeling is that maybe you have, let's say, the lifetime expected losses that you have to take in -- to take into account this quarter through the equity maybe was just the way -- an accounting way to take into account that, that was lower than the collective provisions you had before with the different accounting principle. Is that the case that the collective provisions has gone through the equity or the delta has gone through the equity and we're not going to see anything like that in the coming quarters?

Rune Bjerke

We have said, as you know, many times that the capital requirement from the regulatory, including buffers, is about 16.1%. It might be 15.9%, 16%, 16.1%, 16.2%, but I could also mention 16.3%. It will vary from quarter-to-quarter. We have said that excess capital will be paid out to the owners one way or the other through cash dividend, through buybacks or if needed, through other means going forward. And we are committed to that dividend policy and those statements in the quarters to come as well. But you are absolutely right that the capital position is very strong. And we should also take into account, as you know, that currency development might impact the capital position as well, and that's one of the reasons why we have -- we'll have fluctuations going forward. But excess capital will be paid out.

Ida Lerner

And when it comes to the impairment and specifically on offshore, I think if I refer to Page 25 in the fact book, we clearly state how much of the oil-related exposures that is in the different stages. And I think that's also bearing in mind that offshore accounts for less than 2% of the EaD in the group. I think you could kind of see that the main bulk of the offshore exposure is either in Stage 2 or in Stage 3. So I think I don't want to give more details than that, but I think that gives you a good picture. And I can ensure you that we have not tried to work with the IFRS 9 to increase the equity portion or anything like that. We'd really try to -- we have a model that we follow very strictly, and that's also why we've had an increase in the oil-related industries.

Riccardo Rovere

All right. Okay. [indiscernible], if I may. On DNB Liv, Solvency II is up 14 percentage points. This morning, you clearly stated that you are prepared to swap string dividends to the parent company. Would you be able to provide an indication of what is a kind off appropriate Solvency II margins for DNB Liv?

Rune Bjerke

We have stated that our long-term solvency margin will be around 140%, and the same goes for DNB Liv as for anywhere else in the bank at the intent to distribute excess capital.

Riccardo Rovere

Right. Are the 140%, just to be 100% clear, [indiscernible] compare with the 160% that you have reported this quarter? Is that correct or the other number?

Kjerstin Braathen

It's correct.

Rune Bjerke

It's correct.

Kjerstin Braathen

[indiscernible] with 140%. And it's important to specify that the 140% is not -- it's not comparable to the CET1 ratio where it's more a requirement than a management buffer. The hard requirement in the life insurance business is currently with transitional rules, but the long-term target of 140% is set without transitional rules. This is the guiding for us as a management, and we've said, below that, we will pay out -- the indication is to pay out less than 50%. Above 140%, we will pay out up to 100%, but [indiscernible], we have the same view as for the holding as such excess capital should be streamed up.

Rune Bjerke

Bear in mind that we have our General Assembly 2 days ago, and we received the proxy to be able to buy back up to 4% of the outstanding shares. We have sent an application to the Norwegian FSA. And as soon as we get that alter from the FSA, we will start working on our buyback program. And as you know, when we start our buyback program, that really have an impact on the capital from day 1.

Operator

The next questions come from Bruce Hamilton from Morgan Stanley.

Bruce Hamilton

Just a follow-up. Most of my questions have been asked, so just a follow-up. On the capital point, and obviously, as mentioned, you continue to build healthy levels, how do you resolve -- I mean, it sounds like the FSA won't delay to pay out more than 100%. Or do you think that could actually change once you hit a certain capital level? So as we look into next year, is there any possibility or how else do you return kind of excess above the 100% sort of earnings level? And then secondly, just on the negative basis swap impact in the quarter, to understand, I mean, is that being driven by U.S. funding markets? I'm just trying to assess how much risk there is going forward, that, that could continue to be a bit of a drag on the top line.

Rune Bjerke

When it comes to our dividend policy, we have said that the combined buybacks and cash dividend should not exceed 100% for the group. It's not because the regulator is saying to us that 100% is the maximum limit, but because we believe of the, what I will call, public opinion reasons, it's sound not to pay out more than 100% if you have decent profitable growth opportunities and if you are able to provide your role in society. So we are now paying out about 73% or so if you combine buybacks and cash dividend. We still have a room upwards, but again, we also want to grow. And we also have to take into effect that the currency can and will fluctuate, and I think that we will be able to handle this in a proper, sustainable way going forward based upon the dividend policy or us saying that excess capital should be paid out.

Kjerstin Braathen

And to try to shed some light on the basis swaps, I mean, these are really hard to predict, and especially this quarter, I think the move has been in an opposite direction than one could have expected by just looking at the U.S. market. So it's not, in particular, about the increased funding costs or risk add-on in the U.S. market, it's more related to the tax reform and the fact that U.S. companies in Europe have been exiting their investments because they have an opening to repatriate the cash back to the U.S. with a tax exemption. And this had impacted the pricing of the basis swaps for dollars and led to the negative impact on the basis swaps. This is not an effect we expect to -- this is more like a one-off, and it's not an effect that we expect to continue. But the basis swaps are hard to be impacted both by interest rates and currency. So it's hard to predict, but it's important to bear in mind that, over time, they will converge to a 0, and it's just temporary fluctuations.

Operator

The next questions come from Kim Bergoe from Deutsche Bank.

Kim Bergoe

Most of my questions have been asked -- answered, but just to follow up, sorry to come back to the margins, but were you saying optimism is back in the oil sector and loss has been strongly reduced. Obviously, you said before that -- it was said before that there are still challenges in the offshore sector, but is there a risk of -- it seems to me that the margins in this particular, and much of the corporate book, has been reflecting a heightened risk. And is there a risk that margins will then also have to come down as optimism spreads?

Rune Bjerke

Looking at the offshore book or the shipping book or the oil price-related book, I think the margin approach is not actually the correct approach to take, because we haven't been able to deliver profitability over time in our lending polls, in our lending activities with these client groups. Now we are seeing that, side by side, with the reduction in loan losses, we are able to lift profitability in the different segments. And it's not going to be about margins going forward. It's going to be about risk-adjusted profitability. And if we find such opportunities, we have the capacity to [indiscernible] our clients. And we are doing these with some of our core clients right now, and we will do these going forward. So instead of looking at the margin isolated to specific segments, you should look at the return on allocated capital to the same segments. And the return on the allocated capital to those segments is moving in the right direction.

Kjerstin Braathen

And two additional points to make. One, it's always extremely hard to price up the risk sufficiently in an industry that is challenged. Secondly, we have substantially reduced our exposure to these industries, and this is so far not the impact of the margin and LCI.

Kim Bergoe

Okay. Just to follow up. So what you're saying is a risk adjusted, but that's the basis. That risk adjustment, is that changing or is that sort of stable over the cycle of -- is there a way of saying, "Okay, more optimism that the risk adjusted is going down?"

Rune Bjerke

I mean, we have different risk classes for clients in the same segment, and that is the basis for how we approach the customer as such, not the business segment but the risks related to each and every client.

Kim Bergoe

Okay. And they're relatively stable. That's not a -- sort of a moving factor.

Rune Bjerke

They are relatively stable during a year or two, but over time, obviously, they can move in a direction, a specific direction. But it's not going to be visible from quarter-to-quarter.

Operator

And the next questions come from Vivek Gautam from JPMorgan.

Vivek Gautam

Two questions from me. Firstly, it's very encouraging to see LCI balances are up 1.4% on the quarter on constant currency, which is great result, I have to say. However, you also mentioned some seasonal effects in the quarter. How much of that 1.4% growth in LCI would you think as seasonality-driven? And the second question, sorry, just to follow up, we'll come back to the same question again. Just wanted to get my head around IFRS world. What would the provisions have been in an IAS 39 world? Have you turned off your models? Or if you can help us, then we can try and bridge our part around those 2 different accounting measures.

Rune Bjerke

Thank you for your clever attempts. We are not going to provide any answers to your question, and that is because we now have a new regime and we will be faithful to that regime. And we're trying to provide as much information as we can in the fact book. And based upon what is there is drive out the reserves in each stage. I think you can do an appropriate job on your own to calculate and to look at development with pretty much facts in label distance. When it comes to second question, it was about LCI, and it's a very limited seasonal effect for LCI [indiscernible] growth is only about Easter and that really, doesn’t count for the activity in that segment at all. It's more related to the personal customer segment, and that's a new segment, actually.

Kjerstin Braathen

But just a few words to describe the model transition, and I don't know if it can be of any help, but just very quickly. I mean, the previous model we have for collective impairment was based on several macro indicators and drivers for key industry segments, but it was based on a rolling 12 months historical view. The IFRS 9 model is based on a 3-year forward-looking view where we're discounting our future expectations for the coming period. So obviously, you can appreciate that when you're discounting a future view and we have one of the factors struggling, you will take into effect also the future expectation for that market. And we can share with you that, that is one -- or that is the most important driver for the one-off that we booked at the end of last year and also the reason why we're saying we're very comfortable with the provisions that we now have against the oil-related markets. But we have turned off our models and we aren't able to help you in comparing IAS 39 with the current environment.

Vivek Gautam

And just a follow-up. What would be the seasonal effects in the personal and SME as you said -- in LCI, you said they're very limited, but on personal and SME?

Rune Bjerke

In the personal customer segment, you typically have lower activity just before Easter when it comes to home sales. So you have, in general, a lower activity just before Easter. On the other hand, you have an increase or pickup in activity after Easter again, and that's what we are seeing now in April. In the SME segment, it's more or less the same. You typically don't do as many transactions just before holiday as you do in a longer-term period without holidays. So it's impacting the SME and personal customer segment even more significant way than it's impacting the LCI segment.

Vivek Gautam

And just this, mainly it's the Easter-driven seasonality, nothing apart from that, yes.

Rune Bjerke

No. But also, this is being factor when it's -- when we are talking about home sales. I mean, the perception is that the northern lights is helping you to get a good impression of your home, and typically, in Norway right now, we have a pretty fantastic light. You should come and see it. And it might help to give a better impression related to your -- your house up for sale.

Kjerstin Braathen

Come buy a house in Norway.

Operator

The next questions come from Vardhman Jain of Macquarie.

Vardhman Jain

I have two follow-up questions. First was on your share buyback, the fact that you're going ahead with requesting a 2% proxy. I mean, I think you mentioned in the press release that you wanted to do in the steps, but I just wanted to get your thinking as to why are you requesting a lower proxy when you've got approval for 3.5% on share buyback. And secondly, on your loan volume growth, just looking at your statements, you mentioned that the first end customers could pick up in the second half, and you're looking for some profitable growth opportunity when you report the segment as well. Would it be fair to say that the 3% to 4% growth is now on the conservative side for 2018?

Kjerstin Braathen

On the share buyback, we have proceeded with a request for the FSA for a 2% share buyback and an additional 50 basis points to use as securities in our market's customer-related business. We asked for a larger proxy from the General Assembly, which was approved. The reason for asking this is that we would like to have the flexibility. We do have volatile elements into our numbers related to currency effects and market-to-market fluctuations, and we are looking to take this step by step. So we asked first for half of the proxy, and we will evaluate that throughout the year. If the market growth develops differently than we expect or the currency moves in a way that leaves us with more room to buy back shares, we will proceed and ask for a further proxy. Experience is that it's easier to achieve this if we take this gradually step by step, and this is exactly the reasoning behind the share back. It's not -- it's a tool for optimizing capital situation. We, this morning, repeated our growth guiding for 3% to 4%, so I don't think I will qualify it beyond that. There's obviously also room to chew in our growth and possible growth ambitions side by side with the development of the currency that may create more room, but there, we have to wait and see throughout the year.

Operator

There is one more question in the queue. [Operator Instructions]. So the next questions come from Adrian Cighi from RBC.

Adrian Cighi

I have two very quick follow-ups, hopefully. On NII, U.S. funding rates have increased. Can you try to give us any color on the potential impact of this dynamic in Q1 and outlook, if the rates remain elevated at these levels? And then maybe one other try on capital. Do you have any visibility into any additional capital add-ons regulated to your 16.1 requirement? Do you see an increase in the countercyclical buffer now that the house price increases resumed? Or any other requirements you see on your horizon that you might have not sort of put out?

Rune Bjerke

Also to the first question is that the movement in the U.S. rates has an impact on the NIBOR, but besides the impact on the NIBOR, we [indiscernible] the algorithms.

Kjerstin Braathen

And your second question, I'm sorry, I'm not sure I fully captured. Was it core equity 1 ratio, capital?

Adrian Cighi

I was trying to understand if you see any other headwinds onto your potential capital requirements like further increase in the countercyclical buffer or any other headwinds at all maybe you might have visibility into.

Rune Bjerke

Many in the dialogue we have with the Norwegian FSA, I think that you -- a clear impression that they are satisfied with Norwegian banks' capital position. That was stated from the Head of the FSA during a Capital Markets Day in London a couple of weeks back in time. And we have a constructive dialogue. But as you know, you never know about the Pillar 2 requirements. They might go up or they might go down, but we have no indications that we will see significant changes in those requirements in the short, medium-term future. And when it comes to the countercyclical buffer, there is a potential risk or an increase in the buffer up to 50 additional basis points. That will not happen before 12 months after a decision, and it will not -- definitely not then happen before the end of '19, or at that time, it might be summer '19. But it is the potential risk out there. But I think that will be more related to the overall macroeconomic picture. And also, it will be looked at in connection with a removal or a potential removal of the BASEL 1 floor requirements that we have right now.

Kjerstin Braathen

And I think we can add that we're confident that it's more likely, now that we're in an environment that will close the gap between us and other banks rather than the opposite.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, there's one question left. We have a couple of minutes to go. [Operator Instructions]. The next question is from Nick Davey from Redburn.

Nick Davey

Just one question from my side. I just want to take you back to the observation about rising rates being dipped to margins. I just want to understand a bit more about that. I know there's a competitive element, which you won't talk to, but can you just talk about the sort of treasury position and how you're positioned to NIBOR, especially given what's going on in recent months? And maybe if I can just point you to Page 17 on the fact book and if can just talk to the equity in noninterest-bearing items there. We're seeing the yield 3 months NIBOR as a rate. So is that basically where you see your main area of rate sensitivity? I'm sorry, just a follow-up to that one. I mean, not all banks or a few banks, I guess, keep their capital at a 3 months rate. So I know you're not going to get a big yield pickup at the moment if you were to invest that longer term, but is there a moment that the yield curve was a bit steeper way you would invest your equity and noninterest-bearing items a bit further down the curve?

Kjerstin Braathen

As I said, the reason why we're saying we are fairly neutral to movement in the NIBOR has to do with the combination of the totality of the assets and liabilities on our book. More specifically, 90% of the loans to personal customers will be impacted by moving the -- at NIBOR rates but none of the large corporate books because it's fluctuating with NIBOR. And you have, on the opposite side, the deposit that gets more profitable with the rising NIBOR rates, whereas the funding is with the margins fluctuating to the NIBOR. So there's more or less a match in the totality of this. Of course, there is potential upside on the equity, and there are other positive effects from an increasing NIBOR. It's been important for us not to model the interest rate, and I think that's within a -- on a short-term liquidity, and I think that's within a strong position today versus banks who have been modeling their short-term investments taken on the longer horizon. And so at the moment, I think we will maintain a conservative approach and believe we benefit from that in the long term. But we will always seek to optimize the profitability on the short-term liquidity placement. And obviously, in a market in the first quarter, we have seen good results from this, and we're particularly well positioned to take the opportunities that are there in view of our very solid balance sheet.

Operator

There are no more questions from the phone, so I would hand the call back to you. Thank you.

Rune Helland

All right. There's no more questions. Thank you so much for participating, and I hope you all will have a nice afternoon. Thank you, all.

Operator

Thank you for joining today's conference. You may now replace your handsets to end the call. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.