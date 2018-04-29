Hitachi's (HTHIY) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 2:30 AM ET

Mitsuaki Nishiyama - SVP, Executive Officer & CFO

Since it's time, let us begin the Hitachi Ltd. Results Announcement for Fiscal 2017. Our presenters here is that Mr. Mitsuaki Nishiyama, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO; in the same group Mr. Tomomi Kato, General Manager, Financial Strategy Division; Brand Communications General Manager, Mr. Yasuo Hirano. Now in regard to the overall about the results, Mr. Nishiyama will present.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Well, then allow me to present the outline of consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2017. Let me use the PowerPoint slides to explain first of all. Page 5, Slide number 1-2, if you could turn to that page, this is the statement of profit and loss, top line revenue fiscal year 2017 was ¥9,368 billion, year-on-year 2% increase, 103% of last year, Hitachi [ph], transportation -- Hitachi-Koki reorganization was conducted and because of that there was an increase of 3% adjusted operating income. ¥714.6 million, the ratio is 7.6%, year-on-year 127.3% increase, that's a 22% increase year-on-year. EBIT of ¥644.2 billion.

Second from the bottom, net income attributable to Hitachi stockholders, ¥362.9 billion plus ¥131.7 billion year-on-year. So 7.6% or ¥714 billion, this is a record high and net income ¥362.9 billion is also a record high.

Now as to the dividend; year-end dividend for fiscal year '17 is ¥8; it was ¥7 for the interim in my last year and so together with the interim for the full year we're going to pay a dividend of ¥15.

Next slide, 1-3; this is factors affecting changes in revenue and adjusted operating income, this is a macro level analysis, on the left hand side revenue analysis is given. Downward, impact of reorganization; this was a negative ¥355 billion, Hitachi Construction, Hitachi Chemical and -- or rather Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Chemical industrial products reorganization, and foreign exchange ¥165 billion, business scale expansion ¥396.3 billion.

Now on the right hand side, adjusted operating income portfolio reorganization, ¥32 billion, this is a negative factor. About foreign exchange, plus ¥23 billion. Excluding these profitability improvement, ¥136.3 billion, so this is the year-on-year 124%, up 24% year-on-year. And getting back to the left hand side, business scale expansion; because of impact of reorganization and foreign exchange, excluding these business scale expansion was up by 4% year-on-year. So on a net basis this is increasing revenue.

Moving on to the next page; Slide 1-4, this is by region. Second from the top, second from the right track column, overseas ratio is 50%, it was 48% back in fiscal year '16 so there was an increase of 2% year-on-year. As you can see year-on-year comparison; 98% for Japan, 107% of last year for outside Japan, in particular, there was an increase in China, 112% of last year. Excluding China, us and India, 112%; North America, 103%. So up 3% year-on-year. Europe was 99% of last year, it apparently is in decline but if we exclude forex fluctuation or reorganization, Hitachi-Koki's reorganization impact excluding that it was actually 113% of last year.

Now as to the breakdown; China, 11% supposed to 10% last year; Asia, 11%; North America, 13%. So overseas ratio in these regions has risen.

1-5, a summary of consolidated financial position and statement of cash flows. Total assets ¥10,1066 billion; this was up about ¥442.6 billion increase because of mandate assets increased and we also made proactive CapEx and because of these writers there was an increase. On the other hand, we have improved on our working capital so interest bearing debt -- there was a decline of ¥126.3 billion; CCC, fourth from the bottom, cash conversion cycle; 69.7 days. The medium-term target was 7 days for fiscal year 2018, so ahead of the medium plan by a year we were able to hit 70 days.

And equity ratio -- shareholder equity ratio, 32.4%, this was an improvement year-on-year, DE ratio was 0.23x. In the past it was the highest in 2008, 1.29x during the Lehman shock but now it has come down 0.23x; so our financial makeup has improved. ROA at the very bottom, 5.0%; last year it was 3.3% which was below 5% in the medium-term business plan. We were hired [ph] to bring this above 5% in fiscal year 2018, so we have reached that level of 5%. 4.4% was the number in 2011 which was the past record high but this time we have been able to exceed that and achieve a new record high. So profitability improvement, as well as cash flow improvement, and asset turnover and efficiency -- we're able to make improvements on all those fronts.

Cash flow statement is given at the bottom; our cash flow from operating activities ¥727 billion, margin 7.8. Cash flows from investment activities, negative ¥474.3 billion, M&A as well as industry equipment salary [ph] -- these M&As are included, Hitachi Chemicals M&A -- there was outflow of cash, so there were a lot of outflows of cash. Free cash flow was ¥252.8 billion, we were able to achieve that number.

Moving onto 1-6, revenues with adjusted operating income and EBIT by business segment. Overall, information telecom, social infrastructure investment systems and construction machinery, they all contributed greatly to increase profitability starting from the top. Year-on-year comparison; information and telecom systems, IT platform and products had further structural reform that was narrowing down at the product lineup in these areas. As a result, there was some decline in sales but system integration business in the Japan marketing piece; so 1% increase year-on-year in revenue. On the operating income side, SI profitability improvement was seen, IT platform and products structural reform preceded because of these virtues. ¥36.2 billion improvement year-on-year in adjusted operating income.

Moving on to social infrastructure and industrial systems; railway systems in the UK saw an increase in revenue, Solar acquisition contributed to sales increase of industrial equipment as a result, 2% increase year-on-year. Adjusted operating income, ¥38.5 billion increase year-on-year. Elevator business in China saw a decline in average sales surprise, an increase in material but power, energy, industrial equipment and so forth; so profitability improvement -- so as a result, ¥38.5 billion increase year-on-year. EBIT improvement of ¥121.2 billion and last year posting of ¥66 billion impairment loss in power and energy business by that is eliminated this year. So including operating income and non-operating income there was an improvement, and EBIT rose by ¥121.2 billion.

1-7, electronic systems and equipment. Hitachi-Kokusai Electric -- Hitachi high technology semiconductor production equipment had increase in sales. Hitachi Kokusai reorganization was a negative factor, so it was 93% of last year, a decline year-on-year. Adjusted operating income on the other hand, Hitachi Kokusai was deconsolidated but semiconductor production equipment sales increase contributed as a result ¥5.3 billion increase in adjusted operating income construction machinery. In terms of revenue, centering around China and overseas markets so there was a sales increase. Acquisition of Bracken & HE Pots [ph], they were consolidated, so up 27% year-on-year, in line with that. Adjusted operating income increased by ¥66.2 billion year-on-year.

Moving on to 1-8. First is high functional materials and components, 13% up year-on-year, electronic products, as well the automotive related products sales increased for this area. On top of that, Hitachi Chemical FPM Technology what's now being integrated and consolidated, and 30% year-on-year growth on revenues. According to that, adjusted operating income also was up ¥1.9 billion. EBIT was down by ¥24.6 billion but the reason is that there are some input in permit losses post in Hitachi Metals and also in Hitachi Chemical, there are some penalties posted related to the competition log related expenses. And therefore EBIT has declined slightly.

And regarding automotive systems; the sales was increased in China that was a major positive impact on this area. On top of that the sales to U.S. had decreased and therefore the increase was only 1%, very small. Operating income was down ¥6.7 billion year-on-year which is that the profitability related to [indiscernible] of a car information system and also sales decreased in North America, as a result, adjusted operating income was down by ¥6.7 billion year-on-year. Now EBIT was down ¥23.4 billion, this is because that in the previous period there was the gains of this disposal of real estate that was posted and which we do not have that impact this year.

Now moving on to 1-9, that Smart life and ecofriendly systems. Revenue was done by 3%, this is because that change of accounting methods to net basis of revenue for the part procured products in overseas, however there were some cost reduction impact and therefore the operating income was up by ¥2.6 billion. For the other segment, as well as financial services segment these were also impacted by the reorganization of Hitachi Transport System or impact of reorganization of Hitachi Capital.

Moving on to 1-10 and beyond, I'd like to elaborate on the topics. First, on 1-10, this is the progress of limited business. In fiscal 2017 the initial target for the revenue of remote [ph] businesses was ¥950 billion, that was a projection and actual results was ¥1,060 billion. That was a increase of about 6% of that target and drove 1% year-on-year growth. [Indiscernible] business was drawn from ¥120 billion in 2016 to ¥238 billion, and in FY 2018, ¥1,070 billion was projected, it's projected initial target was ¥1,050 billion, however we are expecting ¥20 billion upside because of the better progress than expected and therefore ¥1,070 billion is expected. That is associated with mostly the core business which initially was expected to be ¥290 billion but it is expected to be ¥310 billion which is about ¥80 billion increase compared with 2017.

Now moving on to 1-11; there are some topics related to strengthening other business towards their growth. This is the summary of what we have done in FY 2017 and also major items of the business portfolio transformation is also described as well.

Moving on to 1-12; there are two major topics related to projects. First is the nuclear power project in U.K. called or Horizon Project. In the third quarter results announcement, the GDA which is the certification for digit and spec [ph] was now being obtained, however, which we are currently negotiating with the British government for the financing support and criteria for business continuity, there are three listed on this table on this slide. In order to fulfill these three conditions we will be pressing on the negotiation with UK government. The second topic is related to thermal power project in South Africa which we are taking on appropriate measures in the arbitration procedure.

Now for the Slides 2-1 and beyond, we are disclosing the forecast outlook for FY18 and revenue is ¥9.4 trillion which is 31.3%, almost flat and adjusted operating income is going to be ¥750 billion which is 8% and the net income attributable to Hitachi Ltd shareholders is about ¥400 billion. And operating margin of 8% which was also ¥400 billion for the net income stipulated in our medium-term management plan is in line with this one. So ¥700 billion of EBIT which is the increase of ¥105.7 billion and the net income attributable to the shareholders of ¥400 billion is an increase of ¥30 billion. Assumption is that the foreign exchange street is assumed to be ¥105 to the dollars and also ¥130 to the euro.

Moving on to 2-2; we are disclosing the changes in revenues of FY2018 vis-à-vis FY2017, first [ph] revenue because of the Koki ¥280 billion is expected impact of reorganization of Hitachi Kokusai, it's ¥185 billion, foreign exchange rate impact is negative ¥160 billion. And when we exclude that, then a business scale expansion and others are considered to be ¥376.3 billion, so we are expecting ¥9,400 billion on the adjusted operating income because of the Hitachi Kokusai electric reorganization the income is down by ¥25 billion and foreign exchange rate impact is expected to be ¥38 billion, and the other profitability improvement is expected be ¥90.3 billion when exclude extraordinary items and it is going to be 14% increase, that is our target.

Moving on to 2-3 and 2-4; are of the segment revenues and adjusted operating income outlook. By segment the third from the topic top which is electric systems and equipment, 92% which is 8% down year-on-year. Hitachi Kokusai electric deconsolidation is increased for both revenues and adjusted operating income. When we net out this impact and net effect is going to be positive growth for this segment by segment. The electric systems equipment will be the only one which will see a negative growth, however for the other segments we are seeing positive growth. That is all from ourselves.

We will like to move on to questions and answers, so though time is limited for the same of the proceedings we would like to take questions from other media. In the latter half we will like to take questions from investors and analysts. We will bring a microphone to you, so please state your name and affiliation before asking the question. So from other media are there any questions?

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I would like to ask question number one. Right now many illicit companies are announcing their performance results, they are either up or down and you have now a forecast of record high operating income. Given the risks that may exist with this threat to the business environment for the fiscal year what was good what was bad? That's my first question.

Second question is as follows; the operating income ratio of 8%, you have met the commitment and top line you have been aiming at achieving ¥10 trillion for the topline. So given the commitment and the forecast that you have given, while you are reorganizing group companies are revealing portfolio, taking proactive countermeasures so while they continue. How proactive are you prepared to be in taking such measures?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Now FY2018, the business environment, on the what is noteworthy is as was shown in our variance with the plan for FY17, for some of the products oriented business, the material cost has surged and we were impacted by that. In each of the businesses measures were taken, cost reduction, for example, passing the price increase to the sales surprise but I think this trend will continue, the trend of rising material cost. And another factor in the economic environment is such that there is impact from trade -- trade and commerce between countries, there is trade friction if it deteriorates. Then it will have impact on not just one single country but or in others as well, there will be negative impact on a worldwide basis.

So economic sluggishness risk-off will lead to cheaper dollar or higher yen, in other words, that could possibly happen. But so far we pursued business structural reform to drive profitability, we have been withdrawing from lower profitability businesses, we have prepared ourselves for that. So we will continue to closely monitor the evolving business environment. We would like to harvest the foods of the measures that we have taken so far.

Now 8% operating income ratio, bottom line ¥400 billion committing to the targets in the medium-term business plan. For fiscal year 2017 as you saw profitability and asset efficiency and turnover have risen. So I think we are seeing the result of improvements. So portfolio restructuring efforts and business structural reform endeavors and operational cost reduction; measures have been taken and I think we are seeing positive results of that. I think that we now have a good view to achieving 8% but compared to the global top companies our profitability is not yet there, not upto their standard yet. So we need to clear the first threshold of 8% and go further beyond.

Now as to the size of the revenue, our target is ¥10 trillion. We're not necessarily bent on achieving the top line only, rather than that our primary focus is improving profitability; that has been our thinking all along, ¥10 trillion. So in May 2016 we announced the medium-term business plan and revenue target was 10%, income ratio 8%, our forecast of ¥9.4 trillion, we came out this time -- those ¥0.6 trillion gap and one of the factors behind is forex fluctuation that was negative ¥100 billion impact in revenue because of forex fluctuation and portfolio reorganization impact, Hitachi Koki, Kokusai Electric; these are the reorganizations of portfolio after the announcement of the mid-term business plan, ¥630 billion in impact, so together negative ¥530 billion impact was seen.

On the other hand same number of M&As have been conducted as part of our measures, initiatives. So rather than trying to embark on very large M&As, we would like to have M&As, mergers and acquisitions to supplement our businesses; so rather than pursuing just top line and we will like to focus more on profitability that is how we would like to manage our businesses.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions; first is nuclear power station business. Well Toshiba reiterated to you the nuclear recycling business has shown that the desire to integrate the operations among the three companies; what is the progress to that extent? Related to that I'm sure that's still in the planning stage, however what about the nuclear furnace business -- reactor business; what is your take on that particular business, nuclear reactor business?

And also let me confirm, what is the sensitivity of the foreign exchange rate in terms of revenues, as well as adjusted operating? What is the assumed or average foreign exchange rate and if you could share that would be appreciated.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

For nuclear reactor, or excuse me, recycling and the reactor business of nuclear power; nuclear recycling and also nuclear business reorganization, there is no specific plan at all. And in regard to your second question which is the foreign exchange rate assumption; in FY2018 which means that the March 2019 the dollar is assumed to be ¥105 to the dollar and ¥130 to euro and exposure is that ¥1 change to the dollar is that ¥180 billion for the revenues and ¥3 billion for the adjusted operating income, and the ¥1change to the euro is ¥6 billion for the revenues and ¥1 billion for the adjusted operating income, that's the sensitivity. Thank you very much. Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

There are three questions. Question number one; this may be close to what was asked already but I would like to ask about risks. Earlier you talked about macro level risks, you gave a list of such potential risks; conversely put for each other business areas are you not seeing much of a risk, is that correct? If you are seeing risks with specific business areas or divisions? Question number two; last meeting or two meetings ago I asked about whether your capability overall has risen as a company and I thought I received a positive answer but after this performance announcement what do you think is happening to your capabilities, is it up?

Sorry for the abstract question and question number three has to do with the nuclear power business in the UK. Strike prize if you can give us an idea as to what the strike price is going to be? I'd appreciate it. You talked about construction material costs rising, with that strike price the acceptable level of strike price may be changing; so if that is the case, if you could please share that with us? And another clarification; taking this off balance and the number should be close to zero I would understand. But would it be outside of the consolidation and turned into an equity method affiliate, is that acceptable?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

So to address your first point, are there any specific risks that we see in each of the businesses; to answer that, of course there are risks in all the areas and that is why we are taking measures to pursue business structure reform and cost reduction initiatives. As I said earlier, products related businesses are affected by material costs rise, material prices are hovering high, as -- if they are to further increase we'll have to continue to reduce costs on our side. One of the major areas is automotive systems, social infrastructure and industrial; elevator business, for example. These divisions are impacted by material costs rise and high functional materials and components, they are also affected. And whether or not we can pass the increase in price to the sales rise, how quickly can we do that we have to closely consider that.

Social infrastructure and industrial systems; there is one project remaining in the Middle East. So I think we need to continue to closely monitor that. By the end of fiscal year '18 the last -- that large project will be completed -- concluded. Now other than that overall, if we can stick to the current plan we believe we can hit the targets. Now has our capability risen overall as a company that was your second question. Against the current plan there are ups and downs somewhat but overall, I think the baseline of our capability has risen overall. Each of the business units in fiscal year 2017 their operating income ratio was less than 5%, some of them but in fiscal year '18 each of the business units has seen over 5% income ratio that is the forecast and the plan. But then is this satisfying for us in terms of the level of capabilities, not at all.

We are to be within global top of our companies, we have to do more in order to raise our profitability. So we need to pursue improvements that we have planned, we need to take steps and initiatives, structural reform and cost reduction included; and I think we need to continue to work hard on that -- the Nuclear Power Project, Horizon Project in the UK, the strike up price was asked and taken this project off balance sheet. On that we are in the process of negotiating with the UK government, so I would like to refrain from making further comments.

Time to close this session is approaching, and therefore for all the members of the panel this is the last question.

Unidentified Analyst

Three questions. First, for information and telecom businesses operating margin year-on-year 1.7%, 9.4% this year; what is your take on this particular business? What is the major reason? And 9.7% projected for the next year, what is your initiatives that you're going to take on? And for information and telecommunication systems, breakout is that the revenue is almost flat for the next year and yet operating margin improves. Well, operating income rises and are you focusing on profitability for this business?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

I would like to talk about the information telecommunication systems separately into segments and if you could look on my Page 26, I would like to answer to your question. First, for the front business which is performing quite well. The initial project management which we've been actively implementing have been taking roots in the practices of our Company. In the businesses belonging to the front businesses, our strategy have been taking deep roots in the front business overall, so FY project management are now well put in place, therefore in FY2017 10.1% growth and in 2018, 10.5%. So that is a projection which we announced this time. That increases the very basis of our profitability and also contribute to the stabilization of the profitability.

And the second segments is IT platform which is 4% last year and 6.5% last year and we are going to going to be 7.7% this year. IT platform product area is first light and the telecomm network area and also IT network products, also we are not only there in the profit product and we are slowly narrowing down to the highly performing products with the high profitability; so in storage business which is a faster storage, it's performing quite well. New products are to be implemented on-schedule or were actually launched in the market as is scheduled and also we were able to achieve or launch higher -- faster than the plan. So we were able to improve the profitability because of that reason.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question related to hard business; again, related to the information and telecommunication systems. Flash storage, you narrowed down the products and for lower profitable products such as mainframe products, do you have any specific ideas that we were able -- you were able to disclose?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

We were able to narrow down the products already; for mainframe we've narrowed down our product lineup, and also for the telecom network we had a drastic -- very bold restructuring as well by focusing on the profitability and that we are going to continue to do but storage is the strength of our business. The new area is a flash storage, we were successfully able to launch that product line and we would like to use that as a core for our hardware products. But again, solution will have to be enhanced on a global basis. So selling hardware's or doing SI services are not the only thing which we will do, bringing hardware to the customers, but we will be sitting closer to the customers and providing a comprehensive lineup of a hardware and software in providing the whole solutions to the customers so that we can develop our business on a global basis. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Really two front business in FY2018, AI or IoT older matter our business that are actually better progressed than your initial projections. So AI or IoT combined with your solutions would that be one of your focus area?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Yes, that will be the overall growth. It is not just limited to information and telecommunication systems, it will be related to the overall group companies, that will be that driver for all the companies. Well, no matter business progress like I reported earlier is still a very small, so the size of the business is still small, however by growing the core for overall Hitachi Ltd we will be able to enjoy overall profitability; so according to growth of other core business that is the key driver for us.

Next, to continue we will like to take questions of investors and analysts. Are there any questions please?

Unidentified Analyst

There are two I would like to ask. Question number one has to do with the actual performance of corporate items and eliminations compared to the January announcement there is some variance. So the buffer that you originally assumed did not materialize and so did that contribute -- if you could share with us your breakdown, please do so. And according to the New Year guidance; corporate items and elimination compared to last year's actual, there is a decline of ¥36 billion as a factor, so what is the buffer included if you could share that with us?

Another question has to do with social infrastructure and industrial systems; new year guidance that was given, adjusted operating income of ¥49 billion increase I think that is your plan. So according to the appendix material, when you break that down into subareas, revenue is not assumed to increase all that much; so how are you going to raise the profitability? What's going to be the measures or plan?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

So the previous fiscal year -- fiscal year '17 as you said, operating income risk of ¥30 billion; that was incorporated as a risk as you rightly said compared to the last outlook that we gave. 1-6, 1-7 if you could take a look at operating income, social information and industry systems, negative ¥9.4 billion; automotive systems, ¥3.4 billion; high functioning materials, ¥5.1 billion. There were deteriorations, other than that information and telecomm systems of Hitachi Construction Machinery and others saw improvements. So the risk of that was factored in on a net-to-net basis remained. There were areas that saw improvements and they cancelled out the negatives, so that was what happened in 2017.

For fiscal year 2018, operating income for that risk buffer of ¥20 billion in the operating income is assumed. For each of the business units in areas there are risks that are not yet clear and as obtained as -- was the question from the media earlier; overall, the general business environment contains some risk factors, considering that ¥20 billion in operating income and that is reflected in corporate items and elimination. The fiscal year '18 social infrastructure and industrial systems ¥49.4 billion, the driver is behind that you asked.

Roughly speaking, industrial and distribution business is going to improve through business structural reform that is what we are seeing; and lower profitability projects will be withdrawn from and such efforts have continued and will continue and because of the positive impact from that there will be a major improvement. With industrial equipment, I believe they can drive their sales quite successfully going forward, so that is why we are planning an increase in revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm sorry for asking some details but corporate items and elimination in terms of the number ¥30 billion there was an improvement other than the buffer, not realizing there was another ¥10 billion impaired; is it important? If so, please just answer why?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

You're asking about fiscal year '17, the previous fiscal term?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Our expenses at the head office were brought down, our suppression of expenses of the head office continued and so as a result it came out as a positive factor. And proactively we are making investments into other brand and development and the timing has changed and some is brought into fiscal year '18 but no major structural reasons.

Unidentified Analyst

So for New Year, ¥20 billion buffer but deterioration and of ¥36.3 billion and ¥20 billion of impact that's because of deterioration that you assume may happen in the business environment?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Three questions to the point. First, in FY17 versus FY18, restructuring costs and impact; if we're able to quantify and disclose we would like to hear? And social infrastructure business that you mentioned that one of the benefit is coming from the restructuring impacting, if you were able to disclose a specific number, it would be appreciated.

The second one; as you explained on Page 15, well, in regard to the data if you could actually disclose the breakdown more it be appreciated. And on 28, in regard to the litigation that we appreciated and to be at Page 28, number of subsidiaries are now being disclosed but as I believe that Company has already announced the strategy to reduce the number of subsidiaries to a half; and is that going to be something that you're going to implement this year? And what is the image that you're going to implement this year in terms of number of subsidies and affiliates?

And from the strategic point of view, what is your strategy preview on reducing the number of subsidiaries to the extent you can disclose will be appreciated. Thank you.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

First, for the restructuring cost as well as the impact and the restructuring related cost in FY2017 was posted at ¥64.3 billion, and FY18 is about ¥50 billion which we are projecting in this plan. For the impact of restructuring reorganization on year-on-year basis, for FY17 ¥15 billion impact year-on-year, and for FY18 could be read FY17 ¥14 billion is projected. And related to the second question, Page 15 as I remember this is related to South African project that you would like to hear. Now we are in the process of arbitration, we are bound by the confidentiality agreement and therefore we are simply following the instructions of the arbitration procedures and we are taking appropriate measures and therefore we would like to refrain from disclosing any detail about this arbitration.

In regard to the number of subsidiaries, Hitachi Chemical, Hitachi Construction & Machinery in mandate [ph] had happened and therefore the number of subsidies have increased; 879 companies are under consideration now. Now when we exclude the listed companies and still we have 571 subsidiaries on the state subsidiaries, everyone is actually the fully owned subsidiaries. So we'd like to first try to work on reduction of numbers for this 570 companies first, that will be the first target; and to the extent possible we would like to merge in two other company or perhaps one country, one business, one subsidiaries and if they are at multiple presented only to the same business in the same country and we'd like to integrate but implement as much as possible but of course the majority of that will be with the allies in FY2019 and 2020.

And therefore execution period lies in 2019 and 2020, and we would like to enjoy the full benefit if in FY2021; so that is a plan at this point. Thank you very much. Any further questions?

Unidentified Analyst

There are really three questions I would like to ask. Question number one; if you could answer each of the questions as I raise them. First, actual performance, adjusted operating income for information and telecom systems, compared to the plan in this business unit there was an upside or what is the factored background behind that social infrastructure ¥94 trillion, it was not meant to automotive ¥3.4 billion or you made a downward revision to forecast and then it changed again. So what were the factors behind that? Are they tentative or structural? So for those three business units if you could please comment.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

1-6 and 1-7; if you could look at those slides, the last forecast that was given and compared to that how has it changed. First on information and telecom systems, the last forecast compared to that improvement of ¥10.2 billion and that's because Japan's SI business was robust compared to the last forecast we've given, profitability or revenue -- there are so many projects in this area but the risks that we assumed that did not materialize or there was some improvements as well. So mainly for the Japanese SI business because this was robust, there was an upside; and IT platform business, Flash storage since the third quarter and onward or rather since the fourth quarter and onward sales were generated according to plan with these new products. It was quite successful and so Japan business -- business in Japan was better than expected.

So those were the factors and with respect to social infrastructure and industrial systems; the main factors are such that as I said earlier, EPC life scale projects, fiscal year '15 are onward, we have not received our orders because we decided to withdraw from this domain in the second half of 2014; we're not receiving any projects, so we're now winding down the existing projects at the moment but there is work still remaining. The last project that I talked about in the Middle East where construction is ongoing, we have allocated our cost for that. This is related to the construction contractor locally; because of extension of the construction period there was additional cost that had to be located. 90% done, the remaining is 10%, so by the end of 2018 it's to be completed.

And on the automotive systems; automotive systems in North America -- well in the last forecast the business was sluggish in North America, sluggish sales St. Clarion [ph], those were the factors that were incorporated in the last forecast. A productivity enhancement in North America that we have been working on since fiscal year 2017 and we did include that factor in the last forecast but productivity enhancement initiatives are somewhat lacking behind and they have -- some are being factored in so compared to the last outlook, deterioration of ¥3.4 billion.

So structural versus tentative -- are they structure or tentative; for information and telecom systems, these are structural factors that are contributing to positive results. And automotive, these are tentative factors; automotive productivity enhancement or rather a social and infrastructure they are tentative automotive systems, I think we need to continue to watch productivity enhancement.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question; your EBIT plan for this year -- adjusted operating income plus a ¥35.3 billion, ¥105.7 billion there between EB and adjusted operating income there is some gap between ¥70 billion; so if you could please provide commentary?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

So operating income on an adjusted basis and EBIT; so non-operating loss and profit, I think I should give you the breakdown that's most straightforward. Fiscal year 2017 excluding interest costs, non-operating expense, it was ¥70.3 billion in total. In fiscal year '18 the total is assumed to be zero on a net basis. To give you the breakdown; fiscal year '17 breakdown is as follows: our business reorganization cost -- so business reorganization profit and loss, it was plus ¥9.7 billion; structural reform, ¥62.3 billion; and plus equity method affiliate, ¥62.4 billion; other than that loss of ¥78 billion. So on a net basis, ¥70.3 billion minus. For fiscal year '18, business reorganization plus ¥30 billion and structural reform cost or loss of ¥50 billion; and equity method affiliate about negative ¥60 billion, and other than that ¥40 billion loss.

So on a net basis, zero, and that is why the gap has narrowed and it's zero. Operating income ¥750 billion, EBIT ¥750 billion; that's the plan we have. I hope I answer your question. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Last but not least; the social infrastructure and industrial systems, for each of the businesses there if you can give us a forecast qualitatively?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

That's Page 27.

Unidentified Analyst

By each BU, there are quite a lot of BUs that are planned for negative growth declines. And so what you're thinking on each of their businesses; railway, it's pretty clear what's going to happen, if you could comment on the other BUs. So nuclear power BU, nuclear energy BU?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

The timing of receiving orders for projects and so forth because of the timings there's going to be a slight decline. And now industry and distribution BU, structurally this is not expected to grow all that much. There is so little profitability business, rather than driving revenue we should work on product mix and business mix. And by so doing we should focus on profitability, that is the plan, and that's how you see the number as is stated here. And water BU; this is going to shrink somewhat year-on-year, this as well has to do with increase and decrease in the number of projects depending on the term.

And the industrial products BU; on this we acquired Sally Air [ph], inclusive of that we are strengthening our industrial equipment business and that is what we are looking to do. Sally Air [ph] sales were somewhat down but for fiscal year 2018 the status of orders is quite successful, orders are up quite nicely. So we are expecting an increase in sales there. And what was acquired through the acquisition of Sally Air [ph], we acquired new channels; especially in North America we would like to leverage such sales channels to expand the sales of Hitachi industrial systems products. And Sally Air [ph] on a full year basis it's going to contribute a sales of ¥50 billion.

And building systems BU; for this in terms of the number of units sold in China, it's to be flat but the average sales prices are down which is affecting this business; so it's not to expect all that much. So fiscal year year-on-year decline is planned about profitability-wise expansion into Asian markets, growth in Asian markets and in China as well -- high end products; orders for high end products should be secured so that profitability can be maintained and that is our plan.

For railway business; IEP in the UK, Italian Railway, they are going to have projects that are going to be one of full-fledged basis, they are going to have full production activities and so they should be doing well. One last question, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Brief questions, two questions. First, free cash flow for this year; net profit is ¥400 billion, we would expect that a cash flow could be zero because you used for everything, for mandate [ph], let me confirm dividend. For the fiscal year ended, the payout was planned to 20%, Mitsubishi Electric increased the dividend payout as well. Now what is your concept with that dividend? I do not recommend the buyback but I would expect that dividend could be increased more. Let me check these two points.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Regarding free cash flow, whether the Company may make investment into major investment, a major mandate or not, it's just a matter of timing. For a free cash flow, vis-à-vis that plan in 2016 and 2017; and the medium for business plan, well first year of '16, '17 and '18 that was a 3-year and after that the remaining free cash flow is going to be ¥300 billion and that was I think initial plan. And on that and FY16 and FY17, we were able to exceed the free cash flow exceeding ¥300 billion already. Then within this range shall we make an investment within this range and the Company may not be involved in an investment beyond that that is not the case; if there are great opportunities, we will be bringing into major investment and with that perhaps on a single year basis there might be a positive or negative as well.

But the ratio -- that to equity ratio, for example, disposal of our assets or reorganization of portfolios, business portfolio and also we've disposed some of the investment securities and also disposal of the real estate, we were able to reduce that debt ratio. We were able to have lower ratio which proves that we have some room for further investments, so we will be carefully monitoring the financial positions and if needed, we will be entering into the bull investment as well but it's upto the project, we will be closely examine the projects and when we decide that it's necessary we will be making it's reinvestment. We've invested for the purpose of enhancement of the businesses going forward in order to enhance the delivery capabilities of the front side over another project, for example; also for each and every product area that if there is a great opportunity we'd like to do some investment.

Now regarding dividend payout; dividend is the major instruments for the return to shareholders, 20% to 30% payout is our rough target per say. So our yield payout on consolidated basis is about 20%; so we are at the bottom of our desired range, that's just an outcome but this is to make investment for the future growth for sure, and we've actually grown in business and we improved profits and as a result, we've tried to expand the dividend for steady manner, that's the principal.

Unidentified Analyst

A follow-up question; for free cash flow without having major M&A, CCC is actually improving and therefore ¥400 billion which is close to net income; you were able to earn a free cash flow of about ¥400 billion, you were able to achieve that foundation?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

For the certain M&A and reorganization, that was already projected in our free cash flow projection; so therefore positive free cash flow is going to be generated in this fiscal year. Thank you.

With that we would like to conclude the meeting for the media and the…

[Call ends abruptly]

[Call ends abruptly]

