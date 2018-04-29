NTT DoCoMo's (NTDMF) CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (OTCPK:NTDMF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa - President & CEO

Hirotaka Sato - GM, Accounts & Finance Department

Hiroshi Tsujigami - EGM, Sales & Marketing Division

Kyoji Murakami - EGM, Smart Life Business Division

We would like to start NTT DoCoMo's Results Presentation for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2018 or Fiscal 2017.

I would like to introduce the participants; President & CEO, Mr. Yoshizawa; Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Asami; Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Nakayama. And we also have Executive Vice Presidents; four of them, the General Manager of Accounts and Finance Department, Mr. Sato; General Manager of Corporate Strategy and Planning Department, Mr. Omatsuzawa; and Secretary of General Manager of Sales and Marketing Division, Mr. Tsujigami; and Executive General Manager of Smart Life Business Division, Mr. Murakami.

Now let me introduce the schedule for today's meeting. We will first begin with a presentation by Mr. Yoshizawa, the President and CEO based on the results presentation slide. After that 30-minute presentation we will like to entertain your questions. We expect to finish the meeting at 6 o'clock. For the risk pertaining to the business, including those risks relating to the comments made during the Q&A session please refer to the final page of the presentation slide.

Now without further ado, I will like to call Mr. Yoshizawa to begin the presentation.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Hi, I am Yoshizawa, thank you very much indeed for taking your precious time despite your busy schedule. Now I will like to begin my explanation on the results for fiscal 2017. This is a three part presentation; in the first section I would like to talk about the results highlight for fiscal '17 and the second session I would like to talk about the guidance for fiscal '18 and the shareholders returns, and the third session I would like to talk about the initiatives undertaken under beyond -- declaration beyond.

First, slide number 2, the results highlight. Operating revenues increased by 4% year-on-year to ¥4,769.4 billion. Operating income increased by 3% to ¥973.3 billion, so we recorded increase in both revenues income. Operating free cash flow increased by 7.8% to ¥933.5 billion. The operating income by segment; telecommunications business was on-par with last fiscal year, ¥832.8 billion, and Smart Life and other businesses increased by 25.5% to ¥140.5 billion.

Next, regarding some selected financial data; net income increased by ¥92 billion to ¥744.5 billion, free cash flow increased by ¥198 billion to ¥862.5 billion. Please be advised that these amounts include the impact of the receipt of the Arbitration Award from Tata Sons of India. Next, about the results by segment. In telecommunications business, operating revenues increased by ¥187.2 billion, and operating income remained flat year-on-year. Smart Life business and other businesses combined operating revenues increased by ¥900 million and operating income increased by ¥28.6 billion. However, when you single out the Smart Life business alone, operating revenues recorded a decrease; this is due mainly to the fact that one of our affiliates, DTC Inc., the method of recording revenues and expenses changed from -- previously, the gross amount to net amount which we have been explaining since the first quarter of this fiscal year.

This is about the year-on-year changes; the key factors behind the year-on-year changes in operating income. Operating revenues will increase by ¥184.9 billion due mainly to the increase of mobile communication service revenues of ¥57.2 billion and the increase in optical fiber service revenues of ¥95.6 billion. On the expense side on the right hand side, we recorded an increase of ¥156.3 billion due mainly to an increase in network related expenses driven by the cost increase relating to the revenues from optical communication services revenues. Consequently operating income increased by ¥28.5 billion to ¥973.3 billion.

Next, I want to talk about the operations. Mobile subscriptions increased by 2% year-on-year to ¥76.37 million. Churn rate was 0.65%, in particular, the handset churn rate was 0.51%. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our customer returns to prevent churns. Next, smartphone and tablet users; the total number of users increased by 7% to 38.3 million. DoCoMo Hikari subscriptions increased by 1.4x to 4.76 million. Next, about the ARPU and MOU trends. The fourth quarter aggregate ARPU including the impact of multi-support and other discount services increased by ¥140 year-on-year to ¥4,690. Voice ARPU increased by ¥150 to ¥1,370 and Packet ARPU decreased by ¥140 to ¥2,940.

However, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 had the impact of ¥140 due to the change of accounting method of Packet carryover; so if this impact was excluded, the Packet ARPU remained almost unchanged from last fiscal year. DoCoMo Hikari ARPU increased by ¥130 to ¥380. We will continue to proactive customer returns and reduce them the multi-support and increase that DoCoMo Hikari subscriptions; and as a result of this we have successfully increased the ARPU.

LTE Network; the total number of LTE base stations amounted to 185,000 of which premium 4G enabled base stations amounted to 108,300. In light of the planned introduction of 5G we will enhance the transmission speed to the gigabit level. In the summer of 2018, we plan to launch 988 megabit per second service.

Next, is the comparison of our effective transmission speed with the competition. What is shown here is the effective speed measured and announced by each company based on the guidelines by MIC. As you see, we have increased the download speed by 1.5x compared to last year, we will continue to construct a comfortable network for the customers and in 2018 in particular, we will introduce carrier aggregation and other technology for upload to further enhance the network speed that we offer it. Next, is about the cost efficiency improvement. In the fourth quarter, we achieved ¥35 billion and for a cumulative of fiscal 2017 we achieved cost efficiency totaling ¥98 billion which was higher than our guidance of ¥90 billion. And in 2018, we will continue to tackle further cost efficiency improvement.

Next, the operating income from Smart Life and other businesses. Compared to last fiscal year the operating income increased by 26% to ¥140.5 billion which was in excess of the operating income guidance for the full year of ¥130 billion from Smart Life category. The major contributions from each category; if you look at the bottom there, the peace of mind support services accounting for 40% such as the mobile device protection service; and the top one, content and commerce, such as DTV and there is one for DoCoMo services, these accounted for 20% of the operating income. And the last one, finance and payment such as the d CARD and d PAYMENT; these accounted for 20% approximately, and the remaining 20% came from lifestyle services as well as corporate solutions.

Now about the finance and payments services; the total amount of transactions handled by our finance and payment services increased by 22% year-on-year to ¥3,170 billion. The total number of d CARD members on the right reached 18.93 million of which d CARD gold subscriptions increased 1.6x to 3.88 million, and on April 25, this number exceeded 4 million. In line with the growth of the d CARD members, we have certainly expanded the transactions processed by our finance and payments solutions. Next, about d POINT. The total number of d POINT club members reached 65.6 million of which the total number of d CARD -- POINT card registrants who are the users who are able to use d POINT at streets, shops increased by 1.8x to 22.32 million. And the number of d POINT partners which represents the sum of brands and sites where d POINTs can be earned and used increased by 2.6x to 229 and the number of participating stores amounted to approximately 34,100.

Let me talk about the promotion +d activities. We are currently working together with various partners and the number of such partners increased steadily to 468. Going forward, we will continue to collaborate with partners and accelerate value co-creation through the +d activities.

Now, I will like to talk about the ESG evaluations that we have earned in the Toyo Keizai CSR Corporate Ranking, we received the No.1 overall ranking, and in the Nikkei SmartWork survey we received the 5-star ranking, and we also were awarded the grand prize of NIKKEI Smart Work in the Innovation Division.

And regarding the repurchase of our own shares; through the -- in the period between October 27, 2017 to March 31, 2018 we are quite approximately 111 million shares at an aggregate price of ¥300 billion. And this is the summary of the fiscal 2017 full year results. I think while these are self-explanatory of what I've already covered are summarized in this slide.

Now in the second section, I would like to talk about 2018 guidance and the shareholder returns. First of all, I will like to explain that as you may know, we have changed the accounting standard to IFRS starting from fiscal 2018. Operating revenues are expected to increase by ¥34.9 billion to ¥4,790 billion. Operating income is expected to increase by ¥3.1 billion to ¥990 billion and Smart Life operating income expected to increase by ¥5.8 billion to ¥140 billion. And the 2017 numbers are converted into IFRS here to make apple-to-apple comparison with 2018. Operating free cash flow is expected to increase by ¥13 billion to ¥960 billion, EBITDA is estimated to be ¥1.53 trillion, and capital expenditures is estimated to be ¥570 billion. We are expecting to conduct the cost efficiency improvement totaling ¥120 billion which is higher than that fiscal year, so we will secure income and concentrate our managerial resources for the next phase of growth.

And for the concrete actions planned for 2018 I will explain in the following slide. Though there are two pillars to the fiscal year 2018 key initiatives; first is transformation of business foundation with the expanded customer base centered on members in earnest. And also the second pillar would be the growth investment; the technical development of 5G membership platform, and also the eligible paying new services such as AI agent. In other words, we will realize growth investment to deliver declaration beyond.

Let me explain based on each segment; but first, in the telecommunication business we look at the changing environment and we will certify customer base. And with that intention, we want to enhance coverage of this through various initiatives such as customer return. And also on top of that, we want to expand DoCoMo Hikari business and therefore drive growth in the overall telecommunication business segment. As for more specific customer return programs, I would like to touch upon this later on. In Smart Life business and other business, we will seek to make transition from quantitative expansion focused on subscription numbers to qualitative enhancement focused on expanded service usage. So we want to make a transition to such a face. Ever than more, we will work to expand use and transaction in finance and payment services. And at the same time we will accelerate corporation through +d in enterprise solutions segment as well.

Now, in order to derive resources to finance these initiatives we will carry out drastic cost reduction and we will make sure that we wear the scuffs [ph] efficiency improvement based on thinking which is outside to the box; this of course replace the overall business operations, and on the bottom, there is reference to our thinking. And so with this initiatives we want to make sure that 2015 will be the year in which we developed the basis for subsequent growth.

Next, I would like to talk about shareholder return. Shareholder return is one of the important issues for the management and as you see we have made consistent efforts to solidify and reinforce dividend as well as share repurchase. For fiscal 2018, the full year dividend is corrected to be ¥110 which represents an increase of ¥10. As we committed in declaration beyond together with the increase in operating free cash flow, we will consider continuous increase in our dividend as well as agility in [ph] share buyback and strengthen the return that we provide to our shareholders. So that's our initiative.

Next, from this point onwards I would like to take medium-term strategy 2020 declaration beyond. As you're aware, in April last year we announced our declaration beyond. For fiscal year 2017 from the first quarter up until the fourth quarter where we braced of these initiatives, and particularly in relation to the fourth quarter, we developed a plan from called DoCoMo Sky which will support business using drones. And also in sport -- to develop sports business, we carried the trial on automatic sports photography, as well as analytics. And also we introduced IT platform for construction sites in order to improve productivity at construction sites using sensors and artificial intelligence to achieve work style reform. So these are the initiatives which we implemented.

And we believe that we'll be able to see tangible results; as for fiscal 2018, for each given declaration we want to make sure that we pursue these initiatives. And so let me introduce some of the initiatives on customer return. We want to be a market leader; for fiscal year 2017 we provided customer returns through Simple Plan and DoCoMo with in a selfless manner. For fiscal 2018 as we are announcing a new plan entitled Basic Share Pack, as well as Basic Pack; we will be expanding the application of Simple Plan for all packet packs. And with the -- so we want to respond the customer voice and actively provide to return to our customers.

In the following page, we provide explanations about the Basic Share Pack and the Basic Pack. To give you the conclusion first, as you see here on this page, Basic Share Pack on the top. If you have a family of three, such customers can combine this plan with Simple Plan, DoCoMo with and Zuttu DoCoMo discount plan. And by doing this monthly charge for individuals can be as low as ¥1,180; and in the case of individual customers, customers who use Basic Pack, can actually start with a monthly charge of ¥2,480. And both of the specs will be launched as of May 25.

Let me give you more specifics with regard to the Basic Share Pack. Up until now, low data usage customers had the option of Share Pack 5, Share Pack 10 or Share Pack 15 and so forth. But the packet backs for low usage customers who will be integrated with Basic Share Pack going forward as the plans -- those are providing four different faces as you see; so you can share among all the family members and also you'd be able to use this plan without any waste. And also in a phased manner you'll be able to choose the most optimal billing; so therefore I believe that you will be able to enjoy even greater benefits with this new plan.

And in the case of the Basic Pack; this is geared toward individual customers. In the case of individual customers, up until now they might opted for data spec for -- towards 2 gigabyte and also 5 gigabyte of data impact but from this point onwards, they'll be able to integrate to this plan with Basic Pack which can be used from 1 gigabyte. So combining with this plan, again, for individual customers Simple Plan will be expanded to all packet packs.

So Pack S, Pack M did not -- we're not able to apply Simple Plan but from this point onwards Simple Plan will be expanded to cover all packet packs. So therefore by combining Basic Pack with Simple Plan, then low usage customers for call and data can enjoy even greater benefit through this combination. So we sincerely hope that you will indeed utilize these new plans.

Next, this is something that will be launched from May 1 until the DoCoMo discount plans we've already announced, this was simply a recap. So it's one of the benefits for d POINT CLUB which will be renewed from May 1. It would be launching Zutto DoCoMo Discount Plan which offers some greater benefit to long-term users and high usage customers. So with POINT you will be able to make our choose between different plans. I believe this will be very beneficial. We would very much like to enrich building services that customers can use with the long-term with sense of comfort by aligning our services with customers lifestyles.

Next, I'd like to talk about Continual Service Enrichment. Three examples that I would like to site; in fiscal 2018 starting from the one on the left hand side, we'll begin to deliver AI agent at last. We'll talk about the details, we'll announce the details at a later date, we hope that you look forward to that. As for d POINT partners in the middle; we'll be adding more shops where points can be earned and used, it will end to offer enhanced benefits by expanding the shops to over 300 in 2020. And also on the right hand side, from April 25 this week, we will launch d Payment partners. With this it will be possible to make barcode based payment at shops with the payment and we'll be expanding d Payment to 100,000 stores where easy and convenient payment can be completed. We will deliver benefits and convenience and surprise catering to each customers by evolving a creating various services going forward.

Next, I would like to talk about the corporate business, enterprise business and talk about business creation through plus and d. Let me talk about three initiatives. One, on the left hand side, establishing ICT for Regional revitalization promotion office, this was already done in April 1, we'll be promoting co-creation with local governments, regional enterprises, as well as educational institutions and contribute to regional revitalization; this is already underway. In the middle, 5G Open Partner Program. As of April 27, there were partners who already topped 1,000 for the 5G Open Partner Program, and also on April 23, 5G Open Lab called Yotsuya was established and we have provided an environment for 5G demonstration experience and connection verification can be conducted. And therefore, we want to create new 5G usage cases leveraging 5G based on this lab. And also with the lab we hope to expand not just in Tokyo but also throughout Japan as well.

Now Topgun on the right hand side; with Topgun a small team promoting three-party collaboration among customers, corporate sales and marketing, and R&D will realize speedy marketing and business verification and business and service development from end-to-end. We want to develop partners in business, and this small team effort has already been in place, we want to further drive the activities. And through these activities we want to further promote co-creation with our partners and accelerate concrete commercialization of solutions with partners.

Next, I would like to talk on business strategy centered on membership base. I know that we've been talking about membership base centric activities; let me recap, our business strategy which is centered on membership base. Up until now, DoCoMo's customer base was really focused on the subscription, of course, it's still the case but we also want to provide d POINT CLUB base regardless of subscriptions. So we want to switch to customer base or we want to switch to member base. And with the new business foundation we can deliver benefits and convenience to all d POINT CLUB members.

And also -- we also want to promote +d initiative based on d POINT and there is reference for our partners on the right hand side but we will contribute to expanding our partners in business as you see on the right hand side of the page. So we will align ourselves with each individual customer's lifestyles and continue to evolve as a company that customers can be with over the long-term with a sense of comfort, together with our partners. We really want to begin this in earnest.

Next, about the ESG practices; through business activities DoCoMo will promote ESG to contribute to building a society which everybody can live with safety, security, comfort and affluence. So in the case of environment, by developing and providing service and technology that contributes to the reduction of CO2 emission we will aim to achieve 30 million tons contribution to CO2 emission reduction by the year 2020. Also in terms of society in the middle, from the perspective rather of protection of children we'll conduct smartphone and mobile phone safety classes, we've done this since July 2004 and the cumulative participants to this classes reached 10 million in July of 2017. We want to further continue this and by 2020 we want to expand the number of participant's upto 1.3 million. And on the right hand side, Corporate Governance or G or Governance; together with first stakeholders we went to have constructive dialogue and we'll further reinforce governance through such dialogue.

And last but not least, towards sustainable growth. Me want to think beyond 2020 and what are the initiatives beyond the immediate term plan. Let me recap this. We want to execute medium-term plan 2020 declaration beyond and deliver further value to customers and partners centered on d POINT CLUB members. And also -- we will also for the sake of sustainable growth of the company, we want to focus on the three priorities that are listed here; strengthening of customer base, stepping up the investment for growth, and drastic cost efficiency improvement. We want to prioritize these three issues. So it's a medium-term initiative.

For fiscal 2018, we've just started business transformation driven primarily by members, AI agent consideration of 5G technology development investment and business creation. These investments have just begun this year. We've just launched these initiatives, so we want to scrutinize the results of these initiatives. And by scrutinizing the result we would like to reflect them in the medium-term target in autumn and announce them. Although the financial targets will not be announced this summer and we want to share with you the financial targets when we announce the medium-term plan target in autumn after we have scrutinized the results. We would very much appreciate your understanding.

Last but not least, DoCoMo will aim to be a company that connects customers and society with ICT and continue to deliver new values and inspiration based on the aforementioned slogan, 'Always chosen to sustain connections as your robust ICT service partner' that's what we would like to achieve, let us make efforts towards this end.

Thank you, that is all for my presentation.

Now we would like to move on to the Q&A session.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Merrill Lynch, my name is Kenoshita [ph]. Thank you very much for the presentation, I have two questions. First, regarding your cost reduction; in the prior fiscal year you achieved ¥90 billion of cost reduction and this fiscal year, you're targeting ¥120 billion, so you are expecting a large amount of cost reduction this fiscal year compared to last year, so where are the areas where you can see cost reduction this year compared to last year? And why do you think that -- in which area do you think you can achieve a greater cost reduction compared to the last fiscal year? So that's my first question, so let's begin with that. I'll come up with a second question later.

Hirotaka Sato

This fiscal year cost efficiency improvement totaling ¥120 billion is projected. The vast majority of them will come from network related areas and marketing related areas and R&D; these are the areas that we have been tackling from before and we will continue our efforts in these areas, so that's the mainstream and that remains unchanged. But in addition to them, this time around we are conducting a drastic review, so we will like to take measures looking into the fundamental structure of our cost; so this is an ambitious target. For example, when it comes to the member base, this is one of the focus area of all of our business activity this time around, so with that the membership by base we will conduct amount to one marketing which may translate into reducing promotion cost, and also we will like to monitor the network using AI and drones which will result in a new savings. So these are the new areas that we'll be tackling to address further cost reduction.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Those things relating to network and marketing relating, and also the R&D related -- can you give us a count of how much contributions these areas are providing to you vis-à-vis the plan and vis-à-vis the actuals?

Hirotaka Sato

For fiscal '17 the vast majority of the cost savings came from network area, that's shown in the track record. And for fiscal '18, the distribution between network and marketing and other areas will be further evened out. I would like to refrain from making any further comments.

Unidentified Analyst

Now on the second question, regarding the customer returns and how you balance that with the cost reduction and the profit generation; so this fiscal year in 2018 I do understand that your planning cost – customer returns but even though you save cost by ¥120 billion, the telecommunications business is expected to decrease it's operating revenues because Smart Life is expected to increase ¥5.8 billion, so if you reverse calculate, I think you are projecting a decline in telecommunications business revenues. But overall, revenues are expected to increase, so are you complacent with that or in order for you to expand your membership are you saying that you are doing customer returns in order to expand your membership so there is -- you cannot help it, is that your thoughts or which applies better to your philosophy I think or to your thinking?

Maybe it's difficult for you to answer but let us know about that because from next fiscal year onwards are you predicting the growth to come from the Smart Life business and telecommunications business is going to come down in terms of revenues because I think you will have to continue customer returns in the next fiscal year onwards.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Well, this time around in 2018 the positioning of 2018 was already mentioned by the President because we anticipate intensified competition, especially in the MNP space, mobile number portability space; so in this environment for us to reinforce our competitiveness we will have to continue proactive customer return, so to some extent we have to anticipate a decline in mobile communication service revenues, that's something that we have to take for granted. In order to cover that up we have to expand the Smart Life business and other businesses so that we can secure profits. And what lies in the background is -- in order for us to aim for the next phase of growth we have to sow the seeds today. And of course it is important to generate profits but securing profits -- and by securing profits a little bit we have to still sow the seeds for the futures and this is the starting year for that, so we have to pour in resources to that -- for that purpose and that's the reason why we came up with this profit generation projection. I hope you understand that.

So in that regard, naturally, of course we are going to prepare for the future by sowing the seeds but ¥120 billion of cost reduction is the plan for this year and this is going to finance the growth investments for the future growth over the business and ¥990 billion is the operating income, that's the minimum level that we have to definitely deliver. And we do to the changes and in a competitive environment we'll have to continue -- me may have to introduce larger customer returns; so -- but still we would like to definitely defend this operating income target of ¥990 billion.

Unidentified Analyst

And just my last question; Mr. President, you said that this year is the year of sowing the seeds and then the medium-term business target will come out in autumn, so I'm not really sure right now but is this going to finish this year? You're sowing the seeds, is that this year alone? No, it's -- we won't be able to finish this this year alone because we have 5G in our mind and 5G will definitely require development cost and of course the new services blending with 5G, these new things will have to be developed from now onwards; so I think certain amount of cost will have to be anticipated in the year 2019 and 2020. So that kind of investment will continue not only in 2018 but into 2019 and 2020.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Next question, please? Any questions? Yes, please. The gentleman in the third row in the central block, please. Please wait for the microphone.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Marieke [ph] from SVS-SMBC [ph] Securities. I would like to ask one question at a time correction with SBI [ph]. Let me start with a net increase or that addition. In the previous results -- I think you exceeded the plan in the previous year. And I think you had a plan where you would be able to expand or exceed the guidance. And say that third quarter you had a difficult environment; what was the change in the environment in the fourth quarter? And also, why is that you want to spend increase in net ads for this fiscal year in terms of your guidance?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

The environment for the fourth quarter and the net addition in the fourth quarter it's roughly 700,000. Fourth quarter is a year where we're able to accommodate net increase when you increase, and also we saw an improvement in the performance for the handset sales. In the case of third quarter, we did mention this but from last summer in the shops cash back rebate was witnessed and MNP portability competition became very intense, I did mention that. So to counter the situation we made sure that we acquired new port-ins, new acquisitions; and so we reinforced our services to electronic shops, that was the battlefield for sales of handsets.

And we also focused on Hikari sales and we also provided the sales by visiting various different sites. So therefore we really reinforced aggressive marketing. In the third quarter we were native [ph] to see tangible results for those activities but we began to see positive results in the month in the fourth quarter, this mechanism really began to function during the fourth quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

And also one other point, how do efficiently retain and subsidize -- to subside the port-out. We talked about one-to-one marketing.

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Customers who presented high potential churn risk, we listed up those potential customers and we actually individually increased their used customers to actually switch their mobile phones too. So we really brushed up those type of marketing, so therefore, particularly in the fourth quarter we were able to really reduce the port out through these initiatives, and also student discounts in that regard, compared against the previous year and the year before that when the performance was very positive. And also coinciding with this for the Ultra Pack customers, for standalone customers, for those that are high usage customers we were able to present to the Simple Plan. So we were able -- so our efforts to reinforce our competitiveness really was concentrated in the fourth quarter. So that being the case we were able to see very positive results.

Unidentified Analyst

And also what about the fiscal year 2018?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

For fiscal year 2018, again, there is competition involved; so it's very difficult to predict with any degree of accuracy but in the fiscal 2017 we saw decline in the net adds, especially in the module segment. So the completed landscape for individual customers hasn't really shifted significantly from 2017 to 2018 and because of enterprise customers the demand for module ahead rather it's course in 2017 but now we're beginning to see the growth trend for this particular demand for this fiscal year. So that will drive the increase in net adds.

Unidentified Analyst

If I could just summarize this for -- in the case of individual customers, for individual users it's flat, you're anticipating flat? So you really were able to counter the negative trend by increasing your marketing costs?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

There is also much increase in our marketing costs. We -- what we did was, we adopted new marketing methodology which we didn't adopt in the past, so new way of marketing. So the marketing expenses stuff has not increased. And also net addition weren't increased in the enterprise or you anticipating rather increase in net addition, especially in the enterprise sector.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, for fiscal 2018 it was pretty difficult to predict for individuals, maybe flat for individuals but what about MVNO? What about this situation pertaining to MVNO?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well, on this particular topic again it will vary depending on the strategy adopted by the other players but the net addition for MVNO that we're seeing, we hope to continue this trend for this fiscal year as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Again, in line with the strategy adopted by MVNO the situation may change but this -- but we do believe that the current trend will not change all that much. but what is the assumption that you adopted for this guidance then?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

Well, what's assumption behind the current plan? Well, I'm afraid I cannot disclose and share with you the specific numbers. I do hope you understand. But in '17 competing against fiscal 2016, the number was lower and we believed that that is -- that trend will probably continue out for this fiscal year.

Unidentified Analyst

Now on Page 20, this was raised in the previous question, the Smart Life business and other business, Page 20. And the growth -- it was very strong in the previous year because you spent marketing costs but you anticipate flat for this fiscal year; so both revenue and operating income for Smart Life you're anticipating that it will remain flat. I suppose there's the environment involved but your expected cost -- but then you do not anticipate increasing revenue; why is it -- why is that the case? What is this reason behind this guidance for Smart Life for this fiscal year? Please comment.

Kyoji Murakami

I would like to respond. With regard to Smart Life business and other businesses let me offer a comment. For fiscal 2016 and 2017, and also 2017 and 2018, you probably are making the comparison between '16 and '17 and '17 and '18 in the case of Smart Life business and other businesses. In the case of Smart Life business per se; we're now embarking upon more moderate to steady growth marketplace. So with regard to Smart Life business per say, '16, '17 and '18 the trend is probably the same if you will. But having said that with regard to profitability, because of the D2C there was reference, so that's one unique factor that we have to bear in mind.

And also Mr. Hiroshi Tsujigami maybe able to offer additional comment but in the case of the other business segment, for '16 and '17 if you compare the two years, the other business profitability and operating income really increased. The breakdown is the customer support -- customer services who are a piece of mind, if that mobile protection services increased. So other businesses really enjoyed very strong business, especially for customer support business, and so mobile phone production business really drive the growth for '16 and '17. With regard to'17 and '18, the growth momentum will be much more stable and moderate.

And also I think with any business that have really enjoyed the increase of profitability has run its course. So in the case of '17 and '18, the pace of growth will be much more moderate compared against '16 and '17. So that is the situation pertaining to Smart Life business.

Unidentified Analyst

And additional comment from Mr. Tsujigami? You mentioned that it's slowing down, Smart Life business, what about peace of mind, customer peace of mind, that is going to see a decline in operating income and profitability, is that the case?

Hiroshi Tsujigami

No, not a decline in operating revenue, it will grow. But compared to '16, '17 growth, '17, '18 growth pace will be -- for example, this was just for our mobile filteration business will begin to saturate and also our ARPU will be lower. So it will be growing but the pace of growth will be slower, that's what I was trying to explain.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

If I may, naturally, the Smart Life business -- we will have to work -- will be rolled around in 2020 but in the run upto 5G, some other business -- and I cannot talk about the details but we will -- we are preparing, we're seeing this with a lot of services for fiscal 2018; for example, Fintech business, Fintech Technology and so forth. So these are not going to translate into immediate growth, however in fiscal year '19 and '20 we're likely to see tangible results from that. And maybe it will be tangible in both -- in terms of operating revenue and operating income; so we want to sow the seeds for these growth in 2018.

And also fiscal 2018, as Mr. Murakami mentioned, what we're doing is -- a year in which these growth of the existing business will be slower between 2017 and 2018 when you compare with the growth in 2016 and 2017. However, as we head in the run upto 2019 and 2020 we are really sowing the seeds for new businesses; so that is the characteristic of this year. Again, we'll make announcements as required.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, Mr. President, I think what you mentioned relates to what is mentioned on Page 21; no cost efficiency, our cost reduction is expanding but to grow the investment. The impact of the growth investment in terms of profitability, what is the rough image you have for this is fiscal year in comparison with the previous year? Can you share with us numbers of the impact of growth investment on profitability?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Well, as is indicated on this slide, the growth investment. Last year we announced the declaration beyond and we already implemented this last year, and we'll accelerate growth investment this fiscal year. So on a year-on-year basis let's say, several tens of billions of yen; I think that is the growth if we compare with the previous year and that's reflected in the business plan.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that reflected as cost?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Yes, it will be reflected as cost, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And also the change in depreciation method and also averse to minimize cost in the future; can you share with us the actual numbers for the previous year and the guidance for this fiscal year please?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Yes, thank you. Mr. Sato will respond.

Hirotaka Sato

As far as last fiscal year the impact of the change in depreciation method was ¥50 billion, positive impact on operating income. That was the guidance we had and that was the actual result. Now for this fiscal year the plan for this fiscal year is the same as the previous year; so the impact of -- so that is the level of a positive effect we see for a change in depreciation method.

Unidentified Analyst

I think in the previous year there was negative impact of ¥10 billion but that is not the case with this fiscal year?

Hirotaka Sato

That is the case, yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

There is another question, the person in the fifth row with a laptop computer on the desk.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Takahashi [ph] from UBS Securities. The basic track that you have announced today, I have a question pertaining to this. When I read the press release, it says when it's combined with Simple Pack but as far as the voice plan is concerned, can it be combined with any kind of [indiscernible] Pack?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Yes, that's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Now when I look at the basic pack this time around; DoCoMo with -- depending on how many DoCoMo with subscriptions you are able to acquire, the rest of the acceptance of this service may vary. So what is your plan with respect to the expansion of DoCoMo with subscriptions this year?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

For DoCoMo I didn't really mention this in the presentation today but the DoCoMo with subscriptions is about to reach 2 million, maybe it will reach that number today or tomorrow but that's a number that we are currently talking about, and in a very short period of time after the launch of this DoCoMo with program, we have acquired that number and this is intended for those customers -- first-time smartphone customers migrating from the featured phones, they prefer lower handset prices and lower monthly charges. So that's the reason why we have introduced DoCoMo with and we are now increasing the number of eligible handsets for the DoCoMo with program. So this year again -- although I cannot comment on the specific number, we are planning to expand the user base of DoCoMo with which is factored in in our plan.

Unidentified Analyst

So this year packet revenues, when I look at your packet revenues I think you are projecting a steep decline, considerable decline. And is this because of the projected expansion of the uptake of DoCoMo with program? Is there anything that you can comment on on that one?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Mr. Sato, can you comment?

Hirotaka Sato

In fiscal 2018 mobile ARPU -- if we are not going to separate voice versus packet, so we are going to present in Mobile ARPU. So in terms of packet revenues, we are expecting a decline because of -- mainly from the impact of the customer return measures that we are planning to introduce.

Unidentified Analyst

I think you are projecting a ¥50 billion reduction in gross revenues according to what I see. So I was wondering what lies behind this?

Hirotaka Sato

Well, because this is the -- we are going to shift to IFRS and IFRS '15 impact is there because their method of POINT program recognition is different. In their U.S. GAAP it was accounted for as provision, in IFRS this will be calculated as a reduction from the revenues and therefore that will have a impact on reduction on the ARPU.

Unidentified Analyst

My next question is about Smart Life. On Page 20, you mentioned this transition from quantitative expansion to qualitative enhancement; so what specifically do you plan to do here as a concrete measure?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

That will be answered by Mr. Murakami.

Kyoji Murakami

So previously we focused on quantitative expansion and we are now making a transition to qualitative improvement, and there are major -- several things here but most importantly, in the last several years the monthly subscription services of the market was promoted strongly at DoCoMo's shops and that was a driver behind the expansion of the revenue and income so far. But now that the market environment has begun to change and customers are not -- in terms of customer satisfaction, the business of our shop staff; so we decided to review the operations inspite of these issues. So rather than focusing on the initial acquisition we started to emphasize how long customers will stay using these services.

So in order to ensure that customers will continue to use the service we will review how we sell these services at shop fronts and the quantitative quality of services; so we will like -- in a nutshell, we will like to meticulously attend to customers looking into the actual needs of the customer, so that we can extend the usage of customers. So we are in the middle of making that transition, so in that kind of environment it is difficult to achieve steep increase and that's the reason why we have mentioned this slogan of making this transition from quantitative expansion to qualitative improvement.

If I add one more comment; Smart Life -- in Smart Life, after subscribers have subscribed to the service and we are trying to generate a lot of usage through the use of services, but of course in order for to ensure customers to utilize these services on a continuous basis there is so much months as users can continue use. So we would like to ensure that customers make the right selection at the upfront and we've talked about this membership concept, so when we address these members we have to address what are the personal needs and preferences of each customer; so we would like to work on that. So maybe usage space building, for example, maybe better needed for some customers. So in addition to monthly subscription services we will like to offer more usage based billing arrangements in terms of their service offerings; so we would like to emphasize those prospects as well. So that's the reason why we have used this expression of qualitative improvement.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Masano [ph] from Nomura Securities. I want to first ask about the IFRS related accounting question. First about the 39 -- the actual results IFRS operating income will be ¥130.7 but the pre-tax income will be ¥50 billion; so there is -- the gap is quite large. So what are the reasons that drive this major gap when you transition to IFRS? And also the free cash flow based on IFRS, I believe you have a plan for a secondary reduction; what is the reason behind that? Is that under counting impact?

And also the third question; really you're talking about service revenue -- and you also mentioned that it will be reflected as reduction revenue? So ARPU is going up but what is the impact? At first glance it seems as though a data -- a packet is going to be declining for DoCoMo. So if you could share with us the impact from the change in the accounting practices?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Starting with the first question; increase of ¥13.7 billion in operating income, this is due to the change in the accounting methodology for d POINT. As I mentioned earlier, from -- it will be not be reflected as allowance but we'll be reflected as reduction in revenue. Take a look at speaking, in the case of allowance even you have to include numbers for points that business should be provided in the future. In the case of IFRS, only actual point provision can be re-elected, so therefore the drop in expenses are larger than the drop in revenues; so that actually has a positive impact. So that's the first reason.

Second, free cash flow. For this fiscal year, significant reduction -- it was seen as the effort was going to reduce significantly. First reason, from Tata we had no impact rather from the Arbitration Award from Tata because that's a special factor, only specific for 2017. Also corporate tax will be larger than the previous year. The previous we were the regulatory but then this year with the tax will be increasing, I think it's around ¥630 billion impact -- excuse me, ¥630 billion free cash flow, that's what we're ambitioning. And also net income will -- well, pretax net income will increase by ¥57 billion on a pre-tax basis, correction. In the case of U.S. GAAP, again, the arbitration we won from Tata, that's treated as a non-operating basis, non-operating revenue.

In the case of IFRS, and we discussed this with the financial advisors, even if IFRS it will be recorded on an non-operating basis, not in the non-operating. I'm afraid I was under a misconception in my response. The loss as a result of selling of the Tata shares; that would be referred to as loss in U.S. GAAP but in the case of IFRS, I think their premise is that there is no latent loss with the sales of shares. So that is why a profit is going to reflected, either numbers based on IFRS. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

The impact on ARPU, the impact of point on the ARPU where the case of POINT?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Well again, also if you combine IFRS '15 an associate of DoCoMo discount plus. We will be providing actively these points, so if you can buy all these factors, let me see; I would say the impact will be between ¥20 billion to ¥30 billion thereabouts.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question; the new billing plan. So if combining that with DoCoMo width, or they will be -- you're talking 1,118 India to support 100 DA/DM per month. So I think this is a counter measure against the second brand such UK Mobile and Electa Mobile [ph]. So it's geared toward low usage customers, so you have -- you are expected customers with 2008 [ph] ARPU?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

May I take it the intention behind the introduction of this billing plan is geared towards that type of user. I believe I did respond to this question earlier but for one thing; we still have a lot of customers at DoCoMo who use feature phones, so we wanted to make sure that we encouraged the shift from feature phones by introducing this new billing plan?

Unidentified Analyst

And also what is the actual effective usage of the customers when they sign up to a certain package, for example, because in the case of -- when we talk about MMP port out, we found that a lot of port out is seen and customers that earnings using this they want 2 gigabyte?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

So we wanted to really prevent any further port out and that is why we wanted to focus on 1 giga segment and we introduced a phase plan, so that is the intention behind the introduction this new plan; so therefore it's not so much a countermeasure against the so-called second Browns. Our focus was on long-term customers of DoCoMo and to prevent any potential poured out of long-term DoCoMo customers. That is the bigger intention behind the introduction of the new building plan.

But when you take a look at the market these customers that ported out from DoCoMo, I think they're going after -- they went to invent MVNOs. So I suppose some will have ported out to second brands and some have gone on to MVNO. But in the case of MVNO, a lot of them come to MVNOs that are connected to DoCoMo. So yes, I do understand your point about the decision of the support of the customers but that is the prevailing situation.

Unidentified Analyst

Earlier you mentioned that in the telecommunications segment revenues will have to come down, that's a given. So you want to introduce new services, maintain profitability and so this is for future growth. So as was mentioned in the telecommunication business segment, MVNOs, and new entrance; the competition will be intensifying, I would imagine. Right now, so be it roaming and be MVNOs and the services there off; and so this is upto negotiation and interpretation but what are your thoughts if you will about MVNOs? And also MNO right now?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

I think you're probably asking about the entry of [indiscernible] and what's the prevailing situation as well. As a result of [indiscernible] entering the marketplace is that the case?

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I wanted to ask you your thoughts in general about the prevailing market situation.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

As far as we're concerned, if we are approached by the other party which we will not name; then we will of course appropriately respond, we will appropriately accommodate that approach. But what methodology will be adopt, there is -- of course, we cannot disclose any discussions or negotiations there off so therefore I cannot to offer any comments. There are several possible methodologies. Again, we will probably respond, that is all I can say. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

Since we are running out of time, we would now like to finish this Q&A session at this juncture. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for attending our financial results presentation. We thank you very much for you taking time. This is the end of the presentation.

