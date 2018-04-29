The Chemist's CEF Report - April 2018: CEF Discounts Widen To 12-Month Lows

For the inaugural issue of The Chemist's CEF Report (September 2016), describing the background and rationale of the Report, please click here.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Note: I've renamed "debt" as "fixed income", as CEFs in this broad category invest not only in ordinary bonds but also loans, CLOs, preferred stock, etc.

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

CEF Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov (GUT) US Equity-Utilities 27.9% 9.63% -0.3 -2.0% 29.9% 1.23% -5% (CRF) US Equity-General Equity 21.8% 18.26% -1.0 4.1% 0.0% 1.22% 2% (CLM) US Equity-General Equity 19.6% 18.57% -1.1 4.0% 0.0% 1.20% 1% (DNP) US Equity-Growth & Income 16.6% 7.59% 2.0 4.0% 26.0% 1.00% 26% (MFV) US Equity-Growth & Income 11.2% 9.25% 1.4 6.1% 0.0% 1.37% 28% (QQQX) US Equity-Covered Call 9.8% 6.81% 2.6 6.8% 0.0% 0.94% 1% (CGO) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income 9.7% 8.29% 1.3 5.1% 28.3% 1.62% 16% (HTY) US Equity-Equity Tax-Advantaged 9.5% 9.88% 1.3 5.2% 0.0% 1.29% 17% (SPXX) US Equity-Covered Call 8.0% 6.55% 1.7 7.3% 0.0% 0.92% 6% (NTG) US Equity-MLP 7.1% 10.58% 1.4 4.8% 33.2% 1.75% 0%

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

CEF Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov (OTCPK:FXBY) US Equity-General Equity -28.0% 0.46% 1.3 2.5% 0.0% 2.62% #DIV/0! (DNI) US Equity-Growth & Income -20.0% 4.78% -1.5 -1.9% 0.0% 1.77% 9% (CET) US Equity-General Equity -18.2% 3.75% -5.9 -1.4% 0.0% 0.75% 3% (EGIF) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -18.2% 5.83% -2.5 -4.2% 24.3% 2.23% 71% (RIF) US Equity-Real Estate (US) -17.4% 7.92% 0.0 0.0% 28.0% 1.83% 3% (GDL) Non-US/Other-Global Equity -17.3% 4.29% -1.5 -2.7% 38.0% 1.83% -20% (CAF) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -16.2% 4.89% -1.1 -2.1% 0.0% 1.76% 0% (GAM) US Equity-General Equity -15.8% 2.93% -0.6 -0.3% 14.9% 1.75% 11% (PEO) US Equity-Energy/Resources -15.8% 2.74% -1.8 -1.5% 0.7% 0.78% 43% (GGZ) Non-US/Other-Global Equity -15.6% 1.00% -0.8 -1.3% 21.3% 1.36% #DIV/0!

Top 10 highest premia (fixed income):

CEF Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov (PGP) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 24.8% 10.90% -1.3 -22.2% 31.9% 1.89% 79% (RCS) Non-US/Other-Global Income 24.4% 9.31% 0.1 0.7% 63.8% 0.98% 92% (PTY) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 14.8% 9.22% 2.5 3.3% 26.8% 0.86% 75% (DMO) Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond 14.7% 10.91% -0.7 -2.6% 31.1% 1.76% 15% (PHK) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 14.7% 12.78% -0.7 -5.0% 22.2% 0.96% 68% (PCN) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 10.7% 8.15% -0.5 -1.1% 18.0% 1.01% 83% (EDF) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 10.4% 13.57% 0.2 0.6% 31.7% 1.85% 66% (PCM) Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond 10.0% 8.48% 0.2 0.6% 38.5% 1.55% 93% (MZA) Tax-Free Income-Arizona 9.6% 4.04% 0.2 1.2% 37.4% 1.00% 108% (PCQ) Tax-Free Income-California 7.8% 6.28% -2.5 -10.8% 46.5% 0.00% 117%

Top 10 highest discounts (fixed income):

CEF Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov (EVJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -16.4% 4.91% -2.1 -4.0% 37.8% 1.54% 106% (EMI) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -16.0% 3.83% -1.8 -3.9% 36.5% 1.72% 105% (CEV) Tax-Free Income-California -15.8% 3.92% -2.4 -4.3% 35.9% 1.44% 107% (NTC) Tax-Free Income-Connecticut -15.6% 4.28% -1.7 -2.6% 36.9% 1.06% 102% (EMJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.5% 5.03% -1.9 -4.1% 39.0% 0.00% 106% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.4% 5.33% -2.0 -2.3% 38.4% 1.01% 98% (NUM) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -15.4% 4.21% -2.0 -3.1% 38.1% 0.99% 108% (NUO) Tax-Free Income-Ohio -15.2% 4.25% -2.7 -4.6% 36.9% 1.04% 107% (MMV) Tax-Free Income-Massachusetts -15.2% 3.74% -2.3 -4.1% 33.5% 1.27% 113% (NQP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -15.2% 5.13% -2.0 -3.1% 40.2% 1.20% 103%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

CEF Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov (DDF) US Equity-Growth & Income 2.9 -7.1% 11.3% 2.2% 30.3% 1.14% 26% (QQQX) US Equity-Covered Call 2.6 9.8% 6.8% 6.8% 0.0% 0.94% 1% (BST) US Equity-Real Estate (US) 2.2 -2.4% 8.1% 4.1% 23.6% 0.89% 37% (RQI) US Equity-MLP 2.2 -2.2% 8.1% 4.9% 21.5% 1.25% 0% (NML) Non-US/Other-Global Equity 2.2 1.8% 5.2% 6.6% 0.2% 1.55% #DIV/0! (ASG) US Equity-General Equity 2.1 6.7% 8.0% 10.8% 0.0% 1.26% -2% (DNP) US Equity-Growth & Income 2.0 16.6% 7.6% 4.0% 26.0% 1.00% 26% (GGT) Non-US/Other-Global Equity 2.0 4.8% 9.5% 7.1% 8.3% 1.24% -5% (ZF) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income 1.9 -1.8% 12.9% 4.8% 25.6% 1.92% 10% (IHD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Equity 1.9 -2.1% 7.7% 4.3% 0.0% 1.44% 13%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

CEF Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov (ASA) US Equity-Energy/Resources -6.4 -13.5% 0.4% -1.2% 0.0% 1.16% -42% (CET) US Equity-General Equity -5.9 -18.2% 3.8% -1.4% 0.0% 0.75% 3% (GRF) US Equity-General Equity -3.6 -13.7% 6.7% -1.6% 0.0% 1.22% 1% (KF) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -3.4 -13.4% 0.6% -2.7% 3.1% 1.15% 29% (EGIF) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -2.5 -18.2% 5.8% -4.2% 24.3% 2.23% 71% (IFN) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -2.5 -13.3% 12.8% -2.5% 0.0% 1.27% 0% (FEI) US Equity-MLP -2.4 -0.9% 11.6% -3.8% 25.1% 1.47% 0% (TWN) US Equity-Health/Biotech -2.2 -14.9% 5.5% -2.7% 22.0% 1.25% -15% (GRX) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -2.2 -13.0% 3.1% -2.0% 0.0% 1.80% -4% (JEQ) US Equity-Equity Tax-Advantaged -2.0 -8.1% 7.6% -4.4% 31.6% 1.20% 108%

Top 10 highest z-scores (fixed income):

CEF Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov (HFRO) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 4.0 5.9% 5.7% 5.1% 0.0% 1.41% 0% (WIW) Taxable Income-Government 3.7 -8.4% 3.7% 2.8% 29.4% 1.01% 91% (ICB) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 3.0 -1.4% 2.7% 4.6% 0.0% 0.67% 116% (TEI) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 2.5 -8.7% 3.8% 2.8% 0.0% 1.20% 64% (DHG) Taxable Income-High Yield 2.4 -0.5% 5.4% 2.2% 29.0% 1.47% 100% (WIA) Taxable Income-Government 2.1 -9.4% 3.5% 1.7% 29.5% 0.99% 101% (EVP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania 1.9 -9.1% 4.2% 2.1% 36.8% 1.67% 113% (INSI) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 1.5 -3.6% 4.0% 2.3% 0.0% 0.73% 37% (NPN) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania 1.5 4.8% 3.5% 3.3% 4.3% 1.08% 96% (JHS) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 1.4 -3.4% 6.0% 1.7% 33.8% 0.99% 28%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (fixed income):

CEF Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov (NMZ) Tax-Free Income-High Yield -3.5 -5.7% 5.8% -6.0% 37.8% 1.06% 107% (MVF) Tax-Free Income-National -3.3 -5.9% 5.6% -5.8% 37.9% 0.90% 106% (VTN)

Tax-Free Income-New York -3.2 -9.3% 5.5% -2.8% 41.1% 0.98% 93% (MVT) Tax-Free Income-National -3.2 -3.5% 5.3% -5.4% 38.4% 0.91% 107% (FSD) Taxable Income-High Yield -3.0 -12.8% 8.4% -5.5% 19.8% 1.18% 78% (MFL) Tax-Free Income-National -3.0 -8.2% 5.2% -7.7% 41.3% 1.04% 107% (MYC)

Tax-Free Income-California -3.0 -11.7% 4.7% -8.3% 40.6% 0.91% 109% (NYSEMKT:BFY) Tax-Free Income-New York -2.8 -13.0% 4.5% -8.6% 39.9% 1.10% 111% (BFK) Tax-Free Income-National -2.8 -8.6% 5.5% -6.2% 39.5% 1.05% 103% (EIP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -2.8 -14.5% 5.0% -4.4% 37.5% 0.00% 106%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields (equity):

CEF Category Y P/D Z Dis Lev BE Cov (CLM) US Equity-General Equity 18.6% 19.6% -1.1 4.0% 0.0% 1.20% 1% (CRF) US Equity-General Equity 18.3% 21.8% -1.0 4.1% 0.0% 1.22% 2% (DSE) US Equity-MLP 17.1% 5.1% 0.4 2.1% 36.0% 2.08% 0% (NDP) US Equity-MLP 15.6% -2.5% -1.5 -5.0% 24.6% 1.68% 0% (CEN) US Equity-MLP 14.8% 3.4% 1.5 2.4% 34.6% 2.04% 0% (EMO) US Equity-MLP 13.0% -4.8% -0.5 -0.1% 30.2% 1.68% 0% (ZF) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income 12.9% -1.8% 1.9 4.8% 25.6% 1.92% 10% (IFN) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity 12.8% -13.3% -2.5 -2.5% 0.0% 1.27% 0% (FPL) US Equity-MLP 12.8% 2.4% -0.2 0.0% 24.5% 1.57% 0% (JMLP) US Equity-MLP 12.7% -1.0% -1.1 -2.0% 25.5% 1.73% 0%

Top 10 highest yields (fixed income):

CEF Category Y P/D Z Dis Lev BE Cov (OXLC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 16.0% 1.1% -0.6 -2.4% 38.2% 7.93% 99% (EDF) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 13.6% 10.4% 0.2 0.6% 31.7% 1.85% 66% (ECC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 13.2% 5.7% -1.4 -9.1% 31.4% 3.29% 74% (PHK) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 12.8% 14.7% -0.7 -5.0% 22.2% 0.96% 68% (VGI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 12.2% 1.8% 0.5 1.8% 26.1% 1.75% 46% (EDI) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 12.2% -1.6% -1.3 -3.9% 32.1% 1.96% 80% (EXD) Taxable Income-Government 12.1% -7.7% 0.1 0.3% 0.0% 1.45% 3% (NCV) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 11.6% 5.0% -0.1 -0.1% 37.9% 1.32% 88% (NCZ) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 11.6% 3.7% 0.1 0.1% 38.2% 1.37% 89% (RA) Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond 11.0% -9.8% -1.5 -2.3% 21.1% 1.02% 65%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

CEF Category P/D Y Z D x Y Dis Lev BE Cov (IFN) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -13.3% 12.8% -2.5 -1.71 -2.5% 0.0% 1.27% 0% (RIF) US Equity-Real Estate (US) -17.4% 7.9% 0.0 -1.38 0.0% 28.0% 1.83% 3% (SZC) US Equity-Energy/Resources -13.1% 10.4% -2.0 -1.37 -6.0% 20.9% 0.00% -14% (IRL) Non-US/Other-Other Non-US Equity -13.3% 9.6% -0.6 -1.28 -1.7% 0.0% 2.19% -6% (GLO) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -10.6% 11.4% -1.1 -1.21 -2.3% 36.8% 2.27% -4% (LCM) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -11.0% 10.6% -1.5 -1.17 -2.5% 28.0% 2.06% 6% (GLQ) Non-US/Other-Global Equity -9.8% 11.2% -1.5 -1.10 -2.4% 36.1% 2.22% -4% (NHF) US Equity-Growth & Income -10.5% 10.4% -1.1 -1.09 -2.2% 14.8% 1.95% 6% (TDF) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -13.1% 8.4% -1.4 -1.09 -1.4% 0.0% 1.35% 1% (INF) Non-US/Other-Global Equity -12.9% 8.4% -1.3 -1.08 -1.4% 27.4% 1.89% -2%

Top 10 best D x Y (fixed income):

CEF Category P/D Y Z D x Y Dis Lev BE Cov (AGC) Taxable Income-Convertible -11.5% 10.1% -1.7 -1.16 -3.1% 40.9% 2.09% 38% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -13.8% 8.3% -2.1 -1.14 -1.9% 21.7% 1.21% 99% (EDD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -14.6% 7.7% -1.9 -1.12 -3.4% 31.8% 1.75% 38% (RA) Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond -9.8% 11.0% -1.5 -1.07 -2.3% 21.1% 1.02% 65% (FSD) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.8% 8.4% -3.0 -1.07 -5.5% 19.8% 1.18% 78% (AVK) Taxable Income-Convertible -11.2% 9.3% -1.6 -1.05 -2.8% 39.1% 1.14% 49% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.2% 7.8% -2.4 -1.03 -2.9% 25.1% 1.25% 102% (FHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.9% 7.9% -1.4 -1.02 -3.6% 26.7% 1.65% 74% (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -14.1% 7.1% -2.1 -1.01 -3.5% 27.2% 1.25% 76% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -14.1% 7.1% -1.3 -1.00 -1.2% 35.9% 1.49% 105%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF Category P/D Y Z D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE Cov (IFN) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -13.3% 12.8% -2.5 4.27 -2.5% 0.0% 1.27% 0% (CET) US Equity-General Equity -18.2% 3.8% -5.9 4.03 -1.4% 0.0% 0.75% 3% (GRF) US Equity-General Equity -13.7% 6.7% -3.6 3.29 -1.6% 0.0% 1.22% 1% (SZC) US Equity-Energy/Resources -13.1% 10.4% -2.0 2.74 -6.0% 20.9% 0.00% -14% (EGIF) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -18.2% 5.8% -2.5 2.65 -4.2% 24.3% 2.23% 71% (SPE) US Equity-General Equity -11.8% 9.0% -2.0 2.12 -1.6% 27.8% 1.99% 2% (JRI) US Equity-Real Estate (Global) -12.6% 7.8% -2.0 1.98 -3.3% 29.4% 1.83% 90% (GRX) US Equity-Health/Biotech -14.9% 5.5% -2.2 1.80 -2.7% 22.0% 1.25% -15% (LCM) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -11.0% 10.6% -1.5 1.75 -2.5% 28.0% 2.06% 6% (GLQ) Non-US/Other-Global Equity -9.8% 11.2% -1.5 1.65 -2.4% 36.1% 2.22% -4%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (fixed income):

CEF Category P/D Y Z D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE Cov (FSD) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.8% 8.4% -3.0 3.21 -5.5% 19.8% 1.18% 78% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.2% 7.8% -2.4 2.46 -2.9% 25.1% 1.25% 102% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -13.8% 8.3% -2.1 2.40 -1.9% 21.7% 1.21% 99% (ISD) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.4% 7.2% -2.4 2.32 -3.7% 24.3% 1.00% 72% (BIT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -11.5% 8.3% -2.3 2.20 -3.2% 38.5% 1.38% 88% (EDD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -14.6% 7.7% -1.9 2.13 -3.4% 31.8% 1.75% 38% (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -14.1% 7.1% -2.1 2.11 -3.5% 27.2% 1.25% 76% (EIP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -14.5% 5.0% -2.8 2.02 -4.4% 37.5% 1.25% 106% (AWF) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.3% 7.1% -2.3 2.00 -3.5% 7.1% 0.99% 100% (AGC) Taxable Income-Convertible -11.5% 10.1% -1.7 1.97 -3.1% 40.9% 2.09% 38%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -6.33%, a slight moderate from -6.05% in the previous month. The following chart shows the average premium/discount over the past 12 months. The current average discount of -6.33% is a 12-month low.



The spread between fixed income discounts and equity discounts continues to widen, continuing the recently established trend. This month, the average fixed income CEF discount was -6.73%, which is 110 bps wide than for equity CEFs at -5.64%.



The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.77%, a slight increase from 6.64% in the month prior. Equity CEFs average 7.88% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 6.13% yield. They yield of equity CEFs is also a 12-month high, which might be related to the sell-offs recently experienced in the broader markets.



The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is -0.92, a moderate decrease from -0.80 a month ago. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of -0.28, while fixed income CEFs have an average z-score of -1.27.



Commentary

In last month's commentary "The Chemist's CEF Report - March 2018: CEFs Not Overreacting To Market Volatility" we noted that despite high market volatility in the broader markets, CEFs did not overreact.

This month, U.S. stocks continued to struggle. The S&P 500 (SPY) fell -2.84%, marking the second monthly loss in a row (first back to back monthly losses since October 2016!). International stocks (ACWX) dropped -0.57%. In contrast, long-dated treasuries (TLT) rose +2.88% and corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD) edged higher by +0.56%, indicating a "risk-off" environment. High-yield bonds (JNK) fell -0.55%, while a basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) declined by -0.32%.

Average CEF discounts fell to -6.33% this month, a 12-month low, and the lowest since the -6.38% reading of January 2017. However, my view is that this is simply a healthy unwinding of the stretched valuations that we witnessed during an abnormally quiet 2017. While it seems like a long time ago now, it was really only last year that I was lamenting the fact that shrinking discounts made looking for new CEF opportunities difficult. A quick look at the titles of the Chemist's CEF Report from last year serves to illustrate this!



Fixed income CEFs continue to be cheaper than equity CEFs for the third month in a row, and the spread increased even further slightly this month. Equity CEF discounts widened by 23 bps this month, from -5.41% to -5.64%, while fixed income CEF discounts widened by 31 bps this month, from -6.42% to -6.73%. I continue to maintain that fixed income CEFs are now more attractively valued than equity CEFs at this juncture. I would recommend that members look through their equity CEF holdings and identity possible funds that might be overvalued and consider replacing it with a possible CEF or ETF alternative as a means of locking in profits would could lead to a growing income stream as well. Feel free to message at any time if you have any questions about any particular CEF holding or possible replacements.

Moreover, despite fears of rising rates, fixed income CEFs still have a valuable role to play in a portfolio, in my opinion. We have seen this month how our Tactical Income and Income Generator portfolios were protected from the recently market downturn as a result of their fixed income allocations. SPY dropped -2.55% in the month of March, but our Tactical Income/TI-100 portfolios rose +0.01% and +0.07% respectively, while our Income Generator portfolio gained +1.12%. I also lean towards the side of thinking that interest rate rises are already mostly baked into fixed income instrument (including fixed income CEF) prices. Additionally, as mentioned last month, senior loan CEFs actually stand to benefit from rising rates, but many continue to trade a rather attractive discounts

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in our portfolios. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For April 2018, my top 3 picks are:

Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC): 10.4% yield, -13.1% discount, -2.0 z-score, -6.0% distance, 20.9% leverage, 1.54% baseline expense, -14% coverage.

(SZC): 10.4% yield, -13.1% discount, -2.0 z-score, -6.0% distance, 20.9% leverage, 1.54% baseline expense, -14% coverage. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF): 5.8% yield, -18.2% discount, -2.5 z-score, -4.2% distance, 24.3% leverage, 2.23% baseline expense, 71% coverage.

(EGIF): 5.8% yield, -18.2% discount, -2.5 z-score, -4.2% distance, 24.3% leverage, 2.23% baseline expense, 71% coverage. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD): 8.4% yield, -12.8% discount, -3.0 z-score, -5.5% distance, 19.8% leverage, 1.18% baseline expense, 78% coverage.

Despite fixed income CEFs being cheaper than equity CEFs, I ended up picking 2 equity CEFs out of the top 3 picks. SZC, an energy focused CEF, conducted a rights offering recently. Our analysis showed that offering was quite dilutive, and the market agreed, sending the discount of the fund to 52-week lows. After the NAV dilution adjustment, the fund is still trading at a wide discount of -13.14% (versus a 1-year average discount of -10.93%), which could allow the fund to outperform should the energy sector rebound in the near future. SZC ranked 4th in the D x Y x Z list for equity CEFs.

EGIF, a global growth & income CEF, was a pure valuation pick. At a discount of -18.18%, the fund is trading about 4 percentage points higher than its 1-year average discount of -14.03%. Additionally, being a target term trust due to expire in about 9 years time (terminating on May 14, 2027), long-term investors in EGIF could be looking at an annual alpha of 2% simply for holding the fund (calculated from dividing the 18% discount by 9 years). Admittedly this tailwind is unlikely to make a huge difference for a holding period of a few months, but every little bit helps. EGIF ranked 4th in the D x Y x Z list for equity CEFs.

Our last pick is FSD, a leveraged high-yield CEF with a deep z-score of -3.0 and which ranked highest in the D x Y x Z top list for the fixed income category. This fund experienced a recent distribution cut of -18% as its standstill agreement with Saba Capital Management expired, as detailed in "Weekly CEF Roundup: Kayne Anderson Roll-Up And Legal Victory For HFRO/NHF". The premium/discount predictably collapsed soon afterwards, opening up the possibility of mean reversion as the negative sentiment wanes.

For past performance of picks, see "Reflections On Chemist's CEF Report Pick Performance In 2017". Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

