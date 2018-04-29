Ensco Q1 Conference Call Takeaways

Expect offshore drilling stocks to continue its close correlation with oil price movements regardless of ongoing poor industry fundamentals and further balance sheet deterioration.

Without substantially increased rig retirement and supermajors finally re-committing to large scale deepwater exploration, the floater market is unlikely to rebalance anytime soon.

Ultra high-specification drillships are expected to become the first sub-segment of the floater space to see increased utilization going forward.

Shallow-water market is seeing increased demand due to strength in the North Sea and the Middle East.

Note:

I have covered Ensco (NYSE:ESV) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Leading offshore driller Ensco PLC reported Q1 results on Wednesday which came in largely in line with expectations. Despite oil prices trading at three-year highs, the eagerly awaited industry recovery has remained painfully slow so far and even Ensco's notoriously optimistic management admitted to the issue on the conference call. While, according to management, the market for jack-up rigs has stabilized as of late with dayrates having bottomed out above cash break-even levels, the floater segment continues to deteriorate as contracting activity has remained very weak, with a couple of anticipated project starts being pushed out to next year. Even worse, several rigs are expected to complete contracts later this year without follow-on work, particularly in Brazil which will put further pressure on floater utilization.

Photo: Drillship Ensco DS-8 - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Contracting activity remains heavily weighted towards short-term work, mostly with tier 2 operators as the supermajors continue to prioritize short-cycle investments over offshore exploration.

In addition, Ensco has largely failed to contract the former Atwood rigs so far.

Finally, the company experienced some bad luck as a floater contract with Repsol offshore Vietnam was terminated without compensation due to force majeure.

That said, management also provided some positive commentary on the industry:

Due to customers' recently demonstrated preference for modern, high-specification rigs, Ensco expects this segment of the floater market to be the next to tighten going forward. More specifically, management identified 33 "best-in-class" drillships in the global supply with 25 of them already delivered and 18 currently under contract. While almost 40% of these rigs are currently scheduled to roll off contract until the end of 2019, Ensco management sees nearly 20 deepwater project opportunities for more than 15 total rig years where high-specification rigs seem best positioned to succeed. Ensco currently owns six of these drillships. With the recent finalizing of several multi-year contracts with Saudi Aramco, the company's entire marketed jack-up fleet is now contracted. Ensco expects even more multi-year contract awards in the Middle East in the coming months. Company is currently testing increased pricing in select shallow water markets. Ensco expects further, meaningful rig retirements across the industry going forward.

Honestly speaking, I am not convinced regarding management's claims on the high-specification drillship space given that roughly 20 deepwater opportunities obviously only equal a little over 15 rig years. With a calculated average contract duration of just nine months and a good chance that non-high-spec rigs might win at least some of these work, I do not expect this sub-segment to achieve a meaningful increase in pricing power anytime soon. Moreover, as evidenced by recent announcements, many modern rigs can be upgraded to customers' specifications at acceptable costs so these deepwater projects referred to by Ensco's management might not be that exclusive to high-specification drillships.

In sum, the shallow water market continues to look more far more promising than the floater segment but keep in mind that only the North Sea and the Middle East have exhibited some strength so far with pricing still very competitive.

The ongoing recovery in oil prices has caused another major rally in offshore drilling stocks over the past couple of weeks with shares in industry leaders Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Ensco, Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO), Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and Noble (NYSE:NE) up between 35% and 45%.

After having advanced by a whopping 45% from the beginning of April, management's mixed commentary and muted Q2 revenue outlook caused the shares to take a breather on Thursday, finishing the session down 6% despite another green day for oil prices.

Over the course of the downturn, offshore drilling shares have staged many of these violent rallies solely on the heels of oil price advances but, so far, have always come back to earth on minor oil price corrections and the ongoing lack of evidence for a more broad-based industry recovery.

While there's much talk about more deepwater projects having been sanctioned as of late, keep in mind that these investments are targeted at bringing more oil production online and, when possible, within a rather short time frame. These projects were fully explored years ago and in most cases require only some development drilling.

What the industry and particularly the floater segment really needs to rebalance are new multi-year, multi-billion deepwater exploration campaigns by the supermajors but, at least for now, absolutely nothing is pointing in this direction. Companies like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TOT) or BP (NYSE:BP) are actually still suffering from their extensive commitments to the industry at the peak of the cycle and as a consequence still have more drillships under expensive, long-term contracts than they would probably like. Moreover, basically all supermajors have confirmed their recent strategy to prioritize short-cycle investments.

That said, there will be at least some new deepwater exploration work offshore Brazil and Mexico, most likely starting in 2019 but, clearly, not enough to re-balance the floater segment. In fact, even Brazil's Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is still releasing deepwater drillships as evidenced by recent statements from Ocean Rig. In addition, the company has committed to contract four of the SETE rigs over time.

Bottom Line:

There's nothing particularly wrong about Ensco as the company continues to execute reasonably well under still very challenging industry conditions.

But without more distinct signs of an impending recovery in conjunction with the return of some pricing power, the most recent rally will fade again as soon as oil prices start to take another breather.

Investors should specifically look for signs of supermajors finally re-committing to large scale offshore exploration as this (in combination with further rig retirements) remains the only way to overcome ongoing heavy oversupply in the deepwater space.

With Ensco being active in both the shallow- and the deepwater market, the company looks like a better bet than deepwater-focused peers Transocean or Ocean Rig. Investors looking for more exposure to the jackup segment should consider Rowan (RDC) or pure play newcomer Borr Drilling which has managed to accumulate one of the world's largest modern jackup fleets over the past 18 months. In contrast to incumbent players, Borr Drilling has mostly used equity to acquire its rigs at a fraction of replacement costs. With the recent acquisition of Paragon Offshore, I expect the company to start contracting its impressive fleet in a more meaningful way going forward.

Lastly, keep in mind that industry financials will continue to deteriorate for the foreseeable future as more and more rigs are rolling off high-margin legacy contracts. This is very much evidenced by backlog levels which are still in decline despite somewhat improved contracting activity as of late. Even Ensco experienced another slight backlog decline in Q1 despite signing a couple of multi-year contracts.

That said, at this point, contracting activity levels and management respective commentary are far more important than quarterly earnings reports.

Looking forward, I would expect offshore drilling stocks to continue its close correlation with oil price movements regardless of ongoing poor industry fundamentals and further balance sheet deterioration.

