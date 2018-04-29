Peugeot (PEUGF) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peugeot S.A. (OTCPK:PEUGF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2018 5:30 AM ET

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for this call about our first quarter revenue. Q1 2018 has seen Groupe PSA reach a historic level of sales with over 1 million cars sold in the first quarter. It's a growth enjoyed by the group, in both volumes and revenues, is driven not only by the integration of Opel Vauxhall, but also the strong performance of Peugeot, Citroen and DS, that we now call PCD.

Let's start on Page 4 with a look to this growth of PCD. In a slightly rising European market, PCD is delivering a steady growth, both in market share and volumes. Peugeot and Citroen with a market share improvement of plus 0.5 point and plus 0.2 point had the strongest growth among top 10 brands. This performance is driven by the success of new launches and the solid results of bestsellers models like 208, 2008, C4 Picasso, Berlingo, which are under Peugeot brand [ph] segment.

From number two in 2017, Peugeot now is the number one SUV brand in Europe. For Citroen, C3 Aircross is already a success. And DS with DS 7 CROSSBACK is also joining the SUV sales. In addition, the three brands, Peugeot, Citroen and DS, are enjoying growing volumes in Europe, with plus 11.9%, plus 4.4% and plus 5.6% respectively. Consequently, most PCD plants in Europe are working at full production capacity.

On Page 5, LCVs are very strong contributors to the group's growth and a very important lever for our international development. We are first of all continuing to reinforce our leadership in Europe in Q1 2018, thanks to a strong commercial performance of our range of products. We are the market leader with market share reaching 25.7% in Q1 2018. This includes Opel Vauxhall sales.

PCD market share itself is also increasing by plus 1.3 points, reaching 21.6% market share in Europe. The increase of market share concerns all three segments, where we are clear leaders in Europe; compact, midsize and large vans. Our compact van range, Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo, is top one and continues to deliver high commercial performance in the year of its renewal.

Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy sales are up 11% in the midsize van segment. And if we add Vivaro sales, the group is leader in this segment. Our large van, Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Jumper is also gaining market share.

Our product offensive is ongoing and now brings onboard Opel Vauxhall, with the renewal of the Combo. And we have made announcements about the future development of Vivaro in Luton, based on PSA platform from mid-2019. This is an interesting feature since we are at full capacity in our French plant for this car. And the Luton facility will not only allow us to increase our manufacturing output for our Peugeot and Citroen brand, but will also allow us to replace the Vivaro on the PSA platform.

In addition, we are accelerating outside Europe. Our sales outside of Europe are progressing at a steady pace. And we are extending our manufacturing footprint for midsize vans in Russia and in Uruguay.

On Slide 6, since volume acceleration outside Europe is just a beginning as we continue to extend our international footprint, new partnerships have been signed in the last few weeks, enabling PSA to address significant markets. First, in Algeria, where we have implemented a JV dedicated to the production of new vehicles for the local market, Groupe PSA will start to leverage the strong image of our brands from 2019.

This partnership is enriching our industrial capability in this region, where manufacturing facilities are already located in Tunisia and Morocco. We also signed in February a JV agreement with Naza in Malaysia for the production of SUV models, Peugeot 3008 and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Production will start next year benefiting from Naza existing capacities. This manufacturing hub is an opportunity to tackle the Asian automotive market, which is protected by high custom barriers. The agreement signed last month in Namibia is also a good opportunity to address a large regional market, which includes South Africa. We will sell Peugeot 3008 and Opel Grandland X from 2019.

The recent acquisition of Jian Xin, one of the Chinese leaders in spare parts independent distribution, is another illustration of our international rollout of our aftermarket strategy. These four recent agreements illustrate our Push to Pass globalization strategy.

If we move on Page 8, you can see the group's consolidated worldwide sales in Q1 2018, up 44%, including Opel Vauxhall sales. Groupe PSA sold more than 1 million cars in the first quarter, which is a historic record. So group is growing in all regions. PCD sales alone were up 6.6% worldwide. In Europe, volumes were up 8.7% in a flat market. In China, sales were flat versus first quarter 2017. And in other regions, volumes are increasing, supported by our product momentum.

On Page 9, inventories are in line with sales. On Page 10, we now have our group revenue figures, which grew by 42.4% [ph] this include Opel Vauxhall's revenue for €4.8 billion. PCD revenue increased by 13.3%. The trend is also positive for Faurecia with revenue increased by 3%. At constant 2015 exchange rate and perimeter, excluding OV, group revenue is up 21.6%.

On Page 11, we have the PCD revenue bridge, driven by volumes and product mix. Volumes and country mix contributed for 6%. Product mix continues to be a strong driver of our revenue growth with a 4.5% increase. And you can also see the strong improvement coming from the sales to partner, plus 3.9%, with the ramp-up of sales to Opel Vauxhall, which are, of course, eliminated in our group revenue. ForEx remains a strong headwind with a 2.8% negative impact, the most important part coming from the Argentinian peso, which is partly compensated in our P&L with pricing.

On Page 12, we keep unchanged both our market outlook and our operational outlook. We continue to believe that the European market will be stable in 2018 with contrasted situations in different countries. We forecast that the Chinese market will grow by around 2%, Latin America by 4% and Russia 10%. Our operational outlook remains unchanged. We will update our guidance for the second part of Push to Pass early 2019.

So before we start the Q&A session, I would summarize the key points. Groupe PSA enjoyed a sharp increase of its revenue in this first quarter of the year 2018. Sales reached a historic point with more than 1 million cars sold in the quarter with a strong performance of the PCD Automotive division. Opel Vauxhall recovery is well underway. And I am now ready to answer your questions.

Thomas Besson

Thank you. Hi, it's Thomas Besson. I have two questions, please. The first one would be on China. In February, you started talking about light at the end of the tunnel, and we have had relatively bumpy ride so far in Q1. Can you update us on what's effectively done beyond the management change and the time line for the potential turnaround after the stabilization? Is it a two, three year's view turnaround or could we already see some financial impact of what you're doing in 2018, 2019?

And second question, on the product mix. It stays very strong for PCD in Q1. Should we expect that to eventually decline a bit in the second half against very tough comps? Or do you think you can maintain the 4% to 5% product mix for the year?

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Thank you very much, Thomas, for those two questions. On China, I think I've been quite open on China, which in 2017 was like a neutral impact, slightly positive impact on PSA accounts, and we are effectively with an opportunity in front of us that we need to - that we should activate. But it will take time, it will take time more than a two years' horizon since it's quite fundamentally the way to work with the dealers and the fundamentals of sales and marketing that we need to address. So it will take some time before we have again a positive impact on our P&L in a significant way.

On product mix, effectively, we have a strong product mix. We will have every year a strong product mix since we now enjoy very regular product planning. So it's not just in 2017, it will be in 2018, in 2019, in 2020 and on each year, because we will keep refreshing on a very regular basis our range of products.

In 2017, we had an especially high impact with 2008 and 5008 and we have some remains of that in the first quarter of 2018. So effectively it will not remain at the same level, but it will remain on a high potential during the full year. I mentioned in the call for the 2017 results that we could expect something like half of 2017 as being a product mix impact into the P&L.

Thomas Besson

Thank you a lot.

José Asumendi

Good morning. So it is José, J.P. Morgan. Couple of items please, on Opel can you share with us, please, any details, as much as you can, please, on revenue, maybe where the product mix was very strong on the quarter? Was there any currency headwind, just to balance a little bit the revenues?

And also, can you also please comment on how close you are to hitting breakeven in Opel? And any details you can provide please on the work you're doing to reduce CapEx and R&D?

And this final thing will be have you taken a decision to enter the North American market yet or not? Thank you.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Thank you, José. First question on Opel, well, I'm afraid you will have wait the first half results to get the clear picture of where we stand in terms of ROI. But I can already say, as I mentioned a few minutes ago, that the turnaround is well underway. Of course, product mix is favorable with the launch of cars, which are built on the PSA platforms.

ForEx, which is adverse on the PCD side, is slightly different when you look at it from the OV point of view because the euro/dollar is favorable and we are buying in dollars. And the won, the Korean won, also is a significant positive. CapEx, R&D, we showed the figures on Corsa. We are in a clear trend of bringing the operation of Opel Vauxhall under same standards as PCD. So, yeah, I confirm that Opel is about to turnaround, is very well-orientated.

On North America, we are pursuing our Push to Pass plan, which is first to enter through mobility services that we have started to announce with our operations with TravelCar. But we will go on developing some Opel services in the months and years to come. As we said coming back to America on selling our own cars is a very long road, and we still have not made any decision on timing so far.

José Asumendi

Thank you.

George Dieng

Yes, good morning. Jean-Baptiste, it's George Dieng from Natixis. A follow-up question on Opel, if you could comment maybe on the current stance of the negotiations regarding productivity and production allocation, and maybe where do we stand, because there were a lot of articles regarding the departures and how many voluntary departures you were targeting. So if you could shed more light and clarity on these issues that would be very, very helpful.

And also, I think Mr. Lohscheller mentioned in an interview recently, I think that the volume at Opel was down some 25,000 units. But at the underlying operating performance improved in Q1. So any additional light will be more than welcome.

And a second point on FX, you mentioned during your comment that you managed to offset the depreciation of the Argentinian peso. Just broadly speaking, are you able and do you think that you will be able to offset all the currency depreciation, especially regarding imaging markets over the full year?

And if I may just add a last one. Mid-May, Mr. Trump will make, possibly, an important decision regarding Iran. So just wanted to have an idea of what could be kind of a worst-case scenario, let's say, should new sanctions be enforced in Iran, what could it mean for your business today and tomorrow? Thank you.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Thank you very much, George. Opel negotiation is an interesting topic. As you know, sometimes reality is quite far away from newspaper articles on volumes of articles, so let me shed a clear light on what happened recently. First, we had a breakthrough negotiation with IG Metall, which was a real success in terms of timing in December last year, where we were granted some voluntary departures for early retirement on short-term - short-work regime, which is a clear saving, which kicked in, in January 1, 2018. So we had a cost reduction, which was immediately at hand.

During the same period, we've had - in the same agreement we were granted the capacity to have the benefit of an arbitrational committee with a judge, which has to make decisions in the best interest of the company. And this judge has worked through all at beginning of the year with the teams to understand the PACE! Plan. When he asked - he had done this work, he came out with, well, PACE! Plan is a winner. It will be a success for Opel, so let's execute.

And he granted us a capacity to have voluntary departures in all sites of Germany, with no limitation of scopes or number. This is a major step, because it give us a clear capacity to bring Opel Vauxhall to the same benchmark of PCD progressively. As you know, all the negotiation had been done in the other countries beforehand, and now, we had this German agreement, which is great.

Now, why do we still have some noise right now? It's because there is a parallel issue, which is pay increase, and we are asking IG Metall to get a delegation, not to be imposed with this very important pay increase, in regarding the Opel situation, it's quite legitimate. So this discussion is going on, and we have made clearly our point that Opel story is not the same as before and it's not just a gimmick. This PACE! Plan is a plan, which is really driving Opel to success - towards success.

And we really want to be able to make the investments we want to make in all the plants in Germany on the right base, so that it's not a short-term story, but a long-term success. So it takes a bit of time to make our point, but we will go on. But as you have understood, the main part of the negotiation has already happened.

On ForEx, we are compensating a large part of the Argentinian peso, it's not the case for all the currencies. If I take, for instance, the Turkish lira, we are - we have an adverse impact and several other ForEx impacts cannot be compensated.

On Iran, we have a different set up as in the past, because we have now joint ventures with local partners. And those joint ventures will, of course, be hampered in the development if there was a worst-case scenario. But we should be able to stay there for the long-term, because we are differently rooted now in Iran. Of course, it would be very negative news, if there was a shutdown around Iran, but it will be a - it will have a limited impact on PSA.

George Dieng

All right. Thank you.

Charles Winston

Yeah, hi, good morning. Charles from Redburn. Thanks for taking my two questions. Just like to get an idea of the split between volume and country mix in the bridge, if that's okay. It's just my estimation of the impact of volume from your quarterly numbers suggested that it should have been a bit higher, and I just wanted to make sure I understood that properly.

And secondly, perhaps a slightly nerdy question, but I just would like to understand the very rapid increase in the eliminations revenue. Is there a significant part of the OV revenue or perhaps even PCD, which is going internally? Perhaps I should ask the question how much of the €1,185 million of internal - of the elimination of revenue is actually eliminating revenue, which should be shown up in PCD or OV. I just sort of want to get an understanding of the scale of internal transaction between the businesses. Thank you.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Yes, effectively, as I mentioned it, the - you have a cross-sells on revenues between PCD and OV, which are, of course, completely eliminated. So if you want to have a clear picture, you take the growth of revenues at group level, which eliminate the flows of cars that we are building around Luxembourg building some C3. So this is something, which is eliminated, a new habit in the figures.

On country mix versus volume, we have a strong volume effect, which is effectively mainly driven by our PCD operations. But you are asking about the split between volume and country mix. We have an adverse country mix with U.K. on some positives. So, more or less, the country mix is zero, so it's all volume growth.

Charles Winston

Great. Thank you very much.

Stephen Reitman

Yes, thank you. Could you comment a little bit about the performance of DS with some of new product they're coming out with? And a second question, about OV, you reiterated the targets for OV to 2020, so that mean that you will still expect to be reporting OV separately until that stage?

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Yeah, thank you. Well, on DS effectively we start to show some growth. More than anything, we are now enjoying with DS 7, a very strong profit by unit situation. The order intake in China is starting also positively. But as you know, DS will take a long period of time to build itself. But we already enjoy by the fact that we have the generalized volumes. The fact that old specific spend that we have on this is paid by the cash flow generated by DS.

On your second question - sorry, what was your second question?

Stephen Reitman

It was just - you are still going to - you've set the targets for OV to 2020, the margin target.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Oh, yes. Yeah, sorry - yes, on OV, the PACE! plan will be presented. The result of the PACE! plan will be presented in 2020; 2% ROI margin and operational free cash flow positive. Yes, so we will publish under IFRS 8, a view of OV with those two metrics in 2020.

Stephen Reitman

Thank you.

Lello Della Ragione

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Just a clarification on sales to partners, I understand that now there is the spike related to the business with OV. And since there was that kind of different effect in the first half versus second half of last year, I was wondering if we have to model it on a full-year basis what kind of indication you can give on that plan? And additionally, if you can give an indication on how much of this growth is related to OV, and how much is related to other business that are going into that line. Thank you.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Yeah, well, as I said, it's all pretty much balanced between OV and PCD. It's completely neutral at auto level because it's eliminated. And it's mainly those sales at PCD levels and OV levels, which are making the sales to partners. And it will dwindle during the year because we had some already in the last quarter of last year. But as I said, it's - all of this is completely neutral at the auto level because it is neutralized. And we have like 300 million, 200 million, which are getting balanced on both sides.

Lello Della Ragione

Thank you.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Okay. Well, thank you very much. Well, as you see, we enjoy a steady growth on maybe one of the key message, as that you have seen in the first part of the presentation was that they are very well balanced. Well balanced between the PCD brands, well balanced between our passenger cars and LCV, well balanced between Europe and outside Europe. So this is a promising start of the year. And, well, let's meet in July to have a full review of our results.

Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

