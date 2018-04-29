Lam Research: For A Limited Time Only, 40% Off

The company has a dividend yield of about 1%, and could be a good long-term dividend growth investment.

Shares are currently at a very interesting position. Following a dip after reporting Q3 results, shares have been plateaued past few days, presenting potential investors with a point of entry.

LRCX has been flying under the radar for many investors as an undervalued stock with major upside potential.

Lam Research (LRCX) is one of the backbones of the silicon microprocessor industry - today, pretty much every advanced chip is built with Lam technology - but the company remains undervalued and under followed. The company creates wafer fabrication equipment and offers services that allow chip makers (like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Toshibia (OTCPK:TOSBF), Elphia, Hynix and more) to build smaller, faster, and better performing electronic devices. It is one of the top three semiconductor equipment manufacturing companies, with Applied Materials (AMAT) and Micron (MU), but for a company with a revenue of $9.6 Billion last year, and a market cap of over $30 Billion, they are vastly undervalued.

Thesis

Investors are presented with a great opportunity to initiate a position in Lam Research, which is made even more appetizing due to the slump in share price after Q3 earnings. Imagine going into a store where everything is 30% off. You find a jacket that's amazing - high quality and well made - and see that on top of the store wide 30% discount, the Jacket has another 10% off. That's a great deal, and it's exactly what Lam Research is. In addition to its upside potential, the company has great future growth prospects due to steadily increasing demand of its products, and could also be a future dividend player. WCR feels that LRCX has an upside potential of up to 40%, and has a 12 month price target of $260.

Valuation

LRCX is vastly undervalued - here's why.

(F.A.S.T. Graph)

When comparing Lam Research to its competition, it becomes clear that the company is undervalued.

LRCX Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

It easily beats three of the biggest competitors in revenue 10 year revenue growth.

LRCX data by YCharts

Yet it comes in at the middle of the pack when it comes to 3 year returns.

5 Year Returns 10 Year Returns

However, when looking at long term returns, Lam Research is at the top of the pack. And, as we've seen time and time again, winners are winning for a reason, and tend to keep doing it.

LRCX Price to Book Value data by YCharts

When we look at the P/E and Price To Book ratios, Lam comes in as the lowest in both figures, with a P/E of 18.33, and a P/BV Ratio of 4.563.

In fact, if we compare Lam Research to the WFE industry averages, all figures are favorable.

Industry earnings figures:

Industry Lam Research P/E (NYSE:F) 11.56 10.64 PEG (Ratio) 0.84 0.60 Proj EPS Growth 30.11% 71.04% Net Margin 18.53% 18.32%

Financials:

Industry Lam Research Beta 1.41 1.41 ROE 41.13 41.25 ROA 20.57 22.18 Debt-to-Equity 0.27 0.26 Current Ratio 2.96 2.64 Price to Book 8.15 4.45 Price To Sales 3.56 2.97 Dividend Yield 0.81% 1.10%

From this, we can see that Lam comes in right at the averages, until it comes to P/BV and P/S ratios. There, it's far under the averages, and has a lot of room to grow. Also, look at the forward P/E ratio of 10.64 - this is pretty undervalued when compared to competitors, and under the WFE industry average. Also, the dividend yield is above average, and growing - but we'll discuss this in another section of this article.

Let's also take a sneak peek at their Q3 earnings report (we'll discuss it further later in the article) - from Seeking Alpha news: "Key metrics [for Q3]: Shipments, $3.13B (+19% Q/Q); non-GAAP gross margin, 46.8% (-80 bps); operating margin, 30% (-20 bps); cash and equivalents, $6.7B; deferred revenue, $1.1B; deferred profit, $749M." This is really appetizing. A major cash reserve, growth in shipments, and a good profit with good margins.

It's not just us who feel this way - pretty much all of Wall Street does too. After Q3 results, many analysts actually upgraded their PTs.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The recommendation trend is an overwhelming buy. At the time of writing, Lam has also been hovering at a #1 Zacks Buy rating for a few weeks.

LRCX EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Revenue and EPS estimates for both the current and next year steadily tick upwards. Wall Street is bullish that the company will continue beating on earnings, and see the current value play.

The Q3 Report

Lam Research recently released its Q3 report, and shares dropped about 10% following. Based off that, it must be horrible, right? No, actually it was quite the opposite.

“Lam continues to deliver strong performance, again setting new records highlighted by shipments exceeding three billion dollars in the March quarter. Fundamental to this achievement is increased strategic relevance enabling primary technology inflections now critical to our customers’ success,” said CEO Martin Anstice.

Revenues, gross margin , and non-GAAP EPS hit new records, and shipments exceed $3B for first time in Lam's history. It beat expectations - the EPS of $4.79 beat by $0.43, and the revenue of $2.89B (a 34.4% increase year over year) beat by $40M. The company also has about $5B in cash, working out to 35$ cash/share. Wow.

LRCX Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This quarter also kept up with a historical precedent for revenue growth. "Including the June quarter outlook," said Martin Anstice, CEO, in the earnings call. "Lam will deliver revenue growth on a year-over-year basis in 23 out of the last 24 quarters, which is a testament to both the successful scaling of our company and a multiyear environment of demand led and more sustainable customer investments."

They also expected to see an increase in SAM.

"Broadly recognized, etch and deposition technologies are now foundational and permanent features in the current roadmap of vertical scaling, multi-patterning, advanced packaging and advanced transistor architectures. These inflections have resulted in substantial growth in our serviceable addressable market, or SAM and reiterating a headline of the recent Investor Day, we are on track to grow our SAM to over 40% of wafer fabrication equipment spending by 2021."

So, it was a great report - but here's what got investors scared:

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Q3 was a very strong report, however, investors were disappointed by this guidance, and were expecting more. The company also saw a $100 million decrease in billings for Q2, and a combination of these lead to the current share slump of about 10%. This guidance for June shows almost no expected growth in Shipments and Revenue, but the company is confident that EPS can grow 20 cents to $5.

(Source: Zacks. The dip following "bittersweet" earnings)

Future Growth Prospects

The industry that Lam operates in is one known for cyclical shifts and volatility. However, the company is somewhat insulated from this, due to their massive clients like Samsung, Toshiba and TSMC. This clientele also allows Lam to have a steady increasing demand for their product in the future. As these companies grow, demand for LRCX's product will too.

The industry as a whole also has pretty good growth prospects - as semiconductors shrink, the cost to add more bits into NAND and DRAM chips dramatically rises. The World Fab Forecast expect 9% growth for 2018, and another 5% for 2019. As a result, there is demand for more and more equipment that will allow the chip makers to stuff more bits into smaller chips - very good for Lam Research. Also, with the rapid rise of the IOT, there will be a higher demand for chips, and this will trickle down to the WFE industry. The industry as a whole is set to grow double digits for 2018, according to Lam Research, and the company sees this industry growth propelling their revenue and earnings to major growth.

Let's look at another F.A.S.T. Graph (this time, growth estimates) for Lam Research:





This analysis tool shows us multiple things. Firstly, the orange valuation line - this software calculates a fair long term valuation based on multiple factors, and charts it. The black line is the actual price of Lam Research - if it goes over the valuation line, that means that the stock is undervalued. If it goes under, then the stock is undervalued. Right now, the fair value line is picking up, but the real price is moving underneath it - just another indicator that the stock is currently on sale right now.

If we follow the fair value line, we can see that it predicts future growth until mid 2021, where it predicts that Lam Research will exceed $300 per share. While this software isn't perfect, it does a great job of predicting where a stock will go.

The Q3 report was very bullish on growth, and due to this, market conditions, and the models, we should see Lam continue to see record revenue growth into the future.

Dividend Growth and Buybacks

Another thing that could see some growth is Lam Research's dividend. Just food for thought, but LRCX could end up being a long-term dividend play.

In March, the company announced a plan to return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholder over the next five years through share repurchases and dividends. It starts 120% increase of the company's quarterly dividend starting (to be declared in the June quarter), "with a bias for the dividend to grow over time," and an additional $2 billion share repurchase authorization, with execution planned over the next 12 to 18 months.

Both these factors should support share value growth in the coming years.

A recent article by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor discussed this in further detail here.

Conclusion - Buy The Dip

In a world with an ever growing demand for memory, most chip makers are looking appetizing. But, Lam Research is an extremely undervalued stock with major upside potential. The company has beat in revenue on 24 out of 23 previous ERs, and is very strong financially. A $35 cash / share gives investors a buffer, and a 11 fwd P/E ratio makes LRCX one of the most undervalued companies in its industry. Industry-wise, Lam expects to see growth into the future, and will capitalize off of this. Buybacks and dividends will support this organic growth.

Following Q3 earnings, shares of Lam Research are in a bit of a dip. This presents investors with the perfect entry opportunity - get in now while the company is in the 'ultra-sale' territory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX, AMAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.