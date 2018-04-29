Small Cap Dividend Spotlight: HanesBrands

Hanes' dividend has an annual yield of 3.33%, but its payout ratio was only 39% in 2017, which leaves plenty of room for growth.

Over the last 3 years, HanesBrands' (HBI) stock has steadily fallen and lost almost half of its value, but I believe the stock is now in oversold territory. My opinion is based on the following:

"Project Booster" is expected to drive significant cost synergies and drive additional free cash flow and profit growth. I expect up to 36% upside potential based on a discounted cash flow model. A Forward P/E of 9.52x and Price/Sales of 1.02x looks attractive relative to peers. These ratios are also significantly undervalued based on Hanes' 5-year averages. Capital will continue being returned to shareholders through a dividend, which yields 3.33% and is conservatively covered by free cash flow.

Hanes' Financial Snapshot

Hanes grew sales by 7% in 2017, but that was really a result of acquisition activity. Acquisitions of Hanes Australasia, Champion Europe and GTM in 2016 and Alternative Apparel in 2017 added incremental net sales of $470 million in 2017. These acquisitions are what have led to an increasing debt load for the company, but I still consider this manageable. When excluding tax-reform legislation, as well as pretax charges for acquisition integration and charges for other actions, full-year adjusted EPS was $1.93 (4% year-over-year increase).

Dividend Analysis

Hanes has only started providing a dividend since 2013, but the annual yield is already at 3.33%. The good news is the dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future. Hanes' payout ratio was less than 40% over the last two years, so there's plenty of room for growth. As I'll discuss below, Hanes is going to be making operational improvements, which should continue to drive free cash flow and keep this ratio low.

Hanes' 2018 Expectations

Hanes provided the following 2018 guidance in its latest earnings release:

Net sales of $6.72 billion - $6.82 billion

Organic sales growth of 1% (constant currency)

GAAP operating profit of $870 million - $905 million

Adjusted operating profit of $950 million - $985 million

GAAP EPS of $1.54 - $1.62

Adjusted EPS of $1.72 - $1.80

Net cash from operations of $675 million - $750 million.

Driving some of these figures is what Hanes refers to as "Project Booster". This program began in 2017 to drive investment for sales growth, cost reduction, and increased cash flow. Hanes expects to reduce overhead, drive additional supply chain optimization, and focus on inventory turns and other working capital improvements. This program is expected to generate approximately $150 million in annualized cost savings. $50 million of the savings are targeted towards growth opportunities, which would result in approximately $100 million of annual net cost savings. Hanes expects to achieve these annual run rates by the end of 2019.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Hanes looks significantly undervalued given strong free cash flow. Based on the discounted cash flow model outlined below, I expect up to 36% upside in the price of the stock. This model assumes that Hanes produces $585 million in free cash flow during 2018. That figure takes the low end of Hanes' operating cash flow expectations (i.e. $675 million) less its average capital spend over the last 3 fiscal years (i.e. $90 million). I also only assume a long-term growth rate of 2%, which is conservative (Reuters has the growth rate at 4.1%).

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow $585 million.

"r" is the required rate of return, and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Historical Valuation Multiples

Hanes also looks cheap based on its historical valuation multiples (data provided by Yahoo Finance and Reuters):

Forward P/E of 9.52x (5-year average of 14.7x)

Forward PEG of 2.54x (5-year average of 1.2x)

Price/Sales of 1.02x (5-year average of 1.7x)

Hanes' EV/FCF is also reasonable and within its historical range:

HBI EV to Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Comparative Analysis

Hanes has a weaker growth rate relative to comparables. With that being said, I still think the stock is reasonably valued given an attractive Forward P/E, a reasonable EV/FCF, and a dividend that helps supplement return potential.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price Sales, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts (Under Armour removed from average calculation)

PEG Ratio derived using Forward P/E and LT Growth Rate

Conclusion

Hanes has been active in the acquisition market over the last couple of years, which has led to solid revenue growth. This provides a good opportunity for synergies and cost savings, which Hanes expects to accomplish through its "Project Booster". With a Forward P/E of 9.52x, a Price/Sales of 1.02x, and an EV/FCF of 17.8x, the stock is already priced cheaply. If operational improvements are achieved, I expect a nice boost in the stock price. Based on my discounted cash flow model, up to 36% upside potential is possible. This strong cash flow also supports a growing dividend, which already yields 3.33% and has plenty of room for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.