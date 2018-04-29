ASSA ABLOY's (ASAZY) CEO Nico Delvaux on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Assa Abloy AB (OTCPK:ASAZY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Holger Lembrer - IR

Nico Delvaux - Pres, CEO and Head of Global Technologies Division

Carolina Happe - Executive VP & CFO

Analysts

Mattias Holmberg - DNB Markets

Lars Brorson - Barclays Bank PLC

Andreas Willi - JPMorgan. Andreas

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Markus Almerud - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jeffrey Kessler - Imperial Capital

Guillermo Peigneux - UBS

Gael de Bray - Deutsche Bank

Peder Frolen - Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Operator

Nico Delvaux

Okay. Good morning. Good morning, everybody here in the room. Good morning and perhaps good afternoon to some of you on the conference call. My name is Nico Delvaux. I'm the new CEO of ASSA ABLOY. And we'll present to you quarter 1 results. But before I start with the results, as most of you perhaps don't know me that well, couple of words about myself. I'm a Belgian citizen. I'm 51 years old. I've an electromechanical engineer and also have an MBA. And I worked 26 years for another Swedish multinational, Atlas Copco, mainly on the compressor side and little bit on the vacuum side. In the last three years, I was heading the compressor and vacuum business worldwide. And I joined ASSA ABLOY officially 15th of March. I came from Metso, Finnish multinational, active on the mining side and in industrial valves, where I was also the CEO.

I said officially 15th of March. I already joined earlier 2nd of February. So I had some learning before I really took over. Our result for the first quarter, a good start of the year. And we have good organic growth of 4%; we believe a good achievement definitely if we take into account that it was short quarter, of the Easter effect, two working days less, as compared to the same period last year. And then an additional 2% growth through acquisitions. So it was 3% gross, but we had some divestments so net 2%. It's a solid performance. We've a strong growth in Global Tech and Entrance Systems, a good growth in EMEA, Americas and APAC, and also strong development - further strong development of our smart door locks and electromechanical solutions.

A good operating margin because obviously also the Easter effect had also some negative effect on bottom line, and even on balance sheet and therefore also on cash flow. The number sales SEK18.55 billion, 2% up, EBIT also 2% up and an operating margin of 15.3% versus 15.4% last year, a good volume flow through of 0.2%, but dilution of acquisition with 0.3%. Interesting also to note that we had an EBITDA of margin of 15.7%, 0.1% up compared to same period last year.

You know that we are doing more technology acquisitions. So it's also important to look at EBITDA margin. If we then look about a little bit geographically to our sales, our sales overall good performance. You see an emerging market plus two and total plus four that means that our emerging markets were growing less than the mature market. But it is mainly because of two countries, this is because of Brazil, where we all know the economic situation, although we believe now that market conditions in Brazil have leveled out on low level, and that we should start to see growth again from that low level. And a second market is China, where at least in the first quarter also market conditions were not favorable, definitely on the new build side. And it's really those markets that drag the emerging market growth little bit down.

All the other emerging markets were performing strongly. If we then look at the different continents, Western world, Europe plus 2%, very good performance North America plus 7%, as well as on the commercial side but mainly also on the residential side. And a very strong plus 10% in Africa Middle East. We've strong performance mainly in the Middle East and in Australia it was even plus 3% and Asia plus 2%.

If we then go a bit into the market highlights for this quarter. A very happy to announce our first shipment of our specially made door lock for the Nest home or smart home living solution. It is a lock that we developed together with Nest specially made for them. What's interesting also to note is that the lock will carry our Yale brand. As far as I know it's the first time they use also the supplier name for one of the products in their ecosystem. So it shows also the strength of our Yale brand on the residential side.

We got a first order now filling the sales channels. And is the idea now to further fill the channel throughout the year. We also got a very interesting first order from Walmart. We all know those special boxes where they carry the expensive goods, and then you go and ask the employee. And he says, yes, wait, I have to go and get a key. And it takes forever to come back. That problem is solved now with digital solution, where they can track who has access to the different boxes, and also to make sure that things don't get lost. It's a very promising business because the idea is also there to roll out it more stores of Walmart.

And then we launched a new full and comprehensive range of door closers under the ASSA ABLOY brand name, and with a new ASSA ABLOY design lines, design rules, very excited about the trend because that will definitely help us to improve our relative position in that important hardware family. I went myself also to the ISC West exhibition in Vegas a couple of weeks ago, is one of the more important exhibitions in our field. And by tradition give out award for the most innovative ideas, the most innovative solutions. Very happy to see that we won the 12 of their award, that's the vast majority of the awards that were giving out in our industry. And that is really showing our product and innovative leadership. And it's, of course, rewarding to see that experts in domain choose us as the winners for this award.

If then we look a little bit over a longer period to our sales growth, 20 consecutive quarters with positive organic growth. I think if you look in the industry, there are not too many companies that can show that record growth, so proud of those results, and then I think good complement of the organic growth by acquisition growth.

And we manage to realize that growth with sustained type operating margin within the boundaries where we want to be between 16% and 17%. And we manage to do that despite continued investments in our sales channel. Investments in R&D, new product development, and continued acquisitions that often at the beginning of dilutive when it comes to operating margin. And if you can keep operating margins within high state of level and you grow your top line, of course, you grow your profit in absolute value. So that curve also continues to go up, plus 65% in the last five years.

We continue also our actions on optimizing our manufacturing footprint in order to have these MFP programs as we call them, where on constant days we optimize our factories. And we have two active ones running as we speak. And in the quarter we reduced headcount with another 500 people. And we still are having planned to further reduce headcount to 1,000 people because of those two programs. And then we are working on a new program MFP7 that we'll launch towards the end of this year.

Acquisitions, we concluded and started to consolidate four acquisitions in quarter one. LOB we announced already earl in 2017, took a bit longer to close that one, it's a Polish hardware company. Phoniro we announced the beginning of this year, elderly care in Scandinavia, Dale and Excel hardware in the UK. And then KAD we never announced because it is a smaller acquisition, it stands for Korean Auto Door, its Korean acquisition in Entrance Systems.

If we then go to the results per division, and zoom in a little bit. EMEA strong organic growth of 3% and overall in most markets strong performance. If I pick a couple of them, France, very happy to see that we have again strong growth in France, also a couple I would say depressed years, it seems the France is really back. And France is an important market for us. East Europe, very strong growth, continued strong growth in East Europe. And then Scandinavia, despite many KPIs perhaps pointing in the wrong direction, we still see good performance in Scandinavia. We've also feel confident for its future in Scandinavia.

Strong growth for electromechanical products and smart door locks, so we continue to see that shift from mechanical to electromechanical also in EMEA. And then I would say strong bottom line 16% versus 16.3% last year. But diluted by acquisition, in fact divestment, we divested a smaller but not so profitable fencing business in Norway. And that's more on a one time effect explaining the 16%. Overall, I think business wise strong performance. If we go to Americas, organic growth of 3%, strong growth in electromechanical and high security fences, the ABLOY solution for telecom and utility companies. And then definitely also strong on the US residential side. We've the Nest over the resi I expect many orders.

Good growth in South America except for Brazil and Columbia. I explained Brazil before, like I said we are confident that we are now touching the bottom in Brazil and that market conditions will improve and then definitely also Columbia, where market conditions are for sure down, and Columbia is an important market for us where we have a good position. So if market goes down, yes, we normally also follow the market.

Operating margin of 19.4% was a bit disappointing for us on the lower side. Three main reasons. One is dilution because of acquisitions and that's mainly August and that we explained also in earlier quarter that August will be dilutive and that will continue also for the coming quarters. We see that as a growth project. And then two, internal operational reasons. One is in Brazil, where we consolidated our factories, and we closed down a factory. And we have some startup problems in the transition. Most of those problems are behind us. So we are confident that that will improve in Q2. But, of course, we still have a backlog to catch up with.

And then the third reason is our metal door business in the US, where we continue to see metal prices going up, and where our price increases lack little bit the material price increases. And that will definitely also continue now into quarter two. But we work hard on getting up on one side and further improving our operational efficiencies and therefore reducing cost on the other side. And then our third geographical division, Asia- Pacific, also organic growth of 4%, I would say two faces, China and the rest of the region. The rest of the region good performance. China not so good performance and in China also two faces, hardware business saw positive, door business negative. And we've seen project business further going down in quarter one in China.

Of course, it's a short quarter so it's not so easy to come to conclusion for the rest of the year. But, as you know, we are more on project business; we are not so strong yet on the replacement market where we believe that replacement market is perhaps slowly growing. And then operating margin on a same level 7.9% as last year.

Global Tech, strong performance as well on HID side as on hospitality side. We have an organic growth of 6% and a solid bottom line of 18.8%. For HID, I'd say most of the KPIs pointing in the right direction, physical access, which is an important business area for that division, very good performance. I'll be tweaked on the citizen ID side, the citizen ID is of course project business, so it's very difficult to judge from one quarter. We are confident that if you look at a longer period, citizens IDs it's also promising business.

In hospitality, if you look at the different regions, I would say in all regions good, strong performance. If you can go to Entrance System, our last division, also very strong organic growth of 5%, in all different subdivisions of business areas, good performance except for our residential doors in Europe, where it's on one side a little bit of market, and on the other side also some operational channel challenges in our factory. And then a solid operating margin of 13.3%.

With that I give the word to Carolina who will give a little bit more details on some of the financial figures.

Carolina Happe

Thank you, Nico. Good morning. I will start with the financial highlights. And as usual, we will start with the top-line. Most important, the organic growth. We had a full 4% organic growth in the quarter. We estimate the price effect or the net price effect of that to be 1% and the volume to be 3%. And we have to keep in mind that it's a short quarter with two working days less due to the Easter coming in the end of that quarter.

Moving on then to the acquired growth. We saw a net of 2% acquired growth in the quarter. It's a gross 3% and then the divestment of AdvanIDe makes it net 2%. Currency, pretty strong effect on currency, negative on the top line in this quarter or a minus four on the top line on currency. And if we assume that the currencies still the way they do we will say a much smaller effect in the second quarter, and then for the full year basically flat on the top line.

Top line then translated to a good result also on the margin on EBIT, it's down 10 basis points but that is with a good drop through from organic growth. And then some dilution from acquisitions. An interesting to say that for the first time we have a different effect or different trend on the EBITDA, and here again EBITDA has the same effect from organic acquired and effects but due to the acquisitions that we have made within the more tech side of the business. We have more amortization than in the numbers, and therefore we have 20 basis point improvements on the EBITDA versus the other EBIT.

Cash flow, not to be forgotten Q1 though is a very weak quarter for us always. So the seasonality is very strong here. And the first quarter was no different for us this year. From the highlights more to the details. And we start with the bridge. And here, it's again to try to show you the effects of the difference we see with the business like for like and then with the acquisitions and the effect from the acquisition. And also taking the currency into consideration.

So we start with the organic and the organic drop through. The 4% had a drop through that improved the margin with around 20 basis points. That's really in line with what we saw last year as well. We had a similar effect for the full year. Within this though, we do have a bit different effect for the different divisions. It was a very good leverage for entrance systems and good also for EMEA. We were so flat and slightly positive even on the APAC business on the organic side, although, we do still have the headwinds there of the material.

Global Tech, Nico mentioned it but it's really a strong mix here. And with sort of the project business especially citizen ID and then going up and down and in the quarter was pretty weak. So the leverage was negative from Global Tech here. The tough one also Americas, good organic growth and good savings as well, but not fully compensating for the raw material increasing effect on the door side, and therefore flat on the drop through from the organic, but overall 20 basis points improvement.

Currency, mainly a translation effect for us, so we do see the minus 4 translating to similar margin and therefore no effect on the overall margin. Acquisitions, the net 2% here, overall, it looks it was a pretty normal for us minus 30 basis points here, but we do see little bit different effects in the different divisions. I would say we have sort of the typical one in Entrance Systems and little bit weaker in EMEA, but what we also have our two sort of out layers here. And we have on one hand we have Americas with a tech acquisition, especially August, which has a significant dilution from August on the acquisition side, which will then carry on for the full, almost a full 2018.

On the other hand, we have Global Tech, where we did acquisitions that were profitable and had good margins there, and at the same time we divested AdvanIDe SEK1.2 billion with the low margin. So we had a significant positive effect for Global Tech on acquisitions there, but overall 30 basis points dilution. If you look at the P&L from a little bit different point of view as components of sales, we do the same here a like for like comparison excluding the acquisitions, and in the first quarter it's a bit short period of time to have strong trends here, but we see one thing that has continued from last year, and that is the effect on direct material. And here we continue to say that we have an increase of 50 basis points down on the direct material.

And really that comes partly from the mix in Global Tech but again from the door sides, both in Asia-Pacific and in Americas. Then we were flat on conversion costs. So the overall gross margin then is down 50 basis points. We compensated for that with the lower SG&A full 78 basis points improvement. So overall we see an improvement of the margin with 20 basis points like for like.

Cash flow, first quarter is not the best quarter to talk about cash flow. As you can see from the graph we have strong seasonality when it comes to cash flow. And especially the first quarter is very weak and this first quarter was no different. So we continue to see the weak cash flow in the first quarter. Important when we look at cash flow is to put it into relation with the growth of the business, and therefore we really look at the different operating KPIs within working capital. And the most important and the largest one here is DSO, days of sales outstanding and here we increased from 52 days to 54 days. So an increase here, on the other hand we managed to decrease the overall inventories. So the inventory days are down to 97 days from 100, so an improvement there.

And on the DPO, also an improvement from 55 to 60 days, so good development there. CapEx basically on the same level as we were on last year. So I would say basically as expected in the first quarter for us on cash. The debt side, while we ended the year with SEK25.2 billion net debt, and weak cash flow as usual in the first quarter about SEK1 billion spent on acquisition and some tax payments and then also reevaluate in the debt SEK having sort of the same effect from currency as we see on the top line. Basically we ended with SEK27.2 billion in net debt for the group.

But that put into relation with our size, we look at the KPIs here as well, and we saw that the gearing is stable on 50% and also maybe more importantly the net debt EBITDA ratio which is now on 1.9 compared to 1.8 a year ago. So also solid performance there. Finally, what it all comes down to in the end, the earnings per share, well, if we start with the EBIT that was up in the 2% that we talked about. We have then a lower financial net, somewhat lower financial net than a year ago .And that said, I would say though that the interest rates especially for long US are going up a bit, but still within the quarter we did have a bit lower financial net. Then the estimate for tax for the year continues to be at 26%. So we added all together and then the EPS is also up 2% in the quarter.

And since today in the afternoon, we will have our AGM. We can also say from the trend the good results that we had last year on their earnings per share. So we have a proposed dividend for the AGM to decide that is SEK3.30, so an increase of 10% on the dividend.

And with that I give back to you Nico for conclusions.

Nico Delvaux

Thank you, Carolina. Well, the conclusions, we can be short. We are happy with the start of the year, especially pleased with the 6% growth of the top line, excluding currency, 4% organic growth, 2% net acquisition and then a solid bottom line of 15.3%. We've overall good performance from all divisions. And also confident now on the market conditions that we see for the remaining part of the year.

And with that I think we can open the floor for questions. And then Holger will explain as the procedure, right.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]

Operator

Holger Lembrer

Thank you, Nico. Thank you, Carolina. Good morning, everyone. My name is Holger Lembrer; I am Investor Relations Officer at ASSA ABLOY. Before we start the Q&A session, I would like to remind everybody to limit yourself to one question to allow as many people as possible to ask your questions. I will start asking a question to you Nico. And a good start over here with 4% organic. What do you see for the second quarter and for a full year?

Nico Delvaux

Like I explained before, I think market conditions in general are positive as well as in Europe as in north America as in the emerging markets. We see overall positive signals and also the markets that will be troublesome of previous quarter's. China and Brazil, we have at least the impression that the downward trend has stopped, that they have leveled out on a low level and then from now on we should start to see improvement of market conditions in those markets. So we are overall confident as far as we have the visibility of course.

Holger Lembrer

Thank you. Nico. And do you Carolina; do you expect the headwind for raw materials to continue into Q2 and for a full year? Any elaboration on that one.

Carolina Happe

Yes. We saw strong increases already last year. And I would say Entrance Systems in EMEA, perfect to have basically managed to cover that. Global Tech is not really relevant from this APAC and Americas had troubles already last year, although we have increased prices, you continue to sit in the first quarter and considering that the price have gone up or continue to go up also now, we will continue to see headwind from raw materials also in the second quarter. But, of course, we will do our best to mitigate with price increases and operational excellence.

Holger Lembrer

Thank you and before we kick off the telephone conference. Do we have any questions from the floor in Stockholm? We have one question here.

Mattias Holmberg

Thank you. Mattias Holmberg, DNB Markets. On the global technologies division could you please elaborate a bit on the quite poor organic drop through which is a bit of 7% in the quarter? And if you expect that to continue into the latter part of the year as well. Thank you.

Nico Delvaux

I think it's a bit like Carolina explained it; it's mainly mix issue where some of the more profitable projects were not there in the quarter, but where we are confident that that mix will change over the year, and come back to a more balanced shift. So to answer your question more directly, we believe that this volume flow through will improve in the remaining part of the year.

Holger Lembrer

Thank you very much, Mattias. Before we kick off the telephone conference and operator will you please remind how to ask questions?

Operator

And the first question is from the line of Lars Brorson from Barclays. Please go ahead. Lars, your line is open.

Lars Brorson

Hi, good morning all, good morning, Nico. Good morning, Carolina. A quick follow-up to Carolina and then one for Nico. Just Carolina is a bit unhelpful I find that you're taking out the divisional margin commentary from the presentation specifically can you help me with what M&A dilution was in the Americas division in Q1? And secondly and sort more higher level for Nico, I wonder whether you could share some initial thought Nico on the business after your first few months there and give us some flavor you might expect in terms of a strategic review from you? And how and when you might communicate that? Thanks.

Carolina Happe

Yes. On Americas, the dilution from acquisitions and then mainly from August was 170 basis points for America's. And you will actually see that because you will have in the presentation, the slides in between, which shows the bridges of all the divisions.

Lars Brorson

Thank you.

Nico Delvaux

And on my side, if I start a bit with if the market, we are in course we operate in a very exciting market with what I believe very strong short-term and long-term positive drivers. If you just look at urbanization, if you look at countries like China where today 750 million people live in a city, and where they forecasted that by 2030 it will be more than 1 billion. S another 250 million Chinese will move from rural areas into cities. So 25x population of Sweden or 25x the population of my country. They all will need locks; hopefully they will all need ASSA ABLOY solutions. And that's not only true for China, is definitely also true for countries like Indonesia, India and a continent like Africa, where they forecast that in the next 50 years, people living in cities will triple, so huge opportunities. Now we have of course a whole drive into more environmental projects, where today one out of four big projects is already in one way or the other written with a green spec, sustainable be it a LEED certification or any other kind of certification. And that's also good news for us because that drives technology in the market up. And it takes a bit the pure cost competitive people that just compete on cost and not on technology. And then, of course, is the whole shift from mechanical into electromechanical and digital, where we I believe have the strong advantage of having a very big install base. An installed base where we can sell aftermarket that where we also can upgrade into new technology. So we operate in a market which has positive dynamics and then we are for sure strong market leader in that market, a market leader that makes difference to innovation, to a new product development, and that has also a strong position in the different channels. But I would say the most - what I'm most impressed about after these first weeks and those first months are really the mentality and the spirit of our people in our company. We have really people that are proud to work for ASSA ABLOY and people that are willing to go the extra mile to make the difference because at the end of the day you can have the most fantastic products or the most fantastic IDs. If you don't have the right people, it will never work, and that's definitely our most important asset. When it comes to strategy, I believe if we have a solid strategy based on the three pillars. Market presence, product leadership and operational efficiency. I think it's an overall a proven strategy that has also delivered very good results in the future. I think it's also a solid overall strategy for the future. So I definitely don't want to make big changes to the strategy. It's going to be more a fine-tuning of the existing strategy. And I'm confident that will also continue to deliver good financial results in the future.

Operator

And next question is from the line of Andreas Willi from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andreas Willi

Yes, good morning, everybody. Thanks for your time. I want to just to follow up on Lars' question on your first impressions. Was there something you've seen or maybe an area where you think it can be - you can try some improvement something you were surprised, how it's working and you think from your experience you can quickly drive some improvements or change direction or something that negatively surprised you in your first period at our ASSA ABLOY?

Nico Delvaux

I always say to our people internally there are no products or no markets where we have 100% market share. So we can still improve in all markets and for all products. And I genuinely believe that I think all our divisions and all our businesses have still good potential to grow, as well organically as through acquisitions. And if I put a little more flavor and perhaps prioritize a little bit, it's clear that if you look geographically, our low lowest position is in Asia. We have a stronger relative positioning in the Western world, in Europe and in the Americas. And it's also long-term region with very good potential. So from a growth perspective that is definitely a region vehicle which will get our focus in general. And then China in particular. And in short term of course, we have the challenges as we also mentioned in the call on metal prices in our door business. We have an important door business in the US and in China. So getting their prices up and cost efficiencies implemented in order to get the margins that we deserve in that market is a short-term priority. Another third one of course, the whole change from mechanical into electromechanical and digital, in the first place on the residential side, where you see a lot of things happening, with a lot of players, a lot of speed, a lot of changes, a lot of new IDs, making sure that we are there in the forefront. And that we are also a leading there is also a short term priorities. And perhaps a fourth one is service and recurring revenue service in general. And in Entrance Systems in particular, which represents I believe a good potential. And then with the shift to electromechanical and digital, how to make sure that we also in a value stream when it comes to recurring revenue is also a priority.

Operator

And next question is from the line of Andre Kukhnin from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Andre, your line is open.

Andre Kukhnin

Yes, good morning. Thanks so much for taking my question. It's a really the main question on your view on the mid-term targets of the company. You clearly confirmed the strategy said only maybe small fine-tuning. Are you comfortable with the mid-term targets that you inherited?

Nico Delvaux

Yes. So you're referring in the first place to our 10% growth ambition, 5% organic and 5% acquisition. I first take that one. I don't have a strong opinion if it's now more organic or more acquisition. Of course, we have a preference in the first place for organic growth because that's the most rewarding growth towards the bottom line. So we definitely want to focus on how we can accelerate organic growth. And then how can we complement that accelerated organic growth with the right add-on acquisitions. And we will continue to put our effort in acquisitions. We will even try to accelerate and see if we can further fill our pipeline. Then I know there is questions about the 10%, is the 10% realistic? I say if you look at over the last 10 years, we grew 9% on a yearly base. Then you can say, yes, you didn't make it because the target was 10%. We internally see the 10% more as an ambition, as a goal, it's something that the whole organization understands. That's something the whole organization is focused on. And we believe it's a realistic goal, realistic ambition level long term. When it comes to the operation margin, our strategy we say we want to be between and 16% and 17%. We believe that's a good, very healthy high level. We don't want to further increase that. Of course, if we can we will increase, but we prefer to take that money and be invested money in the business, invest in our sales organization, and invest in R&D, new product development. And therefore see how we can further boost growth, organic growth. And of course some of the money we will also use to buy more companies and then getting growth through acquisitions. And those acquisitions are most of the time at the beginning dilutive from an operating margin point of view. So that's why we have that ambition between 16% and 17%. For the time being I believe its good ambition level, and we don't have an intention to change it. At least with the information we have today.

Andre Kukhnin

Thank you, very clear. Can I just follow up on the start-up issue in the plant in Brazil? Could you help quantifying it or just give us an idea if it's meaningful?

Nico Delvaux

Yes. So what happened we closed one factory and we moved actually the operations to all the factories, and when we removed the operations of the other factories, we had some unfortunate issues with personnel that has affected us of quarter one also lib it in quarter four. Like I said, these problems are solved in the meantime. We are back with the operational efficiency where we want to be. But of course we have a strong backlog that we have to catch up for now. And that will definitely direct into quarter two. But we are confident that that will not be a main reason in our quarter two call. If you take in quarter one to quantify a little bit, you could say that it's an around one third of the explanation of the lower margin according to our expectation.

Holger Lembrer

Back to you Carolina and we have a housekeeping question. You say that they had 40 basis points dilution from acquisitions in the first quarter. What you expect for the second quarter and for the full year?

Carolina Happe

Yes. If we take that position that we have in the books so far, we will have a little bit lower dilution than in the second quarter probably around 20 basis points from that, and for the full year somewhere between then around 20 basis points to max 30 from dilution from acquisitions in 2018.

Holger Lembrer

And what the impact on the top line from acquisitions do you expect?

Carolina Happe

Well, it's going to be the net with the divestment as well, so we will be between 1% and 2% for the full year as it is now.

Operator

And next question is from the line of a Markus Almerud from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Markus Almerud

Hi, Marcus Kepler. A couple of questions on smart locks please. So you say that you see very strong demand for smart locks in Europe. If you could talk a little bit more about that where, in which market is you're seeing it, and if possible quantify I know from low levels? But still and then my second question are on the Nest lock which you say you are producing only for Google. Does that mean that there's lower profitability if you compare that lock to for instance what you have in Amazon key? Is it similar type of profitability levels? Thank you.

Nico Delvaux

If I start with the second question. Of course, if you negotiate with Google or if you negotiate with Amazon, first of all you negotiate with very professional by choosing people. And of course you talk also about big volumes, big values. Yes, so exactly margins, gross margins as well for our Amazon orders, as well as for our Nest orders are lower than average. On the other hand, of course, it adds also an important way volume, and it's it was also with lower functional cost. So still it's a very good business to be in. It also gives us volume leverage, it also helps us to spread our brand name in the market, and it also helps to make the market more ready for digital solutions. When it comes to the first question, so we I forgot.

Carolina Happe

The smart locks in Europe. I would say that you have, well the strong presence that we have is in Scandinavia and in the UK. But also parts of Europe sort of Germany and Finland and some other places. The percentages in those places that we were small are very high, but I would say overall also including U and Scandinavia. We had significant growth in the first quarter on the smart locks.

Operator

And next question is from the line of Jeffrey Kessler from Imperial Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Kessler

Thank you. Yes, you described some of the project work that you're doing in global technologies that has more lumpy revenue pattern to it. Could you go into a little bit somewhat what types of projects does this incur? Are these mainly citizen ID projects or are these like larger Enterprise card and access and NID types of projects?

Carolina Happe

No. It is on the citizen ID one. So it's sort of the governmental type of documents and governments are very lumpy in ordering and not very good transparency when it's coming. So that is really the kind of projects that we've seen big swings in the quarter.

Jeffrey Kessler

Okay and that pertains to the geography is not important in that one. This is - that's a general statement about those types of projects in general geographically.

Nico Delvaux

Yes, unfortunately.

Nico Delvaux

And to a certain extent, it's also a timing issue; some of those projects come back every year. And some of them we got the order last year quarter one, while this year we will get your other quarter two or later in year. And of course, as these are bigger projects the timing makes the difference.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Guillermo Peigneux from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Guillermo Peigneux

Thank you very much. Hi, Nico. Hi, Carolina. Just a couple of questions. One on restructuring, which regions would you be purchasing on increasing the efficiency level? And then a second one regarding the growth target? You said that you were happy with the 10%, but over the last decade there's only one --two years really but it's really driven by one acquisition that the company actually was above 10%, all the other eight years that 10% has been very far from the real target. And I just wonder whether - when do you see that growth happening and how much of it will be organic? How much of it will be driven by acquisitions? Because so far with 10 years back in history, it seems very, very aspirational I would say but not a feasible target. Thank you.

Nico Delvaux

If I start with the second question and if you look back the 10 years, unfortunately or fortunately I don't agree with you. Because if you look at the 10 years like I said on average, we grew 9%, then you can argue indeed it's not 10%, but I think if you can grow a 9T over a time span of ten years, a year after year I think it's a very solid performance. And again, we see this 10% to five plus five is really a goal and ambition in our company. Then if it's now nine and if it's four and six or six or four, as such it doesn't really matter. We see it more as a long-term goal where we strive for. And it's also an easy figure for our internal organization to remember and to focus on.

Carolina Happe

When it comes to the restructuring, I would say the existing programs are too big extent focused on Europe, both for Entrance Systems and EMEA, then we still have some in China and also in Latin America. So I would say that the best sort of estimate for the next program it would be a similar footprint for that one as well.

Operator

Yes. And the next question is from the line of Gael de-Bray from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Gael de Bray

Yes, good morning, everybody. I have a question on the pricing development because obviously the price rises are still coming through but perhaps a bit less than the previous two quarters, which I think is somewhat surprising given the continued rise in steel cost in particular. So could you maybe elaborate on the pricing momentum across the divisions? So that's the first question. And the second question relates to the strong acquisition agenda that you mentioned in the press release. Could you elaborate on that in terms of whether we should expect you hear about the first acquisitions and your direction shortly? Thanks very much.

Nico Delvaux

Yes. If I start with the second question. I repeat that when it comes to our acquisition strategy nothing has changed and if already had - something has changed is that we would like to further accelerate those activities. We are working hard to fill the pipeline. And it's true that in Q1 we did not announce new acquisitions. It has I would say nothing to do with me or with the change of CEO. It's more a timing issue. We have different projects in the pipeline. And we are confident that we will be able to land some of them in the remaining part of the year. Then when and how much that depends of course also on the other side and because to tango you have to be with this two. But we are confident; we have interesting projects in the pipeline. And so again that strategy will continue. When it comes to pricing, yes, you could argue that the 1% is a little bit on the lower side. It's also a bit different from region to region and from product to product. If I start in EMEA, I think in EMEA, we have a strong price improvement. I mean I would say overcompensate material costing in cases with pricing. So I don't see too many issues there. It was more challenging in Americas and then in US in particular, where we had tried to increase prices. And where then the market was not always following. Now of course material prices are in theory the same for everybody. I know that in previous quarter's we have discussed a little bit about some of the competitors hedging or not, but over time material prices are the same for everybody, and as such it's a good thing because as such everybody can increase price. It's more the timing one- the different players in the market do what. Now the good thing is there that we have seen now in quarter one also competition. And now announcing price increases and some of them also announcing significant price increases. So that should ease up a little bit the situations and make it also easier for us to further increase our prices. Now when you come to China, it's of course in the first place a challenge on the metal door business. We have explained and disgusted I think several quarters or so in the past. What we then try to do there to get more pricing power out of the market is come also with new products, new product developments because we see that in China, like for like the same product, and it's very difficult to increase prices in a significant way. So we try to do it to different angle coming with new products that then you know have a better cost structure. And as we then in that we can improve our margins. Overall, we are confident that we will be able to further increase prices now in quarter two, and that situation should ease up a bit on the pricing side. On the material price increase side, of course things are not easing up; material price increase is continuing definitely in the US. So that problem is definitely not over yet. But it's a good challenge to work on.

Holger Lembrer

And over to you Carolina. Did you have any impact from changed accounting principles in the quarter? IFRS15 or anything else happening in the quarter?

Carolina Happe

No. I think the good news for us and those following us are that there were no material changes. And we don't plan restate. We had a smaller impact in Entrance Systems with revenue recognition. So they'll have around SEK70 million that is now in the first quarter of the year instead of being in the last of the year. So you say that now in the first quarter and you will not see it in the fourth quarter. But overall no big changes and therefore no restate.

Holger Lembrer

Thank you, Carolina. Operator, do I have another question on the line?

Operator

Yes and the next question are from the line of Peder Frolen from Handelsbanken Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peder Frolen

Yes. Hi and thanks for taking my question. Thanks Nico for sort of opening up a bit of what you think about the company and under strategy. Any fine-tuning that you mentioned would this indeed is good sort of timing for that sort of it is my first question. Secondly to Carolina, we talked about the 50 bps dilution on direct material. If you just look at the gross raw material cost increase in the quarter, if you could give us that in absolute terms and maybe also to try to give us that figure for Q2 and full year? Thanks.

Nico Delvaux

Yes, perhaps on the first question, I've --since I started traveled intensively, visiting customers, visiting partners, distributors visiting in the first place our own operations, and meeting our own people. Also for me to learn the business and to learn the industry because obviously I come from a different industry. So there are a lot of things to learn. And I expressed already before that I'm positively impressed with what I see. And what I learn, perhaps a bit too early to make strong and bold statements. I think I will continue in the coming weeks to have my journey of traveling and visiting, but with the information I have today as I said don't expect big strategic changes, I believe our strategy, our fundamental strategy as we have it laid down today is a solid strategy. That has proven good results in the past, and I'm confident if we continue to execute that strategy in a in a good way that we also will see good financial results in the future. For sure, we will fine tune left and right that strategy, but again with the information I have today, don't expect big changes.

Carolina Happe

Okay then on the material side, may be the starting point what we consider direct material out of that probably in this quarter around a third is related then to raw material. And we have an increase of between 3% to 4% sort of like for like comparing on the material side. And again here this is mainly then on the Americas and on APAC because it's a mix affect them significantly from Global Tech. And we will see a similar effect in the second quarter. We also have to remember we have a 100 days inventory. So we sort of have one quarter of a delay before we really see the raw material prices coming into our direct material effect. And then for the rest of the year, I think we have to wait and see.

Holger Lembrer

Thank you, Peder. Clock is showing 11. So I would like to thank everybody and handing back to Nico for your closing remarks.

Nico Delvaux

Okay. So, first of all, thank everybody here in the room for being here. Thanks who also on the call. Lots for the interesting questions. Like I also started this call, we are happy with the start of the year. We believe it's a good start of the year, especially pleased with our 4% organic growth and then for me personally coming into this company and coming into this industry. Of course, very excited, very happy and also proud that I can take this position. And then work together with the ASSA ABLOY team to further develop the company and bring it to a next level in its development. And again very positive about the market we are in and a strong leadership position we have in that market. And then of course looking forward also to a good cooperation and a good relation with all of you in the coming years. So thank you and we will be back.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.