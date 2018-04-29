Smartsheet - Smart To Chase Post-IPO Momentum?

Following big opening day gains, I wonder if it is still smart to invest at levels in the high-teens.

Smartsheet (SMAR) has gone public in a way which made investors being allocated a few shares in the book building process look really smart. Shares jumped 20-25% higher on their opening day after they were priced at higher levels already, as I wonder if it is still smart to invest at a 12 times annualised sales multiple.

While growth is impressive, operating leverage is not, as I see no convincing reasons to chase shares at these higher levels.

Enabling Teams

Smartsheet allows teams to initiate, manage and work at large scale, while providing real-time insights to managers as well. The software solutions developed by the company are very much in demand as 92,000 customers use the solutions already, including two-thirds of the companies listed on the Fortune 500 list.

As the world becomes ever complex, much of the work is unstructured and is managed through e-mail, Excel sheets, presentations, phone calls and meetings. This results in poor communication, unnecessary delays and sub-optimal outcomes. Smartsheet has been founded back in 2005 with the idea to solve this problem, as the company itself comes up with 2,000 use cases in which its applications can be used.

The Offering & Valuation

Smartsheet sold 11.6 million shares at $15 per share, a dollar above the high-end of the preliminary offering range of $12-14 per share. Exactly 10 million shares were offered by the company, with the remainder being offered by selling shareholders, as the company received $150 million in gross proceeds in connection to the offering. If we factor in the net cash position of $58 million ahead of the offering, the company operates with a net cash position of close to $200 million.

The 98.9 million shares outstanding value the company just shy of $1.5 billion at the offer price, or $1.3 billion after taking into account the net cash position. Trading at $18 in the first hour of trading, that valuation has jumped towards $1.6 billion.

The company has shown rapid growth to "justify" this valuation. Smartsheet posted sales of $40.8 million in 2015. Revenues jumped by 64% to $67.0 million in 2016 as operating losses were fairly stable at $15 million. Growth even accelerated towards 66% in 2017 as revenues hit $111.3 million, yet operating losses more than tripled to $49 million, which is quite concerning if you ask me. Based on the reported revenues for last year, operating assets are now valued at nearly 15 times sales while the company posts sizeable losses, not a great combination in my book.

Growth trends have been quite stable throughout 2017. First-quarter sales were up 63% to $22.2 million as operating losses doubled to $7 million. Growth remained very solid in the second quarter as sales were up by 69% as the company reported a big loss on the back of a special $15 million stock-based compensation charge. Growth came in at 65% in the third quarter as the company ended the final quarter of the year with growth of nearly 68% on an annual basis. Revenues came in at $33 million that final quarter, running at an annualised rate of $132 million which still works out to 12 times sales. That said, operating losses still trend at a rate of $30-40 million a year at this point in time.

Fourth-quarter growth, and growth in particular, is mostly driven by greater usage by existing clients as the total customer count was up "just" 11% in 2017, with most of the growth being driven by higher average revenue per customer. That is comforting as these clients are probably very happy with the services and continue to use the product more and more.

Too Risky For Me

Trading at $18 per share, equivalent to roughly 12 times annualised sales, I am a bit cautious despite the near 70% growth rate. The main reason for my caution is that while sales growth is very strong, and even seems to be accelerating, losses are only growing. This is concerning as the valuation multiples at 12 times sales are a bit too steep for me.

At the same time, other "cloud" names in today's environment can be bought at roughly 6-8 times sales while growing at percentages around 40% and actually breaking even, or being profitable already at this point in time. Another big risk is the fact that the company operates in a crowded field with competition from names like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), as well as Atlassian (TEAM).

Atlassian is a pure pay competitor which has rapidly grown to become a $900 million business in terms of annualised sales, actually trading at similar sales multiples given that it is valued around $12 billion. While Atlassian is not profitable yet, although it is close to breaking even on a GAAP basis, its growth rate of 40% is trailing a bit to Smartsheet. That being said, it is much smaller as well of course.

While growth is not the problem, the issue is that company lost a lot more money in 2017, while it did not need to incur larger losses in 2016 vs. 2015 in order to grow sales at similar percentage rates. Other risks besides the valuation and losses include the pace of growth, stiff competition, the reliance on technology and the potential devastating outcome of a data breach or other security incident. If shares were to retest the IPO price at around $15 per share, or perhaps a dollar or two lower, I would be initiating a small position on the back of the more moderate sales multiples at those levels, combined with still nearly 70% top line sales growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.