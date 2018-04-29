Gas Natural SDG's (GASNY) CEO Francisco Reynes on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gas Natural SDG SA. (OTCPK:GASNY) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Gas Natural Fenosa Results Presentation for the First Quarter of 2018. From now on, we will be presenting in English. The results will be presented by our Executive Chairman, Mr. Francisco Reynes together with our CFO, Mr. Carlos Alvarez.

At the end of the presentation, we open it up for Q&A as always. We kindly remind participants to submit their questions through the webcast and during the course of the presentation, after which the reception of questions would be disabled.

And without further addition, I will hand it over to our Executive Chairman, Francisco Reynes

Francisco Reynes

Good morning to everyone and thank you for joining us in this conference call. As you know it has been just a couple of months since I arrived in the company, and my work has been mainly focus in trying to finish the strategic plan for the time that we committed, which is in the first half of this year 2018. But furthermore, I would like just to highlight the most important events during this first quarter, and so what had been the major achievements in results.

First of all let me apologize, just in case you have any questions around the strategic plan because as I said before our target is to have it finished by the end of this first half, but we are still in progress therefore I will avoid any of your questions which I think that may be highly interesting, but we have still some room for improvement until we prefer to postpone all the answers by the time the strategic plan will be finished.

But having said that, I would like just to highlight how we have been moving forward in the strategic plan and which would be the transformation pillars we try to establish in this program.

First of all, I would like to highlight what would be the central pillar of our strategic plan, which is going to be value creation. That means, we will focus the strategic plan in the optimization of the free cash flow and the incorporation of a strong financial discipline for investment.

Of course, adaption of our governance, incorporation of a new organization, shareholders remuneration policy, business optimization and mainly based on efficiency in both OpEx and CapEx and portfolio optimization and focus are going to be the key pillars of this strategic plan.

Then I prefer to avoid as I said any questions around, I’m not today joining you for such a reason, but I wanted to introduce these key topics, because they are going to be the topics that will be presented to you by June this year.

Moving forward on the main figures on the first half; the first thing I want to tell you is as you probably have seen already in the net income results, we have introduced impairment provisions for the same amount of our non-recurrent capital gains coming from Italy.

The main reason for that is that although they are non-cash effect, we are clearly in the way to deploy selling processes and cash out of non-core activities and we think that the best way to move forward is to have proper book value, proper book values before the disposals are made.

Apologize not to have identify one by one the projects we have incorporated such a provision, but I think that this is a clear prevention to optimize the selling price, and not give any type of guidance to the market about the assets that we are pretending to sell.

Important things to remark on this first quarter. Point number one is growth of EBITDA. In accounting terms, as you have seen 2.7% up on recurrent basis 7.8% up. This is important to be highlighted, because in this first quarter there are some extraordinary effects that are jeopardizing the growth in EBITDA in recurrent terms.

In net income as I said, 7.4% with 170 million provisions for impairment, but in comparable terms they would achieve over 30% of growth. Gross investments, we will disclose it later in much more detail. Important investment in non-recurring basis in the current basis, minus almost 10% of CapEx commitments.

Net free cash flow moving up incorporating the cash in from Nedgia and Italy. Nedgia is the sale of 20% of the company to the consortium firm by Allianz and CPPIB. And regarding Italy is the materialization of our sales of the guys distribution company in Italy.

And all these cash flow has been fully dedicated to the reduction of net debt and that’s the reason why net debt has been dropping more than $2 billion.

EBITDA explanation, you will see in this chart two comparison, the orange one versus the navy is the 2.7% accounting comparison, 2.7%. If we go to the light blue’s in both sides, which are deducting from both years, the non-recurring effects as you can see in the first quarter of last year, there were extremely low. In this first quarter, they are linked to two important effects, Chile as you will hear later on from our CFO, there have been some non-recurrent effects which are affecting the quarter and second, fines and penalties that we’ll receive and of course are not foreseen to continue in the next quarters.

Then moving to the comparison on a recurring basis; 1.1 billion, 27 million last year versus 1.1 billion this year due to three major effects. One is growth in EBITDA on the networks business, second is growth on the EBITDA produced by gas and power that includes all the liberalized market in both electricity and gas including the trading on the LNG. But reduced by the important effect of the Forex impacts, mainly on Brazilian Real, U.S. dollar, Chilean Peso and Mexican Peso which are the most of the accounting effects in our P&L.

And the most important thing to highlight here is that in terms of recurring OpEx of the quarter compared to the gross margin of the consolidated accounts in a constant perimeter, we have increased our efficiency by almost 3.3 -- 31.3% in first quarter of last year compared to 28% of first quarter of this year.

On the net income side, first highlight is the same as I mentioned before, orange versus navy, [7.4%] without the non-recurring effects which are mainly linked to these impairment provision, 32% up incomparable terms.

Last year, they were some other non-recurring items that the accounted during the first quarter 54 million viewers, including an important capital gain on the net sale, but when we compare recurring to recurrent, three major effects are increasing our results.

Activity, as you have seen before in terms of EBITDA, financial results which are mainly driven by the constant reduction of the cost of that driven by the renegotiation of our credit lines and issuing new bonds that are issued on a lower interest rate that the ones that were paid last quarter of last year, first quarter of last year, sorry and other effects which are also positive for 21 million.

That’s the further recovering comparison 324 versus 244 that moves the recurring profit up 32.8%. The cash flow statement, three important highlights, one is about changes on working capital, because of financial efficiency driven decisions instead of factoring some of our clients during the first quarter of 2017, we have decided to take advantage of the new cost of our corporate debt and to not to factor them during the quarter that is part of the explanation why the working capital is changing now.

On top of that, some restructuring costs that were implemented during the quarter – during the last quarter and provision during the last quarter are implemented during these year means cash out during the first quarter of these year which is also reducing the working capital.

On the positive side, important these investments that cash came into the company for over 2.2 billion, and up on the growth CapEx one important non-recurring item as you can see in the page on the right side, which is the mainly linked to the LNG business, means that the recurring CapEx is moving down almost 10% although the CapEx, total CapEx invested during the quarter reaches a level of 533.

All these free cash flow has been fully dedicated to the reduction of debt, which is the main driver of these debt reduction. I would like to highlight the strong balance sheet of the company something which is going clearly to be addressed also in the strategic plan. Our financing policy for the future will also be included in the major highlights of the strategic plan, but meanwhile we are just trying to optimize our cost of debt by reducing the average cost of that compared to last quarter in 40 basis points that reduces the cost of that from 3.4% to 3%.

Finally, in terms of portfolio management, it has been a short quarter, but two major impacts are considered, one is about the proceeds already received by the gas distribution and supply business in Italy. Everything is completed, just one part is pending which has to do with the contract with the expected cash in of around 30 million, rest are included already in the accounts of 2018.

And the rest is about the Nedgia Spanish business which is about to the networks of gas in Spain. These 20% have no impact on P&L, but just in the reserves. The impact of Italy has also included in the P&L and is therefore responsible to be able to accrue provisions for impairments 470.

In this regard, other investment or other disposals are on track, but not yet finished, and we would disclose its evolution in the next presentation of results on the first half.

Let me then hand over to Mr. Carlos Alvarez our CFO to go more in detail on business-by-business what has been the main drivers of these results.

Carlos Alvarez

Thank you, Francisco. Let us start with the evolution of our gas network activity, including both our businesses in Spain and Latin America. Note that in line with the previous section, the figures 18% exclude non-recurring items.

As a result, recurring EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018 reached €353 million, 2% below the first quarter of last year. Nevertheless, excluding the negative currency translation effect in the period, recurring activity will grew by 1%.

Activity growth has been mainly driven by the application of the first and second or the three stage study for review in Argentina. In that respect, it’s worth highlighting that the third phase study review has been approved already with effect from 1st April of this year. And hence with all experience and additional significant increase in the contribution of Argentina in the coming months.

As for Brazil, activity growth has been mainly underpinned by the increase in sales to the higher margin commercial segment. On the other hand as anticipated in Spain, has been affected by the lower gas meters and remuneration according to the new local meter rental prices.

Mexico has [Indiscernible] under performance impacted by methodology changes which have caused temporary gas measurement errors, which only apart has been considered as non-recurring. Moreover, also commercial activity in the Nordoeste and Sinaloa regions is yet to regain.

Finally, Chile has been affected by higher expenses to support its expansion plant and commercial efforts, which showed near-term growth. In summary, positive recurring activity growth mainly underpinned by Argentina, offset by lower gas meters remuneration in Spain.

Let’s now move onto electricity networks, including both our activities in Spain and in Latin America. Recording EBITDA in the first quarter of this year reached €268 million or 1.7% below the first quarter of last year. Nevertheless, excluding the negative currency translation effect in the period recurring activity will grow by more than 2%.

In Spain and Chile, growth has been mainly driven by efficiencies, while in Argentina we benefit from the positive impact of updated index study partially offset by the inflation of on our OpEx. On the other hand, the competition in Panama is affected by a typical income in first Q, 2017 on tariff deviation from GS 15 and 16 and also by lower temperatures versus historical average which has waited on demand.

In summary, activity growth in electricity network has been primarily driven by increased efficiencies although still at on the average stage. As we pointed out earlier, not all the OpEx optimization has yet materialized and also the ones that has wasn’t effective since the beginning of the year but rather implemented over the course of the quarter.

We expect therefore efficiency to continue to positively impact results over coming months as we gradually capture the benefits of the OpEx optimization plan and progress on the various efficiency initiatives.

Moving on the gas activities. This has experienced a remarkable improvement in the quarter compared to the same period last year. EBITDA in gas coverage, €632 million in the quarter compared to €242 million last year, representing an increase of 37% in the period or an increase of 42% excluding the negative currency translation effect in the quarter.

The infrastructure business has delivered an EBITDA of €73 million in the quarter which is basically a combination of a 3% growth in tariffs offset by negative evolution of the dollar euro pair in the period.

The gas supply business has delivered a substantial improvement reaching €225 million EBITDA in the quarter versus €138 million last year, which is equivalent to a 63% increase or a 66% increase excluding the impact of currency translation.

Likewise, gas supply unitary EBITDA has increased from €1.2 megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2017 to €1.9 megawatt hours this quarter. Growth in gas supply has been mainly driven by the stress in international sales volumes to capture the higher international prices in the winter season, leveraging on the flexibility of our fleet and our gas contracts.

As a result, our international LNG sales have increased by 47% in the period versus last year, while gas sales has increased by 15%. Despite the strong results, we remain more cautious for second Q third Q as the end of the winter season is shown in the northern hemisphere, ways from demand and prices.

Finally, our energy services and solutions unit has delivered on EBTIDA of €34 million representing an increase of [Indiscernible] for 40% mainly due to the efficiencies and the back of the IFRS 15. We are confident that this activity presents significant growth potential and can continue to deliver growth both in the Spain and Latin America.

Moving now to the power business, starting with Spain. EBITDA for the quarter had reached €124 million almost in line with EBTIDA reported last year. Therefore, flat integrated profit in the first quarter of last year mainly due to the recovery of hydro production although offset by lower thermal contribution. Indeed, the high thermal part during January 2017 was particularly accurate and at significant higher fuel prices versus January 2018 driven by very low hydro and [ultimately] high energy export to France. These factors translated into a significant profit in January 2017, which have not been on a pair with January 2018 nor for the rest of the quarter.

Moving on international generation, EBITDA has shown a slight increase to €69 million in the period from €67 million in the first quarter of 2017, thanks to the positive activity growth and offset by negative currency translation of the euro pair.

In particular, activity growth has been mainly based on a different plant outage schedule in Mexico during the year versus last year and also due to the start of operations in the Brazilian PV plants last September. International generation will continue to deliver secular growth on the back of the new projects currently under development.

In this sense, let me provide you an update on our renewal projects currently under development. Starting with Spain we are in the process of almost doubling our capacity in the country from the current 1,147 megawatt solid capacity to 2,109 megawatts. The development of our wind projects in the Canary Islands, as well as the project portfolio of wind and PV projects – our Spanish auctions continues to progress say at least for a week.

As of today, we expect that by the end of this year, the 45 megawatts in the Canary Island will be fully installed. As for the Spanish auctions we expect to have starting by the end of this year approximately 280 megawatts and 100 megawatts of our wind PV power capacities respectively. There remain 390 megawatts of wind project and 150 megawatts of PV is expected to be finalized during the first half of next year.

It is worth highlighting that we expect some CapEx savings from what was originally envisioned. In particular, we now expect to deploy CapEx clearly below the €700 million mark in the Spanish wind renewal projects as well as CapEx below €165 million in the PV projects.

This CapEx savings will have to enhance returns on these next projects. In terms of our international renewal exposure, I will highlight that on 19 of March, Gas Natural Fenosa agreed to acquire II PV projects in Brazil, doubling its capacity in the country. This decision will represent an all in investment of approximately €95 million. We expect the new international renewal projects including the ones seen this year and the ones put in operation last September to contribute approximately €70 million EBITDA once in full operation.

With, this we have finished the review with our results by activity and I will hand it over to Francisco for final conclusions.

Francisco Reynes

Thank you, Carlos and thank you for continue being connected here. Just as a summary of our results, I would like to highlight the improvements that these accounts represent in comparable terms much better than in accounting terms driven, as Carlos explained by how the gas supply has been moving and our efficiencies are starting to be in place.

I think that it is important to highlight that the company has been moving forward in and focus on the cash flow generation. Cash flow means value creation. Cash flow mean more efficiencies and more discipline in CapEx investments.

Of course these results incorporate cash in coming from the two disposals. And again I ask for your patient for the next coming weeks until the end of the second quarter to introduce to you the main drivers that our business is going to have for the next coming years.

Two important things I would like to highlight as my final remark. One is that the commitment all the management team is clearly address and focus on these value creation direction. And second is that the industry overall is suffering from important changes. We are not going to be out of that changes and we try to read what is going on in our environment in order to take the most important advantages for our company and of course for our shareholders.

Thank you very much. And I will hand it over to Mr. Abel Arbat in order to monitor the Q&A part of the conference.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Francisco. Very good. So we move on to the Q&A session and the questions which have been received through website. Let me remind you that at this point – at the moment the reception of questions has been disabled so if you still had any remaining question you can contact the Investor Relations team when the presentation is finished and we would be happy to assist them.

Let's start with affairs this set of questions they had a number of questions relating to the strategic plan in dividend policy, and gating and target. But I think that I don't know you gone through further comment back, but…?

Francisco Reynes

I apologize to reiterate my first comments at the beginning of this conference call. All of it is going to be address. We consider and take into consideration all your questions that has been already addressed and we commit with all you that they would properly address in the presentation that we do – will do physically when we will present the strategic plan to the investor's community.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Francisco. Moving on to other question. There are number of questions from Carolina Dores from Morgan Stanley, Antonella and JPMorgan, etcetera wanted to have more clarity on the nonrecurring items that we've represented this quarter. And not only on the nature of those but also on whether these items are going to be recurring for the rest of the quarters or not.

Of course we have classified them as a non-recurrent is because our best estimation is that they would not be recurrent then that's the reason why we address this in the part of the presentation. I would hand it over to the Carlos Alvarez in order to have more clarity on the details. Although, as always we'll remain available for you that if you require more details after this conference call about the amounts of the non-recurrent items. The reasons why we consider non-recurrent and to how our prognoses moves forward please do not hesitate to get in touch with our IR department, but I'll hand it over to Carlos Alvarez for proper answer.

Carlos Alvarez

The details are included in this slide five is through that are the details are and they should note with the small letters, but let me to surmise the main non-recurrent items. There are €14 million referring to severance expenses, €32 million are one-off expenses related to Chile that both in electricity and gas. In electricity are related more or less around €20 million that are related to higher expenses in forest fire prevention mainly and some penalties. And in a Metro gas, in the gas site are referring to some trial expenses which is summarizing the most important non-current items during this period.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Francisco and Carlos. Some other analysts also query around our M&A and portfolio management and some mentioned that we've in the past we have denied any potential combination with EDP and also any potential deposal of our LNG business. So they really ask us whether we can rule out completely these options of the table or what is our latest thinking on these now?

Francisco Reynes

Again sorry for a very recurrent -- in this case, it will be a recurrent answer coming back to the principles of our strategic plan. Any potential disposal, of course, will be forming part of the business portfolio optimization and will be forming part of this chapter in the strategic plan. Regarding any potential merge transaction that we may think or consider in the future, we first and I would like to be clear with all the investment community, we first consider that we need to work internally in trying to achieve the real value of the company through our strategic plan.

Therefore, our first objective and I would like to highlight probably, our unique objective today, is to work on the strategic plan, share it with you and make it happen and implemented and we'll see what the reaction of our plan is in terms of the market, which today, of course, is not price in the share price and we are not at the time considering or [studying] for the time being any merger project.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Francisco. Couple of additional questions before we move on to the business section. Regarding the capital gains in Italy which were originally expected at €190 million, the question is why is final value lower than that?

Francisco Reynes

Well, keep in mind that part of the sale of Italian business has not already been priced in and if we could have closed these transaction before the 31 March it would has not been 190, it would has been 200 then it’s on track and I would like Carlos Alvarez to give more clarity on that.

Carlos Alvarez

The main reason is that Francisco said, of course, also there is [a minor] other efficacies that when we announced the transaction the amounts related in 2017 and there is some profits that we have incorporated in the profit and loss in the quarter and this is that difference between the both amounts considering the remaining capital gain from the last contract that we will materialize next month.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you Carlos, an additional more numeric question it's – please see we can explain the evolution of our working capital during the first quarter of 2018?

Carlos Alvarez

I think Francisco has explained during the presentation, there are 2 main effects that has this negative impact. The first one is the decision to follow the -- continue on the securitization of the account receivables that we have done during last year and especially at the end of the year. This is the decision that relates that trying to optimize our financial position.

And considering the cost of the debt that we have at this moment of 3% we have considered that it is not optimal for this company at this moment continuing -- doing well at the end of this quarter the factoring of this account receivables. This is the main reason.

The second one is that last year, in December, we have provided provision for restructuring costs of around €100 million; we have cashed out these in the first quarter for around €80 million. And these are the main 2 reasons of this change in the working capital at this moment.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Carlos. So let's now move on to various questions on business activity. And we are going to start by gas distribution. The first question comes from Carolina Dores, Morgan Stanley, and he's asking about the stage of the tariff review in Argentina and whether we think that the Argentinean Government decision could perhaps ease the base of government proposed increases in activity prices or so.

Carlos Alvarez

I commented in the previous speech, I think is the date the Italian -- the Argentinean Government has approved the third stage in increase in tariffs that was approved last year. That means that from 1st April 2018, the last -- the incremental tariffs in Argentina is done. That means that we will have additional significant increment -- increase in our EBITDA in the next coming months due to this last increase in tariffs.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Carlos. Continuing with gas distribution now we have a question relating to Spain, it’s a question from Manuel Palomo from Exane. And they are conscious of the impact of the new law on gas meters remuneration, he is asking us if we can update him on any appeal that which might be undergoing in terms of a gas meters in Spain?

Carlos Alvarez

Yes. As we have comment in the last conference call last this quarter we appeal to that, but its true that in accounting basis we are providing according to the law and for that the annual estimation and the impact for this year is around €40 million that means that this quarter we have this €10 million impact more or less that effect the accounts.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Carlos. We now move gas supply where there are significant questions. So let just start with the basic one, which is – which comes from [Indiscernible] and he's just asking us to clarify whether the EBITDA from gas supply Chile reclassification is embedded in the figure of supply on both quarters, 2017 and 2018?

And the answer is that, it is indeed. So the figures that you see in the presentation of 138 and 228 for the first quarter of 2017 and 2018 respectively as indicated in the note include also the reclassification of gas supply Chile.

Now continuing more on the fundamentals of the business. There are lots of questions on what is sort of the outlook for this business at going forward both in terms of volumes and in terms of prices?

Francisco Reynes

This as we have comment in the presentation, this business has significant seasonality as you see you see the evolution of quarter by quarter of the EBITDA. Last year we have more EBITDA in the winter quarters compare with the spring and summer quarters, that means that in terms of volumes there are significant difference in volumes especially [in the radium] market but also in the LNG business that means that in terms of volumes is not the same for sure in the second Q and the third Q. That means that this extraordinary volumes that we have had in the first quarter and will be not the same in the next two quarters, okay.

And similar in terms of results as you can imagine for both and for the volume effect but also for the spread that we are able to catch from the winter season that is not repeatable for the second Q and the third Q. For that we have include in the presentation these being more conscious with outlook for second Q and the third Q of this year.

Carlos Alvarez

Having said that, I think that is important to highlight the competitively of the contracts of supply that we may get in the future quarters taking into consideration the drop on the brand price since the contracts of today are incorporated in the P&L and considering that those contracts were fixed on a level of brand around $100 and having drop it to a level of 70 considering that there is a three years visibility on this contracts moving backward the future of our contracts moving forward will take the advantage of these dropping in pricing.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Carlos and Francisco. Harry Wyburd from Bank of America is asking us whether regarding our contact function here and in relation to the JKM LNG Futures in Asia, which are now at $8.2, he is asking whether or not our [10-year] contract is finally in the money [Indiscernible]. And the simple answer is that it is -- it is. Moving on…

Francisco Reynes

The answer can be yes, but it’s true that --- remind that, our contracts are molecularly molecular selling, means that in general we can tell that we have, but of course as we have mentioned we have some gas that's near one, the indexation is Henry Hub, but also we have sales index to Henry Hub, that means that – but comparing the index that you mentioned it of course there is a spread that allows us to gain staying better than the previous years.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Still within gas supply there is a question around the deterioration of our Gas Natural market share in gas supply in Spain and how do we think evolves over the coming quarters?

Carlos Alvarez

Remember that our -- in this -- in all the businesses, but especially in this business and the liberalized business in gas, our decisions is we want to maintain market share with margins. For that, we -- last year, especially, in the summer months, we have to decide -- to keep margins and losing some market share.

Remember, we lose more than two points or something like that. That means that in the last quarter, we announced that we are recovering the part of the market share. That means that we are recovering margins because even that is -- keeping margins, not losing margins and this is the situation that is continuing during this first quarter. Situation in the Spanish market is becoming better and allow us to recovery -- the market share that we have lost last year, but it is a matter of timing -- we are not recovering the same volumes that we have lost in the middle of last year.

Francisco Reynes

Sorry, just as a clarification. I think that is important to re-highlight what Carlos Alvarez has said. We are so convinced that we can recover market share because of market conditions in the future months that as a value driven policy we prioritize the recovery of margins and the recovery of market share will come little by little and we are fully convinced that we may get the same market share at the end of the year we had with a better margin.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Carlos and Francisco. Then still within gas supply there are questions around our procurement contracts as we highlight in earlier quarters we were indeed expecting an improvement caused by the ordinary review of values procurement contracts that were due in the year. So the question relates to how it this evolving? Is there any of these upside already captured in the results and what is the outlook regarding that front?

Francisco Reynes

Not yet included these price reviews. They will come for sure, that’s fact as I said before that the point of reference as the Brent is has been declined since the contracts were fixed and we are working on them and we will give you visibility on the renews prices by the second half.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Francisco. There’s another question in relation to procurement contracts which relates particularly through the termination of the concession with the Maghreb pipeline on 2021. Some analysts relate to the news that were seen on the press with regards to the trip that our Executive Chairman was suppose to be going with the Prime Minister to Algeria to deal with this matter. And they are asking, what’s the latest on this topic and whether we think that that we can have a view on this topic ahead of this strategic plan or by the strategic plan?

Francisco Reynes

Yes. It’s our target to give visibility on this contract. We are fully convinced that one of the most important visibility that the company must incorporate in this strategic plan is removing concerns above these contracts where we are working on is one of my priorities together with the establishment of the key targets of the strategic plan, but Algeria is clearly one of our musts and we will give you feedback on that. Allow me to be more discreet because of course decision between both parties should not be disclosed until both reach an agreement and that’s what we'll try to work.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Francisco. Still within Gas Supply one of the questions is coming regarding Union Fenosa Gas and situation of the Damietta arbitration claim in front of the ICSID. What is the expected outcome? What is the timing of the decision and the potential economic impact for Gas Natural in the case we can provide visibility in that respect?

Francisco Reynes

As you mentioned before about the pipeline with Algeria and Morocco, the concession and the supply contract the other important topics to be incorporated and what we are working on is Union Fenosa Gas. As you know the arbitrate is coming to resolution within this year, but the intention of Gas Natural Fenosa is try to solve it through negotiation with the other party. And we hope to give you more clarity on that whether this is possible or not during the next months.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Francisco. There are question on Spain electricity around the evolution of the business which I think have been clear explained already by Carlos in terms of why our results are relatively flat versus last year. So I’m going to move on to another question relating to the time charters and how is this capture it within our total net debt?

Carlos Alvarez

In the net debt, accounting net debt since now its not included, but you can see in the appendixes that we include the adjusted net debt that includes not only these – the older ones that we have are included in the adjusted net debt as you can see in the appendixes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you, Carlos. So with that, we've concluded all the Q&A, and I'm going to hand it over. Well, before I hand it over to Francisco if we missed any for the questions for any reason please feel free to reach out to the Investor Relations teams which is going to be happy and please to assist you. So with that I'll hand over to Francisco.

Francisco Reynes

Just a reminder, we hope to meet you in person by the presentation of our strategic plan by the month of June of this year. Company is working hard on that. Management team is fully focused. But again it will be a clear plan focus on value creation for our shareholders and longest visibility the most we can in a business that should remove some of the concerns that is your minds at the day of today. Thank you very much for joining and hope to see you soon.

