Briggs & Stratton's (BGG) CEO Todd Teske on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Schwertfeger

Good morning and welcome to the Briggs & Stratton fiscal 2018 third quarter earnings conference call. I am Mark Schwertfeger, Chief Financial Officer and joining me today is Todd Teske, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Today’s presentation and our answers to your questions include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current assessment of the markets in which we operate. Actual results could differ materially from any stated or implied projections due to changes in one or more of the factors described in the Safe Harbor section of yesterday’s earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC. We will also make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today’s call. Additional information regarding these financial measures, including reconciliations to comparable U.S. GAAP amounts is available in our earnings release and in our SEC filings. This conference call will be made available on our website or by phone replay approximately 2 hours after the end of this call.

Now, here is Todd.

Todd Teske

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Yesterday, we reported solid fiscal 2018 third quarter results supported by generator sales and further strength in our commercial offerings. At the same time, we announced necessary revisions to our fiscal 2018 guidance based on recent market developments and very unusual weather conditions. These near-term headwinds notwithstanding, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our long-term sales growth and profitability goals.

Progress on our business optimization initiatives, gains in commercial sectors and continued improvement in the financial strength make us confident in our ability to enhance shareholder value as we become increasingly successful in diversifying into higher growth, more profitable markets. In fact on a trailing 12-month basis, we have grown sales of our commercial offerings by over 13% with particular strength in our Allmand job site products business and Vanguard engine sales during the third quarter. We have been able to expand our positioning in the job site market, where growth has been robust. At the Annual ARA Rental Show this past February, we introduced our new Allmand Night-Lite E-Series portable Light Tower, designed specifically for special events such as concerts and sporting events. This reliable, high-performing lighting solution is able to withstand high winds and was developed around ease-of-use by rental customers.

New products such as the E-Series Light Tower and our focus on building stronger relationships with rental companies have positioned us well to accelerate growth. In commercial engines, we released the first shipments of our new family of horizontal shaft engines in March. Designed from the ground up, the Vanguard 200 horizontal shaft engine has gained significant attention from OEMs in the construction market due to its ease of use, low vibration, low noise and lower maintenance. The pipeline of activity around this innovative engine remains high. Ferris commercial mower sales declined a bit in the third quarter due to the late start of the spring cutting season, but we remain confident in delivering solid year-over-year sales growth in the fourth quarter. I am pleased to report that our new efficient manufacturing capacity for Ferris commercial mowers came online as planned earlier this month.

The new plant located in upstate New York doubles production capacity and improves manufacturing efficiency. We are very pleased with the start of the production through the hard work of our seasoned team. We similarly remain on track to expand production of Vanguard engines in our U.S. plants later in the fourth quarter. In addition, I am pleased to report that our ERP upgrade remains on track for go-live this summer just subsequent to the end of our fiscal year. Beginning next fiscal year, we will benefit from reduced complexity and having a platform that will make it easier for our customers to do business with us. Together with the business optimization program of expanding commercial mower production onshoring commercial engines and going live with the ERP upgrade is on target to deliver $30 million to $35 million in annual profit improvement by fiscal 2021. I appreciate all of the hard work from our team who is advancing these important initiatives.

In support of our long-term outlook, the Board of Directors recently authorized a new stock buyback program giving us the ability to buy up to an additional $50 million in shares over the next 2 years. This year authorization represents approximately 5% of our current shares outstanding. As noted in our press release, we are adjusting the full year and therefore fourth quarter financial outlook for recent market developments, which we believe will impact the current lawn and garden season. First, we anticipate the residential engine sales to be lower than previously estimated due to channel partners reducing inventory this season to position themselves to navigate a significant brand transition next season with the launch of the Craftsman brand at Lowe’s. The actions around the transition, which came to light over the last month or so, will pose a headwind on our engine sales this season as a result of channel partners being very cautious in building inventory levels to minimize any transition cost at the end of the season.

Second, we expect engine sales in Europe will be lower than anticipated largely due to channel partners taking a conservative approach to ordering inventory in response to new EU emission standards set to take place in the future. Although the new Stage 5 emission standards apply to engines produced after January 1, 2019, certain channel partners have opted to move more quickly than required and drawdown their inventory this season so as to stock only Stage 5 compliant equipment next season. We are fully capable of meeting the new EU emission standards, with product configurations will begin producing this summer well in advance of the new standard becoming effective. Accordingly, we see no long-term impact from this change. Historically, when engines in the channel are grandfathered for new emission standards, we have not observed channel inventory reductions like what we are seeing this year in Europe.

Third, like many manufacturers, we have experienced fairly significant increases in freight rates beginning in calendar 2018. The availability of trucks has struggled to keep up with demand subsequent to the launch of electronic driver logs this year. Well in the long-term, we have the ability to recoup freight costs through pricing we estimate that the higher freight rates will have an unfavorable impact on our current year outlook of approximately $4 million pre-tax.

Fourth and partially offsetting the other items, we have achieved higher than expected generator sales of approximately $10 million in the third quarter primarily resulting from the power outages on the East Coast following the snow and ice storms this spring. Sales of our Allmand jobsite equipment have also been slightly higher than we anticipated and continued market strength. Together, these four items have led us to decrease our full year outlook by approximately $20 million in net sales and by approximately $0.12 per diluted share.

In addition to these items, we also believe there is the potential for the unseasonable spring weather we have encountered so far in the U.S. and Europe to further impact our fiscal 2018 outlook. We started experiencing headwinds in the third quarter related to the unseasonable spring weather in the U.S. and Europe. Temperatures are well below average. And in the U.S., we experienced significant snow and ice storms on the East Coast in March, which is typically the start of the spring rolling season. Further the unseasonable weather has continued into April for much of the northern U.S., including historic snowstorms in the upper Midwest. More seasonal temperatures began to arrive in Europe and the U.S. this past week. However, much of the Midwest logs have only recently shed their snow cover. On a positive note, there is adequate ground moisture in the areas where lawns are prevalent, which can setup well for a solid albeit late cutting season. In fact in the deep south portion of the U.S., there have been solid sales comps year-over-year. We estimate that unfavorable weather hampered our third quarter lawn and garden sales by approximately $10 million. We expect that the magnitude of the impact of the unseasonal spring weather for the fourth quarter will be determined by the timing of the season breaking in the impacted regions, the pacing of the related retail sales and whether retailers will commit to an extended selling season. As of now, these factors remain difficult to estimate.

As a result of the highly unusual weather patterns so far this year, we believe our 2018 outlook could be incrementally impacted by as much as $40 million in net sales and up to $0.20 per diluted share in earnings. While disappointed with these near-term headwinds, we continue to have great confidence on our ability to achieve our long-term goals for growth and profitability. During the quarter, we made progress across several dimensions to further diversify into higher growth commercial businesses drive, operational excellence and maintain capital discipline. These actions support our expectation that we will achieve sales growth of over 10% in the fourth quarter. We are also confident in our competitive position as the preferred global supplier of power to get the job done. The underlying trends are in place including accelerated housing formations and continued spending on infrastructure to support higher growth. Our market research indicates that the innovation Briggs brings to its products delivers a compelling value proposition for consumers and the professional.

Now, I will turn it back to Mark to walk through our financial results for the fiscal 2018 third quarter and provide additional detail on the fiscal 2018 outlook.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks, Todd. I will begin by touching on some highlights from the financial results. Third quarter GAAP consolidated net income of $31.9 million included business optimization costs of $3 million, $1.5 million in premium for early retirement of $19 million of long-term debt and a benefit of $700,000 related to the implementation of tax reform. Excluding these items, our third quarter adjusted net income was $36.2 million or $0.84 per diluted share, $0.01 ahead of last year’s adjusted EPS. The engines and product segments incurred $2.9 million and $1.3 million of pre-tax business optimization program costs respectively.

Engine segment sales for the third quarter were $384 million, a decrease of approximately $7 million from the prior year. Engine unit sales were approximately $2.5 million, a decrease of 7% or approximately 200,000 engines. Engine sales decreased primarily for the reasons Todd noted earlier. In addition, the delayed start to the spring season negatively impacted sales by over $5 million. Partially offsetting this decrease in sales was the benefit of higher pricing and favorable sales mix, which included sales growth of Vanguard commercial engines.

The Engine segment adjusted gross profit margin of 25.4% increased 10 basis points from a year ago reflecting favorable sales mix and improved manufacturing efficiencies. Quarterly engine production volume was 2 million units, down over a 9% from last year’s third quarter. Total engine inventories at the end of the quarter were approximately 1.7 million units, which is an increase of approximately 175,000 units from the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Higher commodity costs were offset by pricing increases. Engine segment adjusted ESG&A declined in the third quarter of 2018 by $184,000 due to lower variable compensation expense, which offset higher spending for our ERP upgrade and other commercial new product development costs. Engine segment adjusted segment income of $50.9 million was comparable to that of the previous year.

Product segment net sales for the third quarter increased by approximately $12 million or 5%. Sales of our Allmand commercial job site products grew and continued strength in the rental channel. We also achieved higher generator sales of approximately $10 million following the elevated power outages on the East Coast of the U.S. Lower sales of lawn and garden equipment partially offset the growth in sales due to the delayed start to the spring season. We believe dealer channel inventory is modestly elevated compared to a year ago given this later start to the spring season as well as due to the anticipation of market growth this upcoming season, particularly for Ferris commercial mowers.

Adjusted gross profit margin in the product segment of 13.8%, down 120 basis points, was largely due to unfavorable sales mix, higher freight costs and a 4% reduction in manufacturing throughput. The unfavorable sales mix was driven by proportionately lower sales of higher margin in lawn and garden equipment. Product segment adjusted ESG&A expenses were up approximately $900,000 due to higher commissions and increased sales volumes and higher expenses associated with new product development and marketing to grow our commercial offerings. The increases were partially offset by lower variable compensation expense.

We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet. Net debt at the end of the third fiscal quarter was approximately $279 million, which is $45 million higher than last year. As we discussed on the second quarter call, we made a $30 million voluntary contribution to the pension plan during the third quarter. We made this contribution prior to mid-March and were thus able deduct the contribution at the 35% federal tax rate, that was in place prior to tax reform to make the contribution more impactful on an after-tax basis. To further de-risk the balance sheet, we intend to annuitize a portion of the pension obligation, which we expect will remove approximately $100 million of pension obligation and result in a non-cash pre-tax charge of $40 million to $45 million in the fourth quarter.

During the quarter, we also opportunistically bought back approximately $19 million in 6.875% high-yield senior notes at lower than scheduled premiums. We use borrowings under our revolving credit agreement, which currently carries interest of approximately 3.5% to repurchase the senior notes. LTM cash provided by operating activities was $100 million and LTM free cash flow was approximately negative $12 million. Depreciation and amortization for the quarter of $15 million was lower than capital expenditures, which were higher year-over-year, largely due to investments in our business optimization program. At the end of the quarter last 12-month average funded debt was $305 million and last 12-month EBITDA was $166 million both is defined by our credit agreement, resulting in a leverage ratio of a modest 1.84x, which is well within our debt covenants.

Before I turn the call back over to Todd for his closing remarks, let me spend a moment on the revised fiscal 2018 outlook. For the full year, we expect sales in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion, up over 7% from fiscal 2017 excluding the potential impact of up to $40 million for the unseasonable spring weather. Depending on the factors Todd described earlier, we estimate that our fiscal 2018 net sales could fall below our outlook by up to $40 million due to the unseasonable spring weather. We expect the long-term softness in residential sales to be partially offset with growth in shipment of commercial engines, jobsite equipment and commercial mowers.

We expect that the risk of sales loss due to the unseasonable spring weather to be somewhat less for commercial mowers than it is for residential mowers. Many commercial mowers work off seasonal contracts and are less impacted by near-term weather. As Todd mentioned previously, we have brought online additional capacity of commercial mower production in the fourth quarter and we remain optimistic for solid commercial mower growth in the fourth quarter. In fact, our outlook contemplates fourth quarter net sales growth year-over-year in excess of 10% driven by our product segment.

For the full year, we expect diluted earnings per share to be in the range of a $1.33 to $1.50 per share before business optimization charges, premiums on retirement of senior notes and amounts related to the implementation of tax reform. This outlook excludes any impact from the unseasonable spring weather, which could cause our results to be lower than the outlook by as much as $0.20 per diluted share. Throughout this period, we plan to carefully manage our engine inventory levels through lower production. We expect fourth quarter planned production levels to be approximately 400,000 units or 20% below last year’s fourth quarter production. We anticipate that we will be able to achieve our goal of reducing companywide inventory by approximately $10 million by the end of fiscal 2018. The go-live of our ERP system upgrade is planned for early July, which falls at a relatively slow time of the year for our business.

Our 2018 fourth quarter outlook contemplates a modest acceleration of sales to ensure customers are adequately covered during the first week of July when our shipments will be suspended. Early July is when our plans are typically closed each year for annual maintenance. We expect to resume production in certain of our plants a week later than normal this July in order to help facilitate a smooth ramp up post go-live. This is expected to have an unfavorable impact in our first quarter 2019 results of approximately $2 million before taxes or $0.03 per share. We have planned for adequate safety stock to meet anticipated customer demand during this period of production shutdown.

Lastly, regarding our fourth quarter outlook, we expect higher ESG&A spending in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago related to increased marketing activity to promote our innovative products to both homeowners and commercial users as well as higher variable compensation expense due to timing. For fiscal 2018, we now expect capital expenditures to total approximately $100 million or about $23 million for the fourth quarter. The higher spending reflects shifts in the timing of expenditures for our business optimization programs and important plant maintenance needs into the current fiscal year. As we previously have stated, our business optimization program remains on track. Our current expectation is that CapEx will fall to a more normalized $65 million for fiscal 2019.

Now, let me turn the call back over to Todd for some closing remarks.

Todd Teske

Thanks Mark. We continue to execute on our plan and strategy that is fundamentally improving our business for the long-term. We are successfully diversifying our business into attractive commercial sectors as more professionals recognize the value of innovation we bring to their business. Across the board, we are gaining share in building channel relationships that will support growth well into the future. On the residential side, we remain the acknowledged global leader in delivering power to help consumers get the job done.

Internally, we are well positioned to gain substantial benefits beginning in fiscal 2019 from our business optimization program, much needed and more efficient commercial mower capacity is coming online. The on-shoring of commercial engine production will help lower cost and put production closer to our primary customers. Our new line of horizontal shaft engines is opening new opportunities to support more power applications, including construction equipment. These initiatives are on top of our ongoing operational excellence programs that drive continuous improvement in operations and quality.

We are also adding value to our business by investing in enabling technologies. Earlier this year, we introduced Infohub, a powerful IoT solution to make the professional turf cutter more productive. We have begun the process of marketing Infohub and have signed up over 200 dealers in focused markets who are poised to introduce their customers to Infohub over the course of the upcoming cutting season. These initiatives and other support our focus on four key areas to create value, grow margin in residential, drive growth in commercial, invest and build on enabling technologies and drive operational excellence. I am pleased that we have made substantial progress in all of these areas and we look forward to providing with further updates on these initiatives as they unfold.

As important is our commitment to be responsible stewards of capital. We will continue to deploy capital in those areas of the business that deliver the highest risk-adjusted returns. First, we will continue to invest in the organic growth of the business. Our culture of user-driven problem solving is generating several new product ideas that are keeping our innovation pipeline full and robust.

In addition, we continually evaluate infrastructure capacity needs to support the business. The expansion of our Ferris mower production capacity is an excellent example of an investment supporting higher growth and a high return on investment. The on-shoring of commercial engines gives us the opportunity to enhance capital returns by removing production capacity overseas in converting residential capacity to commercial engine production. Second, acquisitions will supplement internal growth. As we invest in further to strengthen our position primarily in commercial products where we can leverage our distribution and operational expertise to drive value and favorable investment returns.

We remain particularly focused on our goal of adding products to our portfolio that will fill up the commercial landscaper’s trailer. Earlier this year, we added commercial spreader sprayers to our portfolio with the product line acquisition of Ground Logic. Our team is actively looking for more products like this that can help commercial cutters get the job done more efficiently. Finally, we will return cash to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and stock buybacks. The Board’s recently authorized new stock buyback program gives us the ability to act opportunistically and supporting the stock.

Let me conclude by adding that our capacity for building value for our shareholders remains firmly intact and we are confident in achieving our long-term objectives. Thanks for listening and attending the call. We will now open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Josh Chan. Your line is now open.

Josh Chan

Hi, good morning, Todd and Mark.

Todd Teske

Good morning, Josh.

Josh Chan

Hi, good morning. I just have – my first question is on the guidance on the incremental $40 million from weather, I guess first off, how did you guys get to that number conceptually? And then secondly, am I right in thinking that some of this $40 million has already happened in Q3 and in April, is that the right way to think about it?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes. And the second part that is true Josh that the $40 million would contemplate the $10 million that we believe we experienced in Q3, bit of that Q3 impact was masked by some of the higher generator sales that we saw from the power outages as we mentioned.

Todd Teske

Which by the way, one drove the other, right, because you ultimately had snow and the 3 or 4 Nor’easters that they had, which drove the generator sales, but at the same time, delayed the season. So, it’s a little bit clearly an offset one way or the other.

Mark Schwertfeger

That’s right. The guidance is a little different than what we have done historically with being slightly less prescriptive on the weather impacts simply because some of the weather patterns we have seen have been historically very unusual. Here in Wisconsin, I think this is the third coldest April on record. And as we sit here today, we still have 10-foot high snow piles in our parking lot, which are fortunately melting rapidly and fortunately, as Todd mentioned, there is good ground moisture in the areas with a lot of lawns. And so ultimately there is a lot that can play out that can influence the – how weather impacts the upcoming couple of months as well as how weather impacts the entire season with that delayed start. What we do essentially is we have regular conversations with our channel partners. We evaluate our order book across the board both here and in the U.S. as well as in Europe as the other major lawn and garden market impacted by the spring weather. And we assess what’s there compared to what we thought previously and make an estimation of how much that has changed relative to some of the recent developments in the weather patterns. From there then we also have to estimate when the weather does break and whether that spring weather sustains. We have seen in the last week, as Todd mentioned, temperature is getting a lot more favorable through most of the U.S. and in Europe. And so that’s a positive and now we got to see that, that hangs on as we go into the beginning part of May. And then the other things that have to play out is how the retailers approach in the next couple of months, how actively they wish to continue ordering and promoting the category in light of how things got off to a bit of a slow start for a couple years in a row. So ultimately, it is an estimate with a number of pieces that have to play out over the upcoming weeks and months, but hopefully that gives you a sense as to how we think about it.

Todd Teske

And Josh, let me just add one thing to that. We continually have discussions with retailers and notwithstanding the transition that’s going on at Lowe’s which we separately call out, because we see that happening. Our discussions right now with the retailers indicate that they are somewhat bullish on the season, because when you look at what’s happened in the southern U.S., where the season has fully broken. They are seeing some solid comps. And so I think there is some optimism out there that in fact they will stay in the season. In fact, discussion with one of our – one of the retail partners indicated that last year they pulled out very early. This year, they are going to go well beyond where they would have pulled out a year ago. And so there is some optimism out there, but there is just a lot to play out. And as Mark said, we took a little different approach this year with this kind of guidance only because it is so severe. I have been in this market, this business for 22 years and I have never seen anything like this. The last couple of years, we have had a delay of 2, 3 weeks. We are on 6 weeks. And I can tell you in northern parts of the U.S. in particular, northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and upstate New York they are probably a week or two away from mowing yet. And we haven’t – here in Milwaukee, we haven’t mowed here yet in many cases. And so it’s one of those things where we took the different approach, because it was so different than where we have been in the past. On the other hand, there is really nothing structural that changed, it’s just simply some confluence of things that came together as it related to the weather, but then also the significant brand shift that’s going on that. Really, we have never seen before either, because usually when brands move, they don’t move in this kind of magnitude. But what we are seeing is we knew that the craftsman thing was going to play out. At some point, we just didn’t know how it was going to play out. Now we understand it and it really comes back to the transition that we didn’t expect, because of our discussions that they would – that certain partners will take inventories down. When you look at the order book over the last month, that’s what happened. And so that’s kind of the timing, if you will of how the confluence of things coming together played out.

Josh Chan

No, yes, I appreciate the color there and thanks for talking us through the guide. If I could transition to that retail brand shifts craftsman, I guess is that going to be a matter of timing where they stop ordering the old lines and just order the new lines, maybe next year or is that potentially a share issue where Briggs & Stratton might not beyond the new lines?

Mark Schwertfeger

So here what happens when you go through transitions like this and we have seen this on substantially lesser transitions, less significant transitions, so if you are going to transition a brand, which you want to do is have as low inventory as possible at the end of the season, so that you don’t have markdown dollars, because markdown dollars can cause retailers and OEMs a fair amount of money. And so by having lower inventories, they just ramp things down. And by the way, you risk stock-outs when you do this, because you run the risk of not having inventory when the customer comes in. So ultimately now what will happen for next year is we will go through the normal line review process. And what will happen is we expect is that there will be a craftsman lineup that displaces some of the current brands that are in there and then there will be this inventory ramp up that will happen as it relates to building inventories for then the upcoming season. So inventories coming out of the season would be like very abnormally low, because you want a less in the transition and then all of a sudden you see the ramp-up the following year.

With regards to the placement, I mean, we are not going to comment on placement, because the line reviews have barely started. But what I would tell you is that we have worked very closely over the years with Sears on Craftsman and the OEM partners on Craftsman and when you look at the iconic Craftsman brand with the iconic Briggs brand, that’s a very strong value proposition. So at the same time, Stanley Black & Decker has bought that brand. We have been working closely with them and look forward to supporting them as they continue to execute something that’s even much larger than the OPE rollout, which gets into other parts of power tools and things like that. So, we expect the normal line review process will continue on and we are bringing strong innovation and working very closely with our channel partners to make sure that, that Craftsman brand proposition is further strengthened as it makes its way into Lowe’s.

Josh Chan

Alright. I see, okay. And then my last question is you mentioned Todd that revenue could grow in excess of 10% in Q4. That just seems like a pretty big number, so could you parse out kind of like what drives that I think on the product side, maybe jobsite, maybe Ferris, but then on the engine side, maybe how much of a pull forward demand do you expect from the ERP transition?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes. Number one, as we commented in the prepared remarks, we are still pretty bullish on the commercial mowers and think that will be good from a comp perspective year-over-year as we continue to grow our Ferris business as well as Billy Goat turf care. Secondly, remember that last year’s fourth quarter was a bit of an easier comp from a standpoint that we had some poor channel execution around some of the pressure washer business in particular and we are seeing much better results in that regard this upcoming year. And so that’s where we commented that we would anticipate seeing proportionately higher growth within the products segment, then in the engine segment as we look forward to the fourth quarter for those factors. And then the other thing is, some of the inventory channel items that Todd talked about related to the brand transition in the U.S. as well as the emissions issue in Europe applied more heavily of course to the engine side of the house and don’t apply as much to the products.

Josh Chan

Okay, great. So, are you saying that engines may not grow very much at all, is that what I’m reading between the lines?

Mark Schwertfeger

Well, keep in mind there is a fair amount of variability relative to the weather situation. But I think I would keep in mind the fact that there would be quite a bit of pressure anticipated on the engine side relative to this near-term brand transition as well as the emission situation near-term in Europe.

Josh Chan

Alright, great. Thank you all for your time.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of Sam Darkatsh. Your line is now open.

Joshua Wilson

This is Josh filling in for Sam. Thanks for taking my questions.

Mark Schwertfeger

Hi, Josh.

Joshua Wilson

I wanted to clarify the guidance just a little more, so the base guidance does not include any weather impacts at all for this season either in the March quarter or the June quarter, is that correct?

Mark Schwertfeger

That’s correct. It doesn’t include any impacts for the unseasonable spring weather.

Joshua Wilson

And to give us a sense of what the high and low end are like, could you describe a little more what type of scenario might put you at the max negative impact or at the minimum impact?

Todd Teske

Yes, Josh, there is really kind of three different things that start to impact that. One is when the season breaks and so what I mean by that is it’s broken in parts of the country already as I mentioned previously and it’s starting to break now in terms of people mowing lawns and that sort of thing in the upper Midwest and the Northeast. But for example up in Northern Wisconsin and northern parts of the country, there is still snow on the ground. So people, I would characterize that as the season hasn’t really broken yet up there. So by now, we would normally see the entire country up into Canada, so generally North America would be mowing lawns and grass would be growing. Having said that, there is lots of ground moisture obviously with all the snow and everything else the melting snow, there is plenty of ground moisture which sets up extremely well for grass growing. So, then you get to the second piece, which is really the pacing of sales. And so as consumers now get outside – and homeowners get outside and start doing things in their yard and understand the need to mow the lawn, they start to now go to the store and buy the equipment. The question is does that – is there a rush, where all of a sudden we have a concentration of the season where we have lost up to maybe 6 weeks, because that all come through in a matter of just a few weeks and if that’s the case, we would be at the lower end, because there would be this concentration of consumers going to retail buying the equipment. If that doesn’t happen and it’s more and more normal pacing in some of these areas where you would have a ramp up if you will, then you are potentially talking about an extended season, which then extends past our fiscal year, which is part of the reason we wanted to make sure people understood that this could go into and we have seen this happen in the last few years, where the season goes into July, into August and in some cases goes into September. But again, it laps our fiscal year.

The other consideration as part of all that is whether the retailers are going to commit to an extended season? So part of the complicating factor comes into the brand transition then as you get to the whole situation of Craftsman going to Lowe’s and if they are going to try to minimize that impact, then I don’t think they are going to be in those SKUs into an extended season. So, there is a lot of different moving pieces which is why it’s really hard to pin down a number, which is why we gave you kind of the range of, there is no impact and then there is up to the $40 million. The kind of the worst case scenario is that the season it takes another 3 weeks, 4 weeks for the season to fully break, which we don’t expect. But you ultimately then don’t have a concentration, you have kind of a more normal pacing and then some retailers decide to get out of the category. I mean that kind of gets you to out of those three different things that occur, kind of a bad place. I don’t know that, that’s going to happen, but we want to make sure that people understand that there is that there is that aspect, but again, I will come back to, there will be some retailers, especially dealers and some of the mass retailers who will commit to an extended season. So, here is what I know, the grass is going to grow and people are going to be mowing lawns. The question is what’s the pacing of sales and over what timeframe?

Joshua Wilson

Thanks. That was very helpful. And then as we look out to next fiscal year, obviously aluminum has spikes can you give us a sense of what sort of cost inflation you maybe looking at from aluminum at this point?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, it’s difficult to project forward from a standpoint of – we will be evaluating over the next couple of months about where to start lacking in for some more costs for the upcoming year around our major commodities and then tie that into how we think through some of our pricing actions for the upcoming year. What I can tell you is that we have seen roughly aluminum about 5% higher now compared to a year ago in market prices and we have seen steel up about 15% to 30% in market prices now compared to a year ago. Some of those increase was due to some of that perhaps the tariffs that were passed as well as just some general increases that have mounted up over the last 12 months. We don’t foresee an impact in this fiscal year, because we do buy forward to lock in the costs and we just want to watch closely then and that we do anticipate some higher commodity costs year-over-year. However, there is the potential that some of those commodities are fairly elevated right now coming off the news of the tariffs when in reality, a lot of the market demands for those commodities aren’t up a lot year-over-year. And if you look at the exemptions given to the major importers or countries from whom we import still they are pretty well exempted. So, we are hopeful to see a little bit of unfavorable pricing before we lock, but we do anticipate some increases. The other thing I comment on is steel and aluminum are a little bit less than 10% of total costs and cost of sales to give you a little magnitude there.

Todd Teske

And I would just further add that we have seen the headwinds on aluminum here over the last year or so and we went out with pricing to recoup those commodity increases. So as we go out and that we are still early on, way early on, on any kind of line of reviews and everything else, but we are having those sorts of discussions with our OEM partners, who by the way are also experiencing some fairly substantial increases, because they use a lot of steel. And so it’s one of those things where I think many of our interests are aligned as we continue then to deliver innovation into the market.

Joshua Wilson

Good luck with the next quarter.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thank you.

Todd Teske

Thank you, Josh.

Operator

There are no further questions – I am sorry, the next question comes from the line of Joe Mondillo. Your line is now open.

Joe Mondillo

Hi, guys. Good morning. I am wondering on the product side of the business you saw some margin contraction year-over-year, but you saw revenue growth that was I think primarily generated from the commercial jobsite and generator sales, which I thought both generated higher than average margins. So I am just wondering what’s going on there? And then over the next year or so, how much – do you have any sort of idea how much mix overall for the company will be of benefit as commercial outpaces retail?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, Joe, there is a couple of factors in there. For one, we did comment that there is higher freight costs impacting that margin decline and those are a little bit more disproportionately weighted to products than engines just given that you are talking about bulkier items between the jobsite products as well as mowers compared to engines that stack up a little bit easier. The other thing we also commented on is there is a 4% reduction in production throughput in our facilities. We talked earlier in this year about being a little bit high on pressure washers coming out of last year and so we have been continually adjusting and taking a bit of a headwind for that as we went along. And then on the sales mix side, you are right that there is some help from the jobsite equipment as well as some of the strong generators, however, where we were down as Todd commented a bit was the fairest commercial mowers really as we anticipate due to timing given some of that late start to the season. But we are still bullish on that as we mentioned having some catch up as we get into the fourth quarter and certainly if the season and those commercial mowers have some nice margin profile mix in the whole business. Jobsite doing very well and some nice profitability improvements year-over-year, but I would comment we have seen a little bit more growth in that space on some of the entry level light towers just from a mix of portfolio in there. And so well there are some nice improvements, a little bit less contribution, then we would see maybe in the earlier part of the year when you are into more of some of the other portfolio equipment within job site. I would comment that I think we are making some nice products and improving the profitability of the product segment, commented already and we got to pay attention to the spring weather, but still bullish for Q4 and we think that we can deliver some nice traction on our goal to 6% to 8% operating margins for the segment long-term.

Joe Mondillo

And in terms of the two segments, product mix, is it fair to assume that that’s going to be a better benefit to products than engine over last year or so?

Mark Schwertfeger

Well, I think that there is a little bit more help on products mix in assuming getting from our near-term margins to our longer term margin targets. On the engine side, whether it’s more of a capital intensive business, you tend to see a bigger impact of volume and absorption of the fixed costs that play into role and so just volume in the overall engine portfolio really helps that bottom line – just the bottom line margins.

Todd Teske

Yes. And let me – Joe, let me just add a little bit on that. So if you think about the engine business and we have got the commercial engines that are going to have a – they have and will continue to have a really positive impact, especially now as we launch some of these new products. When you look at the mix of business though, it’s still in a big way heavily weighted towards more residential. So as you layer on and grow the commercial business, it has a nice impact, but relative to the products group where significant chunks of that business now are commercial and intentionally so. And so when you think about kind of the mix as we mix through and have some nice sales growth in both segments. On a relative basis, I think your question is we will see good nice benefit in products acceleration relative to the engine business. But again, it’s going to be helpful in both parts of the business, but because that residential engine business is still very large, the relative impact is less than it would be in the products group where the mix of products that we have are skewed more heavily on a relative basis to commercial.

Joe Mondillo

Okay, great, that’s helpful. Also wanted to – I am sorry if I missed this, I missed the beginning of the call, but the business optimization update, it seems like in the press release that you are – it sounds like you are sort of ahead of schedule, so I am just trying to wonder if you could update us on how the – where we are in that and sort of where do the benefits fall and I think originally it was around $10 million or so, $10 million – $11 million to $12 million a year for the next 3 years, but is this going to be more towards the front end compared to the back end relative to what you are originally expecting given that it sounds like you are ahead of schedule?

Mark Schwertfeger

Well, actually Joe I would say that we are on schedule and very pleased to be on schedule. There is really three key aspects to business optimization. One is the ERP upgrade for which we are planning to go live right after the end of our fiscal year, on track for that. The second is the on-shoring of the Vanguard engines, which effectively helps us take out production capacity and improve margins. And that we commented will begin production in the fourth quarter of those engines. And then throughout fiscal ‘19, we will come up to full speed, more full speed with transitioning from our overseas production to our U.S. production. And then thirdly, our Ferris mower plant expansion, as we commented we just started production in April, in this month and are very pleased with the initial results there. And throughout the fourth quarter as well as fiscal 2019 – the earlier portion of fiscal 2019, we will transition the remainder of production from our existing Ferris plant to the new plant. And so together between all of them indeed, we are still on track to achieve our anticipated $30 million to $35 million in pretax cost benefits by 2021. We have commented that we expect to see them somewhat ratably over that 3-year period. I think as you look forward to 2019, you would certainly expect to see them to be a little bit more back end loaded, just when you think through a lot of those activities in the plants transpiring in the first half of the year and getting in place there as well as getting up to speed from an efficiency standpoint and the like as well as with our ERP upgrade. We commented on just a little bit of pull forward of sales from ‘19 into ‘18 to make sure that we are very well covered as well as the fact that we expect a little bit less engine production in the first quarter compared to where we were a year ago that having about a $2 million pre-tax income impact. And so what we do think those benefits are roughly ratable. I expect ‘19 to be perhaps a little bit less than the $10 million and a little bit more back end weighted just related to the implementation of the business optimization program, which very much along the lines of what we had originally planned.

Todd Teske

And Joe let me just add on to that, you probably got the impression that maybe we are a little bit ahead, because of what we talked about CapEx being a little bit higher than we had expected. There is a couple of things that are going on there. One is as we go through the program whether it happens in Q1 ‘19 or Q1 ‘18, I mean we are at the point now where we will end up spending it in Q1 or Q4 ‘18. The other thing that we will take advantage of is the fact that if the season doesn’t transpire as we had talked in other words, that weather impact is a little heavier toward the bottom end of that range. We will take advantage of some slower times in the plant to get some of the preventive maintenance and the normal things that we would do. We will try to get that into fiscal ‘18, so that when we go live with the ERP system into July, there is – we just have a lot of focus on go live rather than a lot of stuff happening on the plant floor and everything else. So, this is just simply kind of a timing thing is something that might have been projected to be Q1 of ‘19 now gets pulled into Q4 ‘18. So, I understand how you could have come up with that impression, but we are solidly on track and things are moving really well in business optimization.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. Yes, I think it was the CapEx that definitely threw me for a little bit. In terms of just to clarify, it sounds like all these things are just starting to be sort of implemented. So, is it fair to say you really haven’t seen much of the benefit of that 30 to 35 yet?

Todd Teske

That’s very true, yes. We didn’t anticipate starting to see that until ‘19. That’s exactly the way it’s transpiring.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. And Mark is there any expenses particularly maybe related to the pension that you are anticipating going to change at all in fiscal ‘19?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, it’s a difficult thing to project with precision as you do an annual remeasurement and depending on where the assets shake out at the end of the year, the plan assets as well as where the discount rate turns out, it can have a swing year-over-year depending on how that is. I would anticipate probably a modest increase in pension expense year-over-year. A lot of that as we work towards continued de-risking of the plan where we invest more and more conservative assets tends to have a trend of a little bit of a near-term P&L headwind as well as we have seen higher regulatory costs on the plan. Our de-risking activity that we have planned for the fourth quarter that we mentioned earlier that we expect to take out about $100 million is a planned liability. We think will help offset some of those increases, but nonetheless, we do expect a bit of an increase in expense year-over-year.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. And then just lastly for me, the freight cost issue what kind of visibility can you see into that? Is there any measures that you can take to try to resolve that issue at all or is this just sort of a wait and see and hope that part of the economy sort of changes?

Mark Schwertfeger

We are proactively going at this, Joe. So, there is some things we can do. One is further optimization of freight routes and things like that. So, how can we get really sharpen the pencil and we have done this already, but there are some things on the margin we can do to look for opportunistic ways to get lower freight rates, look at some of the different lanes that are out there. And then ultimately though to the extent that it’s going up and so it goes beyond what we can do from an efficiency standpoint will ultimately we can put on surcharges and increase some of the pricing and everything as it relates to the passing it on to – on the invoice. So we have done in the past where we have had some – we have seen surcharges come through and we may put on some surcharges. So we are actively managing it. And it’s not a matter of waiting to see, it’s a matter of how far can we go to offset by getting even more efficient as well as then going out and raising prices, whether it be through a surcharge or whether through pricing on the product itself.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. And actually, I just had one more question, I think you announced $50 million share repurchase program last night in the release, just wondering sort of given where the balance sheet is and your heavy CapEx, but it’s going to start to fall, how you are sort of thinking about share repurchase and all your other capital distribution related to that?

Todd Teske

Yes. So Joe, it’s a good question. We will continue to view it through the lens that we always do and that is reinvest in the business, which is exactly what we are doing. We will look for acquisitions and we have done Ground Logic deal, it was small, but there is also other things in the pipeline or whether those things in the pipeline come to fruition or not, that takes to the tango. And then we will look at it from the standpoint of giving it back to the shareholders whether it would be dividends or buybacks. So we have been heavier on the CapEx side, so that first piece where it’s reinvesting in the business, but now as we return to a more normalized CapEx, the free cash flow obviously improves as that CapEx number comes down. And so we will look to go out and opportunistically do share repurchases. First thing we need to do is make sure we offset any kind of dilution that may come about from compensation, things like that. But then even over and above that, we are going to – we will look for opportunities. We just need to make sure we balance it off with the M&A pipeline that we have. So we have enough dry powder to get it done what we need to get done.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. Thanks a lot. I appreciate you taking my questions.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks.

Todd Teske

Thanks Joe.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. You may continue.

Mark Schwertfeger

Well, thank you for joining today’s conference call. Our next quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 will be held in August. Have a great day.

