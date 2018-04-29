Gemalto NV's (GTOFF) CEO Philippe Vallée on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gemalto NV (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good afternoon and welcome to our 2018 First Quarter Revenue Call. I'm Philippe Vallée the CEO of Gemalto. And today, I'm with Virginie Dupérat-Vergne, our CFO; and Jean-Claude Deturche, our Investor Relations Officer. Together, we will commenting the presentation that you can download from our website. We will begin the key elements of the release, and then we will take your questions. So after having carefully read the information on Page 2 and Page 3, I invite you to go to Page 5 to the highlights of this first quarter.

In the first quarter of 2018, Gemalto recorded revenue of €650 million at +8% at constant exchange rates and up +3% when you exclude the Identity Management Business contribution, the business which was acquired in May 2017 by Gemalto. This growth was driven by a solid increase in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment but more than offset the anticipated revenue decrease in the Smartcards & Issuance segment. These evolutions in line with our expectations are our first step resulting from the specific choices we have made for the Company. They provide us with a solid foundation to delivery our confirmed 2018 objectives.

Finally, and turning again to this quarter, on March 27, Thales launched it's offer for all Gemalto shares, an offer unanimously supported by Gemalto's Board of Directors.

Moving to Slide 6 where you have the breakdown in our first quarter revenue. You can see on the left, the growth rates of our two segment. Smartcards & Issuance is the largest of the two segments, so it's revenue decreased by 2% at constant rate to around €360 million this quarter. Conversely, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity extended it's growth trend with a +24% increase in revenue to account for almost €300 million this quarter. Both of these evolutions are in line with our expectations for the year.

On the right, you have the breakdown in revenue by segments for Q1 2017 and Q1 2018. You can see how fast the share of Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity grows in our revenue mix accounting for already 45% this quarter but 6 percentage points from the same period of last year. We can expect this trend to continue, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity will represent for more in house of our sales in the near future.

I now hand over to Virginie.

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

Thank you, Philippe. So let me begin with Slide 8 with Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity. As pointed out, this segments revenue came in at €293 million, increasing plus 24% compared to the previous year. The backlog in this segment continue to increase driven by solid wins across the businesses.

In the first quarter, the government business posted very strong revenue growth rate compared with the same period of last year. The positive evolution was due to the €35 million contribution of the Identity management business, as well as initial deliveries of it's costs solutions to Gemalto's historical customers. The increase in passport revenue was solid this quarter, driven by major customers in Europe and Asia while taking into account softer deliveries in the Middle East. We also announced the launch of two new laser-personalized innovations designed to further increase the security of official identity documents such as national ID cards and passports. The highly sophisticated enhancements are designed to counter forgery while remaining convenient for officials to verify document authenticity of legitimate card-holders.

In addition, a significant projects using biometric technology was booked in the banking sector reflecting the growing demand for commercial biometric. It will enable deployment of commercial biometric solutions on a largescale increasing consumer's protection in their day-to-day transaction. Overall, Gemalto is well positioned to capture the growing opportunities of this market.

The Cybersecurity business delivered a solid performance this quarter. This was driven by a growing number of deployments of encryption and key management software in Europe in anticipation of the May 2018 EU's General Data Protection Regulation, and more broadly, as data privacy and data security continue to be a key focus for organizations in light of industry compliance standards.

The IoT business posted an outstanding performance in the first quarter. The increase was driven by strong deliveries in Europe and Asia to large customers in a variety of key industrial sectors that extend Gemalto's traditional strong foothold in the automotive market. In the field of connected health in particular, Gemalto's products are playing a decisive role in enhanced medical workflow automation, better analytics for disease management, and improved out-patient health monitoring. Security and scalability remains a key criteria for implementation of IoT applications, and new design wins recorded this quarter reflect Gemalto's strong position across key industrial sectors and ability to cater to the sustained market demand.

If you now turn to Slide 9 for Smartcards & Issuance. This segment posted revenue of €357 million, 2% lower at constant exchange rates. The payment business stabilized this quarter. Sales in Americas decreased by minus 5% compared with minus 34% in the first quarter of 2017, as the U.S. EMV market continued to gradually normalize. Additionally, the CIS and Middle East regions posted strong performances on the back of large payment card deployments. The SIM business remained under pressure. SIM revenue declined this quarter as low profit margin opportunities in South Asia were dismissed, in line with the stable profit margin objective set for this business. As part of the transition plan, Gemalto also decided this quarter to exit a specific low-end removable SIM market, cutting it's dedicated resources and products for that market.

The Digital business recorded slightly lower revenue year-on-year as growth in mobile services were more than offset by a decrease in payment services. Connectivity solutions deployments increased in key sectors of the IoT market while the need for On Demand Connectivity services is now gradually spreading to all regions and mobile network operators. In particular, Gemalto announced a partnership with Korea Telecom to provide it's ODC solution and embedded SIM to automobile manufacturers enabling in-vehicle connected services.

Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen. I know hand back over to Philippe.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, Virginie. On Slide 11 you will find an updated recap of the offer calendar as it stands today. The tender offer for Gemalto shares has begun on March 27 and should come to a close with necessary regulatory clearances but are expected to be delivered towards the end of 2018.

Now if we move to Slide 12 to our key areas of focus for 2018. As you know, Identity theft and unclear data are what Gemalto addresses better than anyone else via world-class expertise in digital identity and data protection. It is a set of skills and knowledge but we have been aggregating and building upon since the company's inceptions. We are now implementing strategy build on two pillar. The first one aims at strengthening our leadership in biometrics, civil identity, data protection and secure the Internet-of-Things. The second one builds on our leadership in supporting our customers in their digital transformation while rightsizing our operations in the more mature businesses.

In 2018 we expect to continue seeing strong demand for citizen protection solution, e-Passports, border control solutions and biometrics driven by the need for increased security at country borders. Our recent win of the UK passport for a tide [ph] of 10 year illustrates our ability to capture the growing opportunities in this market.

In Cybersecurity, the increased concern in data security and data privacy, as well as regulation enforcements should continue to drive growth. We also expect to see pursued expansion of IoT in a variety of industrial sector as explained earlier by Virginie. In parallel, we'll continue our focus on cost optimization and implementing our selective sales strategy based on profitability. Finally, we should see an acceleration of the On Demand Connectivity, ODC, as we call it, rollouts with most mobile network operators and device makers across regions.

Now if we turn to Slide 13; we confirm our outlook for 2018. Double-digit revenue growth expected in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segments, both stable PFO margin expected in the Smartcards & Issuance segments resulting in mid to high single digit growth in profit from operations expected at Gemalto level.

If we now move to our final Slide number 14, I would like to take this opportunity to invite all Gemalto shareholders to our 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM, Amsterdam and Paris time at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport in Schiphol, The Netherlands. As always, it's an important meeting point for the Company and I would be very delighted to meet you there.

So this concludes our presentation. Sharon, could you explain to us the procedure for taking questions please.

I have three; so the first one will be about trends in U.S. EMV. You said it's normalizing in the U.S., so I was thinking how do you see the dynamics of the U.S. EMV going forward? Do you think it can retain to growth in Q2, Q3 maybe? And also do you have any -- do you see any signs of exiting venture [ph] at large customers because I know it used to be an issue? And do you expect U.S. will move to contactless at any point this year?

Philippe Vallée

As far as the U.S. EMV is concerned, I mean we say in the course of 2017 that we were expecting a normalization of it's business in 2018. We are now well into 2018 and we indeed are observing the fact that the vast stuffed inventories that the bankers have accumulated before our 2018 is now normalizing; so we are going back to sort of a cruising speed if I may say. Well, we are replacing accounts for our asset expiration dates and this is a bit of trend, so let's say a stable business in value. As far as the contactless is concerned, we do see some moves here but I mean let's not expect anything big happening in this part of the business because anyway this is something which always takes time to materialize. If you take the example of countries like -- in Europe, UK, France, where contactless has already started, it has always taken time to arrive.

So nothing to expect major here, if any -- very, very smooth and progressive ramp of contactless in 2019-2020 and beyond.

Unidentified Analyst

And my second question will be regarding SIM card business. You said obviously you're seeing it's too declining and you are exiting some specific low-end SIM markets. What do you see the trend is in this business? And do you see any smartphone vendors moving into e-SIM at any time?

Philippe Vallée

I'll start with movable SIM business, I mean this is -- let's say a business which remains volatile and we don't expect any structural change in these trends. As far as the ECM is concerned this is limited to a certain number of business segments like, for example, EO2 [ph] industry of the smart watch or the sports watch industry. The reasonable thing to say today about any major vendor that would switch to this technology anytime soon but this is obviously a market where we are answering an working with our customers, both on the device side and on the operator side that we are prepared and we can help when the growth will come.

Unidentified Analyst

And my last question would be about your three M-identity business. The revenues I think disclosed to us €35 million which I think was lower than €50 million you recorded in Q3 and Q4. Why is that the case? Is it like no more seasonality of the business or is there something else?

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

Thank you for your question. As you may have seen in this quarter, it's specifically heated by the fact that the dollar has been really weaker compared to last year. So the main impact that we can say we have on this identity management is part currency impact, and secondly, kind of mixed impact.

Philippe Vallée

And let's not forget that this business is also about government businesses and this is a lumpy business in the terms that we keep delivering big projects and sometime the final completion of project may happen just the quarter -- one quarter after the expected quarter and this is something that has been the case for the past 10 years in this business and I mean this identity management business which relates to large biometric database goes through the same pattern.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

On your transition plan can you please make an update [indiscernible] to beat -- what have you done since the beginning of the year and what remained to be done in the coming quarters? And from SIM card, what is a share of your projection that is already out for e-SIM cards? Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

Well, as far as the projection plan is concerned, we have -- it's a series of steps that we need to go through. We had one major -- we are currently going through a major step which is to do it in front and this is impacting three sites in the countries, [indiscernible]. And the very recent update is that we have signed an agreement with our trade unions relative to the Gemalto SA permit early this week which is a major step as we can -- as we need to do this kind of deal to proceed. We've also gone, we have a number of steps in Asia where we are discontinuing operations for the removal of old SIM in the major country in this part of the world where we have also completed -- almost completed plan with the union there. So these are really two important steps that we have proceed with in the very recent past.

Your second question was about…

Sébastien Sztabowicz

The share of your position that is…

Philippe Vallée

Yes, no major change on this one. I mean, we are -- as you know, we're outsourcing a significant part of our business in terms of manufacturing with removable SIM cards and this is somewhat same share than in the past.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

And what were these share issue…

Philippe Vallée

It's swinging obviously around the position between 30% to 40%.

Unidentified Analyst

First, could you give us color about the seasonality between H1 and H2 regarding the PFO evolutions? Should we see PFO to be back to growth as from H1 as it is the case -- I mean, just to apply organically speaking? And second, are you hurt at the PFO level by strikes? Do your PFO target were offset in '18 and based on current currencies [ph]?

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

In terms of seasonality, if you go to our -- you will see that we generally deliver 30%, something like this in H1 and that's a bigger investment already of our PFO gets out in H2 traditionally. This year I would turn to say that this trend is almost being increased by the part of delivery of our transition plan. Going back to what Philippe just said in terms of evolution of our restructuring plan in France and elsewhere, for sure the effects and the savings coming from these actions will not be felt in our P&L before H2. So really we should expect or we might be in a position to expect an increase in terms of seasonality of delivery of this PFO towards the year.

Then if I go to your question around the Forex, as you may know we have a policy of hedging our exposure; so we are hit let's say in terms of functional currency but the fact that in terms of volumes our activity is coming through some -- the right country in functional currency dollars, less of a ledger -- lighter weight, sorry, in our P&L. But on the other side in terms of contribution, we are fully hedged, so this is not something that we should highly feel.

Stéphane Houri

I have two questions. First one is, could you update us on the trends in the services business in SIM card as well in telecom, and also in the payment space. I understand our different trends in these two different segments. And also, can you update us on the backlog level in the identity & security business given the large win that you announced in the UK? And if you could tell us there is more to come, such large deals in the coming quarters? Thank you.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you. So at Q2 [indiscernible] service, that's how the service business is going to come from mobile. We are participating to a certain numbers of tenders related to the On Demand Connectivity service; these tenders are coming over from different mobile carriers but also from device makers willing to in-source the platform and today we are clearly in the equipment sales on this business but here we have -- like we have in government business, some lumpiness with let's say growth of several quarters quarter-on-quarter. Our staff payment is concerned with discontinued in activity in the SMS space on payments -- or payment or paying by SMS which was discontinued last year. And therefore, we see in that activity a decrease compared to the previous guide [ph].

Now as far as the backlog is concerned in Q1, we have indeed -- we are starting an increased backlog compared to the same period last year but it's -- I would like to say but it's not deepening on any single large contracts because we are securing contract in different areas and different geographies and so we don't depend on very, very large contract. We indeed signed this contract with the British operatives but the rest of our business is made of series of contracts. So nothing major but a list of wins.

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

We have it in our press release for sure does not cover the UK win because this is a clear to win so it's not included in our backlog tender of Q1 but clearly, this gives an increase in terms of visibility -- long-term visibility and lengths of our backlog.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, Tivan [ph] and thank you all of you for your time today, for attending this call. Our next call is set for end of August 2018, when we publish our first half earnings figures. And in the meantime, thank you for your interest in Gemalto, and have a good end of the day. Thank you. Bye.

