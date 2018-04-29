The Complexities Of Wonderland

Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler. - Albert Einstein

Most people, as you may have noted, do not like complicated subjects. It hurts their poor little minds to think about them. Perhaps, there are some theoretical physicists that enjoy grand complications, but then how many of those sorts do we know anyway?

I have long made the point that the world's central banks, with their "Pixie Dust" money, created a kind of "Wonderland." More than one "Mad Hatter," in my estimation, white knights walking backwards, and half of the "green eyeshades" off their heads. Consequently, because they made it so, virtually no one understands what they have actually done, and they have no desire to explain it to you.

A central bank, after all, is tied to a nation or, in the case of the European Central Bank, it is tied to a region, the European Union. The balance sheets of the central banks are defined as "Assets." This is in part true, but not "wholly" true, in my estimation. These assets are also the debt of the nation, or the region, and while they are a "collateralized debt" they are still, in the end, the debt of the country each central bank represents.

These assets/debts are not included in any country's debt to GDP ratio, but it has dawned upon me that it might be instructive to consider the economic consequences, if you did include them. You see, in my humble opinion, this "Pixie Dust" monetary creation not only created assets for the central banks, but they also created debts for the nations that own the central banks.

You may ask what could go wrong anyway? I point to the conservatorships of OTCQB:FNMA and FHLMC (OTCQB:FMCC), as one example. In the European Union, where the ECB is allowed to buy corporate debt, I point to the Steinhoff bonds debacle, as another example. Stuff can go wrong and the real "lender of last resort" is going to be the nation, or nations, representing each central bank.

What does this tell us? Well, the United States and the European Union are in about the same state as the Italian economy and China and Japan are way out in La La Land. There is nothing nice or reassuring, in my view, in this picture. No one looks very safe, and the Asian nations look like a Roulette table. China is levered 2.43 times the United States and Japan is levered 2.72 times the United States.

Because we are discussing nations, and not corporations, the question arises, "How much can a country be levered and for how long will that leverage not cause some type of discontinuity?" One issue is the "Quality of the Capital" which is somewhat reflected in the currency, but data may be manipulated, by one country or another, so that both the data and the methodology of the calculation are flawed. The real issue, in my view, is "Deleveraging." So that you must ask at what point a country may max itself out, and the deleveraging process begin?

The McKinsey Global Institute points to forty-five episodes of deleveraging since the Great Depression. This is where the ratio of total debt relative to GDP declined, and thirty-two of these incidents followed a financial crisis. These include some instances in which deleveraging occurred only in the public sector, others in the private sector deleveraged, and some in which both the public and private sectors deleveraged simultaneously.

McKinsey states that, "The historic episodes of deleveraging fit into one of four archetypes: 1) austerity (or "belt-tightening"), in which credit growth lags behind GDP growth for many years; 2) massive defaults; 3) high inflation; or 4) growing out of debt through very rapid real GDP growth caused by a war effort, a "peace dividend" following war, or an oil boom."

It could also occur, I point out, when a nation, such as China, is pushing the petal to the floor in an attempt to overtake both the European Union and the United States. The leverage in the financial system could overcome GDP growth and cause serious consequences. If this were to take place, look out below!

Leverage, of course, can be both a positive and a negative. The leverage of a nation, as I have pointed out, is very different than the leverage of a corporation. When national leverage overcomes common sense then serious difficulties arise. It is reminiscent of the rather famous words of Darth Vader:

You underestimate the power of the Dark Side.

- Mark J. Grant

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.