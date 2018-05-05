Safe Baby Bond Yields Over 6%, Short Duration & Limited Interest Rate Risk

KCAP Financial, 6.125% Notes due 9/30/2022 (KCAPL) is a baby bond (bond issued by a BDC) issued last year by KCAP Financial (KCAP). It closed recently at $25.30 and was issued at a yield of 6.125%. At the current price it yields 6.05%. KCAPL matures on 9/30/22. It pays an interest of $0.3828125/share quarterly on 3/30, 6/30, 9/30, and 12/30 for an annual interest of $1.53125. It is callable starting 9/30/2019. Its trading range during the past 52 weeks has been a low of $24.65 and a high of $25.67. For reasons discussed below, KCAPL is a very low risk bond and is an attractive investment for risk averse investors seeking a safe yield.

What are Baby Bonds?

"Baby bonds" are Exchange-traded debt issues, very similar to regular bonds, but they are traded on the stock exchanges instead of the bond markets. Investors can buy and sell them just like stocks.

Many Baby Bonds carry maturities of 30 years or more, although some have maturities of just 5-10 years.

Most of these securities make interest payments on a quarterly basis.

Baby Bond issues in general are "junior" to the company's secured debt and senior to preferred and common shares.

Most of the issues have a $25.00 par value, and are callable at $25.00/share plus accrued interest, usually 5 years from the date of issue.

Debt issues, including baby bonds, tend to have low price volatility and can normally be sold anytime.

Distributions paid by these debt securities are considered "interest income" for tax purposes and as such are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends. This is similar to regular bonds.

Most baby bonds pay a higher interest rates than their regular bond counterparts (for the same type of risk) because institutional investors do not buy them and many retail investors are not aware they exist.

During periods of rising interest rates, baby bonds with a short maturity become attractive to investors because they carry little "interest rate risk".

KCAPL's short maturity makes it a safe investment

One of our authors (Philip Mause, co-author of High Dividend Opportunities) has made a great deal of money on BDC bonds - especially AFC which was a long term bond issued by Allied Capital (which has since been taken over by Ares Capital (ARCC). His experience contains some useful lessons for investors in this sector. During the 2008-09 Crash, AFC and bonds in general took a horrible beating. AFC traded below $10 for quite a while. Our author examined the Allied Capital balance sheet very carefully and concluded that, even in a Chapter 7 liquidation, AFC was probably worth at least $20 a unit. But the price stayed down for a considerable period of time before ultimately reverting to par. The key takeaway was that AFC was a very long term bond maturing decades in the future. That's part of the reason that the discount became so large and persistent. Bonds with shorter term maturities did not take as big a short-term hit.

BDC bonds are among the safest investments available. This is because BDC leverage is limited which reduces creditor risk. In the last downturn, there were no actual losses on maturity by BDC bondholders nor were bondholders subjected to any losses due to Chapter 11 restructuring. However, it is important for investors to be aware that long term bonds can expose investors to paper losses for whatever period it takes for the market to come to its senses and that it can often take quite a while for the market to do that. That's why KCAPL's short duration (less than 5 years now) means that it is reassuring to know that in the very worst case of a "mad in the streets" frothing panic, an investor can simply wait for the maturity date and then collect the face value of the bond. This fact will also likely limit paper losses even in the event of a panic in the market.

Limited Interest Rate Risk

Furthermore during periods of rising interest rates, bonds with a short maturity are not subject to high price declines the same as bonds with longer maturity. The baby bond KCAPL matures in less than 5 years and therefore has a short duration. In general, the shorter the duration of the bond, the less it carries interest rate risk. With a short duration, KCAPL provides some protection against rising interest rates because it is much less risky than a 10 year or 20 year fixed income instruments. As each year passes, the interest rate risk of KCPAL gets further reduced; Even if the price of the baby bond fluctuates over time, it is likely to trade close to its par value of $25 as we get closer to its maturity date.

Understanding KCAP's Balance Sheet

The second lesson from our author's experience is the need to examine the balance sheet of the issuing BDC very carefully. Superficially, KCAP may appear a bit risky. It has seen its share price decline considerably over the years as has its net asset value ('NAV'). Like many BDCs, it has now adopted a relatively conservative strategy moving forward aiming to own a higher percentage of senior secured debt instruments.

KCAP's balance sheet includes $319.8 million in total assets and $138 million in liabilities. This means that, before KCAPL would be endangered, KCAP would have to lose some $180 million of its asset value. And KCAP has been reducing leverage in recent years. But the story is actually much better than that.

KCAP's balance sheet as of the end of 2017 included some $83.4 million of "cash-like" assets (money market funds, treasuries, receivable interest, etc.). This pool of assets has virtually no danger of significantly declining in value. Thus, we can assume that in any kind of liquidation the $83.4 million could be immediately marshaled to discharge debt. This would result in a remaining gross asset level of $236.4 million and a remaining debt level of $55.6 million.

At this point, KCAP's remaining assets ($118.2 million in mostly secured debt instruments; $51.7 million in CLOs; $4.4 million in equities; $38.9 million in the value of management companies; and $21.15 million in a newly constituted joint venture) would easily cover the $55.6 million in debt. In fact, one would have to assume that the non-debt instrument assets would become absolutely worthless and that the debt instruments would lose more than 50% of their value before there would be any risk to bondholders. In this regard, KCAP has no pure PIK debt (which can create risk) and the joint venture has just recently deployed funds in debt instrument investments which means that the loans it has made have been subject to recent credit analysis. Thus, the danger that the joint venture would become worthless is virtually nil and the debt instruments - which show no sign of weakness at present - would have to experience an unprecedented meltdown before bondholders would be exposed to any losses.

Because of the details of KCAP's balance sheet, we can conclude that the risk associated with KCAPL is virtually zero. This does not mean that, due to market turmoil or a flight to liquidity, the price of KCAPL cannot decline. What is means is that investors should use any such decline to add to their position and that investors can safely wait until the 2022 maturity date to be paid in full.

Risks

The main risks associated with KCAPL are not ticking time bombs on the KCAP balance sheet but rather improvident KCAP behavior in the future. In this regard, investors should be aware that the recently adopted Small Business Credit Availability Act permits BDCs to utilize greater leverage. KCAP may utilize this new power to increase its leverage and this could expose bondholders to greater risk. Similarly, KCAP could deploy its $83.4 million in cash-like assets in an imprudent manner and increase risk in this manner. Both of these scenarios would take a long time to materialize, and therefore in our views do not pose a risk to the baby bond.

Another risk would be a flurry of lending followed by a nasty recession. This is made less likely by KCAP's current strategy of looking for secured loans to creditworthy business borrowers. It is unlikely that any action by KCAP's management will generate sufficient losses to create a risk for bondholders between now and the maturity date. It usually takes time for loans to go bad and even then lenders usually realize a substantial recovery on secured loans.

The risk of loss is extremely low here and this makes KCAPL very attractive to risk averse investors seeking yield.

Bottom line - KCAPL is a low risk bond that is suited for the conservative investor. The bond is set to generate a safe +6% cash returns until it matures in about 4.5 years.

