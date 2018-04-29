Running Out Of Ammo And The Dreaded 'QF'

Now is the time to talk seriously about the risk of "missing the window" when it comes to ECB normalization.

What happens in the next six months across the pond is going to shape the way history remembers QE.

So on Thursday, we got an ECB meeting and the accompanying Mario Draghi press conference, both of which should have been (and in some respects were) a non-event.

But what made things interesting was that the April meeting came a week after Draghi made the following comment in a statement at the IMF meetings in Washington:

Notwithstanding the latest economic indicators, which suggest that the growth cycle may have peaked, the growth momentum is expected to continue.

I think that bolded bit was a communications error, although not everyone agreed with my assessment.

Draghi doesn't often fumble the ball when it comes to communicating with markets and to be sure, the ECB has no choice but to confront the economic reality in Europe, where recently, the data has been coming in soft, raising questions about whether the eurozone economy might begin to decelerate after peaking earlier this year. But I'm not sure it was a good idea to be that explicit about the read-through for the cycle.

There are a number of ways to illustrate the weakness, but one of the more poignant visuals is the following chart which shows eurozone data surprises with the trade-weighted euro (FXE):

(BofAML)

Leaving aside whether the euro's resilience signals something about the market's faith in the notion that the economic weakness is "temporary" (as the header on that chart suggests), the fact is that we hit a soft patch in Q1 just as the ECB removed the dovish APP guidance from the statement (in March).

The problem here is glaringly obvious. The ECB is still buying assets at a clip of €30 billion/month and rates are still negative. If the "temporary" weakness in the data proves to be something other than "temporary", it raises the specter of Draghi failing to normalize quickly enough to replenish the central bank's ammo (as it were) in time to combat a downturn.

This has always been the risk inherent in the persistence of the post-crisis policy response. Because the asset price inflation engendered by ZIRP, NIRP and QE has taken longer to "trickle down" and manifest itself in real economy outcomes than policymakers might have expected and because the effect on inflation and growth from monetary accommodation was perhaps not as pronounced as DM central banks had hoped, it's possible that we've reached the point of diminishing returns for the real economy, beyond which further accommodation does nothing to boost inflation and growth and only serves to exacerbate the various bubbles easy money policies have inflated.

If policymakers don't recognize that (i.e., if they continue to chase the elusive target by normalizing too slowly), they could end up in a situation where whatever normalization they do manage to squeeze in starts pricking the various bubbles they've blown just as the economic data begins to roll over in earnest. That would bring about the worst possible scenario where additional efforts to replenish the counter-cyclical ammo end up exacerbating the downturn, leaving them no choice but to reverse course and start easing again, thus plunging further down the accommodation rabbit hole.

At Thursday's post-meeting press conference, Draghi tried to toe the line between conveying an appropriate level of concern for the slowdown while maintaining an overall upbeat take on the eurozone economy. Here's Barclays:

As we had expected, the assessment of the Governing Council about the moderation of economic growth in Q1 was that temporary factors were mainly at work, but the fact that the loss of momentum was broad-based across countries and across sectors does require monitoring and further analysis. During the press conference, President Draghi discussed the likely factors behind the slowdown but did not reach a conclusion on the main culprit. He pointed out that despite the fall in business confidence, indices remain at relatively high levels and do not bring into question the macroeconomic scenario presented at the March meeting.

And here's Credit Suisse:

Draghi acknowledged the recent run of weak economic data, noting that “latest economic indicators suggest some moderation in the pace of growth since the start of the year”. But for now, that softening was not seen as worrisome by the ECB. Consequently, the ECB appears to be disregarding the weakness for now. The euro was also regarded as less of a pressing risk than it was in March. Draghi said the ECB’s caution on the data was tempered by “unchanged confidence” that inflation would rise back to target.

Ok, so you can take that for what it's worth, but you should bear in mind that on the same day Draghi delivered the statement to the IMF excerpted above, Bloomberg reported that several Governing Council members now favor waiting until July to make a definitive announcement on the future of QE (as opposed to June).

Hopefully you can see how this has the potential to become an issue. The longer they wait to call an end to APP, the longer the first rate hike is postponed (they won't hike until after QE has officially ended). But if you accept as inevitable that another downturn will at some point come along, then putting off normalization by definition raises the risk of running into that downturn without sufficient capacity to lean against it with either rate cuts and/or further expansion of the balance sheet.

Of course tightening in the face of softening data risks exacerbating any transient weakness and perhaps even transforming what would have been transitory softness into something more worrisome. In other words, if they try and prepare themselves for the next downturn by normalizing further just as the data begins to roll over, they risk bringing forward that downturn. This is what I mean when I continually talk about the prospect of central banks "missing their window."

In light of everything said above, recent dollar strength is a blessing to the extent it translates into euro weakness. A stronger euro of course imperils growth and makes it harder for the ECB to hit their inflation target, which is why Draghi was so upset with Steve Mnuchin for his weak dollar rhetoric in Davos.

Just to be clear, the reason I think it's important to have this discussion now (as in this weekend), is because Thursday's ECB meeting perhaps marks the first time that a major DM central bank seemed to tacitly acknowledge the possibility that the normalization window has been missed. Consider the following excerpts from a new BNP note on this subject, which I think is particularly important:

Let’s turn to the eurozone and the challenges it may face if a recession hits, where we assume this is US-led. Global trade growth would of course suffer, which would hit the open eurozone economy hard, leading to lower investment and employment. What can they do? Core inflation is only 1% in the eurozone and while we forecast a rise to 1.6% by end-year, inflation expectations seem less stable in the eurozone than the US. The current deposit rate is -40bp and looks unlikely to reach zero, in our view, until the end of 2019 at the earliest. This would leave the ECB with very little rate ammunition to stabilize the economy. The problem could become more severe if the euro were to appreciate on the foreign exchanges. A return to negative rates would be likely in our view, though will -40bp be a deep enough cut? We doubt it. This is because the last two cycles have seen a eurozone output gap of 2-2½% of GDP open up, according to the IMF. A repeat from current levels (where the output gap is close to zero) would require cuts in rates of 1% to 1¼%, according to the Taylor rule. Moreover, if experience of the great recession and the euro crisis is a guide then core inflation might fall by 1% or so, requiring, according to the Taylor rule, cuts of another 150bp. Thus a recession could require rates to be cut to -250bp. This hardly looks feasible. A return to QE would look all but inevitable, though for several countries ECB holdings of bonds are close to the 30% limit the ECB has set itself. There is a high probability this limit would be lifted – maybe as far as 50%. Along the way, legal challenges to the ECB breaking the monetary financing rule would be likely, even more so if the 50% barrier were crossed. Purchases of other assets would come into question.

See what I mean? This is a rabbit hole. And all of that from BNP echoes what I said on Friday in "Tapestries". Recall this bit:

I should mention that the ECB came out a bit dovish this week, which isn't surprising considering how the economic data across the pond has rolled over of late. What is somewhat concerning is the idea that the ECB may have missed their window to normalize policy. The data is coming in soft and they're still buying assets at a pace of €30 billion/month. And rates are still negative. They really need to create some breathing room or risk running into a downturn with no counter-cyclical capacity at their disposal short of ramping QE back up to €60 billion/month and perhaps going the Kuroda route by buying riskier assets like stocks.

Remember, all of the above barely scratches the surface when it comes to the debate about what happens to bond yields (both core and periphery) and credit spreads (€ IG and € HY) and ultimately to European equities (FEZ) when the end of ECB QE finally rolls around. We'll still have the reinvestments to lean on, but as Goldman wrote earlier this month, "once net purchases have been terminated, re-starting them could prove politically more complex than delivering an extension of an open-ended program."

That suggests that markets will begin to try and price in the elimination of the "flow" effect (the marginal bid for bonds and credit from ECB purchases) and the peak of the "stock effect" (the overall size of the ECB's balance sheet). Here are estimates of those effects across countries:

(Goldman)

Again, there is a self-defeating character to this whole endeavor. They need to normalize to replenish their ammo, but the normalization process will at the very least make bond yields more responsive to macro data and credit spreads more likely to reflect company and sector-level fundamentals. That is, even if the lingering "stock" effect continues to keep a lid on yields and manages to keep spreads from blowing out, it seems entirely reasonable to assume that volatility will tick up. If they try to avoid that by waiting as long as possible to call an end to APP and, by extension, put off rate hikes, well then they risk the scenario described above by BNP that finds them hamstrung when the next recession hits.

This is a conversation everyone needs to be having right now and you can bet they're having it internally at the ECB. The implication from the above is that there are multiple scenarios that would entail persisting in accommodation literally forever. But if you read all of the above correctly, it's not entirely clear how they can ever extricate themselves from this rather tangled web, especially if the euro gains traction as a safe-haven asset (i.e., as something that's prone to appreciating during tumultuous times).

Japan is facing a similarly vexing scenario, which I touched on early last month.

How this ultimately pans out for the ECB will obviously have far-reaching implications for asset prices both in the eurozone and abroad, but perhaps more importantly, the success of failure of Draghi's exit attempt (i.e., whether he manages to stick the proverbial dismount) will help shape the future of monetary policy for decades to come.

And on that note, I'll leave you with the following visual from BofAML which shows you that if you ask European IG credit investors, the biggest risk is now "quantitative failure" (or, "QF", if you will), a hilariously abrupt about-face from February when "inflation" topped the list:

(BofAML)

