Weather, Life And Succession Planning

By Jerry Ripperger, VP of Consulting, the Principal Financial Group, Principal Securities Registered Representative

The robins are singing and the trees are starting to bud. Spring is here! Or is it? It is April in Iowa and we've had warnings for blizzards, tornadoes and thunderstorms. We have set record low temperatures. Schools have been canceled over inclement weather. The robins do not look happy…

Sometimes things simply do not unfold as you expect.

But there is good news for those of us in Iowa. It is supposed to hit seventy degrees this week and they are predicting a return to more normal weather patterns. In just a few days this will all just be a distant memory.

If only everything worked out like that in the end.

Preparing for the unpredictable

Many business owners have found that their succession plans simply do not unfold as they anticipate. Their children may decide that they don't want to be part of the family business (or the parents may determine that they don't have the necessary skills). Key employees may not be able to get the financing to buy the company. The third-party buyer may have found an acquisition target that is more attractive to them.

Let's face it, life happens.

Succession planning should be viewed as an ongoing process where the actual plan will likely evolve. Ideally the process starts with the initial business plan as the owner wants to understand how they ultimately extract the value they are building over time. This plan should then be updated on a regular basis as circumstances warrant.

Unfortunately, that is easier said than done.

Silver Lining

This is an area where an advisor can provide significant value to the business owner. By annually reviewing their succession plans an advisor can help the business owner keep their plan current and relevant. Advisors can help provide solutions such as Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), buy sell agreements, and insurance so that business owners can have sunnier skies in retirement.