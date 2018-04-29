Outlook On The Fed Monetary Policy And The U.S. Dollar

Introduction

The recent gains on the US dollar have challenged dollar-bear investors into questioning if the USD could experience a small bull consolidation. If we look at the USD index on a daily frequency, interesting developments have been happening lately. Figure 1 shows that the USD index broke its downward trending resistance in addition to its 100-day moving average (purple line) in the past couple of weeks, and the momentum is definitely with the stronger USD story now. Furthermore, Elliott Wave analysis shows that the greenback is heading towards a bull consolidation in the weeks to come. On the top of that, investors are closely watching the 10Y US yield, as if it manages to break the 3% psychological resistance, higher interest rates in the US may eventually spur some interest in the US dollar. Hence, that led us to the question: has our view changed on the USD medium-term bear narrative?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

1. Negative drivers of the US dollar

In this part, we review the few factors behind the reasons why we carried a fundamentally bearish outlook on the US dollar. The first major factor that was going to weigh on the dollar was the ‘twin’ deficit story on the back of the US President Trump tax reforms. According to the latest Congressional Budget Office projections, US fiscal deficits are expected to exceed $1 trillion in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, up from $666 billion in 2017 (Figure 2, chart on the left). As a reminder, the US was running fiscal deficits of over $1 trillion between 2009 and 2012 to counter the negative economic momentum during the Great Recession. Hence, the dramatic increase in the federal budget will continue to weigh on the national savings rate, which is considered to be one of the main drivers of the US dollar in the long-run. If we overlay the gross national savings rate (as a percentage of GNI, 1Y lead) with the USD REER index (Figure 2, chart on the right), we can notice a strong co-movement between the two time series over time. Therefore, as we expect the savings rate to continue to decrease in the medium term, the US dollar should underperform.

Figure 2

Source: CBO and Eikon Reuters

The second main reason behind the USD weakness in 2017 was a strengthening economic momentum in international markets, especially in Europe, with market participants slowly repricing tightening cycles from central banks. For instance, in the euro area, as we mentioned it in our previous article on the euro, a strong improvement in fundamentals, massive current account surpluses, unhedged speculative flows and an undervalued currency all contributed to the single currency’s strength last year. In the UK, the British pound recovery since the beginning of 2017 was mainly driven by a decrease in uncertainty over Brexit negotiations and a market slowly repricing a monetary policy normalization from the Bank of England. If we look at the short-sterling implied rates from the futures market, the December 2019 futures contract is trading at 98.72, according to ICE (Figure 3, chart on the left), suggesting that market participants are pricing in three hikes from UK policymakers by the end of 2019, which is significantly higher than the 2017 levels. In addition, as sterling was massively oversold post referendum, a variety of FX valuation metrics were estimating the pound at higher levels. Figure 3 (chart on the right) shows the dispersion of the REER GBP index (CPI adj.) from its long-term averages. We can clearly observe that the index never trades above or below the extreme -15/15 bands for a long period of time and tends to mean revert in general.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Overall, the overvalued state of the US dollar relative to most of the major currencies in addition to strong nominal growth rates observed in emerging and developed economies spurred a preference for other currencies over the greenback in the past 15 months.

2. Outlook on Fed’s monetary policy and US dollar

The current market conditions with recent US dollar strength and the 10Y US yield trying to break the psychological 3% level have raised the interest of many market participants on how far the bull consolidation on the greenback can last. As a reminder, if we look at the CFTC commitment of traders’ report, the aggregate short specs in the US dollar have reached USD 28.2 billion, the lowest level since 2011 (see Scotiabank report), meaning that the market’s sentiment has been extremely bearish. Hence, the recent appreciation of the US dollar can be supported by some short coverings on the currency. In addition, we could also expect that if the 10Y breaks above the 3% level, then the long-term interest rates will once again become the main driver of the currency. As Figure 4 (chart on the left) shows us, the US dollar hasn’t been responding to a move in LT interest rates since the middle of 2017; while the 10Y has increased from 2.3% to 3%, the USD index has fallen from 96 to 92, reaching a low of 89 in mid-February (according to Eikon Reuters).

Our USD outlook remains bearish for the next 12 months, as we believe that the market is currently overpricing the Fed’s interest rate trajectory. According to the Fed Funds futures, the probability of 4 or more hikes for this year stands at 47.6, which would raise the Fed target rate from 1.75% to 2.5% (at least) by the end of the year. If we look at the Eurodollar futures, the December 2018 and 2019 contracts are trading at 97.36 and 97.02, respectively, implying an interest rate of 2.64% and 2.98% by the end of the next two years (Figure 4, chart on the right). We think that the market is currently being overoptimistic on the Fed’s monetary policy, and that a total of three hikes (i.e. two more hikes to come) seems more reasonable for 2017. Therefore, we believe that a repricing of the forward curve will add downward pressure on the US dollar against the major currencies.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

To conclude, we think that the recent rebound on the US dollar will not generate a long-term bull momentum on the currency, and that the US fundamentals will deprive the USD from strengthening too much. The twin deficits issue will come back to the surface ahead of the November mid-term elections, and higher LT yields will raise concerns over US fiscal position, which is a USD-negative factor. Based on our previous analysis, current levels offer a good buying opportunity on EUR/USD with a first target at 1.24 and a tight stop below 1.1990.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EURUSD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.