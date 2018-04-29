Economic Growth Considered Through The Lens Of Energy Consumption And Changing Populations

Once upon a time, skeptical analysts cross checked stated growth versus energy consumption...looking for discrepancies as fluctuations in energy consumption are a good proxy for the changes in real economic activity. Nowadays, the model of printing highly politicized and/or skewed economic data has gone very global. So, today I offer a couple broad variables to gauge global economic activity: 1) Total primary energy consumption data by region, cross checked against and 2) their consumer bases (the 0-65yr/old populations). I break the world down into four different regions to gain a better vantage of the purported global recovery, as follows:

OECD (List of 35 nations) representing 17% of global population and 43% of total energy consumption

The first chart below shows total global primary energy consumption in quadrillion BTUs from 1980 through 2015 according to the EIA (US Energy Information Administration). 2016 is estimated based on extrapolating data from the 2017 BP Statistical Review. The flattening in consumption since 2012 is plainly visible in the upper right and clearly detailed in the year-over-year columns in the lower right. The arrows highlight minimal growth or outright energy consumption declines that were associated with recessionary periods. The weakness of the current period since 2012 is unparalleled from 1980 on...and even more significant than the sharp but brief downturn of 2009.

The next chart again shows global primary energy consumption (quadrillion BTUs), but broken out by regions. As of 2015, the OECD nations are consuming less energy than during the 2009 global recession and in fact are using about 1% less than they did in 2000. Meanwhile, China has increased total energy consumption about 200% since '00, the combined Africa/S. Asia have increased consumption by about 70%, and the RoW has increased by about 40%. Quite noticeably, total global energy consumption is essentially unchanged from 2012 through 2016 as the OECD declines have offset minor increases across the other regions.



The chart below shows global primary energy consumption by region as a percentage of all energy consumed. Noteworthy, the long declining OECD portion of total energy consumption, the more than doubling of Chinese consumption from '00, and the flattish consumption from Africa/S. Asia and the RoW.

Next, the EIA total energy estimations through 2040 (chart below). All regions estimated to move from lower left to upper right.

So, let's cross reference...starting with the changing populations of the four regions (particularly the core 0-65yr/old populations) that drive spending, housing, jobs, credit utilization, and resultant energy consumption.

The 35 nations that make up the OECD represent 17% of global population but 43% of total primary energy consumption. The OECD core population is now outright declining, and by 2040, is estimated to see a 6% decline (this estimate includes and relies upon ongoing immigration at current levels). This is also assuming birth rates and fertility suddenly, and unlikely, surge as the UN and Census have been wrongly projecting ever since 2008. However, assuming birth rates and fertility continue their decade plus downward trend and/or immigration wanes, even more significant declines will ensue and the under 65yr/old population will be below the mid 1980 levels by 2040.

OECD annual 0-65yr/old population change versus OECD actual and projected total energy consumption (chart below). Despite the 50%+ fall in energy prices since peak consumption (way back in '07), OECD demand continues declining but is continually estimated to suddenly reverse and begin rising again by the EIA?!?

19% of global population, 22% of global energy consumption. China's core population began declining in 2017 but the pace of decline is accelerating, so much so that China is estimated to see a 10%+ core decline from '18 to '40 (but as with the OECD, this assumes a surge in fertility rate that is not happening (Termination of China's "One Child" Policy...Much Ado About Next to Nothing)...so actual declines are likely to be significantly larger than 10%). Growth, once as many as 20 million more potential core consumers annually, has turned to declines of millions every year...indefinitely.

China annual 0-65yr/old population change versus China actual and projected total energy consumption (chart below). The accelerating population decline versus ongoing energy growth implies a rapidly increasing demand per capita. A decelerating economy doing less with ever fewer people but taking ever more energy to do it?!?

23% of global population, 26% of global energy consumption. 10% increase in core population from '18 to '40 but growth is significantly decelerating.