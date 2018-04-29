Maricann: Damaged Goods For This Cannabis Producer?

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series where we introduce new cannabis companies to readers through in-depth research and analysis.

Overview

Maricann (OTCQB:MRRCF) is a Canadian licensed producer that has been in the news for the wrong reason lately. The stock has followed the general cannabis market to reach its all-time high in January 2018 but its share price has since been under a slow but consistent selloff. The selloff was precipitated by the botched equity financing that was canceled due to an OSC investigation. We have long been advocates for cannabis companies to improve governance and disclosure. Many cannabis companies are run by management that lacks the public company experience after seeing their market value soaring to hundreds of millions in a matter of months. Some management has turned out to be less trustworthy that resulted in questionable corporate actions. We have seen our fair share of questionable dealmaking in the Aphria and Nuuvera transaction. In today's capital markets reputation is key and we are sad to see that Maricann has lost the precious trust of investors and capital markets. We think the brand has likely been damaged and believe the stock continues to drift sideways.

OSC Investigation

On February 28, 2018, Maricann announced that its previously announced $70 million equity financing was canceled by the underwriters. The company also announced the resignation of two of its directors and due to insider trading investigations from the Ontario Securities Commission. Even more shockingly, the company revealed that its CEO, Ben Ward, was the subject of an investigation by the OSC relating to his activities as the previous CEO of another cannabis company. The cancellation of the equity offering and boardroom drama sent the company's shares tumbling 21% on the news.

Our take: We think having multiple board members and CEO involved in the potential insider trading investigation by the OSC is a huge red flag and raises concerns about the whole company. No matter what the eventual outcome might be, and most likely OSC had evidence before putting forward allegations like this, the damage has been done to the share price.

Operations

Maricann is a licensed producer based in Langton, Ontario with a three-phase expansion currently underway. The company is just waiting to start cultivation for Phase I expansion pending Health Canada license and expect to complete the expansion by Q2 2018. Phase I is expected to increase the capacity to 22,500 kg per year with cash cost of $1.34 per gram. Phase II and III are expected to commence in the second half of 2018 and will increase Maricann's total capacity to 95,000 kg per year with 942,000 square feet of total growing space. The expansion plan will bring to the company a sizable production base but we have long held the view that the Canadian cannabis market will be oversupplied by 2019 or 2020, which means that excessive capacities could be worth a lot less than many had expected.

Financials

In the third quarter of 2017, the company reported sales of $0.7 million and sold 62,340 grams of cannabis products. The sales are split 75% dried cannabis and 25% in cannabis oil and extracts. The company reported average selling price of $10 for the quarter. Before the $70 million equity financing was canceled, the company managed to raise $40 million from a private placement of special warrants. The special warrants were issued at $2.00 and each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant that is exercisable at $2.25. However, given the OSC investigations, the company failed to file a required qualification prospectus by February 27, 2018, and each unexercisable special warrant will be converted into 1.05 units. The 0.05 units are essentially a penalty to compensate the investors. for existing shareholders, the penalty would result in additional dilution. It is safe to say that the latest financing was a total disaster.

Our take: The bigger concern for us is whether Maricann will be able to access the capital markets in the near to medium-term in order to finance its impending Phase II and III. Phase I was fully funded but the company was likely planning to use the proceeds from January private placement and the canceled equity offering to fund remaining expansions. The cannabis legalization is coming in 2018 and Maricann will need to tap the capital markets again to fund additional growth. However, with the insider trading charges and CEO under investigation, we think there are risks of the company unable to raise additional financing to meet the tight timeline.

Germany

Maricann GmbH is a subsidiary in Germany that plans to become an importer, wholesaler and licensed producer in the future. The company currently does not have any sales from Germany just yet as it is still seeking GMP certification for its existing production facility in order to become a licensed exporter. The tender process to become a local licensed producer in Germany is underway and the company has engaged a streaming company to help finance the construction. Our take: We think the opportunities in Germany is limited in the near-term given its medical cannabis market is only starting to develop and recreational use could still be years away. Several larger Canadian companies already started selling to Germany before Maricann did. Given the ongoing OSC investigation and difficulty in completing the last financing transaction, the international expansion might prove to be untenable both operationally and financially.

Putting Everything Together

Maricann was nicely positioned to become a player in the Canadian cannabis market through its early licensing and three-phase expansions. However, the management and board have unfortunately chosen to take unethical actions that resulted in the OSC investigation and cancelation of the latest equity offering, which led to a massive decline in share price and loss of shareholder value. We think the brand is likely damaged and foresee significant difficulty for Maricann to obtain additional financing. We think there are plenty of other players in the cannabis space without this reputational risk and investors should stay away from this stock for now. Until the investigations are resolved and the CEO is replaced, we think the company will suffer from an unstable board and distracted management. Phase II and III of the expansion are underway and it is absolutely crucial for the company to complete them on time and on budget. Both expansions still need to be funded and the Germany licensing application will also require resources. Given all the moving pieces within a very tight legalization timeline, we think Maricann needs to execute flawlessly in 2018 in order to dig themselves out of the big hole.

We rate the shares Reduce given its tainted corporate image and heightened execution and financial risks.

