Euronav Completed A Tough Q1 - And The Situation Won't Improve Anytime Soon

It has only been a month since Euronav (EURN) has reported its full-year results (you can read my comments and opinion on those results here), but the company has already published its financial and operating results of the first quarter of this year. As the entire oil tanker sector is in a bad shape, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Euronav's performance was pretty weak. And it looks like we shouldn't expect the situation to improve before 2020.

Euronav is also confirming the merger with Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) remains on track, and will probably be completed later this quarter. Gener8 will have to call a shareholder vote by the end of this quarter whereafter the deal will be completed (assuming the GNRT shareholders will vote in favor of the merger).

A quick look at the cash flow results

Euronav calls it like it is in the very first bullet point of its Q1 update: the "difficult and challenging freight market remains in place". If you were tracking the average daily charter rates of the VLCC and Suezmax oil carriers throughout the quarter, it was already pretty obvious the expectations shouldn't be set too high. The spot prices to charter those two vessel types reached almost record lows, and virtually every operator doing business based on spot prices was making a loss on its operations. This didn't bode well for Euronav's financial results, but on the positive side, this also means the appetite of shipping companies to order new vessels is pretty low (see later).

Although some of Euronav's assets are deployed on a time charter schedule, the low spot prices to charter a VLCC (and Suezmax) vessel definitely had an impact on Euronav's results. The revenue decreased by approximately 40% to just $98M, and as the operating expenses remained relatively unchanged, the operating income of $34.5M in Q1 2017 was now converted into an operating loss in excess of $32M. As Euronav also had to face a larger net finance expense, the net income of last year's first quarter of $34.4M was now converted into a net loss of $39.1M.

That's definitely not great, but we should also keep in mind the net loss includes a $53.5M depreciation charge. That's a non-cash charge, and this does have an impact on the company's ability to generate cash flows. After all, Euronav is operating in a very capital intensive sector, but the majority of the capital has to be spent upfront: once a new vessel has been bought, the sustaining capex is actually very minimal.

In the same first quarter, Euronav reported an operating cash flow of $13.2M, and after taking the changes in the company's working capital position into account, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $14M. That's relatively weak (especially compared to the $84M+ in operating cash flow in Q1 2017), but again, this was generally expected due to the low spot rates. The total capex was $62.8M, and this money was spent on new vessels.

The situation won't change anytime soon, given the expected delivery of newbuilts

An operating cash flow of $14M is actually pretty disappointing, especially considering Q4 and Q1 are supposed to be the strongest quarters for oil shipping companies, as those are the quarters when the northern hemisphere is experiencing the winter season.

Unfortunately, I don't expect the situation to improve in the near term. Euronav actually does a good job in providing transparency on the tanker market and is most definitely not sugar coating anything. The next image shows you Euronav's representation of the five most important parts of the oil shipping sector. The "traffic lights" are predominantly green, except for the vessel supply ratio.

Euronav elaborates on this with the next image, which shows the addition of new vessels to the world fleet. An additional 49 new VLCC vessels will be added to the fleet, whilst an additional 10 VLCCs make the transition from being a "floating storage" vessel to an "active vessel". This means a total of 59 new vessels are being added to the world fleet, whilst only 21 vessels will be destroyed this year.

To put that into context, the 17 VLCC as we saw exit the fleet during Q1 were replaced by nine new buildings. So the fleet size globally actually contracted, however 14 new builds are due for delivery during Q2, so unless we see more scrapping in Q2 then the fleet size will actually be higher than at the start of the year. That's the bad news. Source: Seeking Alpha conference call transcript

Euronav does expect the world needs an additional 46 vessels to take care of the higher oil production rate, but this will be mitigated by the 20 vessels that have been contracted so far in 2018. Reading between the lines: the charter prices for VLCCs and Suezmax vessels will very likely remain depressed for the time being.

Euronav already disclosed it fixed 42% of the VLCC days at just $13,187/day whilst 46% of the Suezmax days have been fixed at $12,300/day. Stating the obvious: Q2 (and Q3) won't be good at all, as those charter rates are below the break-even point.

Investment thesis

Euronav has a call option on the VLCC charter rates. I'm expecting the company's second and third quarters to be very weak (given the current charter rates), and it would be a miracle to see positive free cash flow.

That being said, it has been clear for quite a while now Euronav is a company in "recovery" mode. The markets are bad, and Euronav's main task is now to protect its balance sheet and perhaps make some additional opportunistic acquisitions. The deal with Gener8 Maritime remains on track and should close soon, and this should provide the enlarged Euronav with additional flexibility and will unlock some economies of scale. I still have my position and would not object to adding more should the opportunity present itself, but there's one golden rule: patience is a virtue.

