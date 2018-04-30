3 Things In Biotech, April 29: Bristol-Myers Widens, Ono Takes On Pheo, BrainStorm's ALS Adventure Moves Forward

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Bristol-Myers spreads its new dosing approach to Europe

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab

Disease: Various

News: BMY announced that the EMA has approved the newer dosing regimen for nivolumab that we saw recently approved in the United States. This has come almost precisely one month after the CHMP granted a positive opinion on its application (to give you a sense of timeline). Now, nivolumab can be dosed in the EU at 480 mg every 4 weeks instead of 240 mg every two weeks.

Looking forward: I feel it's important to keep beating the drum on how BMY is building a strong foundation in these non-splashy areas. While all eyes are on pembrolizumab after AACR, BMY has continued to dig its claws into the field, and this is one critical way that might happen. Patients with cancer who have to make a decision about therapy might base their decisions in part on the convenience to them. If you live two hours away from a site that can deliver nivolumab or pembrolizumab, then that once-monthly treatment plan creates a rather non-level playing field. So this could make a pretty big difference for the brewing competition between nivolumab and the other checkpoint inhibitor.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I think this is underappreciated good news for BMY.

Ono makes a move on pheo in Japan

Company: Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF)

Therapy: Metyrosine

Disease: Pheochromocytoma

News: OPHLF announced that it has submitted an approval application for the treatment of catecholamine excess secondary to pheochromocytoma in Japan. This product is already marketed in the United States by Valeant (VRX) under the trade name Demser.

Looking forward: This is an interesting development, given the recent uptick in awareness of pheochromocytoma. Given that it's been approved in the US, I see no reason why the Japanese regulators would reject it, and certainly the complications of pheochromocytoma hormone production warrant the introduction of new treatment options. Now, astute investors will note that this is the same rare tumor area that Progenics (PGNX) is involved in, but it's unlikely that it will come to represent competition for Azedra (assuming it gets approved) since metyrosine doesn't do much to address the tumor burden itself.

BrainStorm updates a key trial

Company: BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

Therapy: NurOwn

Disease: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

News: BCLI presented the updated results of its phase 2, placebo-controlled study investigating its mesenchymal stem cell treatment for ALS, NurOwn, at the Annual AAN meeting. The primary safety endpoint of the trial was met. Additionally, improvement in the four domains of the ALSFRS-R was observed at 4 weeks and 12 weeks. The rate of response in fine motor improvement was also higher in the treatment arm compared with placebo (87% vs. 40%).

Looking forward: Wow, it's been a while since I heard about BCLI. And these are some encouraging tidbits of information coming out of AAN. I'm sure a lot of regenerative medicine shareholders don't quite feel this lives up to the original hype of regenerative medicine, where a patient might walk into the clinic with a debilitating disease and walk out cured. However, any progress is critical, and medicine is largely a game of moving the yard line inch by inch, so I am happy with what I'm seeing here, even if there is inevitably room for more improvement.

Still, BCLI represents a major risk, given its size and the time it has yet to get a potential product to market.

