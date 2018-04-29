The No BS Report, Week 11: Rising Tides And Sinking Ships?

Author's note: As always, I'm happy to answer questions in the comments below, but you can get direct access to me in the Total Pharma Tracker chatroom if you want to discuss in further detail! Right now you can get a no-obligation free trial to the service for two weeks.

Welcome to another report from the No BS plan, a series keeping track of an experiment on equity investing discipline and how this might help you avoid becoming a dreaded bagholder in biotech stocks. Before we dive into week 11's report, let me remind of the rules of the experiment, which were laid out in the original article.

First, 6 biotech stocks were chosen to receive investments of $2,000 each, broken into 4 lots:

Short-term: To be traded at a range of 5% gain and loss. That is, sell this lot when it gains 5%, and buy back in when it falls 5% from the sell price.

Near-term: Same as short-term, but with a 20% gain sell target and a 10% loss buy-in.

Mid-term: Same as near-term, but with a 50% gain and loss range.

Held forever: To never be sold.

Note that Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was taken out of the plan due to the loss-cutting rules, but shares in the "Held forever" lot continue to be held to see what happens. But this means that we're following only 5 stocks now.

Week 11 Report

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) had a pretty quiet week overall with some shareholders in the Total Pharma Tracker asking whether the downturn toward the end of the week signals a potential significant downward movement for the company. I don't think so. I think it's just the wibbling and wobbling of a biotech company sitting near its 52-week high, waiting on some kind of news to propel it higher. And so the plan sits in a holding pattern.

PGNX targets

Short-term: $5.41 buy-in

Near-term: $5.85 buy-in

Mid-term: $10.98 sell-off

Geron Corp. (GERN) continued its own wobbly patterning, with a bit of a move up. Of course, the bigger drama on Seeking Alpha was the publication of yet another low-effort short screed declaring the imminent demise of GERN. I continue to feel that this is unwarranted, even if I'm not in the camp of GERN being a 100% sure thing. We had a long discussion about this on the tracker where I provided my in-depth thoughts on the matter, but long story short is that I don't believe the shorts on this one.

GERN targets

Short-term: $2.24 buy-in

Near-term: $2.84 buy-in

Mid-term: $5.33 sell-off

Foundation Medicine (FMI) continued its run up, now on the back of a breakthrough therapy designation for its liquid biopsy platform. For the plan, this means we inch ever closer to that juicy near-term sell-off price point. But for now, all positions continue to hold.

FMI targets

Short-term: $64.69 buy-in

Near-term: $84.05 sell-off

Mid-term: $97.28 sell-off

NovoCure (NVCR) held and built on the momentum from last week, after the highly encouraging findings from the STELLAR trial propelled it forward. The company continued its rise, making it the only holding in the No BS plan that changed from week 10. Now it seems to me as though the new buy-in target for the near-term lot is within reach just by the up and down nature of biotech, but I wouldn't be surprised to see the momentum continue to build as we enter ASCO, although I'm not sure off the top of my head if any NVCR abstracts have been accepted for publication.

NVCR targets

Short-term: $20.52 buy-in

Near-term: $22.63 buy-in

Mid-term: $31.43 sell-off

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has recovered a little from its freefall into week 10. And that's good, as I really didn't want the discipline of the plan to force us into selling this particular holding. I continue to feel that BMY has a lot of potential in spite of the bad news it's received, and in spite of the huge inroads made by competitors like Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). For now, we continue to sit in the red, but this thing could turn around at any time, so hold fast!

BMY targets

Short-term: $65.67 sell-off

Near-term: $75.24 sell-off

Mid-term: $94.05 sell-off

Conclusions

So as you can plainly see, there aren't many sinking ships in the No BS plan, at least not this week. I am concerned that we might start seeing some cracks in the armor of GERN and PGNX, but that could just be a case of my instincts going a bit wonky, so I wouldn't take that as investing advice. I suspect that next week we'll see more sideways movement for the plan.

Thank you very much for reading this report, and please feel free to leave me a comment below! I'm happy to answer any questions you have about this experiment or any of the stocks in the plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.