Trading Like A 'Super Genius'

What “smart” move did I make in my portfolio recently?

Back in mid-February I read several articles about General Mills (GIS), Proctor & Gamble (PG), and Kimberly-Clark (KMB). Between articles like this one pointing out weaknesses for PG and KMB and this one making a good case for GIS, I decided to adjust the sizes of the three stocks in my portfolio. So I trimmed KMB and PG and used the cash to add to GIS. Below is a screenshot from my broker showing the details of the transaction.

It seemed like a really smart move at the time as I was getting a small bump in dividend payments and an increase in dividend safety. But as we all know from watching the roadrunner cartoons, they coyote always thought his plans were smart. So did my plan produce results like what the coyote got from all the gadgets he bought from Acme Company or was it really a good idea?

How is that working out?

So how did this swap work out? First, let’s look at how the prices of the stocks have changed. I sold PG and KMB shares to collect $3769.60 in cash. Today those shares would have been worth $3431.01. I bought 70 shares of GIS that are now selling for $3072.30. On a capital gains basis, I would have done around $500 better to keep the stocks I sold.

I don’t invest to capture capital gains, although I will take them if doing so lets me grow my dividend income or will improve the safety or growth rate of the dividend. So how did my dividends do? For KMB, I sold well before the ex-dividend date in March, so I collected $75 in dividends compared to the prior $87.30. For PG I used to collect $120.68 and now with the latest dividend increase I will collect $106.50. With GIS I used to collect $49 a quarter and will now collect $83.30. So my quarterly dividends for the 3 positions went from $256.98 to $264.80. Because of this swap, my dividends increased $7.82 or 3%. That isn’t going to build me any mansions in the immediate future, but it is an increase.

Looking at how General Mills performed, I see that earnings increased from last year by 7 cents a share and that revenue was up 2.4%. Flat to 1% earnings growth projected for next year had a negative impact on share price. The reduction from 3%-4% growth is certainly a disappointment. While I don’t expect the dividend announcement till June, I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be a penny a share per quarter. With the revision in forward guidance, I will assume that the dividend growth rate for the next 10 years is just 2%.

Looking at how Kimberly-Clark performed, I see that earnings increased 14 cents a share or just under 9% from last year. I also see that revenue was up 4.9%. I also see the KMB increased the dividend to $1 a quarter. I will figure out a price based on the $4 dividend and growing the dividend about the same as the last dividend increase.

Looking at how Procter & Gamble performed, I see that both revenues and EPS went up around 4% from last year. Apparently analysts were a tough crowd as these results weren’t good enough and several downgraded PG. Looking at the slide below, I can see why analysts were disappointed even though I initially thought the results were pretty good.

So while the growth might have been less than hoped for, PG is still growing as fast as KMB or GIS.

Using the current dividend (since it was just raised) and the rate of increase of that dividend increase to calculate a price I see that the NPV (net present value) of the predicted dividend stream for PG is $90.15.

I executed this plan to move assets into what I thought would be the better performing company and thus make my dividends safer. But while I did achieve a small increase in dividends payments, GIS right now seems to be the weakest of the 3 companies. I didn’t make any drastic reductions only reducing my PG holdings by 15% and my KMB holding by 17%. I did increase the size of my GIS position by 70% but that just moved it to around the same size as KMB. So while, like the coyote, I didn’t catch the roadrunner, I wasn’t reduced to a blacken cinder either.

What am I planning to do from here?

So far only GIS hasn’t increased its dividend for the year. Each quarter going forward (once all companies have increased their dividend for the year) had I not executed this swap, I would have collected an extra $17.93 from PG and an extra $15.73 from KMB. I estimate that GIS will bump their dividend a penny a share a quarter so once that goes into effect the additional 70 share will produce $35 more cash. This number is different than the most recent dividend payments expected because it includes expected dividend increases from PG and GIS.

My intent was to increase the dividend payments I would get and to increase the safety of those payments. Especially counting the $127 in cash I added to this deal (of which $21 was commissions); I don’t see that I made a material difference. While I think I didn’t materially affect the safety of the dividends from these 3 companies, I clearly didn’t improve the safety.

Going forward, I am just going to collect the dividends from these companies and use them to grow my utility exposure. Right now I think KMB is growing better, but then I thought the same thing about GIS back in February. For now I am content to watch and see how each company does before making any more changes.

What lessons have I learned?

I have had another lesson on how crystal balls work imperfectly at best. While it remains a good idea to sometimes rebalance to increase dividends, when the results are close it pays to underestimate the dividend growth of the shares to be purchased while being optimistic on how fast the shares being sold will increase the dividend they pay. Much of the dividend increase I thought I would be getting disappeared because of the pattern of dividend increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMB, GIS, PG.

