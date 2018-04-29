Vertex Q1 2018: The Best Long-Term Story In The Biotech Space

Thus, I believe that Vertex is the best, long-term story in the biotech space.

I believe that Vertex shares still offer 40% upside from the current price.

Phase 3 trials for the new triple combos based on VX-659 and VX-445 have been initiated.

On April 26, 2018, Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) reported better-than-expected Q1 2018 results, fueled by a solid performance for both Symdeko and Kalydeco.

Despite recent outperformance, I still like the company's long-term strategy and its business model, and I believe that shares still offer 40% upside from the current price.

Q1 2018 results

Vertex reported Q1 2018 sales of $639M, 2% ahead of consensus expectations, while non-GAAP EPS was $0.76, 17% ahead of consensus, mainly as a result of a strong operating leverage and a better-than-expected top-line performance.

2018 guidance has been reiterated, with cystic fibrosis revenue expected to be $2.65-2.80B.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1 2018 results have been really positive. The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Kalydeco sales were $250M, $21M higher than Street expectations and up 35% YoY. It looks that the opportunity ex-US has been underestimated by the Street.

Symdeko sales were $34M in the first quarter since the launch in February 2018. It is encouraging that VRTX's management pointed that the strong performance for Symdeko in Q1 was not inventory driven, but it was based on a strong demand by patients: a mix of naive patients, returning patients, who discontinued Orkambi in the past, and patients switching from other treatments.

Orkambi sales were $354M, $21M lower than Street expectations, driven by a strong performance ex-US, even in absence of a reimbursement in key countries such as UK and France.

Lastly, Vertex has announced the initiation of a few additional Phase 3 trials for a second triple combo with VX-445 in people with cystic fibrosis who have one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation, after having started similar trials in March for the triple combo with VX-659. As a reminder, these 2 drugs showed strong results in their Phase 2, as described in this press release:

"The decision to advance VX-659 and VX-445 into Phase 3 development was based on initial Phase 2 data, including new data from ongoing Phase 2 studies that showed mean absolute improvements in percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV 1 ) of up to 13.3 and 13.8 percentage points from baseline through four weeks of treatment for the triple combination regimens with VX-659 (400mg QD) or VX-445 (200mg QD), respectively, in people who have one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation (F508del/Min)"

Vertex's valuation

Now I will show why I believe Vertex's stock price offers an attractive risk/reward into the potential launch in 2019/2020 of its triple combo. I have updated my previous analysis to assess Vertex's valuation, according to different assumptions related to the ability of the company to treat as much patients as it can.

Having launched Symdeko in early 2018, I have modeled only two scenarios:

Vertex will be able to launch the triple combo in 2019-2020, treating almost 90% of the 75.000 patients affected by cystic fibrosis. Phase 3 trials for the triple combo will show unfavourable efficacy/safety balance, so VRTX will be only able to treat 44.000 patients, thanks to Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko.

Source: Vertex's Investor Presentation

Scenario 1

In this scenario, I have assumed that Vertex will be able to launch the triple combo regimen and the majority of existing CF patients and new patients (i.e. het/min) will use the triple combo, thanks to its higher efficacy.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Assuming that Vertex will achieve 80% of market share in this population (taking into account potential future competition), and applying 65% peak EBIT margin with 20% tax rate, I estimate a peak EPS of around $16. Assigning a long-term average P/E of 15x, I estimate a fair value for shares of $244 or 54% upside from the current level.

Scenario 2

In this scenario, I have assumed that Vertex will not be able to get the approval of the triple combo, so it will not be able to treat the het/min population affected by CF.

In addition to that, I have assumed a market share for Vertex in the existing indication (F508del Homozygous and Residual Functions) of only 50%, because it will be more exposed to a potential pricing war from increasing competition in the CF space.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Assuming that Vertex will achieve 50% of market share in this population, and applying 65% peak EBIT margin with 20% tax rate, I estimate a peak EPS of around $7. Assigning a long-term average P/E of 15x, I estimate a fair value for Vertex shares of $106 or 30% downside from the current level.

In summary, assigning an 80% probability to Scenario 1 (which seems the most likely given the strong Phase II data for the Triple Combo) and 20% to Scenario 2, I believe that Vertex shares still offer 40% upside from the current price.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been excellent, with a solid performance of the existing growth driver and extraordinary results from the key assets in the pipeline. Thus, I still believe that Vertex is the best, long-term story in the biotech space.

