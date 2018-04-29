Q1 GDP Slows, But Impresses Nevertheless

The distortions in Personal Consumption Expenditures and Gross Domestic Investment make the trajectory of GDP difficult to predict, but we think overall better/stable.

Average four month GDP from 2017Q2 to 2018Q1 printed at 2.9 percent, the highest first quarter four month average GDP since the four months ended 2015Q1.

Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter of 2018, or “2018Q1 GDP,” printed at 2.3 percent, 60 bps below the third reading of the last quarter, 2017Q4. But it printed above the consensus 2.0 percent and nearly double the 2017Q1 rate of GDP growth. We had estimated GDP between 2.4 and 2.9 percent with our March jobs report, and reiterate that estimate for the final 2018Q1 GDP revision.

The deepest shortcoming for the first quarter was a relative dearth of Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE, which grew just 0.73 of a percentage point, the lowest PCE print since 2012Q2, which printed at 0.7 percent.

The principal decline in PCE was a huge decline in goods purchases, led by the decline in durable goods, particularly autos, and, in the non-durable sector, clothing and shoes.

The auto and clothing declines were predictable, as both those categories had huge increases in 2017Q4 GDP which we attribute to autos and clothing lost in the 2017Q2/3 hurricanes and storms being replaced. We discussed this more thoroughly in our 2017Q4 GDP analysis:

Autos, clothing and shoe sale gains - a total of 0.66 percent - turbocharged 2017Q4 Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE, the big driver of GDP, to its highest level in three years. But those gains in autos, clothing, and footwear in the PCE category may well be just GDP “gains” in the sense of the broken windows fallacy; that is, mere replacements of property destroyed in the twin hurricanes.

The downturn in PCE was also expected, given the increasing ratio of consumer debt to disposable income.



We expect some reversal of that once 2018 figures start coming, although the increase to overall disposable income is hard to peg because some of the heaviest population centers are in high income, high tax, states like California, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois. Since state tax deductions are not deductible under the new law, tax cuts realized by residents of lower tax states will be realized to a lesser extent than those in high income tax states.



The strongest driver of GDP growth was Gross Domestic Investment, or GDI, principally residential construction and an increase in non-farm inventories (a correlation to the decine in PCE).





We would prefer GDI to be in factories, equipment, and the like that are more likely to “bootstap” growth with jobs and productivity instead of residential construction, where neither jobs nor productivity improve once a dwelling is built and furnished. Nevertheless, the GDI was improved over last month and substantially better than the same period last year.

Finally, with respect to overall GDP, the four-quarter average GDP for the period ended 2018Q1, 2.9 percent, is the most robust average four quarter GDP for the start of a year since 2015Q1.

Analysis

This Quarter is Nebulous

While the sharp decline in PCE was disappointing, it was entirely predictable given the most significant categories of PCE gains (i.e., autos and clothing) for 2017Q4. But the increase in residential construction that led GDI was also predictable, given that the Fed had clearly signaled interest rate increases were in the offing.



These kinds of distortions in two consecutive quarters makes it difficult to predict the trajectory of GDP, but we remain confident that, upon the final print of GDP for 2018Q1 on June 28th, GDP will fall within the range of 2.4 to 2.9 percent we anticipated earlier this month in our March jobs report, once the revisions are incorporated.

The Short-Term View

Our view is mostly unchanged from our March jobs report, and our 2017Q4 GDP report, although we note some headwinds.

The IBD/TIPP index of Economic Optimism for April slipped down to 52.6, three full points, coming off highs in the three monts of the first quarter, but still above the 50 point threshold that signals continued consumer confidence. But its pretty clear to us the first few months of the index were turbocharged by the tax cuts enacted in late December, 2017 and that enthusiasm has subsided.



We're also troubled by renewed volatility in the 3Mo/10Yr yield curve, which has been narrowing, on-and-off, since the end of 2017. It went to just 96 bps on April 2nd (the green line in the chart below), the lowest in years, but is growing again to 118 bps at this writing as the 10-year pushes past 3 percent. (The Fed can only directy affect short term rates, but the 10 year is pushing through 3 percent on market considerations.)





M2 velocity also seems to be continuing it’s increase, but at a slower pace. Our “back of the envelope” calculation for 2018Q1 M2 velocity is around 1.44, slightly higher than 2017Q4. (Official M2 velocity data for 2018Q1 is not yet available.)



Other significant data released this week has been above market expectations; even robust:

Month Actual Expected Manufacturing PMI April 56.5 55.2 Services PMI April 54.4 54.3 Existing Home Sales March 5.6MM 5.55MM Existing Home Sales (Percentage) March 1.10% 0.20% New Home Sales March 694M 625M New Home Sales (Percentage) March 4.00% 1.90% Durable Goods (Ex-Defense) March 2.80% 1.10%



Medium Term

We reiterate our optimistic view of the medium term. We believe real wages, measured on a weekly wage basis to take account of extra hours and actual weekly pay (versus the more widely used hourly wage rate), are increasing at around 1.5 percentage points per year. That’s not great, but combined with lower withholding, it should allow workers to pay down debt, build savings, or increase consumption.

Long Term

Our long-term view of the economy beyond 2020 remains unchanged. There’s very little in this economy we see on the horizon to create rapid, robust, growth; the “next big thing” in the way of a product or service that ramps up a sustained, subtantial, uptick in production and consumption to drive growth.



It may be that President Trump’s more protectionist trade rhetoric could add foreign-owned domestic production to drive GDP growth. But, so far, that rhetoric has only been a threat to induce more fair trade policies from our trading partners. Much remains to be seen.



Absent growth from some innovation, or some significant re-shoring of manufacturing or foreign investment in the USA, we anticipate managers will look for growth in certain low-margin industries from consolidation in order to realize cost savings.



We also expect internet retailers, like Amazon, to realize enhanced growth by adding to their business of selling “stuff” to their nascent business of selling “experiences” - concert tickets, airlines, cruise lines,car rentals, theme parks, hotel chains, etc.

Outperform: Consumer Discretionaries in the mid-to-high end retailer sector; certain leisure and hospitality, transports on speculation of consolidation and acquisition.

Consumer Discretionaries in the mid-to-high end retailer sector; certain leisure and hospitality, transports on speculation of consolidation and acquisition. Perform: Consumer Staples, Energy, Telecom, Utilities and Materials.

Consumer Staples, Energy, Telecom, Utilities and Materials. Underperform: Financials, Healthcare, Real Estate, Technology, and Industrials



