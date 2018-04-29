Helix Energy Solutions: Playing The Turnaround

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) looks to be breaking out higher as management turns around its operations. Its share price is roughly 80% below its 2008 highs, but there are signs of a reversal in its fundamental operations. The company is bringing more vessels online, increasing utilization rates amid a rising backlog. Moreover, management is making an effort to improve its balance sheet by reducing its debt load. I am buying stock in the name.

Price Action

Due to weak operational results the last few years, HLX's share price has fallen significantly. As its operations have stabilized though, so has its share price. There is evidence that the offshore energy market is picking up, with HLX similarly seeing an increase in activity, and stronger fleet rates. As the company brings more vessels online, and increases its backlog, its fundamental operations could further improve.

With the company's share price roughly 80% below its 2007 highs, there is significant upside potential. A pickup in its operations could spur investor sentiment, lifting its share price higher. There are signs of increasing upward momentum as its share price recently broke above the $6.5 level, which had acted as resistance the last few months. I am buying stock in this name due to its turnaround potential and upward momentum in its fundamental operations.

Fundamental Narrative

HLX looks like an attractive investment at current levels as its fundamental operations are showing signs of strength after years of weakness, alongside the company's improving balance sheet. HLX is an offshore energy services company, providing specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet.

The upcoming year looks promising for HLX as there is more contracted work across all of its businesses. As of the most recent quarter, HLX started the year strong relative to 2017, with revenue increasing 57% year-over-year and EBITDA contribution up 89% year-over-year, according to management. Results were positively impacted by its first full quarter of operations from both vessels in Brazil and good utilization from its operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Improvements in performance were mostly due to higher utilization in the Gulf of Mexico for its key units in both Siem Helix vessels being on contract for the first time in Brazil. Within its North Sea intervention business, both of its vessels remained in low cost until March and then commenced operations, according to the earnings call. As more of its vessels come online, HLX will be able to take advantage of increasing demand in the offshore market.

Its North Sea Well Intervention business had a slow start to the year, with both vessels in low cost for the winter period, as discussed above. Both vessels commenced work in March though, with a strong contracted backlog for the year. Roughly 70% of the projects contracted this year will require HLX's unique integrated dive-in services with one of the vessels working in that log entirely. The company's unique offerings will set it up nicely for a market upswing, on top of its increasing number of vessels in operation.

Brazil, had its best quarter to date with both vessels contracted fully operational and performing well for Petrobras (PBR). The Siem Helix 1 had a strong quarter and was utilized 99% working on seven wells during the quarter, according to management.

The Siem Helix 2 also performed well, albeit with some initial downtime due to integrating and some mineralization of the crews, but the vessel has completed five wells thus far, according to its earnings call. HLX has now completed 23 wells for Petrobras, signaling market strength and healthy demand for its services.

The company's Robotics division had a slow start to the year due to harsh seasonal conditions. The division however, was still able to achieve 56% utilization across the charter fleet though.

HLX's 2018 backlog remains at $1.5 billion, of which roughly $426 million is currently scheduled and estimated to be completed in 2018. Its backlog is heavily weighted to its BP Q5000 contract, the two Petrobras contracts, and the Helix producer I contract. This rising backlog is promising, signaling upward pressure on demand.

Fleet rate utilization continues to improve, with its Gulf of Mexico intervention vessel having strong utilization and the North Sea vessels expected to have strong utilization with their season starting in March. Pricing in the North Sea appears to be holding up well, while pricing pressure continues to weigh on Gulf of Mexico rates, according to management. Reducing downtime events and improving efficiencies however, are also positively affecting results.

With strengthening operations, management expects continued strong operating cash flow. At current levels, they feel the company has sufficient cash and cash flow to meet its upcoming objectives, according to its earnings call. To improve its balance sheet, management elected to refinance some of its debt by issuing a $125 million convertible note. The proceeds were used to pay off the 2032 notes. Its current net debt position decreased to $193 million from $229 million at year end.

Below is a chart of the HLX's total long-term debt, net debt issuance, revenue and earnings per share. Although its operational performance has been flat over the last few years, management has made an effort to consistently reduce its debt levels. This will better position the company for an upswing in market activity, leading to stronger cash flow generation. As operational performance improves, look for investor sentiment to similar expand, leading its share price higher.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long HLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.