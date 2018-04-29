BayCom Corp Files Terms For $50 Million IPO

The bank holding company is focused on business customers and is pursuing a consolidation strategy to grow its footprint in the Western U.S.

BayCom aims to raise $50 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

BayCom (OTCQB:BCML) intends to raise $50 million in a U.S. IPO from the sale of its common stock.

The firm is a holding company for United Business Bank, a California-chartered bank.

BCML is pursuing a consolidation strategy to grow its footprint and loan book. Management has demonstrated experience in successfully acquiring banks, but the IPO isn’t cheap on an earnings basis.

Company & Business

Walnut Creek, California-based BayCom was formed in 2016 as a holding company for UBB, which acquired Bay Commercial Bank (est. 2004) in 2017.

Management is headed by President and CEO George Guarini, who opened the bank in 2004 and was previously SVP of Summit Bank, a community bank in nearby Oakland. Prior to that, Mr. Guarini held various senior positions with Imperial Capital Bank and ITLA Capital.

The firm’s stock is currently quoted on the OTCQB as BCML and it counted approximately 615 holders of record of its stock as of December 31, 2017.

Below is a brief overview video of UBB’s approach:

(Source: Groco CPAS and Advisors)

UBB operates primarily in Northern California but also has a few branches in the Seattle, Los Angeles and Albuquerque metro areas, as the map below shows:

The firm’s current loan portfolio of loans as of December 31, 2017 totaled $890 million and has consisted of the following categories:

(Source: BayCom S-1/A)

Notably, BCML has increased its exposure to multifamily real estate and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and reduced its exposure to commercial and industrial and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans.

Customer Acquisition

Since 2010, BayCom has completed five acquisitions with aggregate total assets of $892.2 million and deposits of $768.6 million.

Management believes that consolidation will continue to occur in the community banking sector in the aftermath of the severe economic recession of 2008 and that it expects to ‘continue to employ a disciplined approach to [its] acquisition strategy.’

BayCom is focused on growth through acquisitions and has identified 187 banks within its target markets of the Western U.S. with median asset sizes of between $100 million and $1.5 billion.

Management says that it has achieved a successful integration track record for the acquisitions completed to-date.

Presumably, the IPO will increase BayCom’s strategic options by providing additional capital with which to continue its acquisitive approach.

Market

According to aMay 2017 report by S&P Ratings, U.S. bank commercial real estate lending ‘has surpassed its 2008 peak...S&P Global Ratings has seen a resurgence in lending for this asset class over the past four years -- specifically by banks -- across CRE types.’

Notably, S&P said that it believes ‘the risk related to CRE [Commercial Real Estate] has increased, which could have negative ratings implications over time.’

The amount of the increase in bank lending for CRE portfolios at year-end 2016 was ‘12% higher than peak levels in 2008.’

The chart below shows the change in CRE loans since the 2008 financial crisis, with the bank sector indicated in dark blue:

(Source: S&P Ratings)

The report goes on to state that ‘regional and community banks held proportionately more of the CRE loans in the banking system and generally have greater concentrations in CRE than the largest banks...Additionally, CRE loans at smaller banks, in aggregate, represented 20% of total loans, compared with 10% for the three largest domestically focused banks.’

As of December 31, 2017, BayCom held 41.44% of its loans as CRE loans, so in that respect, it has a higher concentration of CRE than the typical smaller bank cited in the S&P Ratings report.

Management has stated that ‘As of December 31, 2017, our ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.02% and the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.92%. We have maintained a strong balance sheet and, as of December 31, 2017, the Company and the Bank were above the regulatory definitions of “well capitalized.”’

The firm faces competitive pressures from national banks, regional and other community banks, savings & loans, finance companies, brokerage firms, insurance companies, credit unions, mortgage banks and online financial services providers.

Financial Performance

BCML’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significantly increased net interest income

Steady net interest margin

Extremely low to non-existent net charge-offs to average loans

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: OPBK S-1)

Net Interest Income ($)

2017: $39.9 million, 50.6% increase vs. prior

2016: $26.5 million

Net Interest Margin

2017: 4.14%

2016: 4.25%

2015: 4.00%

Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

2017: 0.00%

2016: 0.14%

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $250 million in cash & equivalents and $23 million in total non-deposit liabilities.

IPO Details

BCML intends to sell 2.3 million shares at a midpoint price of $22.00 per share for $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $215 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will use a portion of the net proceeds to repay a $6.0 million term loan with an interest rate of 4.71% that matures in April 2022 and will use the remaining net proceeds to support our organic growth and for other general corporate purposes, including to fund future acquisitions of financial institutions (although we do not have any definitive agreements in place to make any such acquisitions at this time) and to maintain our capital and liquidity ratios at acceptable levels.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are FIG Partners and D.A. Davidson & Co.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018.

