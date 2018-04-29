Speedway Motorsports' (TRK) CEO Marcus Smith on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Marcus Smith - President and CEO

William Brooks - VC, CFO and Treasurer

Analysts

Barry Lucas - Gabelli & Company

Marcus Smith

Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on today's call as we announce Speedway Motorsports' first quarter results for 2018. During the first quarter, we hosted back to back NASCAR triple header race weekends in Atlanta and Las Vegas. At Atlanta Motor Speedway, we hosted the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy Cup series race, the Rinnai 250 Xfinity race and the Active Pest Control 200 Camping World Truck Series race.

Then at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, we hosted the Pennzoil 400, the Boyd Gaming 300 and the Stratosphere 200 NASCAR races. We are trending in line with where we were this time last year on event entitlements, and corporate sales remain strong. We have only one Cup series race entitlement currently open, but we expect that to be contracted in the near future.

In addition to our successful efforts with event entitlements, our corporate sales teams have also been focused on attracting new special events. For example, the Shell Eco-marathon, a competition to build the ultimate energy efficient cars was held at Sonoma Raceway last weekend. We were pleased to host our partners at Shell, along with 100 student teams from nine countries competing for the prize.

We are also hosting two returning music festivals in the coming weeks: the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; and the Carolina Rebellion music festival at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Now regarding facilities, we recently debuted new entertainment areas at Atlanta, Las Vegas and Texas, as part of the continuing modernization of our facilities. There is no experience like seeing a NASCAR race live and we are focused on enhancing and diversifying the fan experience at our world-class speedways. At Atlanta and Texas, we introduced the new Restart Bar concept.

It's like a sports bar overlooking the speedway, including upgraded food and beverage amenities, high topped tables, multiple TVs and an enclosed social space, all overlooking the restart zones and the racing action of the speedways. And at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, we modernized three exclusive club level areas, and created two separate logo box seat offerings, complete with several fire pits and in-seat services, as well as racing inspired sports lounge called The Draft Bar. These new facility enhancements provide fans with exceptional viewing and a social gathering area and each have been well received by both corporate and retail customers.

We're also investing in high profile entertainment at our events like our upcoming shows with the Eli Young Band and Cole Swindell, at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star and Coca-Cola 600 race weeks. We also continue to offer a variety of ticket packages that appeal to our wide range of consumers, like our popular $99 Sights and Sounds Package, including race tickets and a FanVision scanner for two people, and our very popular $10 kids ticket, has been received well.

Aside from the weather, we are seeing some positive momentum in NASCAR this season. The racing has been very compelling, with some dramatic on-track action and young star power colliding with established veterans has provided great storylines, plus all three manufacturers have already been to Victory Lane this season.

On the sponsorship front, NASCAR and Monster Energy recently announced an extension of the entitlement sponsorship of NASCAR's premier series through 2019. And in competition news, the upcoming NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte will feature a new racing package for the cars.

For the first time ever, the cup series cars will implement the competition package similar to the one used in last season's very exciting XFINITY series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which saw record numbers in leaders, lead changes and green flag passes for the league. Each car will be fitted with a high drag aerodynamics package, including new air ducts, a larger spoiler and a different front splitter.

In addition, the cars will also be fitted with tapered spacers on the engines. These changes will create a unique aerodynamic effect and should produce excellent racing. We are also excited about showcasing the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway in September, our new 2.28-mile combined superspeedway and in-field road course for the Bank of America 500. This should provide our fans with exciting racing competition in the NASCAR playoffs and amazing sight lines for a road course event.

Now I'll turn it over to Bill Brooks who will give us further financial review.

William Brooks

Thank you, Marcus. Ladies and gentlemen, a few years ago, we did away with our quarterly guidance, and we did that because there were so many factors that made year-over-year comparison difficult from weather and race realignments to schedule changes and competing events. In our first quarter of 2018 versus March 31, of '17, is a good example of why we did that.

Thankfully, our quarter - our calendar year seems to be a good natural business year for us, and we can usually model through them, provide a reasonable annual range of earnings guidance, which we reiterate today for 2018 as $1 to $1.20 earnings per share. The main financial statement differences between March 31, '18 and March 31, '17 were in admissions revenue, general and administrative expenses, depreciation and in income taxes.

Our admissions declined from last year, which we attribute to bad weather, dilution from having twice as many races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and continuing weakness in attendance afflicting many live sporting events, a decline was expected. Even in the event that we conducted in Las Vegas, it happened to conflict with the CONEXPO Heavy Construction and Equipment Trade Show, and that was - and many of our corporate partners were involved heavily with the construction and equipment trade show.

So a lot of things going on in the admissions area. Weather typically impacts us $0.01 to $0.02 a share. If we haven't been impacted by weather and unfortunately both Las Vegas and Atlanta were so impacted. The second of the larger differences that I mentioned between 2018 and 2017, occurred in general and administrative expense, which increased year-over-year, because the utility costs related to generally poor weather in 2018, and our general and administrative costs in 2017 were actually reduced that period by a property tax settlement.

Also in 2017, we accelerated depreciation in connection with speedway modernization. And finally in 2017, we recorded an income tax benefit of the then-statutory rate plus some discrete changes for a tax benefit on the loss of about 52%. But for 2018, the recorded income tax benefit with discrete items was about 29%.

So we look at the three months ended in March 31, 2018, compared to the prior year. The total revenues decreased by $2.1 million, admissions for the three months decreased $3.9 million or 26.4%. The decrease is due primarily, as I mentioned, to lower admissions revenue at our NASCAR events, reflecting the expected impact of the 2018 Las Vegas Motor Speedway date realignments, generally poor weather at NASCAR racing events at Atlanta and Las Vegas, and so continued economic challenges.

So all decreases somewhat offset by conducting the NASCAR Camping World Truck Race at Vegas that we did not conduct in the prior period. The event related revenue for the three months ended in March increased by $431,000, from higher sponsorship and marketing revenues and higher track rentals at some of our speedways.

As expected, the NASCAR broadcasting revenue for three months ending March 31, 2018, increased by $1.8 million, including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race that was held this year at Las Vegas, but was not held at Las Vegas in this period last year. Our other operating revenue for the quarter decreased by $435,000, primarily due to lower legend car and oil can revenues, somewhat offset by higher non-event souvenir sales.

Direct expenses for the quarter decreased $203,000, from last year. This decrease reflects lower operating cost associated with lower attendance and some event-related revenues. Our NASCAR event management fee for the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased by $1.4 million, and that reflects higher contracts for race management fees, and the extra fees for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

The other direct expenses, which genuinely move as the other operating revenues, decreased $268,000, and that was mostly from decreased operating costs associated with legends cars and oil can revenues. So I mentioned our general administrative costs for the three months increased by $1.8 million and this increase is primarily due to high utility costs from worse weather in the current year and lower property taxes in the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Our depreciation decreased $4.4 million, but remember that we recorded accelerated depreciation on retired assets in the same period last year. Our interest expense for both three months periods were $3 million. The renewal we do on monster truck, lower total outstanding debt, and it was partially offset by higher interest rates on our credit facility borrowings in the current period.

The other expense was fairly negligible in the current quarter, and it's somewhat smaller in the prior year. It reflected removal costs associated with the retired assets. I want to reiterate that in our income tax benefit, our income tax for the three months ended March 31, '18 and '17 were 28.7% versus 51.7%, reflecting the lower tax rates under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The net loss for the three months ended on March 31, was $2.7 million compared to $1.9 million for the same period in the prior year. Our March 31 cash balance of $58.9 million, increased by $5.3 million over March 31, '17. Our total long term debt of $227 million, declined about $36 million from this $263 million balance since March 31, '17.

You'll notice that our deferred race revenue of $53 million at March 31, '18, declined by $16.5 million from $69.5 million. Most of this decline is related to the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard under ASC 606. Our capital expenditures thus far in 2018 were $11.3 million, and we expect 2018 capital expenditures of $20 million to $30 million.

At this point, Carol, please let the participants ask questions if they have any.

Barry Lucas

Just a couple of housekeeping questions on - starting with the tax rate. Bill, given the reduction in the - from tax reform, where would you put full year tax rate?

William Brooks

Barry, that's a good question. I think that our full-year tax rate is probably closer to the 26% or 27% range. It's usually some discrete item that reflects some state law changed in there as well as the regular federal rate.

Barry Lucas

Okay. And talk a little bit about the racing and results. Marcus, can you give us any indication of how you felt about the race, if the races that have been run thus far in 2Q at Bristol? And what you think we may see or how are advanced ticket sales going per show?

Marcus Smith

Sure. Thanks, Barry. I think the racing at Texas and Bristol, both were fantastic. We had an exciting race. We had an exciting race at Richmond this past weekend. So with those things, I think we're seeing a lot of good positive storylines and excitement on - in the core product of NASCAR. And I'm really excited about the upcoming races in the season.

I mentioned in my talking points about the changes for the All-Star race where NASCAR is going to debut the new racing package there that has high drag and a little lower power, which everybody feels very positive thought that. It will be the first time ever with the tapered spacer or restrictor plate-type on the engine; first time that's ever happened on 1.5 mile, which people have positive thoughts about it.

So we'll see how that works, and then I think later in the season, some of the changes to the schedule are going to be very exciting, with the regular season finishing up at the Brickyard, with the Brickyard 400. The playoffs beginning in Las Vegas, I think, will be fantastic for the sport.

And then of course, coming to Charlotte in September for the ROVAL race for the Bank of America 500, instead of the traditional Oval, I think, will all kind of provide some exciting storylines and exciting racing for the fans.

Barry Lucas

Great. One more area for me. When you look at ticket sales and acknowledging that the pressure, both from weather and the realignment that dampened demand for Las Vegas, can you provide a sense of where you think volume is moving, at least, directionally? And given the emphasis that I think was quoted in the release about low-cost tickets for children, where do you think your overall ticket prices are? And how are they moving?

Marcus Smith

I'll let Bill give details to that, but I think what - one of the things that we think is really positive with the kids' ticket is that it's engaging parents with the kid at the races, which is all part of building family traditions and passing down those traditions to the kids. That's a powerful thing in leisure.

And those other offers, whether it's student packages or combination offers like our Sights & Sounds Package give people just more bang for their buck when they come to the races. And at the same time, we've got premium areas like the new Restart Bars and lounges that people pay a little bit extra for that a lot of people are still interested in. But I'll let Bill handle some of the particulars there.

William Brooks

So, Barry, the - last year, we had a good number of participants who took advantage of the lower price admission for children, and I'm not sure that the number is significantly higher this year than last year. So there's probably not an increased impact from that, but that's one of two factors that impacts the wait on tickets. And the other is, if people are not taking advantage of special promotions, are they changing their purchase from season tickets to individual tickets, or are they sitting in an area that is somewhat less expensive than they were in prior times, and that is almost a race by race specific analysis.

But just generally, rates are relatively stable, but the attendance is - physical attendance is down in the first quarter, and it sounds as though we're just being disparaging of those events. And I don't mean it to come that way, because they were well-promoted and relatively well-attended, especially at Las Vegas. It's just different by comparison to the prior year.

And as far as Las Vegas is concerned, as we mentioned in the press release, we think that with the schedule we have there, with two events versus one in the prior year will definitely be more profitable on a full-year basis.

Barry Lucas

As long as I'm here and it seems to be the three of us. Marcus, I think you're spot on, the racing has clearly been terrific this year and the story lines with the young kids versus the old hands makes for, I think, for good fan interest.

But it still feels like something's missing to get the mojo back. And I'm just wondering what else can individual track promoters do versus what NASCAR is doing? So what do you do to control your own destiny there, to help get people back into the stands, as opposed to whatever endeavors that NASCAR may be doing?

Marcus Smith

You have great points. I think we are continuing to push the festival appeal of a NASCAR weekend. That's why we bring in big music acts. We have all sorts of different entertainment options for race fans during a race weekend. So it's really the NASCAR racing festival weekend for fans that - some that are local, a lot that travel, camp, stay in hotels in areas around the speedways.

And then, of course, we're hosting these nontraditional events, like the Eco-marathon, like the music festivals and other special events that provide a good business for us as well. But I think I'm very bullish on the - on this, on the racing and building the racing back. And I think that the drama, the conflict, the great racing, that all of that is centered around is going to really be the driving thing. And I think - stay tuned for this All-Star race.

This trial of this new package, I think, could play a big role in the sport. And it's not something that you can kind of set it and forget it. It's always something that NASCAR has the rules, but the ruling body has to continually tweak and continually chase that, that setup for the cars. But I think the personalities that we have are fantastic. It's great to see all these young guns really compete well, and then of course our veterans are ahead right now in the wins column. And I think those are good things for the future.

Barry Lucas

Last one for me. Any update or progress you can provide about additional real, big bang events like the Battle at Bristol again and bringing football to some of the venues?

Marcus Smith

I wish I had more concrete news for you. At this time, we don't, but I can tell you that we are working on several things. And it's part of our key goals, to be able to announce multiple of the special big events in the future.

Marcus Smith

Okay. Thank you, Carol, and thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for joining us today for our call. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Have a good day.

