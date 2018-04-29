GRUMA's (GMKYY) CEO Tom Wiley on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GRUMA SAB DE CV ADR (OTC:GMKYY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Raul Cavazos - CFO

Analysts

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Luca Cipiccia - Goldman Sachs

Lorraine Quoirez - UBS

Luis Miranda - Santander

Alex Robarts - Citi Group

Miguel Angel Tortolero - GBM

Alvaro Garcia - BTG

Raul Cavazos

Thank you. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are glad to have this opportunity to discuss - review our performance of the first quarter 2018, during which Gruma continue to deliver results to its subsidiaries, especially in U.S. division. As you may know, effective January 2018, Gruma adopted IFRS 15, which slightly affected net sales growth as compared to last year as strong selling expenses have to be reclassified as a deduction to net sales.

In terms of sales volume all subsidiaries, other than Gruma Europe has been increasing, beside performance at GIMSA. Nonetheless, volatility in European corn milling operations, offset again by gains in the other subsidiaries, meant our consolidated volume was flat. Net sales were 1% lower due to the effect of a 3% appreciation over the peso on the U.S. and European operations.

Also the adoption of IFRS 15 had a reversion in sales of about 1%. In terms of EBITDA, we slightly improve our margin to 15.4% from 15.3% while consolidated EBITDA in peso term was stable, despite the strengthening of the peso. Our net comprehensive financing costs, despite higher debt due to the buyback at GIMSA, was significantly reduced due to lower losses on net sales hedging at GIMSA.

In income taxes, in Gruma USA we had effective tax rate reduction from 36% in first quarter 2017 to 25%, which represents a cash benefit of about $6 million. However consolidated taxes increased due to the wealth tax as compared to first quarter 2017 when Gruma had a benefit on income taxes from the use of tax loss carry forwards. In addition, first quarter 2018 effective tax were higher as the peso appreciation created a negative impact on dollar denominated inter-company loss.

This affect has been reversed as we speak, as the peso had depreciated again. The effective tax rate was also affected by losses at the Technology and Corporate Service divisions, in connection with lower construction activities and information technology projects, which could not be deducted from this period creating tax loss carry forwards for future periods.

Majority net income was flat as lower comprehensive financing cost was offset by higher deferred taxes. As we announced, our CapEx will be lower this year. On this quarter we invest $34 million towards the major upgrade [ph] to the new tortilla plant in Dallas, the new tortilla plant in Mexico, the expansion of the tortilla plant in Florida and packaging automation of plants in Netherlands and the UK.

Now looking at the results of the subsidiaries; At Gruma US, sales volume rose 1% driven by the retail channel, in both the tortilla and soft flour businesses. We also saw growth that was shared by the food service channel of the tortilla business while we reduced our sales volume in connection with the rationalization of products based on profitability which results in margin improvements. Net sales increased 3% due to growth in net sales retail volume, but more importantly due to the change in sales mix over price profits. EBITDA grew 10% and EBITDA margin improved 120 basis points to 17.6%.

At GIMSA, sales volume rose 3% driven mainly by food segment and the snack producers. Net sales rose 2% slightly lower than volume due to the comparable base versus first quarter 2017 where corn sales of Ps.80 million. EBITDA increased 4% as quarter sales improved reflecting lower average cost of corn and energy. EBITDA margin improved to 17.3% from 16.1%. Our Gruma Europe sales volume decreased 20% driven by the corn milling business, which was affected by lower demand of corn grits for big companies and snack products. That also led to lower byproduct sales.

Despite the sales volume reversal, net sales rose to 7% with the change in sales mix toward the tortilla business, price increases and rationalization of low-price customers. These led Gruma Europe not only to increase in their sales but to improve EBITDA margin from 3.7% to 6.2%.

Our Gruma Centroamerica sales volume increased 2% in connection with the extraordinary corn flour sales in Honduras as higher sales of corn drives [indiscernible]. Net sales declined 10% due to the adoption of IFRS 15, and the peso appreciation effect. EBITDA improved 22% from lower and negative marketing expenses and EBITDA margin increased to 10.8% from 8%.

On the other subsidiaries of eliminations lines, EBITDA declined Ps.148 million, resulting from the peso appreciation effect, lower [indiscernible] and additional expenses at the corporate level following our optimizing better control in administrative processes. In light of this we strongly believe we can continue improving results of our principle businesses especially in the U.S. which will led us reach our guidance for 2018 and our medium target margins and consolidate our presence in the tortilla market.

With this we are through the remarks this morning so I turn the call over to operator for the Q&A session. Ted would you please help us.

Operator

Isabella Simonato

Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for the call. My question is in the U.S., because you saw volume growth that from our perspective was a little bit weaker than expected, I believe mainly due to the SKU reduction in the food service channel. So if you could give us a little bit more color, what was the volume growth of the tortilla business in the retail channel alone, and when do you expect to finish the supply that this reduction in supply of SKUs for the food service? So if you could look on an apples-to-apples basis while you're looking for growth for your underlying business in the US? Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Yes, Isabella. Thank you, good morning. Let me tell you that the weakening peso [indiscernible] during this period, so [indiscernible] something about 2.5% in volume growth, yes and as well as we were basically it is at the same rate we grow the business platform.

Operator

Luca Cipiccia

Hi, good morning, thanks for taking my question. I hope you can clarify a little bit the European dynamics, giving us the full context, please you can remind us how relevant is the sort of the part of the business, of the volume contribution of some of the categories that were sort of diluting the impacted of the volumes in this quarter and how much of that we should expect going forward. And also how much this reflects in the lowest structural lower profitability of the European business? I guess you know how much of an improvement we continue to expect for that segment.

So, more like how much of this is temporary, how much of that is structural and if you can just remind us how relevant it is relative to the branded business or the tortilla business?

Raul Cavazos

Well, let me tell you that, in the tortilla we fared in the European operations particularly in the operations in Spain as well as in Russia, and growing in a good rate and we are expecting to continue that growth throughout Europe since we are now getting more customers, from independent countries such as France, Belgium, Australia and now we are expecting to see volume from the tortilla business. We have been quite comfortable that for this year the outlook we gave you for the European operations we'll be there or even a little bit better.

In the corn flour business, the results from different countries, because we are facing some different issues in this particular business. And this business represents about 70% of the current volume of the European operations, and even developed our highest volumes on the corn flour side, the most benefit sales from tortilla business. Even we are reducing those sales on that, the sales of the European operations are not much, since we are growing on the most [indiscernible] in value-added products, if you talk to other products, and there is a mismatch to sales of our volumes in the European operations represent about 30% of our sales of that in the European operations.

Due to this we feel that the guidance we gave you, the amounts for the year will be there or even will be a little bit more better than we announced. Nonetheless the operations of Africa milling as I say the corn flour milling be under the same trend as we as of now.

Luca Cipiccia

Thank you for that. So 70% of volumes, 30% of sales and I would assume an even portion for the EBITDA contribution. I would think it?

Raul Cavazos

Yeah, and [indiscernible] is too smaller, is much big deal, both but certainly EBITDA came from the sales [ph].

Luca Cipiccia

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Lorraine Quoirez

Hi, good morning. Going back to the US, question on the mix benefits that we're seeing. I think there was concern going into the period that without pricing it would be hard to get this margin recovery and in this past quarter we saw it off of a good volume, but obviously better support from that.

So can you talk about, the benefits that you're seeing here from the mix side and if we should expect similar benefit through this year, and I'm not sure of in your closing comments that the businesses should continue to perform well this year, especially in the US. So the target you had given for US margins was up 50 basis points. Is that still the case or you feel there is upside from there? Thanks.

Raul Cavazos

Well, certainly the guidance in the - in the US, we are doing so well, we are very familiarized basically all the US issues that are there in the US. We are in negotiations with some of the products and [indiscernible] it's prices. In the other we are expecting to have a very notable surge in terms of price, and as well as in terms of volumes. Than we see very good performance from Gruma core for the year. We feel quite comfortable that the guidance we give for the full year for Gruma core we will be there, at least we can [indiscernible] guidance. But we are feeling comfortable that this 50 basis improvements on the margin would come.

Lorraine Quoirez

Thank you.

Operator

Luis Miranda

Yes, thank you, good morning everyone. A couple of questions, the first one is, we have seen volatility in the prices of wheat and corn and I don't know if you could give us some color what's your view and an update on your hedges for this year and how are you doing for next year?

And second one, it's a follow up to Isabella's first question. I think I missed the answer when you're talking about the rationalization of basically using the - in the food service. Should we continue or should - it was a one time or should we continue to see this throughout the year? Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Let me start with the second question. They say that - well basically rationalized one SKU which our customer which was - we're not given the term, for the company why we decide to - we made the RFP with prices we will not do this and we decide to be out of this contract. We tell you that - and there basically those customers came back to the company as we both trying to support [indiscernible] or not but we feel comfortable and it feels our sales is much better that does everything.

But the same is if there is an impact to us, it will be basically the same, but in terms. In terms of volatility with the corn prices, you're right but the demand as we already hedged for 2018 in for both corn in the US as well as wheat in the US, we are very hedged, for the full year on in both sides and then we have not any kind of volatility in the countries we operate and we have set prices for the full year.

For 2018 we already hedged 100% of our corn in the US, and we have some price about 390, 394, 392 [ph] or something about 30%, 40% and the strategy is to either to try to complete this hedge by the middle of the year or maybe the first part [ph] of this year. This is for the US. For Mexico we are very excited about full corn for the first half of the year and depending on the capital deployment and the rate which is very volatile in Mexico there will required or not the price increase for the second half of the year but at this point of time we also have some hedges for the corn for the second half and also [indiscernible] and we are now making the manufacturing [indiscernible] but we feel it will be basically flat.

Luis Miranda

And just, and in terms where do you have any coverage for 2019?

Raul Cavazos

No, not at all, not in at this point.

Luis Miranda

Okay perfect,

Raul Cavazos

Sure.

Operator

Alex Robarts

Yes. Hi, everybody thanks for my question. I had two, and one was a clarification, but just coming back to the US business, at Gruma, it's interesting to hear you talk about the SKU rationalization and such. And as I look at the sales growth and gross profit growth, they're basically the same and the margin at the Gruma's level was flattish suggesting that there really wasn't leverage, leverage at that point and it seems that the driver around your margin expansion at the EBITDA level really is coming from SG&A.

I guess backing into the numbers, it actually looked like SG&A fell in absolute terms just a little bit. And I'm just wondering, if your sales were up a bit, so it seems that selling expenses would have also increased, but with everything going on with the G&A in the quarter that made it really something that you could leverage on to drive that margin. If you could comment about what was going on with the SG&A in the quarter that would be great. That's the first question. Thanks a lot.

Raul Cavazos

Yes, let me tell you that [indiscernible] or maybe the Gruma Corp if you talks about sales, and the SG&A because one kind of a classification from IFRS 15 that beginning to move from SG&A into operational CapEx. I would like to see the EBITDA growth there, so one time of [indiscernible], as well as that EBITDA will come from better absorption of general expenses. So SG&A and the overall efficiencies we have reached in some of the plants and also keeping in mind that at this point in time we having start operation of some of the plants, which the operation was to start in July that will be faster this year than we have in the facility. That is why we are expecting this kind of benefit.

Alex Robarts

So I just to understand. So it was the adoption of the IFRS I am that actually that was explaining or helped explain the small reduction - actually absolute reduction year-on-year in the SG&A, is it right?

Raul Cavazos

No, we had a very - let's say if we remove the IFRS we would have better - about any 20 basis points better on gross margin, at the year-end.

Alex Robarts

So it was more an impact on…

Raul Cavazos

[Multiple Speakers].

Alex Robarts

Okay, okay and there was - so there was no change or kind of item that have been around the absolute SG&A expense line in this quarter, is that fair to think?

Raul Cavazos

No, not at all.

Alex Robarts

Okay, okay. And then the second question is more of a clarification, was being talked about earlier in the call, that you expected the US growth for the remainder of the year to be 2.5% or in line with first quarter. Are you talking about 2.5% sales tortillas or sales Gruma USA like net sales growth is 2.5, just I want to understand the reference to 2.5%. Thanks very much.

Raul Cavazos

Yes, we are talking about Gruma whole.

Alex Robarts

Are you talking about net sales or just volume?

Raul Cavazos

The net sales.

Alex Robarts

Net sales, okay, that's helpful. Thanks very much. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Listen, also - because these all came from [indiscernible].

Alex Robarts

But 2.5% is what you're thinking for Gruma Corp., for the rest of the year in net sales, absolute net sales.

Raul Cavazos

Yes, it's going to be about 2% to 2.5% in sales and net sales could be 2% and 2.5% [ph] for the full year.

Alex Robarts

So - okay got it. Okay, that's helpful, thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Sure.

Operator

Miguel Angel Tortolero

Hi, good morning, Raul. My first question is regarding inventories. We see an increase in inventories that boost - a negative change in working capital for the quarter. Could you give us a bit of color of this new entry or is it just something that has to do with seasonality? And also if you could give us an update of the Gulf plants on the planting millets? Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Yes, sure Miguel. Well talking about the inventories, it was based off the different values we had and we expect on the moving capital as well, but this was because of delays in the corn volumes and due to that we used most of the volume in December and for this year it was delayed and most of the corn was milled in January and February and that's why we are showing the increase in the inventory. But told you in the March conference call that we decreased that inventory for quality issues other we believe it is quite stable and we want to see that through the year.

On the energy cuts, all the energy cut was a [indiscernible]. It was potential that we will start operations next July, beginning say third quarter of this year.

Miguel Angel Tortolero

Perfect, thanks Raul.

Raul Cavazos

Sure, Miguel.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, good morning. Actually two quick questions. So the first one regarding your CapEx, that has been only $33 million then during the first quarter. So just wanted to understand this, is it the new level or if you keep the guidance of $200 million per year? And the second one is regarding your effective tax rate. That should be reduced around 25%, 26,% that's after the tax reform in the US, but during the first quarter it was a bit above 30%. What should be the level expected for the full year? Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Sure, the CapEx as it contains - and the CapEx for this year we want to keep the guidance we gave you in the start, about $200 million for the year is for Europe, and this is going to be lower, we'll tell you in the next conference call. But at this point in time we feel comfortable keeping this amount at this point in time.

Now talking about effective tax rate, we are talking - let me tell you that these are couple of temporal issues or temporal effects of the statutory rate, due to the company loans is between Gruma and one subsidiaries, one of the subsidiaries and that effect the rate, as well as the losses which are on the high side. That is going to be give us in the next - it will be absorbed, because it will be applied for future profits.

In terms of statutory tax let me tell you that, yes and we are expecting that for the full year, the cash taxes for the company will be something around 23% we said that we are very comfortable during the last conference call. However keep in mind that the capital rate it would be maybe something around 30% and these are going to be the company standard that is say the difference between the tax rate we have on the foreign companies and the profits in U.S., it will just reduce the profits for Mexico through dividends.

And the difference between the tax rate we are paying in a particular case will be based on the ones you received during the --. That is why at this point of time that we are making this in practice - we are basing this practice on the first practice, and that is going to apply once we start to process this profit to dividend, whatever remaining that through the year because that would have impact on dividend dollars on the company. Then if at this point of time I want to pay a dividend to Gruma Corp, Gruma is saying I don't need to pay any [indiscernible].

Miguel Angel Tortolero

Perfect, thank you very much.

Raul Cavazos

Thank you.

Operator

Alvaro Garcia

Hi, everyone, Raul thanks for the call. My question is on Mexico, my question is on Mexico, obviously couple of one-off impacts on pricing in particular in Mexico. And I was wondering if you could help us on what your run rate might be for the rest of the year in terms of pricing in Mexico, given the extraordinary corn sale of Ps.80 million, corn sale of Central America last year. And the shift because you mentioned where your run rate would be for the rest of the year? Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Well touching on the prices here in Mexico for the second half of the year we will be faced with most future decline that's going to happen during say June and July, even we are already faced the absolute, the corn - the corn producers have the possibility to involve the corn at different prices. We at this point of time we feel as if the crop will have some stability maybe even what we need, but at this point of time we need to wait a little bit more to decide about what we want to do.

We already hedged that corn for the second half. We also held the exchange rate and I don't know but we need to also have the effect of the corn within - again maybe June and July.

Alvaro Garcia

So just, if we were to see this quarter for example, given the Ps.80 million corn sale to Central America last year, if we would exclude that would pricing has been up 4% or 5% or do you have that figure with you by any chance. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Yes, it was around 4% up.

Alvaro Garcia

Perfect, thank you.

Raul Cavazos

We believe it will be around 4%, 4% to 5%.

Alvaro Garcia

Thank you.

Operator

Alex Roberts

Thanks for taking this follow-up. It's a quick and also just a clarification that the U.S. corn hedge for next year, you were commenting earlier, but just wanted to make sure I understood, what is the average rate that you have got now locked in for next year corn needs in the United States, is it around $4 a bushel?

Raul Cavazos

We have already 10% of our corn in 2018 at 3.93.

Alex Roberts

3.93, okay, and just to confirm, the average rate that you've got for this year for '18 is 3.75.

Raul Cavazos

Is around 3.80, 3 something around that.

Alex Roberts

3.83, great, that's it. Thank you.

Raul Cavazos

Sure.

Operator

Raul Cavazos

Well, again thank you very much for joining us today. Please feel free to contact us if you have any additional questions or comments. Have a nice day. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

Operator

