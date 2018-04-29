Hawaiian Holdings: Strong In The Face Of Competition

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) looks to be reversing higher after a multi-year pullback due to increased industry competition. Management continues to deliver strong operating results, while looking for new growth opportunities and competitive advantages. Its share price is gaining upward momentum as investor optimism rises amid stronger results. I am buying stock in the name after its recent pullback.

Price Action

Strong operational performance over the last decade led the company's share price higher. In recent years however, HA's share price trended lower due to increasing industry competition. HA's recent earnings call signaled that management is making efforts to carve out a competitive advantage, while also adding to overall revenue expansion.

This turn of optimism, alongside continued strong results amid increasing competition led HA's share price to reverse higher in recent weeks. HA broke out above $40, which had acted as strong resistance. It also looks to be in the midst of a bottoming pattern, experiencing strong support in the low $30 range. I am buying stock in this name amid the upward momentum as its fundamental operations are improving due to management's resiliency.

Fundamental Narrative

HA is seeing strong demand amid an increasingly competitive environment as management focuses on international expansion and fleet upgrades. The company through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. HA offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawaii and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawaii; and international routes between the State of Hawaii and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

The company has shown strength recently, with its operating revenue and adjusted earnings per share results coming in at record levels during the previous quarter. Total passengers carried was also a record.

During the first quarter, HA's Revenue Per Available Seat Mile [RASM] increased 4.9% year over year, according to the earnings call. This was led by strong passenger revenue performance across all geographies and nearly double-digit growth in its value-added revenue per guest. This momentum is expected to continue as year over year industry capacity stabilizes over the next year. International Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile [PRASM] was up 11.9% in the first quarter on strong demand, higher fuel surcharges and nominally more favorable exchange rates, according to management.

Although industry competition remains aggressive, HA has been able to succeed due to both its operational and financial resilience, allowing the company to take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace. Most notably, double-digit competitive capacity growth between North America and Hawaii was a headwind for the company over the last few quarters, with additional competitive challenges on some of its international routes.

The first quarter is traditionally a seasonal trough for HA, with many years seeing the company generate pretax losses, relying on the summer peak to work its way back into the black, according to management. This year however, despite competitive challenges, HA posted an adjusted pretax margin of 11% for the first quarter, setting them up for a successful 2018.

A continued headwind, alongside industry competition has been the A321neo delivery delays. Management had this to say about the delays:

At the beginning of 2018, we had 2 of these aircraft in the fleet and expected 9 more to be delivered throughout the year. The delivery schedule was frontloaded in the year such that we expected 7 of these deliveries to be available for our summer peak.

And

We still expect 9 deliveries this year, but the first 7 are delayed. In most cases, by about 3 months compared to what we had planned for at the beginning of the year. As a result, even though we built some buffer into our fleet and network plans, we've had to adjust our schedule on shorter notice than our customers deserve.

HA won't be able to add as much seasonal flying as they had planned to take advantage of during the summer peak period demand, which will likely affect results, but this is being baked into guidance numbers. The company is also incurring expenses to return the 767s to service that they had planned to retire in the first quarter; while making less efficient use of pilots trained for the A321neo.

The 2 A321neo aircrafts currently in service are performing in line with high expectations. And as HA builds out its fleet over the next couple of years, management believes it will be a competitive asset as the A321neo is the optimal aircraft for midsized West Coast to Hawaii routes, according to its earnings call.

Additionally, HA intends to acquire 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft starting in 2021, with purchase rights for a further 10. The 787's size and operational efficiency will allow HA to upgauge its largest markets and take advantage of other long haul opportunities well into the next decade, according to management.

The company's comprehensive partnership with Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY) extends its reach in Japan, HA's largest international market and the largest source of international travelers to Hawaii. This will aid growth for both its network and distribution capabilities. HA's guests will now have access to 36 domestic and 11 international destinations within the Japan Airlines network.

By mid-May, HA should have completed its final premium cabin modification on the A330s. Once this is done, they will be able to further monetize this investment. Moreover, by the end of May, the company aims to launch another A321neo route connecting Long Beach with Honolulu. According to the earnings call, Southern California travelers are showing a strong interest in this convenient alternative to LAX, with management encouraged by the early booking trends they are seeing. Finally, by June, HA will have completed the first full quarter under its new partnership with Japan Airlines. Booking trends have similarly been strong with its Japan partnership.

Below is a chart of both HA's revenue and earnings per share over the last three decades. Revenue has been on a strong, but steady climb, while earnings per share spiked in recent years. This is due to margin expansion, and overall efficiency improvements by management. As its operations continue to expand, investor sentiment should increase, leading its share price higher.

Conclusion

HA looks to be reversing higher after a multi-year pullback due to increased industry competition. Management continues to deliver strong operating results, while looking for new growth opportunities and competitive advantages. Its share price is gaining upward momentum as investor optimism rises amid stronger results. I am buying stock in the name after its recent pullback.

