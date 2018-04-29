First Commonwealth Bank: The Small Bank You've Been Looking For

Looking forward, I expect the trend to continue. This bank is a good one for the portfolio, and I'm considering a position if the opportunity presents itself.

The bank has made several acquisitions lately, and the effects of higher interest rates are showing in their net interest income.

Bank stocks have been an obvious area of investment in the last year. Rising interest rates should drive their yields on loans higher, bringing in higher earnings. Within the banking sector, larger institutions have added complications due to their very complex nature of operations. The international nature of their businesses means exposure to more world events. Smaller banks, like First Commonwealth Financial (FCF), offer a simplified stock play on rate hikes.

I've been touting this regional bank for years. Initially I found the bank to be an intriguing play because of the strong dividend back in 2015. Since that time, the stock has gained roughly 66% from growing expansion into Ohio markets, handily beating the S&P 500's 23% during roughly the same time frame. Back in January, I pointed out how their progressive expansion through acquisitions would bolster earnings this year.

Monday (4/25), First Commonwealth reported Q1 results that confirmed everything I've been writing about the bank. The firm delivered its best net income in the bank's history. Net income of $23.3 million is a 46.5% increase over the first quarter of 2016. Stemming from the combination of acquisitions and higher loan yields, the income breaks down to $0.24 per diluted share. That's 33% higher than last year's $0.18.

Net interest income increased roughly 15% year over year to over $60 million, while non interest income increased roughly 29% to $22 million. Average deposits are increasing for the bank, with $77.1 million more than the previous quarter, with core return on average assets also improving year over year to 1.31% vs. 0.98%.

Not only am I encouraged by the quarter, but believe the bank can continue to deliver these types of numbers moving through 2018. Their continued expansion plans mean the total loan portfolio should continue to grow as yields make these loans much more profitable. On March 27th, it was announced that the FDIC had approved the merger (or acquisition, dependent on how you want to look at it) between First Commonwealth and Ohio based Foundation Bank. The deal was announced back in January, and has since received the approvals necessary to proceed.

A $58 million deal, the merger continues FCF's small scale acquisitions that are forming its larger overall expansion into the Ohio market. I for one love the strategy as it is penetrating into different customer bases without heavy concentrated investment. With loans of $182 million, Foundation bank is a modest, but useful addition with room to expand the First Commonwealth brand in the Cincinnati area.

Acquisitions have increased overall outstanding shares by about 9 million year over year. That dilution hasn't adversely affected the increases in net income, which has allowed the higher earnings. What's more, the total borrowings facing the banks balance sheet decreased to $675.6 million versus over $1 billion a year ago.

I see First Commonwealth pushing forward with further expansion this year. The banks press release includes the CEO stating his excitement for "expansion plans currently underway". I am guessing this reference is in regard to more than the companies mergers from 2017. With some $67 million in cash/equivalents still on hand, and a climbing stock price, the bank has the capital available to keep going.

This might be the one reason to be cautious of buying shares above $15 or near $16. I personally think there's a real chance of further capital raising to finance purchases. If that happens, it could affect P/E ratios and diminish your potential gains this year. I do think any entry point around $13.50 to $14 is a good entry point. It's below the highs FCF has been flirting with, and in line with the floor that the stock has failed to break in recent months.

You can ignore my views on pricing altogether if you want, as I view this as a good long term play for the portfolio. If you're picky about short term, as well as long term gains like me, then $13-14 range makes more sense. I am strongly considering a limit order at around $13.50, as I think the market could provide that opening. Long term, I continue to view FCF as a bank with increasing earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.