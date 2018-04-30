Retirement Strategy: Is It Chasing Yield To Buy AT&T Now?

While I am not buying shares of AT&T right now, it might be time for many to consider buying.

We have been here before with AT&T (T). A dividend aristocrat that yields 6% is a rarity but T has been the one crowd favorite to attract all sorts of buying attention whenever it hits that sweet 6% level. While the yield is enticing, are investors chasing yield by buying shares at its current levels? I will give you my simple opinions in straightforward, bullet point form:

T has paid and increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. That alone mitigates some risks.

T produces over $160 billion in revenue annually and is the largest telecom business on Earth. To me, that means they are too big to fail.

While it is true that T is loaded with debt, and facing headwinds with the Time Warner deal, it does not mean to me that the company is broken and unfixable. It's free cash flow alone is sufficient to continue paying as well as increasing its dividend long enough for the company to overcome the "cord-cutting" issues it is facing. There simply is not enough cords left!

The latest earnings report came in disappointing, yet there are some serious bright spots that investors might want to consider.

While I am in a "do nothing" mode, being an old retired guy, I believe if you have a longer time horizon than 10+ years, layering into T at its current share price and reinvesting the dividends just might become the anchor of a well rounded dividend growth investors portfolio.

Let's look at the deterioration of the share price and the increased dividend yield:

The last time the yield was this high was back in October 2016, just when the Time Warner deal was heating up and there were rumblings that if Trump became President, his attitude towards CNN just might affect the forgone conclusion that the deal would go through. Actually, he threatened to stop the deal!

Since then the stock has meandered around the $37-40 range while the Department of Justice has brought the merger to court in its attempt to block it, and the struggles of "cord cutting" bit into both earnings and revenues of T.

The Bright Spots Might Just Spell OPORTUNITY

Even with the weak earnings, as noted above, the company happens to be making strides towards its makeover as noted by its highlights.

3.2 million net wireless adds have been booked, up from 2.7 million last year, and 2.3 million the year before.

Wireless subscriber base had one of its strongest growth rates of 9%.

Over 310,000 DirectTV Now, and the total base stands at over 1.5 million.

EPS actually increased year over year from .75/share adjusted, to .85/share for the same period.

Total revenue was nearly $40 billion for the quarter.

Cash from operations was nearly $9 billion and free cash flow added nearly $3 billion for the quarter.

Personally, I think too many weak hands without a longer term outlook got spooked and sold. That spells opportunity for those with the time to wait this overhaul out. CEO Randall Stephenson had this to say:

“We’re off to a good start in 2018, both in growing our customer base and in building the world’s premier gigabit network,” said Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman and CEO. “Our investment in customer growth and our integrated service offerings helped drive solid first-quarter subscriber gains across our wireless, video and broadband businesses. We also moved quickly to deploy FirstNet, and we expect the buildout to accelerate as we go forward. Our fiber deployments for business and residential customers now pass more than 16 million customer locations. And we’re set to launch our next-generation DIRECTV NOW platform, which will offer cloud DVR and an additional video stream.”

Not for anything, but Jim Cramer stated during his "lightning round" Friday, that he felt that T was forming a bottom. He also happens to be bullish on T anyway, and also feels that it will win its court case on the Time Warner (TWX) merger.

Checking the most popular dividend metrics shows this:

As I said, if you have the time for this to evolve, the metrics are there for continued dividend payments and growth.

Let's take a look at what Fidelity has to say:

Somewhat undervalued, very stable growth, and financially healthy. Yes, the bad 1st quarter gives it a low quality rating, but in my opinion if T keeps doing what it's doing, that will eventually turn around as will the share price. Investors need patience though, and while I would hold off as a retired guy, and look for a share price in the $30 range to deploy my own cash, if you have the risk tolerance and the time horizon, a younger dividend growth investor just might be adding nuggets of gold to their income stream.

Even most of the analysts reported by the Fidelity E.S.S. like the stock right now:

In terms of T's ability to pay its bills, and continue its elite dividend status, I love this chart:

The Bottom Line

I believe that T could drop further, perhaps until the court case is settled, but I also think that a dividend growth investor seeking a higher income stream for retirement, would not be chasing yield by buying shares of T at the current share price, and easing into the stock by taking small bites on pullbacks. Especially for those of you who have 10+ years to go before you need to use the income.

What are you doing with T right now?

