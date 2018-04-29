GlaxoSmithKline Q1 2018: Still Too Many Uncertainties

Even if the stock has de-rated from 10.9x to 8.8x NTM EV/EBITDA, I still see too many uncertainties on the outlook for the HIV franchise to be positive.

The market has been disappointed by the performance of Respiratory and HIV divisions.

Despite a compelling relative valuation, I still see too many uncertainties on the outlook for the HIV franchise to be positive on the name.

Q1 2018 results

GlaxoSmithKline reported Q1 2018 sales of £7.2B, in line with consensus expectations, with Pharmaceutical sales of £4B, 1% below Street numbers, Vaccines sales of £1.72B, 7% above consensus, and Consumer Healthcare sales of £1.97B, 1.5% below consensus.

Core EPS were £24.6p, 1% ahead of consensus, driven by lower than expected SG&A and R&D spending.

FY 18 guidance has been reiterated, with GlaxoSmithKline expecting 4-7% EPS growth in local currency if Advair will not face any generics competition in US in 2018 or flat to -3% growth for Core EPS in the scenario of generics approval in US in June 2018, while forex expectations have been downgraded from -6% to -8% on EPS.

I still believe that the it's likely that GSK will face generics competition on Advair in June 2018, so I think GSK will not be able to show any significant EPS growth in 2018.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1 2018 results haven’t been great, with some cautious comments by the management on the outlook for the Respiratory franchise. The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Vaccines sales were £1.24B, driven by a strong performance of a new product launched, Shingrix, which generated £110m of sales, compared to Street expectations of £40M. Unfortunately, Q1 sales were inflated by inventory stocking for Shingrix, but the company guided for more than £400M of sales in 2018, more than double compared to Street expectations.

Consumer Healthcare sales were £1.97B, 2% above Street expectations, posting a disappointing 2% sales growth in Q1 2018. If we adjust for some negative one-offs, the underlying sales growth would have been 4%, but it still looks that the worst is not behind this franchise.

Respiratory sales were £1.57B, driven by a disappointing performance for Breo and Advair. In fact, Breo sales were £219M, 17% lower than consensus, and Advair sales were £566M, 4% lower than consensus, as a result of higher than expected pricing pressure from the payors in the respiratory market, which have impacted on both the old and the new agents.

Lastly, Viiv sales were £1048M, 4% lower than consensus, with Tivicay and Triumeq, which have missed Street expectations by 3%, as a result of some unfavorable inventory destocking. I still believe that the market is too optimistic about the outlook for the HIV franchise, because I think that GSK will see a big erosion of Tivicay from the competition of Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Bictegravir.

DCF Valuation

I discussed here the methodology behind my DCF Valuation for GSK. In this article, I update my analysis based on the recent earnings release and on the announcement of the acquisition of the residual stake in the OTC JV with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), to see if the stock is trading with an attractive risk-reward.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of sales, EBITDA margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus, as a result of my bearish assumptions for the HIV franchise.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used two different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is lower than the Bloomberg assumption (i.e. 2%) and I assumed a WACC of 8%, which is lower than the peers' estimate (i.e. 8.5%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, GSK is overvalued by only 1% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: This analysis reveals a similar result for GSK's valuation, because the company looks overvalued by only 2%. I still assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 10x, which is in line with GSK's historical EV/EBITDA valuation, as shown by the following tables:

Source: Bloomberg

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, GlaxoSmithKline has traded historically at 10x NTM (next twelve months) EV/EBITDA, which was below the diversified biopharma group. Today, GlaxoSmithKline is trading at a discount to its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 8.8x NTM (next twelve months) EV/EBITDA, which is at 12% of discount vs. its historical valuation.

Source: GlaxoSmithKline's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: GlaxoSmithKline's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals haven’t been great, so I would prefer to stay on the sidelines given the uncertainties on the outlook for the HIV and Respiratory franchises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice