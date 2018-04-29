UnderArmour Earnings Preview

Nike guided to flat North American revenue last quarter, and NorthAm is 75% of UnderArmour's revenue and all of UAA's operating income by geography.

When UnderArmour (UAA) reports before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, analyst consensus per Thomson Reuters IBES is expecting a loss of $0.05 per share on $1.12 to $1.17 on quarterly revenue for no growth in year-over-year revenue and a basically flat EPS too.

The calendar first quarter is typically UnderArmour's weakest of the year, with the vast majority of UnderArmour's EPS coming in the last 2 quarters of the calendar year.

2017 was a disaster for the apparel giant as the North American geography saw y/y (year-over-year) revenue decline sharply and actually turn negative, a market which is 75% of UnderArmour's revenue and more than 100% of its operating income. The brutal competition from both Nike and Adidas, two companies which were in a far better financial position to survive a market share battle than was UnderArmour, crushed UnderArmour's margins and growth.

Table 1

Looking at UAA by the numbers:

Q1 '18e Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 2020 EPS est $0.39 $0.36 $0.47 n/a 2019 EPS est $0.29 $0.28 $0.36 $0.56 2018 EPS est $0.17 $0.17 $0.24 $0.46 2020 est EPS gro rt 34% 29% 31% 2019 est EPS gro rt 71% 65% 50% 22% 2018 est EPS gro rt -6% -6% 14% 21% 2020 P.E 45x 47x 29x n/a 2019 P.E 60x 61x 38x 35x 2018 P.E 103x 100x 56x 42x 2020 rev est ($'s bl's) $5.9 $6.2 2019 rev est $5.4 $5.5 $6.5 $6.9 2018 rev est $5.1 $5.1 $5.8 $6.0 2020 est rev gro rt 9% 13% 2019 est rev gro rt 6% 7% 13% 14% 2018 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 11% 13%

Source: Thomson Reuters IBES estimates as of 4/28/2018

Table 2

Let's take a quick look at the the margins:

Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Gross mgn 43.3% 45.9% 45.8% 45.2% 44.8% y/y chg in bp's -150 bp's -160 bp's -190 bp's -0.6% -310 bp's op mgn 0% 10.7% 0% -0.7% 12.7% y/y chg in bp's -1270 bp's -210 bp's -470 bp's -270 bp's -240 bp's Net margin 0% 7.1% -1.1% -0.2% 8.0% y/y chg in bp's -810 bps -160 bp's -180 bp's -200 bp's -100 bp's

Source: UAA earnings reports, 10-Q's, internal spreadsheet

Basically UnderArmour's operating and net income margins have been reduced to zero, and this for a company, which 9 quarters ago was expecting - for calendar 2018 - to earn about $2.50 per share.

Today that 2018 EPS estimate is $0.17.

Table 3

North American revenue growth:

UAA NKE Q1 '18 unknown -6% Q4 '17 -4% -5% Q3 '17 -12% -3% Q2 '17 0% 0% Q1 '17 1% 3% Q4 '16 6% 3%

Source: earnings reports detail

As readers can see, the revenue weakness in the North American market impacted both UnderArmour and Nike, so with Nike guiding in the February '18 quarter reported in March '18, that North American revenue would be flat for fiscal Q4 '18 ended May 31 '18, it could portend positively for both UAA and Nike, and be an indication that the revenue would firm and potentially return to growth for both sportswear apparel giants.

It could mean too that Nike is just executing better, so we have to see what UnderArmour says about the quarter and the year.

Table 4

SGA as % percentage of revenue

UAA NKE (Feb qtr) q4 '17 43% 21.2% Q4'16 32% 20.7% Q4 '15 33% 21.9% Q4 '14 34% 22.1% Q4 '13 37% 20.6%

Source: earnings reports, 10-Q's, spreadsheets

Technical analysis:

Technically, UAA has improved its technical posture in 2018, moving back above the 50-week moving average, which is a nice setup for the Tuesday morning, May 1, 2018 earnings report.

Perspective / Conclusion:

2017 was a tough year for Kevin Plank and the UnderArmour management team. Their scorching growth came to sudden and complete halt, and after years of basically outrunning (no pun intended) their balance sheet and cash-flow statement, and distribution network, reality caught up to UnderArmour.

Nike went through this same kind of "rapid-growth-to-no-growth" situation in the late 1990's when the stock fell precipitously, and it took 3 - 4 years for Nike to make the necessary changes to deliver what has been incredible out-performance in the stock price since the middle of last decade.

Is there anything going right for UnderArmour today ?

Well, one plus is that calendar '18 will lap very easy comp's for UnderArmour, not to mention their horrific installation of their ERP (enterprise resource planning) software that really failed the sales folks and some clients at an important part of mid-to-late 2017.

So even just a stable to mildly positive North American market in '18 could help UnderArmour right the ship.

In addition UnderArmour's non-US markets are still growing rapidly, but they are not profitable on an operating basis, with North America still generating 75% of UAA's total revenue and all of its operating income.

What worries more than a little is Table 4 or UnderArmour's SG&A as a percentage of revenue: Pivotal Research put out a research note in mid-February '18 noting that UAA was "not getting small fast enough".

I do hope Kevin Plank and the UA team are not under the illusion that 50% revenue growth is going to return anytime soon.

Operating income, net income growth and EPS growth is welcome, even if that growth is partially from expense reduction.

Expense reductions are important since it creates operating leverage in the next upturn.

Clients are long a 1/2 of 1% position in some select accounts with the intent of keeping the position smaller until some improvement is seen. There are signs of stabilization but UnderArmour's valuation remains extreme at the high end as growth has collapsed and management attempts to stabilize cash-flow and right-size the business.

More consistent, steady growth is needed, versus the pell-mell, hell-bent-for-leather growth from 2012 - 2016 that stressed the financials to the limit.

UnderArmour remains at a key point in its life: can the brand be sustained and demand be sustained (the "it" factor in sports apparel) while the company fixes internal issues, and the distribution network, and prepares for the next leg of sustained growth.

"Shoe Dog", the great book by Nike's founder Phil Knight, is UnderArmour's story, just 30 - 40 years ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.