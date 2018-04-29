Orkla Oversold On Short Term Bad News

Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) misses quarterly earnings and the stock gets crushed. The market has over reacted and the selloff is far too great. Now is a great time to pick up shares—for the short term or long term. This blue chip is oversold.

Management stated that the underlying business was good for the quarter but blames the timing of Easter, the loss of a contract from Wrigley gum, and a slow start to the ice cream season. Earnings per share from continued operations were 0.68 kroner compared to 0.77 kroner last year. Organic growth for the Branded Consumer Division has been between 1% and 2% for most of the recent past years. This quarterly, it was only 80 basis points. Management thinks that the division will do well over time due to cost cuts and that Ebit growth will range from 6% to 9%. Actual earnings per share fell from 1.08 kroner to 0.68 kroner.

As I have written in several Seeking Alpha articles, Orkla has been selling off divisions and investing in food companies throughout Scandinavia and Europe. Two remaining divisions are Jotun, one of the largest paint manufacturers in the world, and Hydro, a producer of electricity. For the quarter, Hyrdo produced 59 million kroner ($7.4 million) compared to 54 million kroner ($6.75 million) last year. Orkla also has a real estate portfolio with a book value of 1.5 billion kroner ($186 million). Jotun had a weak quarter due to higher material costs (my guess is oil) and weak sales in its Marine division.

It takes 8 kroner to buy one dollar. An issue that we have experienced with Orkla is that the weak kroner has cost us some profit. The kroner sold off with oil as Norway is a big oil exporter.

The Wrigley contract amounted to 250 million kroner ($31.25 million) which was 4% of Confectionery and Snacks division sales.

Part of management’s goal is cost cutting through M&A. So far, Orkla has been successful in this regards. The company has closed 24 factories and plans on closing a total of 30.

Norway has imposed a sugar tax that CEO Peter Ruzicka stated has increased by 83%. I assume he means that the consumer pays an extra 83% in taxes. Interesting idea to combat obesity, though I’m not sure it’s good for shareholders of Orkla. Maybe people believe that this new tax will force shoppers to cross over the border into Sweden. Ruzicka stated in the conference call, “…we have seen a quite dramatic increase in border sales from Sweden, Denmark, Germany into Norway both in physical stores from Sweden without this text, but also selling in from both Sweden, Denmark, Germany into Norway. And is not only that we have this very high I think the words high-risk sugar tax in Norway, but we also have a possibility - regional possibility to import our duty-free, VAT free, tax-free from online retailers abroad as long as the total value of the invoice is below NOK350.”

So what do you get in Orkla shares? The stock was 86 kroner just a few weeks ago and is now 73.76 kroner. That’s a market cap of NOK 76.48 billion ($9.56 billion). The dividend yield is an enticing 3.5% (though you have to cede some of that back to Norway even inside of retirement accounts). We own the stock for the long term and short term. This blue chip should bounce back. Its brand name products and high profit margins are too attractive to be this sold off. Orkla is a buy.

