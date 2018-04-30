AV Homes: Analyst Error Leads To Opportunity

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) reported first quarter 2018 earnings after the market closed on April 26, 2018. Analysts expected earnings per share of $0.10 and revenues of $190 million. The company apparently missed this guidance by reporting actual earnings per share of -$0.10 and revenues of $152 million, a shortfall of $0.20 and $38 million, respectively. Moreover, these EPS and sales results were down from the first quarter of 2017 by $0.21 and $3.5 million, respectively. As a result, the stock declined nearly 11% the next day. Please note: I know of two analysts, one each from Wedbush and JPM Securities, that currently cover the company.

However, this wide spread between expected and actual results are not indicative of a slowdown in the company's medium-term growth potential. Rather, the company's apparent underperformance lies in the analysts' erroneous calculation of financial performance.

First, let me explain the details of the analysts' error and then, I will present the investment case for AVHI. For further reference, please view my detailed analysis from March 6, 2017 on Seeking Alpha and the many other reports that are also available on this site.

Essentially, the analysts' expected EPS and revenue for the first quarter of 2018 were almost impossible to achieve in light of the actual reported home backlog and net new order figures presented in the fourth quarter of 2017. Please see the chart below that lays out the last few years of AV Homes' fourth and first quarter reported housing metrics.

4Q2015 to 1Q2016 4Q2016 to 1Q2017 4Q2017 to 1Q2018 Backlog of homes in FOURTH quarter 799 703 724 minus Net new orders in FOURTH quarter 504 430 537 equals Old orders in FOURTH quarter backlog 295 273 187 plus Net new orders in FOURTH quarter that were closed in FIRST quarter 133 189 251 equals Homes closed in FIRST quarter 428 462 438 % of fourth quarter net new orders delivered in FIRST quarter 26% 44% 47%

The chart demonstrates how one can calculate the next quarter's home closings by using the information presented in the current quarter's earnings release, specifically, the "backlog of homes" and "net new orders" metrics. The backlog is comprised of net new orders that were signed in the current quarter plus the old orders that were signed in prior quarters. Analysts can assume that all the old orders in the current backlog and some percentage of the new orders will be converted into closings in the next quarter.

To estimate the percentage of current quarter net new orders that are converted into next quarter sales, some judgment has to be utilized reflecting the historical seasonal pace of quarterly conversions, the percentage of spec homes in the backlog, and recent capital investments.

For instance in 4Q2015, the backlog was 799 homes and net new orders were 504 homes. The 295 homes difference is the old orders remaining in the backlog entering the quarter. So, in 1Q2016, those 295 old orders plus 133 of the net new orders were closed to achieve the 428 homes sales for the quarter. Notably, this 26% net new order conversion (133 out of 504) was a relatively low rate as compared to AVHI's historical pace, which is closer to the 40-50% range.

To continue this analysis, we can see that in 1Q2017, 44% of 4Q2016 net new orders (189 homes), in addition to the 273 old orders, were converted into closings (462 homes). And in 1Q2018, 47% of 4Q2017 net new orders, plus the 187 old orders, were converted into closings. The conversion rate returned to its historical range for the first quarter.

Again, assuming some reasonable conversion percentage, we can use the prior quarter's backlog and net new order information to forecast the following quarter's closings. With this understanding, we can see how the analysts' expectations for 1Q2018 were unrealistically high. The expectations of $190 million in sales at an average price of roughly $340,000 (as per company guidance) required at least 560 home closings in the first quarter of 2018. Using 4Q2017 backlog and net new orders data, this would require an improbably high 70% conversion of net new orders into home closings within one quarter!

[Here's the math: To achieve 560 closings with 187 old orders, you would need to convert 373 of the 537 net new orders of 4Q2017; this means you would be converting 373 out of 537 or 70%.]

Clearly, the analysts' were not properly doing their homebuilding math in light of AV Homes' historical performance. Moreover, the company detailed how it ramped up its new community investments late in 2017. Therefore, much of the net new orders would have been inked later in the fourth quarter, which would make such a short construction time highly unlikely.

Essentially, homebuilding is akin to a manufacturing process, with new homes constructed and delivered in a systematic manner. And like any successful manufacturing process, scale and consistent input of raw materials is critical to maintain and grow profits. Specifically, if there is any delay in community count growth, the homebuilding process slows down and profitability drops.

AV Homes' lack of sales and earnings growth in 1Q2018 was primarily due to such delays in growing community count for most of 2017. The company's strong growth from 2012 to 2016 exhausted much of their resources by 2017. From 2012 to 2016, homebuilding sales grew from $70 million to $779 million, and EBITDA from -$15 million to $68 million. However, due to a lack of capital, sales and EBITDA plateaued in 2017 at $843 million and $68 million.

However, this problem was solved in the summer of 2017 when it raised an additional $200 million of debt capital. Its 70% increase in debt capital has put the company back on its growth trajectory. As importantly, they have not stressed their financial condition on this raise as their net debt to capital ratio remains conservatively below 50% (currently at 35%).

Over the past few quarters, this new capital was used to acquire several thousand lots across the Sun Belt and a private builder in Texas. But, it was unrealistic to expect that the increase in community count late in 2017, would quickly result in homes closings in the first quarter of 2018.

Going forward, these investments will lead to significant growth, and last week's earnings release and call reaffirmed my confidence. For the first quarter of 2018, the company stated its backlog grew 18% to 1,064 homes and its net new orders increased 10% to a record 731 homes - clear indicators of a sharp acceleration in near-term growth. In addition, management reaffirmed their full year 2018 guidance of over $1 billion in sales, $90 million in EBITDA, and $48 million in pre-tax earnings. These forecasts imply annual growth rates of 24%, 32% and 162%, respectively. They projected net income of $36 million or $1.60 per share.

To test this growth trajectory, let us again use the homebuilding math detailed above to (roughly) forecast next quarter's (2Q2018) home closings using the data provided in AVHI's 1Q2018 earnings release. Again, in 1Q2018, backlog was 1,064, net new orders were 731, and old orders in the backlog was the difference of 333.

Assuming a 50% conversion of these net new orders plus the old orders in backlog, in 2Q2018, my model suggests that the company should close roughly 699 homes [here is the math: (50% x 731) + 333 = 699]. This would be an increase of 60% in homes closed over the first quarter and 17% over last year, confirming management's growth expectations.

It is likely, as past investments come to fruition and more investments are made, this growth pace will further accelerate. Indeed, on last week's earnings call, management emphasized that they are heavily in growth mode and are using their substantial cash of $177 million to further expand their community count. CEO Roger Cregg, in response to questions on the company's optimal level of cash, stated that the "optimal [cash balance] will be a heck of a lot less than [what] we have today... [a]nd we are pushing it pretty hard for new community growth."

In the first quarter of 2016, they carried a cash balance of about $60 million and they achieved 2,500 home sales. So assuming they only need about $70 million as a liquidity buffer on their larger current balance sheet, they can invest another $100 million of capital for future growth.

Considering the $725 million book capitalization of the company, an additional $100 million will support substantial community count growth. Indeed, on the earnings call, management agreed that the current capital base is sufficient to maintain consistent ~20% sales growth in 2019 and onward.

Using the above management estimates for 2018 and the current $17.20 stock price and $296 million net debt, the company trades at attractive forward multiples: 7.6x EV/EBITDA, and 10.8x P/E. These multiples are at levels that compare very favorably against the general market and other homebuilders.

Additionally, unlike the other homebuilders which trade at a premium to their book value (comprised primarily of land assets) of 1.4x, AVHI is still at a discount of 0.9x. This discount implies it will not generate sufficient profitability to justify a full valuation against its land investments. However, in light of the heavy investment made in 2017 and 2018, this discount is no longer tenable.

Overall, the investment thesis for AV Homes rests on two factors. One, the US homebuilding market is finally improving after an extended downturn and has significant room for improvement - annual new homes sales at below 700,000 are still well off the historical 900,000 to 1.4 million peak levels. And two, the heavy capital investments made by AVHI will allow it to achieve substantial earnings growth in this extended housing recovery.

Even though there is significant potential for future profit growth at AV Homes, I believe the simplest valuation metric for the company is stock price to book value. Thus, using the 1.4x sector average and AVHI's book value of $19/share, a fair value is $26.50/share vs. its current $17.20 share price.

As management executes on their growth plan over the remainder of this year, I believe the stock will close this discount. And going forward, if my expectations for growth in both US housing and AV Homes prove correct, I believe even this target will prove to be conservative.

In light of these points, I believe the sharp 11% drop in the stock price on Friday was unwarranted, especially on a day when most other homebuilding stocks appreciated. Overall, if we consider that the earnings "miss" was due to analyst miscalculation, and that management reaffirmed prior guidance, nothing has changed in the company's growth trajectory. Therefore, AV Homes' sharp stock price drop clearly presents an investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may change my views on AV Homes and the value of AV Homes's share price at any time and for any reason. And I reserve the right to buy and sell share in AV Homes at any time. I disclaim any obligation to publicly notify of any such changes.