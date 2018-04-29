Why Investment Wealth-Builders Seek Leveraged ETFs

How well the Market-Makers’ forecasts on these ETFs have scored in the past can guide the wealth-building prospects for your own portfolio.

No fundamental analysis is involved, the focus is all on what key market participants expect specific securities prices to do in the next few months.

Here we compare the likely coming price ranges of several ETFs whose price changes have been structurally augmented by holdings, not of stocks, but of derivative securities.

Regular readers, it contains valuable comparison between high-powered securities you may find of interest. By skipping to Figure 3 you can avoid much of what you may already know.

This article is a deep-dive learning lesson for those new to or confused by our behavioral analysis of Market-Maker price-range forecasts.

Derivative securities intentionally and inherently leverage capital

When derivatives are the holdings of Exchange Traded Funds [ETFs] instead of stocks, the price moves of the ETF can be engineered to be exaggerated substantially. Typically the design is to cause the ETF’s price to be two or three times (2x or 3x) what a holding of the underlying securities or index would be doing at the same time.

Financial leverage from borrowing capital (using the holdings as collateral) to own an increased position in the underlier(s) could cause a similar effect, but that puts control of the management of the entire position in the hands of the lender of the capital augmentation, instead of the original investor. If the lender’s security for the loan feels threatened, for whatever reason, the lender can demand repayment of the loan, seizing whatever collateral is available to satisfy the loan’s terms. When that happens it usually is at the worst possible time for the original investor.

The use of derivative securities, like options, can keep control over the underlying investment while still achieving a desired directional price move, within limits, at an acceptable initial cost to be easily recouped if the desired strategy turns out to be successful. If unsuccessful, the leverage works against the investor, but perhaps not as badly as outright ownership of the underlying securities themselves. It depends on the specifics of the derivatives contracts and the ability of the investor to maintain control over the combined investment holdings.

Leveraged ETFs are made available for trading on a daily basis with a specific (2x or 3x) degree of intended leverage – for the day. All market prices – of the ETF, the underlying securities or index being tracked, and the derivative contracts (which have their own markets) – all are likely to change during the normal course of a trading day. That requires the balance of derivative contracts to provide the next day’s desired effect will likely need to be changed.

Such daily trimming of the intended leverage support is usually less drastic than a margin call from a broker-lender. There typically is a significant difference in price progress between leveraged ETFs with “long” (ownership) positions in the underlying investment holdings than in “inverse” leveraged ETFs where the intent is to profit from the decline in prices of the underlier by being “short” (having borrowed and sold) the underlier investment.

The difference comes about because the usual market price experience of most equity securities over time is to have rising prices more frequently than declining ones as these daily rebalancing adjustments are made. The rebalancing costs tend to get compounded in the “Inverse” or negative “sold short” holdings position ETFs, and somewhat offset or deferred in the case of the owned-investments “long” position ETFs .

None of these leveraged ETFs are intended to be held for positions of many days’ time horizons. Underliers which predominantly rise in price over months or longer may produce the expected price relationship between the “long” ETF and the underlier(s). But for the identical opposite “inverse” ETF, an almost guaranteed erosion in the price relationship typically occurs. That makes the odds for “successful” profit-gaining outcomes by owning positions in “inverse” ETFs very hazardous. The more extensive in time of the holding, the worse-likely the profit odds are to be for the participant.

Some very savvy speculators are eager to find investing innocents willing to own inverse ETFs as “longer-term investments”.

So, this analysis will involve only long-leveraged ETFs, where the “long” description refers only to the ownership-structure position of the ETF, not its holding time contemplation.

Meanwhile, back at the investor’s portfolio . . .

There are alternative investing opportunities to be utilized.

Investment markets provide the mechanism for growth in financial resources by encouraging the comparison of alternative applications of capital to enterprises which can be most competitive in providing reward while being exposed to the least possible amounts of risk.

For the markets to serve that purpose, investors best benefit by following Active Investing strategies, rather than Passive Investment ones. The difference is in constantly reviewing and revising the appraisal of what advancing technology and understanding can provide that is of value to humankind. Passive investing chooses to make such reappraisals infrequently, often to a “buy&hold” securities strategy, sometimes only with reviews accompanied by the company of probate attorneys.

Active investing strategies require, along with the motivation and effort of the investor, the ability to assess what may be the most likely prospect of coming events in an uncertain future. The development of such appraisals usually consumes substantial time, a task that has no end. The quest always should have a reasonable goal of minimizing that uncertainty.

For many investors the best decision of personal time investment is to “contract-out” that research and evaluation task. Finding a trustworthy contractor is itself a daunting task. Air travelers are familiar with the pre-takeoff litany encouraging in an emergency the adjustment of your own oxygen-mask before attempting to help others. Unfortunately, such advice is taken far too seriously by some investment advice “contractors”, even without emergencies.

Human behavior has become a worthwhile study by many in relation to the investing process. The academic community has expended much of its study in that direction on what has been, or often is likely to be done, in error, rather than done productively or beneficially.

Instead, we look to those who, for their own benefit, need to do things repeatedly, skillfully and efficiently. Prime among these are the experienced professionals who serve in the assistance of managers of investment portfolios of considerable size. Portfolios at the $-Billion scale, whose size prevent making adjustments in holdings possible in the “regular way” public auctions of established stock exchanges, either manually or systematically directed.

In order to make changes in holdings sufficient in size to make meaningful differences in the portfolio’s progress, groups of investors must be assembled which are willing to undertake the “other side of the trade”. Fairness and effectiveness dictate that negotiated transactions of this type, called “block trades” are performed all at one common price and at one point in time. Once accomplished, the established price must be made public, usually through an established exchange market, to provide appropriate transaction transparency.

The conductors of these block trades are regarded as “market-makers” [MMs] and are quite often to be found in large “investment banking” houses like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, or the Merrill-Lynch division of Bank of America. Thousands of such block trades are conducted each market day, in hundreds of different equity securities, both of stocks and Exchange Traded Funds [ETFs].

In assembling the investors to be the “other side” selling source of securities for the client to buy or be the buyers filling the client’s sale order placed with an MM, it is unusual that a balance can be immediately achieved between buyers and sellers so that a “cross” transaction can be accomplished. So that the client’s order might be “filled” within the time limit (minutes to hours) usually set by the client, the MM may choose to become a “principal” in the trade, taking ownership of the long or short “stub end” of the trade’s imbalance.

That will be done only when a satisfactory hedging deal can be arranged with a professional financial organization, willing for a fee, to accept the market risk of price movement in the subject of the trade which would damage the MM’s capital in the position taken. Such hedges typically get constructed in derivative securities contracts of limited effective time, subject to limited price movements.

The construct of the hedge and the cost of its pieces tell what both the buyer and the seller of the price-change protection believe are the realistic limits, at the time, of the subject security’s probable price moves during the contract life of the hedge. The hedges are transacted in public markets for the derivative securities and are public knowledge, with competition and speculative capital investments assuring their authenticity.

Knowledge of the price limit expectations by well-informed, well-staffed, investment professionals serving the profit interests of their own organizations provide helpful guidance to individual equity investors in such securities, who are detached from the block trade activities. Records of market actions subsequent to these forecasts provide an actuarial basis for choosing between alternative investments.

Here’s what they are saying after today’s market close on Thursday, April 26, 2018. What they say about the upside price change prospects of many leveraged-long ETFs. Those upside price change prospects are compared to typical actual downside price experiences in both the levered and the unlevered ETFs encountered following prior forecasts like today’s, in Figures 1 and 2.

This is not an analysis of the economic or political “fundamentals” of these securities groups. Instead it is a detailed comparison of the coming price-change prospects for the stocks, based on the up-to-the-day evaluations of experienced and well-informed analysts at MM firms. Evaluations not for public-investor consumption, but for their own proprietary traders and block trade desk usage.

Note: All images and data from Blockdesk.com are being used with permission from that organization.

Figure 1

Figure 2

Upside price reward forecasts come from the behavioral analysis by Market-Makers [MMs] (of what they do right, not of errors) as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Several are present in these first two Figures.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on these maps at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right. In this Figure 1, starting at location [27], with SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) as an unleveraged general market Risk~Reward tradeoff reference, to ProShare Ultra Financials (UYG) a 2x ETF at [19], then to ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) a 3x ETF at [31] and on to Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL) at [5].

The price-change-prospects effects of ETF leverage are evident at a glance.

More decision dimensions are needed

These maps are a good starting point, but they can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. When they are considered some of the ETFs on Figure 1 which appear non-competitive, like SPXL at [34], become respected.

The table in Figure 3 covers these considerations and several others. It covers Leveraged Long ETFs in its first Several rows, and broad market contemplations in its last few.

Figure 3.

Prior Forecast Outcomes

The Figure 3 table has two distinctive columnar parts. The first 4 numeric data columns (NYSE:B) – (NYSE:E) are products of the analysis of current behavior of market professionals. Those columns, and the one headed Range Index, (NYSE:G) report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock’s current forecast lies below the current market price.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under TERMD, the common portfolio discipline.

The Risk~Reward Tradeoff maps of Figures 1-2 present upside forecast prospects to be pitted against actual prior worst-case downside price exposures during TERMD holding periods. The flavor of the prospective reward carrot, the column headed in the Figure 3 table (E) as %Upside Sell Target, was muted in Figures 1-2 by the worst-tasting experience of next-column in Figure 4 headed Maximum Drawdown (NYSE:F).

TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast (B) as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached within the next 3 months’ closing market price that forecast position is closed so that the expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

Under the Sample Size column heading a count of the number of prior forecasts (NYSE:L) with Range Indexes like today’s is indicated, along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years (NYSE:M) of market days. Market events divide this sample between profitable forecast outcomes and ones that by the 3-month TERMD holding period limit have not either reached a sell target or recovered from price drawdowns below a position entry cost at the close of the day after the forecast.

The proportion of those forecasts ending profitably are recorded in the Win Odds column (NYSE:H) and their price gains net of losses are shown in the column headed Realized Payoff. (NYSE:I) Credibility of the current forecast’s %Upside Sell Target (B) is measured by the size of the Realized Payoff (I) and is shown as a decimal in the column Cred. Ratio. (NYSE:N)

Sample Size (L) can be a crucial consideration where either the total number of available forecasts covers a brief period of market experiences (less than 3 years) or where the number of those prior forecasts with RIs like todays are statistically infrequent enough to be questionable. The only one here is SOXL, with 17 being only of marginal statistical significance concern.

The matter is entwined with the size of the Range Index. RIs at the extremes of a security’s experience are expected to be few in number and may be the case with SOXL and its RI of only 10, the lowest one in the table.

The Risk~Reward Tradeoff maps of Figures 1-3 present upside forecast prospects to be pitted against actual prior worst-case downside price exposures during TERMD holding periods. The flavor of the prospective reward carrot, the column headed (E) as %Upside Sell Target, was muted in Figures 1-2 by the worst-tasting experience of next-column(F) headed Maximum Drawdown

That “risk” point is viewed as the most likely high-stress point to cause an untimely judgment terminating the adventure. A termination then would be at the least productive, most damaging point. Instead, committing the discipline’s full 3-month time investment (but not beyond) might achieve potential recovery to profitability, perhaps even enough to reach the forecast sell target.

The more critical Reward~Risk comparison draws on the Win Odds (and its complement) to condition the Realized Payoff and the Maximum Drawdown as indicated in the Odds-Weighted columns (NYSE:O) and (NYSE:P).

Investors will have varying degrees of personal emphasis on these considerations when evaluating the desirability of each investment-holding candidate. In order to suggest one style of preferencing, we weight each candidate’s reward column content by its Win Odds percentage, and weight its risk column content by 1-minus the Win Odds percentage. The two are added to produce a Net Odds-Weighted satisfaction figure (Q). Other proportions or combinations may have more appeal to other investors.

An average of the better odds-weighted Leveraged Long ETFs is shown as a boldface row near the bottom of Figure 3.

It is accompanied by similar measures of SPY to give a taste of “the market” as most frequently observed by the investing public, and of our over 2,700 securities population of stocks and ETFs as measured on this day. The population data often reveals overly optimistic sell targets and abysmal payoff results. In contrast, the population’s “top20” issues, ranked by their odds-weighted prior forecast histories, typically present annual rates of capital accumulation in the +75% to +90% range and even above.

The Leveraged Long ETF data average compares quite favorably, not only with the un-leveraged ETF of SPY (tracking the market average S&P500), and the overall population of MM price-range forecasts, but also even with the best 20 issues from that overall population. Please note the LevLongs comparison of CAGRs accomplished (NYSE:K) of +121% with the best 20s +114%, their Win Odds (H) of 87 to 86, and how their shorter holding periods of 31 market days compare to the 20 best at 39. That shorter time of capital commitment speeds up their wealth accumulation rate to 39 basis points per day from the 20s lesser 25 basis points per day. For reference: a 20 basis point per day gain sustained for a year doubles the capital involved.

Keeping Score

The wealth-building score is measured by the portfolio’s compound annual growth rate, or CAGR. Each holding in the portfolio contributes its part, given the emphasis of capital commitment dedicated to it. Here each available candidate is viewed as having an equal participation prospect on an all or none basis at this point in time and opportunity.

But CAGR is the meaningful standard. It makes the “speed” of wealth accumulation critical because the efficient use of time provides a non-financial leverage in attaining the portfolio’s goals. Recognizing that time presents a powerful (pun intended) function in the CAGR equation’s calculation, an understanding of each investment candidate’s time investment is important. In the financial community the “speed” of reward is measured in units of “basis points per day”. A basis point is 1/100th of one percent.

Under the portfolio management discipline of TERMD the holding periods of capital commitment to various positions may be quite uneven. This is in contrast to the usual methods of measurement for portfolio performance, looking at all holdings during equal calendar periods. That style of measurement tends to encourage buy&hold investing strategies which result in grossly inefficient capital utilization when the significant leverage of time is considered.

This kind of passive investment management behavior is a hang-over of 20th century investing economics when making holdings changes was quite expensive. At that time serious opportunity for positive reward increments was required to justify the cost of making holdings changes. Payback periods measured in multiple months to years could often be encountered.

Advances in transaction technologies now present paybacks of days to hours, with trends spurred by incentives among competing service providers. What used to cost a minimum of $50 to hundreds of dollars through a 20th-century broker-salesman can now be accomplished on-line directly for as little as a $1 ticket to move up to $200,000 from or to one security.

When measuring the attractiveness of investment candidates in a wealth-building mission environment it makes sense to rank them by their demonstrated rates of capital accumulation. Figure 2 does that in their bp/day ranking, the last column on the right.

The ranking tends to favor stocks with recent favorable experience and degrade those with extended unfavorable market history. The potential for demonstration of significant change in trend may encourage some overstaying positions or new investment choices with an investment losing its market-competitive edge. But it also impedes a too-eager repetition of falling-knife-catching experiences where ultimate recovery may be reasonably expected.

Odds and payoffs comparisons

A comparison of such prospects and achievements among Leveraged Long ETF issues is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 1; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

For market-reference we include S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [4] to provide a sense of aggregate opportunity and achievement. It turns out that the best current combination of Odds and Payoffs is in SOXL at [3] or TQQQ at [11], depending on the investor’s preference between odds for, and scale of profitability

Figure 5 pictures the past 6 months trend of daily MM price range forecasts for TQQQ to illustrate the current price attraction potential.

Figure 5



Figure 6 provides a comparable picture of SOXL current price trend and prospects.

Figure 6



Conclusion

Current MM forecast price range expectations suggest better stock buys for capital appreciation at this time and prices are in ETFs TQQQ and in SOXL.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TQQQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.