Key Takeaways From Waste Management's Earnings Call

Investment Thesis

Waste Management (WM) has historically been a solid dividend paying company with a track record of treating its shareholders to positive returns. With any investment, an at least quarterly re-evaluation is important to ensure that a company's fundamentals are within your expectations. This recent earnings call continues to show that even successful companies like WM have areas that need improvement.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway #1: WM's main business is solid as ever

WM's solid waste collection and landfill businesses are strong and growing. Its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization or EBITDA grew 8% year over year or YoY. This was led by growth in the solid waste collection division growing by volume and price by 2% for the fourth consecutive quarter. All these positives translated to growth in free cash flow. WM has a solid core business, it generates free cash flow from its revenue easily. 23% of its revenue translates into free cash flow. Furthermore, this quarter specifically, WM was able to convert 44% of its EBITDA into free cash flow.

WM continues to have a strong presence in the solid waste business. With a large portion of its earnings translating directly into free cash flow, WM's dividend and ability to grow remain heavily unencumbered. This makes WM's 2.28% dividend yield a safe bet moving forward.

Key Takeaway #2: WM is not sitting on its excess cash flow

WM is not sitting building a massive cash pile, but is committed to spending all of its excess cash on three priorities: dividends, share buybacks and acquisitions.

On the acquisitions front, WM actively purchased two smaller trash collection companies and absorbed their individual contracts with two cities. These two purchases are exactly what WM was looking for - simple to add to its major business and rebrand the vehicles and facilities. WM looks to find acquisitions that add value to its extremely profitable core business.

Concerning its dividend, WM recently increased its quarterly dividend by 9.4% to $0.465 a quarter. This continues to prove management's commitment to the return value to its shareholders and is the longest term commitment to spend free cash flow since this will continue to be a requirement to be paid moving forward.

Concerning buying back shares, this is what WM does with any leftover cash from the other two uses.

WM Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

As you can see, WM has actively bought back its shares every quarter for years, this recent quarter is no exception. This is a fantastic way to WM to actively return value to long-term shareholders. Since mid-2015, WM has reduced its share count by just under 20 million shares or 4%. This is long-term cost savings as every share removed reduces the cost of paying out dividends and increases the value of each share in regards to earnings and enterprise value.

This constant usage of free cash flow is one of my favorite aspects of WM's management's decisions. It finds acquisitions to grow its revenue while actively rewarding its shareholders. It's a win-win.

Key Takeaway #3: It's not quiet on the Western Front

WM has one major opportunity to act on: its recycling business. This is covered in depth by another author, and his article is well worth the read. But long story short, China's changing of its contamination policy - reducing its import limit - and Americans' propensity to put trash in the recycling bin have hurt that division's bottom line substantially. WM has plans to streamline its processing and see this division become more profitable, but it is the weakest part of its portfolio. WM is able to continue to support this weak division, but investors will want to keep an eye on the progress of making this division more effective.

Investor Takeaway

WM continues to perform strongly. It has raised its dividend, repurchased shares and has a strong core business. Recycling presents an opportunity to see growth, but it is also most sensitive to macro-economic forces than its other divisions. WM is a strong business with a growing and stable dividend but opportunities to grow still abound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.