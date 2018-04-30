Key Takeaways From Cohen & Steers' Earnings Call

Investment Thesis

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) is an investment management company operating multiple mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, ETFs, and closed-end funds, or CEFs. Recently, I wrote a series of three articles reviewing and comparing two of their CEFs, but it is important to keep an eye on the parent organization whenever investing or thinking of investing in one of their products. CNS is a solidly performing investment management company which has been increasing its dividend for the past 5 years.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway #1: Reinvestment varies by Region

Company management is seeing a global trend in dividend reinvestment. It is actually quite interesting, especially to someone who routinely reinvests dividends that I receive. When CNS issues dividends on its various funds, 70-80% of those funds received by American investors are reinvested. This causes an immediate inflow of funds into their assets under management, or AUM. The story is complete opposite in Japan: next to 0% is reinvested. CNS is working on becoming a larger presence internationally across Europe and Asia, and during this process, it is learning that investors behave differently in those markets. This is important to know when thinking of investing in CNS - the company is readily profitable overall, but Japan has been a struggle for them, as CNS exists as a sub-advisor working in conjunction with another organization instead of as a main company working with investors.

Key Takeaway #2: AUM was hurt primarily by market volatility

Whenever a decrease in AUM is seen, it can be an early warning sign that investors are losing faith in the company's offerings. Across the board, AUM dropped by $100 million this quarter. Overall, the outflows occurred most heavily from CNS's open-ended funds (mutual funds and ETFs). This was offset by increases in AUM in the more profitable advisory accounts and funds investing in preferred securities. AUM is not only affected by investors moving money into and out of funds, but also the value of those funds.

The markets have been unkind specifically to real estate investment trusts and master limited partnerships, two sectors that CNS has large funds investing in. As the market improves or declines, AUM will be affected, but if the trend continues when the market is trending upwards, that would be cause for alarm.

Key Takeaway #3: The Fees interest the Analysts

CNS's management was directly questioned about their fees. CNS charges competitive fees on its advisory and actively managed products. However, the pressure to keep fees low is ever present. Management's response is very telling: fee pressure is lower when you have high alpha returns. People don't worry about how much it costs for you to manage their funds if you produce lower-fee offerings. In this regard, CNS has a lot to be proud of:

(Source: CNS Q1 2018 Earnings Slides)

All of CNS's offerings are outperforming their benchmarks on a 10-year basis, and 96% are outperforming in the past year. This is extremely impressive. Furthermore, CNS is actively courting investments from sovereign wealth funds and other large asset allocators. These investors like actively managed funds that seek the best investments for their wealth.

Key Takeaway #4: The dividends keep coming

CNS raised its dividend by 17.9% this quarter. Traditionally, the company raises its dividend the first quarter of each year and also issues an extra dividend at the end of the year. I would fully expect this pattern to continue. CNS is heavily owned by insiders - currently, 53.96% of the outstanding shares are owned by insiders. This is a fact that the company is proud of, and it allows them to further reward employee performance by share value appreciation and dividend payments and increases. This almost means that as an outsider you can actively benefit from this shareholder focus.

Investor Takeaway

CNS is a stable and growing investment management company. It is seeing some learning curves from its international growth, but continues to see solid earnings and profits. For an investor, it offers a chance to see annual dividend increases, sometimes as large as 17%, and an annual special dividend. This company often falls under the general radar and is set to benefit from a global focus on infrastructure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.