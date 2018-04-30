Novocure Hints To Additional Stellar Data And Validation

Novocure recently revealed positive, nonspecific topline results for Mesothelioma. Full data will be presented at an upcoming conference.

Novocure (NVCR) is up over 40% since I originally introduced its' "revolutionary" cancer modality back in late November. Having been stagnant since July of last year, the share price finally began a substantial ascent earlier this month, coincidentally, on the heels of good news.

On April 17, Novocure announced its cancer modality, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), yielded positive top-line results from STELLAR phase 2 trial in Mesothelioma.

In this article, we will review TTFields for Mesothelioma through the lens of successful top-line data, increasing Optune validation, and financial updates.

STELLAR Data

Novocure highlighted the news with two key points:

1. Final STELLAR data exceeded the results of the interim analysis for all efficacy endpoints

Although they are not yet revealing the median overall survival (they will do so at an upcoming medical conference), data that exceeds what they found in the interim analysis would be impressive:

I discussed the market potential for Mesothelioma and interim data in detail in a previous article.

2. Novocure plans to submit a Humanitarian Device Exemption application to the FDA for approval

Previously, Novocure had received Humanitarian Use Device designation for the use of TTFields for the treatment of pleural mesothelioma. This would allow TTFields to be marketed and used after a successful phase 2 trial. The company plans to submit a Humanitarian Device Exemption application for approval.

Additional Validation

One risk of an investment in Novocure is the meandering doubt concerning TTFields as an actual option for cancer treatment. This was, again, pushed aside in late March when the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) updated its clinical practice guidelines to recommend Optune in combination with chemotherapy as a category 1 treatment for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Under the guideline, accessible on its site with registration, lists "alternating electric field therapy" as a category 3 treatment for recurrent GBM. In addition, alternating electric field therapy is proposed as an option only for patients with supratentorial disease (basically, a tumor anywhere but the back of the head). Fortunately for TTFields, most adult brain tumors are supratentorial.

There's no telling how this could effect uptake of Optune, but it sure does provide additional validation for patients and physicians, alike.

Optune Updates

Optune is seeing continued increased growth quarter-to-quarter. This is partially attributed to Japan seeing its first full quarter of marketization:

Revenues weren't as impressive from Q4 2017 to Q1 2018, but the company attributes a slight drop-off to ASC 605 transition to 606 (which determines how companies recognize revenue), costing the business $3.5 million in reported revenue. Most companies were impacted by the transition in some form or another. Had 605 been the standard, as it was before, Optune would have realized 4% sequential revenue growth.

Fundamentals

For Quarter 1 2018 Novocure reported ~ $216 million in cash and short-term investments. Q1 net revenues totaled ~ $52 million (~ $34 million gross profit). Novocure spent $46.6 million in total operating costs and expenses, posting a net income loss of $20.7 million.

Novocure has a total debt of $150 million that matures in 2023. It is repayable at any time and bears interest at 9.0% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears (see latest 10-Q). Their inability to make scheduled payments on debt obligations would require them to refinance all or a portion of indebtedness on or before maturity, sell assets or seek additional equity investment.

Risks

Novocure is yet to produce sufficient revenue to completely cover its expenses. As a result, they may resort to diluting shareholders to raise funds.

While Novocure's interim analyses are seemingly positive, it's the end results that will ultimately matter.

Patients will have to weigh the benefits (improvement in PFS and OS) with the burdens ($20,000+/month TTF costs) when deciding whether or not to augment their therapy with TTF. Thus far, in the U.S., 96% of Americans with private health insurance are covered.

In addition to the last point, many patients will not "buy" the science of TTF and/or will feel inconvenienced during therapy, as TTF requires patients to wear the device for ~ 18 hours/day to experience full effects. It also requires patients to replace device parts often and consistently have to shave their scalps. Furthermore, they will undoubtedly face further stigmatization, which may be off-putting for some.

TTF device use requires a company employee to follow-up with the patient on a regular basis. While this may be tedious to some, I think it will increase and ensure patient compliance. It does, however, require Novocure to pay lots of money to lots of people to work, thus, decreasing profitability.

Will TTF prove effective in cancer outside the brain? While initial evidence is encouraging, we will need much more. Additional validation is also probably necessary for Novocure to secure increasing market penetration of existing FDA-approved indications.

Novocure Remains a "Grade A" Investment Opportunity

Scoring is subjective and is as follows: Growth 0-50 (1.5) + Pipeline 0-50 (1) + Value 0-50 (0.5) = x/150 (note: scoring differs with speculative biotech companies vs. commercial biotech companies)

Novocure's market cap stands around $2.4 billion. Its recent rapid rise may make it subject to a small fall, particularly before full Mesothelioma data is presented. Investors may benefit from waiting for a 10-15% pullback - as opposed to jumping in on current prices.

Given its conservative valuation (45); impressive clinical application, data, and ongoing pivotal studies (50); and steady revenue growth (45), I believe Novocure remains a "Grade A" investment opportunity (140, .93).

