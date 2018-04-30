Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Preview

On May 10th, Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) will present its first quarter earnings report. Low expectations are reflected in the current share price, which closed at $1.60 on Friday, April 27th. That is about 35% down from the start of the year.

Clearly, 2018 has not been kind to Synergy thus far. Despite a change of CEO, implementation of better controls on cash burn, favorable alterations to a private loan facility, and a reboot of the struggling commercialization rollout for constipation drug Trulance, the company is still reviled in the marketplace.

Today, we take a look at what to expect from the earnings report, as well as the activity in the run-up to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for June 12th. We surmise that Synergy needs a change of leadership, or to change strategic direction toward a commercialization partner for Trulance, or an outright sale of the company.

A Matter of Trust

Trust in management’s guidance and leadership is obviously down the drain, thanks to a perceived bait-and-switch several months ago in which the company undertook a substantially dilutive share offering mere days after announcing it had sufficient non-dilutive funding from a private loan facility secured in Q3 2017. Neither the ouster of long-time CEO Gary S. Jacob and his replacement with commercialization head Troy Hamilton, nor the cutting of cash burn to secure the next $100 million tranche of a private debt facility have managed to restore investors’ faith in Synergy’s management or its ability to lead Trulance to profitability.

Investor fears have pushed the stock down to new lows. Indeed, at a market capitalization of about $395 million, Synergy is trading at a price below Trulance’s estimated peak sales of $500 million. That is clearly a sign of rock-bottom faith in Synergy’s ability to ever achieve scalable revenue growth in line with what has been expected. It is true that Trulance is competing against a powerful competitor in the form of Linzess, which has the advantages of incumbency and the marketing clout of pharmaceutical heavyweight Allergan (AGN). But the market, like the world, does not run on fairness. The market has little time for Synergy’s excuses – and rightly so.

When Trulance won approval for an expanded indication to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, management argued that it would open significant room for prescription growth. So far, that does not seem to have materialized to the extent promised, with one tracker – based on numbers generated from Bloomberg – showing slower than expected growth. According the tracker, prescriptions for the last week of March were only 37% higher than they were at the end of December. While that is impressive growth in comparative terms, it remains low in absolute terms, with market share still just a sliver of that enjoyed by Linzess.

What to Look for in the Earnings Report

There are three things investors should be paying attention to when earnings are announced:

Revenue and Prescription Growth

The first thing on everyone’s mind should be revenue and prescription growth. Q4 2017 saw net sales of $9.4 million, bringing the full-year sales figure to $16.8 million. Compared to the third quarter, Synergy saw an 88% increase in revenue. This quarter, if Synergy has exceeded the tracker’s estimates, then things may be slightly better than the market currently thinks. During the earnings call, investors should also look for indications of whether the growth trends have continued in the second quarter. The prescription tracker suggests that the new prescription growth rate has stagnated, so any material demonstration to the contrary would be welcome to shareholders.

Control of Cash Burn

Also of critical importance is cash burn. This will, of course, be in large part a factor of how revenues from prescriptions have grown. However, controlling an eye-wateringly high cash burn is also vitally important to the long-term viability of Synergy. While revenue was up 88% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 2017, operating costs fell 13%. If something similar was achieved in Q1 2018, then the market might lighten up at least a bit. Of course, the fears are far from unjustified. Synergy started this year with $137 million and access to $100 million from the second loan tranche. That is enough cash runway to make it through mid-2019 fairly cleanly. But survival is not what investors are after; they want the explosive growth Trulance ought to be producing.

Partnerships and Licensing Negotiations

The final item that should be on investors’ radars is partnerships. When Synergy decided to go it alone on commercializing Trulance, the market at first gave it the benefit of the doubt. When cash burn flew threw through the roof even as prescription numbers failed to reach the promised exponential growth rate, faith began to deteriorate. All benefit of the doubt was extirpated in late 2017 when the dilutive offering took shareholders by surprise. Now, few could say they really believe Synergy can deliver on the Trulance commercialization – at least not to the extent once thought possible. CEO Hamilton has said in recent months that the company is exploring all options, including partnerships. Synergy is apparently pursuing ex-US licensing talks already, but any indication of a US licensing partnership in the works would be music to the market’s ears. Given how far management has been willing to go on its own, it seems unlikely that they will be putting themselves on the market – at least not without a push from within.

Investor’s-Eye View

Synergy was blessed with achieving FDA approval of a valuable mass-market drug, a long-time goal of countless developmental biotech companies. Better still, its drug is a best-in-class product. And yet, despite all those boons, Synergy has failed to make a success of Trulance. There is still time to turn things around, and Synergy’s efforts may yet begin to open cracks in Linzess’s dominant market position. But such efforts are expensive, and not just in monetary terms. Indeed, intellectual property is a perishable resource and an approved FDA drug is a commodity with a limited shelf-life. Trulance has a good several years of patent protection left in it, but each quarter Synergy fails to grow sales is a loss in terms of opportunity cost.

Right now, Synergy shares are trading at fire-sale prices. Even a bad earnings report could only marginally batter it further. Indeed, it seems a degree of bad news is already being priced in. But that presents its own opportunities. With a market capitalization pricing Synergy at about four fifths of Trulance's projected peak sales, the stock looks ripe for an activist surge. Grassroots moves are already in the works on that score, with a group of investors pushing to aggregate sufficient votes to challenge management at the June 12th annual meeting. Shareholder unrest should be turned into action and management should be pressured to change course. A licensing partner could still be found, though Synergy obviously has diminished bargaining power compared to 2017 when the threat of going it alone could be taken more seriously.

For now, Synergy continues to own an extremely valuable asset, the value of which is mispriced in the market even after accounting for management’s poor commercial execution.

Bailing out now looks like a bad move given the priced-in downside and potential for massive upside.

