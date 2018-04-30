How CEF Rotation Beat Buy And Hold

By rotating between FFC and JPS, our portfolios gained nearly 9% in two months, soundly beating both buy and hold FFC or JPS.

Author's note: Data from the article are current as of April 3, 2018.



Don't you just love it when a good plan comes together?

Today, we're swapping the ~2.5% position of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) (@$9.69) back to Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income (FFC) (@$18.86) in the Tactical Income/TI-100 portfolios.

We initially purchased FFC on January 30, 2018 (link), in all three portfolios as detailed in Weekly Fund Spotlight: Market-Beating Value In Preferred Stock CEFs (public link). That article provided a detailed quantitative evaluation of the preferred CEF space, so interested members can revisit the link if they desire.

The Income Generator portfolio has held onto FFC since the initial purchase two months ago. Since then, FFC has returned +3.79% (around 22% IRR) far outperforming the benchmarking ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) at +0.55%. Hopefully, some of you managed to follow and profit from the trade as well.

FFC Total Return Price data by YCharts



If you look closely at the chart above, FFC had actually returned in excess of 5% in the weeks following the initial purchase, before pulling back a little over the course of the next two months.

We managed to take full advantage of this in the Tactical Income/TI-100 portfolios, which are designed to be more active to exploit premium/discount reversion in CEFs. As detailed in "Trade Alert: Preferred CEF Swap In Cambridge/CIL100 Portfolios," we swapped from FFC to JPS on February 7, 2018, to lock in a quick 5% profit in only 8 days.

Since the swap, JPS (+3.77%) has outperformed both FFC (-1.31%) and PFF (+1.23%).

FFC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Taking stock of the situation, investing in FFC on the start date would have returned +3.79% in two months, while JPS would have gained +5.13% over the same time frame. Both CEFs would have handily outperformed the benchmark ETF, PFF, at +0.50%. However, by rotating between FFC and JPS our Tactical Income/TI-100 portfolios managed to gain nearly 9% in two months, soundly beating both buy and hold FFC or JPS (and PFF).

FFC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Was I some kind of Nostradamus to have predicted which fund's assets would outperform going forward at each individual point in time? Hardly. As we can see from the premium/discount chart below, a large part of the outperformance of our CEF rotation strategy was simply based on swapping to the more undervalued of the two funds as sentiment fluctuated. (Of course, I had performed extensive quantitative analysis that indicated to me that both FFC and JPS were solid funds to own for the long term). In the short term, however, statistics often beat fundamentals.

To be quite honest, I'm still not sure what caused the recent spike in JPS last week that boosted the share price by ~5% in a matter of days. I'm not complaining though!

The valuation increase of JPS coupled with the widening discount of FFC are the main drivers of what prompted us to swap JPS back to FFC in the Tactical Income/TI-100 portfolios. With a deeper discount and more negative z-score, I anticipate FFC to outperform JPS once again in the months ahead.

April 29 update: As I predicted, FFC has done better than JPS since the swap, although with only a minor outperformance. At current prices, FFC trades with a yield of 7.41%, a discount of -5.38% and a 1-year z-score of -1.52, while JPS is trading with a yield of 7.91%, a discount of -5.24% and a 1-year z-score of -1.12. Thus, FFC is still slightly undervalued compared to JPS and so this swap may still have some further room to run.

FFC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Summary

By rotating between FFC and JPS, our Tactical Income/TI-100 portfolios managed to gain nearly +9% in two months, soundly beating buy and hold FFC (+3.79%), JPS (+5.13%) or the benchmark ETF, PFF (+0.50%).

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was initially released to members of Cambridge Income Laboratory on April 3, 2018.