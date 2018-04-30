Facebook Stock Is Priced Too Low Based On A Key Metric

Over the past 10 years, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock price trended above the level of the revenue growth trend line. However, the stock dropped below this level during this year's market correction. The price is still below the revenue trend line even after the positive post earnings report move.

I see strong upside potential over the next year as the stock price moves above the revenue trend line while Facebook continues its strong revenue growth.

The recent Q1 2018 earnings report was positive. Facebook achieved strong revenue growth of 50%. The company exceeded analysts' estimates for both revenue and earnings. This highlights the underlying strength of its ad revenue growth. The positive results are likely to get the stock moving higher when the market correction is over.

In addition to the market correction, the stock also dropped on fears of users quitting Facebook because of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. However, I think these fears are overblown. I think most people realize that the information that they have on Facebook is not as critical as more serious data such as credit card, social security, and bank account numbers.

The information that Cambridge Analytica obtained was information such as interests, likes, location, education, employment, political affiliation, photos, and relationships. So, while the issue was unethical for Cambridge Analytica to get this information without users' permission, it is not a situation where users have to worry about incurring a financial loss or having an identity theft issue. The worse that can happen is companies could market to you based on your data.

Overall, I think most Facebook users will forgive the company and continue with their social media activity. It did put better protections in place to protect its users from abuse. The company is now auditing apps that have suspicious activity. Facebook also made it easier to manage apps, and it restricted login data.

A survey shows that Americans lost trust in Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica incident. However, the survey also revealed that online privacy was not a top priority for most social media users. Furthermore, it can be difficult to stop using something that has been a part of people's daily lives. So, while I think users will be skeptical of where their data is going, I also think that there won't be a significant loss of users.

Another survey revealed that 9% of respondents in the United States stated that they deleted their Facebook accounts. With 214 million Facebook users in the United States, this amounts to about 19 million people. However, this amounts to less than 1% of Facebook's total global monthly users of 2.2 billion.

The bottom line is that this is likely to blow over quickly and not affect Facebook's long-term growth.

Outlook and Price Target for Facebook

Frankly, the loss of less than 1% of total users is not likely to negatively affect Facebook's advertising revenue. There have been some companies that halted their advertising on the site: Mozilla, Pep Boys, Commerzbank (NYSE:CBK), and Sonos are some examples. However, I see this as a temporary situation.

Most of these companies are likely to resume their ads after gaining confidence that Facebook is improving the security of user data. If Facebook was an important part of their marketing campaigns, they are likely to resume their ads after regaining trust.

Consensus estimates show that the company is expected to grow revenue at over 38% in 2018. However, Facebook consistently exceeded analysts' estimates for revenue for the past 12 quarters. So, with the company exceeding revenue estimates by 5% in Q1 as an indicator, it has a jump-start for exceeding estimates for the year.

Overall, I think the fears regarding Facebook losing significant revenue as a result of the Cambridge Analytica data breach led to an unjustified sell-off. The recent positive earnings report was a positive catalyst to get the stock back in favor. With the stock still trading below the revenue trend line, I see significant upside for Facebook.

My one-year price target for Facebook is $220. This represents about 27% upside from the current price. The stock is likely to be driven higher from further revenue growth and from the stock price returning to continue the long-term trend line above the revenue trend line.

