MarineMax: Better Options Available

MarineMax (HZO), a boat and yacht dealer, reported another strong quarter the other day, and shares are up about 25% on high volumes. HZO now trades very close to the valuations of its much more profitable manufacturing peers, and this is new territory for HZO. Historically MarineMax has underperformed these companies and struggled to increase cash flow, despite a lot of growth on the top line. HZO still has a lot of room to grow, but there are much better options available for investors who want to play the recreational boat sector.

MarineMax is the largest recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States, with 62 retail locations as of December 31, 2017. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, with a focus on premium brands, as well as related marine products such as engines, trailers, parts and accessories. In addition, MarineMax provides repair, maintenance, storage, financing, and insurance services.

Since its founding in 1998 the company’s core strategy has been to acquire smaller dealerships and make them more efficient under the MarineMax banner. Since 1998 HZO has added 27 boat dealers, two boat brokerage operations, and two full service yacht repair operations. The recreational boat industry is highly fragmented, and many of these dealerships lack the resources to compete effectively on their own, so there’s still a lot of room for HZO to grow using this strategy.

But high growth doesn’t always translate to high returns, and historically this has been the case for HZO. The stock has returned a total of just 37% over the last 5 years, compared to an average of 120% for the peer group and 100% for the consumer discretionary sector (XLY).

Boat dealership is a low-margin business. There are limited opportunities to add value, competition is intense, and operators are heavily dependent on a small number of manufacturers. Even MarineMax, the market leader, gets more than 40% of its supply of new boats from a single manufacturer (Brunswick Corp (BC)). Over the past 5 years HZO’s operating margin has averaged just 3.4% of sales, compared to an average of 9.7% for boat manufacturing peers BC, Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), Malibu Boats (MBUU), Marine Products Corp (MPX), and MCBC Holdings (MCFT).

Recent acquisitions and a recovery in demand have boosted margins, but returns on capital are still poor and a normal profit is about the best HZO can hope for. Even if you strip away the post-crash years (2008 and 2009) HZO’s ROIC averaged just 4.3% over the last economic cycle. It’s worth pointing out too that the industry has been in a prolonged upswing, with total recreational boat sales increasing from $30B to $36B between 2011 and 2017. Nevertheless, free cash flow isn’t growing (Figure 2), and things could get nasty in a hurry if the cycle reverses.

Figure 2: Free Cash Flow per Share

Valuation

HZO is trading about 25% higher since the company reported Q2 results the other day. There were a lot of positives to take from the report, including an 8% increase in SSS (on top of last year’s 13% increase), pre-tax earnings growth of 84%, and management raised full year EPS guidance from $1.30 - $1.40 to $1.44 – $1.50.

But at a forward P/E of 15.1, HZO now trades much closer to its peers (16.5) than it has in the past, and we think some caution is warranted.

A large discount to manufacturing peers historically made sense for HZO due to the company’s weaker margins, and investing now requires you to be fairly certain that margins and returns can improve significantly. But how much higher can margins realistically go?

HZO’s pre-crash operating margin peaked at 6.9% of sales in 2006, which also happened to be year that recreational boat sales peaked. There’s still a lot more room for the industry to grow before it reaches peak volumes (Figure 3), and HZO’s upper limit on sales is bigger now than it used to be thanks to higher market share.

Figure 3: Industry Sales Volumes

But, as we’ve seen with HZO in the past, strong sales growth, even when it comes organically through SSS, doesn’t necessarily translate to stronger cash conversion. After all, same store sales have been increasing for 7 consecutive years, but FCF per share last year was actually lower than it was in 2012 (Figure 2).

HZO had an operating margin of 4.3% last year, so there’s probably still room for another 200-250 bps points of margin expansion over the next few years, but not much more than that. There’s simply isn’t much management can do in this industry to meaningfully improve margins, and while HZO has been trying to grow its more profitable maintenance/repair and F&I businesses, progress has been slow (maintenance and repair accounted for less than 6% of sales last year).

We believe that it’s better to buy a good business at a decent price than a decent business at a good price. HZO isn’t a very good business, and right now it doesn’t trade at a very good price either. For investors seeking exposure to the recreational boating industry, it makes much more sense to invest in one of the manufacturers.

Conclusion

HZO may have a strong growth outlook, but the company’s historical performance doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. Industry-wide sales have been growing for years, but HZO hasn’t been able to grow cash flows and there’s not much margin upside in this low-return business. With HZO now trading close to the valuations of more profitable peers, it makes a lot more sense to pay slightly more for the manufacturers.

