Qualcomm: Helplessly Hoping

The biggest threat to Qualcomm is the FTC, which might force it to change the way it does business.

Shares have returned to the $50 handle, which tells me the market does think much of the NXP acquisition, assuming it happens.

Qualcomm's Q2 was a little better than expected; however, it's no consolation when comparing results on a Y/Y basis.

Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Q2 fiscal 2018 results were in line, with very few surprises. EPS came in $0.80 beating by $0.10, and revenue clocked in at $5.3 billion, beating by $10 million (yawn).

However, that was no consolation for the fact that revenue from its licensing business plunged 44%. Nor is it consolation that QCT revenue was up by 6% Y/Y. This is because the lion's share of QCOM's profitability was licensing.

(Source: Qualcomm Q2 earnings release)

As a sidenote, guidance for Q3 was nothing to write home about. The company is modeling Q3 revenue about $5.4 billion, with GAAP EPS of $0.58 and non-GAAP of $0.83.

So it's important for QCOM shareholders to realize that, in the absence of the licensing revenue the company had years ago, it is reduced to just an ordinary chip company. Granted, a very important chip company, but not a fast-growing one.

Shares continue to plunge

Shares continue to drift lower and lower for a variety of reasons that have nothing to do with each other. And for or all the bullish talk about QCOM, it has underperformed the market and the tech sector for 5 years now. At some point, I think investors have to wake up to reality that charts do not lie.

QCOM data by YCharts

I have been saying for a while now that the NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition should not be considered a bullish event. In my eyes, it will not benefit shareholders (please read previous articles here and here).

I also told readers a short while ago to sell the Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) acquisition noise because I never thought it would happen to begin with (please see "Qualcomm: Sell The Rally").

So shares are once again at the $50 handle, with the stock being sold on every uptick and with shares evidently very tired.

Now, as for the NXPI acquisition, it seems that it will not be an easy matter. The Chinese antitrust watchdog MOFCOM says there are "problems" with the deal that will be "difficult to overcome."

To be honest, when I first heard the Chinese were blocking the deal, I thought it was just a temporary thing and the Chinese just want to bust chops. However, to my surprise, there is actually the possibility that the NXPI acquisition might not go through.

But is not acquiring NXPI a bad thing? I think not, for reasons mentioned above. CEO Steve Mollenkopf said on CNBC that if NXPI is not acquired in 90 days, then a very big stock repurchase is on the table. I am not a QCOM shareholder, but this is the preferred scenario in my book even if it costs QCOM $2 billion in breakup fees.

Can contracts be invalidated? Yes

Next, let's talk once again about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the FTC complaint against QCOM. Let me make it clear that the litigation between the company and AAPL has little to do with the FTC complaint.

And it is my opinion that QCOM will lose on both accounts (please see "Qualcomm's Biggest Risk Is A Negative FTC Outcome").

Many think that the contractual agreements between AAPL and QCOM cannot change. Wrong. Of course contracts can be changed, especially when they are considered invalid.

For example, let's say I borrow money from you and I agree to be your slave for life if I do not pay my debt back. If you go to court to try to enforce the terms of this contract, the judge will laugh. The reason is that slavery is illegal. So it does not matter if you have a contract that says I will be your slave, because it's invalid to begin with. The contract has no validity (and yes, I don't have to pay you back).

Now the question is, what authority can invalidate QCOM's contracts with many of its customers? The answer is the FTC. Yes, surprise, the FTC has the authority to do so. And it is my opinion that this is exactly what the FTC will do, given that it has precedent from just about every other competition commission in the world.

And while I have not said it before, not only will the FTC invalidate many of QCOM's contractual agreements, I also think the company faces a fine of at least $2 billion. While management has done everything to persuade investors to the contrary, deep down inside them they are also probably very worried about the FTC outcome. Because if the FTC tells QCOM it cannot charge licensing based on the gross cost of a smartphone, then in essence, it will be telling the company all previous such arrangements are invalid.

If you want my opinion, this is exactly what will happen. And I think it's the main reason why the market has marked down QCOM shares to the $50 handle once again.

Bottom line

The current state of QCOM's revenue mix and profitability does not excite the market anymore, as evident from the Q2 results.

In the end, I think the company will buy NXPI, but I also think shareholders will not benefit much. If the market thought the NXP deal was so great, QCOM shares would not be so low.

I am modeling QCOM will lose to both APPL and the FTC. I am also modeling the FTC will force QCOM to change the way it does business. This, in my mind, is the biggest threat to shareholders.

If the NXP deal does not go through, it will be a positive event for the company. One the one hand QCOM will spare itself from the negative impact of such an acquisition, and second, a generous repurchase program will be initiated.

QCOM shares are not expensive, so I cannot recommend selling short at current levels. I also cannot recommend going long because of the FTC complaint. Only after the FTC issue is behind will the company be able to know where it stands and how to proceed from an investment perspective.

