Should You Buy 3M After It Lowered Its Guidance?

Investment Thesis

3M (MMM) is a diversified industrial company. Over the past few decades, the company has built a portfolio of products and patents, thanks to its focus on innovation. Because of that, the company has enjoyed very high margins and consistently generated excessive free cash flows in the past. The company also has a good track record of returning cash to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend increases. Hence, it is a good long-term investment choice for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. In order to have higher margin of safety, investors may want to wait for a further pullback.

Reasons why I believe 3M is still a good investment choice

Very High Free Cash Flow to Net Income Ratio

A company that can consistently deliver strong free cash flow is generally a good long-term investment choice. Fortunately, 3M falls into this category. The company has consistently delivered very high free cash flow to net income ratio in the past. This is evident from the chart we presented below. As can be seen, its free cash flow to net income ratio was about 100% in its fiscal 2017.

High percentage of recurring revenue

Unlike many of its industrial peers that earn most of its revenue through equipment sales, 3M has a high percentage of recurring revenue stream from consumables. In fact, recurring revenue stream consists about 50% of its sales. This is advantageous as in an economic recession, other industrial peers may suffer from drastic decline in revenue whereas 3M's sales impact will likely be limited (although a decline in revenue is also likely).

A focus on innovation

3M consistently invested about 5% to 6% of its revenues every year into R&D. Over the years, 3M has accumulated about $2.3 billion worth of intangible assets (patents, brands, technologies, etc.) on its balance sheet.

Operating margin expansion is impressive

3M has done an excellent job increasing its operating margin due to economies of scale and its excellent management. This is evident in its flat selling, general & administrative (“SG&A”) expense in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, its operating margin continued to increase and was 24.7% in 2017.

Share buybacks program is a plus

3M continues to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Over the past 6 years, the company has reduced its shares outstanding from the high of nearly 730 million shares in 2011 to 612.7 million shares in Q1 2018. In 2018, 3M plans to spend around $2 billion to $5 billion of cash to repurchase its shares. This will help reduce its diluted shares outstanding by about 0.5% to 1.0% or increase its EPS by $0.05 to $0.15 per share.

A Growing dividend even during economic recession

3M’s dividend has been recession-proof in the past. In fact, the company has raised its dividends for 59 consecutive years. Even during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, the company continued to increase its dividend (although at a slower growth rate). As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend is safe with a payout ratio of only about 50% (based on its EPS). With a strong outlook of EPS growth of 11% to 15% year over year, I see no reason why it cannot increase its dividend in the double-digit growth rate.

Risks and Challenges

During 3M’s Q1 2018 conference call, the company revised its 2018 guidance. The company now estimates about 3% to 4% organic local-currency growth in 2018. The previous guidance was 3% to 5% organic local-currency growth. The company attributed the revision due to weak sales in several of its markets. The company also revised its EPS guidance downward to $10.20 to $10.55 per share for the year (this is still a good growth rate of 11% to 15%). The company attributes the decline to higher raw material costs, and logistics costs due to higher crude pricing. Since we are now in the late stage of the economic expansion, investors should keep in mind that we may continue to see higher raw material price and higher crude price as this is typically the trend in the late cycle of the economic expansion.

Valuation

Shares of 3M had an incredible run last year. However, its shares have fallen more than 23% since reaching its high back in late January. 3M is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 26.85x. This is significantly above the 23.08x average of its industrial peers listed in the table below. Its forward PE ratio of 18.90x is now slightly below its 5-year forward P/E ratio of 19.04x. Using its 5-year forward P/E ratio of 19.04x, and the middle point of its projected fiscal 2018 EPS guidance, we have a target price of $197.50. Although 3M’s share price has declined by 23% off its high, its current price of $198.05 is still higher than our derived target price. Hence, we believe 3M is fairly valued.

Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E Price/Sales 5-Year Price/Sales 3M (NYSE:MMM) 18.90x 19.04x 3.85x 3.47x Honeywell (NYSE:HON) 18.38x 16.26x 2.73x 2.18x United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) 17.24x 15.67x 1.62x 1.58x Average 18.17x 16.99x 2.73x 2.41x

Investor Takeaway

3M’s focus on innovation has resulted in competitive products and patents that help to build its economic moat. As a result of its excellent management team and its focus on innovation, the company generates excessive free cash flow. This enables the company to return cash to shareholders through dividend increases and share buybacks. Hence, 3M is an excellent long-term investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend increase. However, its share price is fairly valued. For investors seeking higher margin of safety, they may want to wait for a further pullback.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

