Altria: Down 20% This Year, Is It Time To Buy At A 5% Dividend Yield?

By Bob Ciura

It is no secret that we are advocates for investing in high-quality dividend growth stocks. One of the easiest ways to target the best dividend growth stocks is to focus on the Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Tobacco giant Altria Group (MO) is not officially a Dividend Aristocrat, because its various spin-offs over the years technically reduced its dividend payout at times. But it is a Dividend Achiever, which has increased dividends each year for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 266 Dividend Achievers here.

Altria has increased its dividend 52 times in the past 49 years, including two increases in the past year. Altria stock has gotten off to a rough start to 2018. Shares are down over 20% year-to-date, but the decline has pushed Altria’s dividend yield above 5%. The combination of a 5%+ dividend yield and high dividend growth makes Altria much more attractive near its 52-week low price.

Business Overview

Altria is a tobacco giant. It sells the Marlboro cigarette brand in the U.S. It has a number of other businesses, such as smokeless tobacco, cigars, and wine, with brands including Skoal, Copenhagen, Black & Mild, and Ste. Michelle. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). Marlboro is the flagship of Altria’s fleet. Last quarter, Marlboro retail share grew 0.1% to 43.2% versus the fourth quarter 2017 share.

Source: Investor Day Presentation, page 12

On April 26th, Altria released first-quarter earnings. On the surface, the earnings report looked strong. Altria reported quarterly revenue of $4.67 billion, an increase of 1.7%, and earnings per share of $0.95, up 30% year-over-year. Revenue and earnings per share both beat analyst expectations, by $40 million and $0.03 per share, respectively. Elsewhere, Ste. Michelle grew volume and revenue in the quarter with wine shipment volume up 6.1%. In beer, adjusted equity earnings from its Anheuser-Busch InBev investment were $225 million in the first quarter.

Along with its first-quarter results, Altria reaffirmed its guidance for 2018. Full-year adjusted earnings per share are expected to grow 15% to 19%, to a range of $3.90 to $4.03, from earnings per share of $3.39 in 2017.

Growth Prospects

The decline in Altria stock to start 2018 is likely due to fear of falling smoking rates. Last quarter, Altria’s cigarette shipment volume declined 4.2%. When adjusted for trade inventory movements, domestic cigarette volume declined 7% for the quarter. The cigarette industry posted a decline of 5.5% last quarter. This is no surprise, as cigarette shipments have been in decline for an extended period.

To this point, Altria has still managed to grow revenue in the core cigarette business, through price increases. But last quarter, even price hikes were not enough to offset the decline from falling volumes. Net revenue in the smokeable products segment declined 0.8% last quarter. This is a significant challenge for Altria. Even though the company is diversified across multiple product lines, the PM USA segment still represents more than 80% of Altria’s revenue and profit. In response to the changing operating climate, Altria has invested heavily in products that it believes have reduced risk, compared with traditional cigarettes.

Source: 2018 CAGNY Presentation, page 16

Altria’s non-combustible product portfolio includes e-vapor and e-cigarettes, which heat tobacco rather than burn it. According to Altria, this produces fewer harmful health effects. Altria’s core operating segment, Philip Morris USA, submitted a presentation to the FDA’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee about the modified risk tobacco product application for IQOS. Altria stated in its earnings report that it is ready to deploy its market plans for IQOS, as soon as the FDA provides authorization. Separately, Nu Mark grew e-vapor volume by approximately 30% last quarter, and expanded MarkTen Elite, a pod-based closed system product, to over 6,000 retail stores.

Valuation & Expected Returns

At the midpoint of Altria’s 2018 guidance, the company expects earnings per share of approximately $3.96 this year. Using the April 26th closing price of $54.77, Altria stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. In the past 10 years, Altria stock traded for an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2.

Source: ValueLine

The 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio is a reasonable estimate of fair value for Altria. As a result, the stock appears to be undervalued. If Altria stock returned to a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2, the resulting shareholder return would be approximately 17%. If it took five years to reach fair valuation, the expanding valuation would add 3-4% to Altria’s annual returns.

In addition, Altria will generate returns through earnings growth and dividends. The company expects ~15% earnings growth this year, thanks in part to tax reform. Long-term earnings growth could reach the mid-single digit range, through a combination of revenue growth, cost cuts, and share repurchases. A potential breakdown of future returns is below:

2-3% revenue growth

2% share repurchases

5% dividend yield

Combined with dividends, annual returns could reach 9% to 10% per year. As previously discussed, we also believe shareholders will receive positive returns from an expanding valuation, in the 3% to 4% range. Adding it all up, total annual returns could reach 12% to 14% per year, which is a highly attractive rate of return.

Dividend Analysis

On March 1st, Altria declared a new quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share. This was a 6.1% increase from the previous quarter. This is the second dividend hike in the past year for Altria. On a year-over-year basis, Altria’s $0.70 per share dividend is 15% higher than the same quarterly payout in 2017. Such a high dividend growth rate indicates the company’s powerful brands, profitable business model, and continued growth. From 2012 to 2017, earnings per share and dividends have each increased by 8% per year.

Source: 2018 CAGNY Presentation, page 56

The new annualized dividend rate of $2.80 per share represents a dividend yield of 5.1% based on Altria’s April 26th closing share price of $54.77. Perhaps the biggest positive aspect of Altria’s 20% decline this year is that its dividend yield is now above 5%. This places Altria on Sure Dividend’s database of high-yield dividend stocks. You can see all 432 5%+ yielding stocks here.

Altria has a very clear dividend policy, which is to distribute approximately 80% of its adjusted diluted earnings per share each year.

Altria also returns cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Last quarter, Altria repurchased 8 million shares for a total cost of $513 million. As of March 31st, Altria had approximately $505 million remaining in the current $1 billion share repurchase program, which the company expects to complete by the end of 2018.

Final Thoughts

Altria is off to a rough start to 2018. While the stock has declined 20%, the company continues to report strong earnings growth. Cigarette volumes continue to decline in the U.S., reflecting a long-standing period of declining smoking rates. Altria has a plan to evolve to the changing environment through its reduced-risk product line. Approval of IQOS in the U.S. is a pending catalyst.

In the meantime, investors have the opportunity to invest in a high-quality business trading at a discount. With a low valuation and high dividend yield, Altria could deliver double-digit returns to investors each year moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.