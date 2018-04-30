Exxon Mobil Is Compelling Here

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) just reported earnings and the Street is selling on the news. We like to look at the name from a long-term perspective, and that means that we have to have a solid grasp on the fundamentals of the name, especially since this is the one blue-chip we use as a measure for the health of the oil sector. We believe that XOM still is compelling for a long-term entry point anytime it is under the $80 mark. At $70 oil, we see a potential opportunity to get long the stock. The strength in energy prices is tough to ignore here, but we do need to determine whether performance justifies our position. In this column, we will discuss trends in several of the critical metrics you should watch for as well as what these mean for our 2018 projections and beyond.

Top-line growth impresses

We all know that the underlying commodities in which Exxon is involved in (oil mainly) are what drives revenue for the company. Simply put, the higher the commodity price, the more money that can be made. Revenues were strong thanks to solid energy prices for the first part of 2018. With the rise in oil, there has been a direct correlation with increased revenues for the company. Our thesis that the revenue picture would substantially improve as 2020 approached is taking hold. When examining trends in the top line over the last several first quarters, we note the fall from 2015 and the gradual rebound.

Source: SEC filings

As you can see, the trend is looking stronger. Revenues were strong in the quarter and did rise as a whole in 2018 vs. 2017. Revenues hit $68.2 billion and rose a solid 16% over last year. What is most impressive is that we were expecting a bullish $67 billion on the back of higher energy prices.

We were very pleased with the upside surprise. Our projections were even more liberal than the Street's consensus. Exxon surpassed our expectations by $1.2 billion, but crushed consensus by $4.6 billion. Why? Well, first we saw continued strength in oil prices for 2018. Both crude and natural gas prices strengthened in the first quarter and benefitted the company's upstream operations. This comes despite daily oil production being 6% lower than last year, so that certainly weighed, but we were factoring in a slight decrease, thanks to divestments in 2017. We will add that liquids production also was down 117,000 barrels per day thanks to the divestments. What this demonstrates is the true power of the underlying commodity price. Revenues are improving significantly, and earnings have noticeably improved from the low of 2016.

Earnings improve but expenses weigh

In 2015-2016, the company dramatically cut costs to the bare bones. That said, with the increased activity of the company, we projected expenses would rise off of their lows going forward.

Expenses were up heavily since last year. This was primarily a result of the increased investment into the company’s operations in a rising oil price environment. Now that oil has rebounded to a healthier and more profitable level, it can ramp up spending in order to generate higher revenues, thanks to bringing new operations on line, funding more labor etc. We think the company was very successful through the low points, though spending crept up higher than we expected in Q1 as new rigs in the Permian and Bakken were being brought online, as well as an earthquake in Papa New Guinea that weighed. Further, capital and exploration expenditures worldwide were $4.9 billion, up 17% from the Q1 2017 levels:

Source: SEC filings

While expenses rose, it was due to the fact that Exxon is still churning out strong production despite ongoing asset sales. As we have documented and discussed above, for several years the company was slashing expenses to help maintain the bottom line. But at this point we are back on the rise. When considering the revenues and all sources of expenses, earnings per share rose from last year:

Source: SEC filings

Still, we were disappointed as we were expecting $1.13 per share in earnings. Of course, compared with last year the company saw strong improvement. The company's Q1 earnings came in at $4.7 billion or $1.09 per share. This was disappointing relative to our projections, which were $0.04 per share higher than the actual results. Consensus estimates were for $1.12, so the company also missed here. This was a result of expenses and some margin pressure offsetting the gains seen in revenues. Let us turn to looking at each segment to get a little more color.

Segment-specific earnings

Although earnings rose to $4.7 billion, what we need investors to be mindful of are the trends in each segment. Looking at the performance of each segment's earnings gives us a solid indication of what we are seeing:

Source: SEC filings

There has been strong improvement in the upstream segment earnings and they rose mostly due to higher prices for oil. However, both downstream and chemical saw reduced earnings thanks to lower margins in both categories. It should be noted there were lower divestment gains in downstream, while chemical suffered higher growth-related expenditures.

Looking ahead, we expect substantial improvement in all segments, and believe the ramp-up in spending which weighed on margins will be temporary. This is because commodity pricing is improving, including natural gas, and much of the expenditures to ensure growth have been made of late. We also know that Exxon has made a number of acquisitions that will benefit operations, while selling off assets that were not meaningfully contributing to the bottom line. We believe that 2018 and beyond is shaping up to be strong.

2018 projections

We are maintaining our projections for 2018 following these results. With the present trajectory of the company, we continue to expect substantial improvement in 2018. Oil prices are holding well above $65 now and so we are still basing our expectations on oil remaining in the $60-70 range. Anything higher obviously will lead to our expectations being surpassed, but we would of course be bearish should oil fall to well below $60. Based on our assumptions and the performance of the company this quarter, we are still targeting 2018 revenues for $285 billion to $320 billion. We also see investments in the company continuing to rise, which could pressure earnings. That said, as for earnings, we are looking for $4.50 to $6.10 per share.

Valuation

Right now the stock is trading at about 21 times trailing earnings. That may seem a touch expensive but earnings have been expanding, and as you can see the stock has traded lower. If we look to the future given a more reasonable trading range of 20 times 2018 earnings, and take the midpoint of our 2018 earnings, the stock should trade at about $100 if it can deliver and maintain even near this level of performance.

If we look ahead to 2020, and project that oil rises $5 a barrel each year, coupled with share repurchases and growing revenues, we could see the stock hit which would price the stock at $8.00 in earnings per share easily. That would be an obscene $160 share price target at 20 times earnings. If we are more conservative, and price the stock at a low ten times earnings, you would see a share price of $80. That is minimal upside, but do not forget about that dividend of $3.28 per year. If that is maintained, you would generate returns of $6.56 in dividends plus $2.23 upside from the current price of $77.77 in two years. That would be a return of $8.79 of 11% in two years. That is not terrible.

What about if the stock was priced at a reasonable 15 times earnings? Well, if we apply this number to an $8.00 earnings per share target for 2020, we still see a $120 price on the stock. That would be an exceptional return, but it is not out of the question, especially since we see earnings per share most certainly rising thanks to continued operational efficiencies, share repurchases, and strong energy prices.

Our take on the stock

This particular quarter was above expectations on the top line, but a bit sluggish on earnings. With the price of oil rising, the company’s earnings are ramping up, as are cash flows. This is important for the long-term health of the company. The company remains incredibly shareholder-friendly between raising its dividend and buying back stock. We like the stock here as it pulls back to below the $80-mark, even if we apply a very conservative future 10 times price to earnings multiple. We continue to view Exxon as one of the most reliable blue-chip stocks out there, and this weakness presents a value opportunity, so long as we keep a very close watch on energy prices and capital spending.

